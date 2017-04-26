DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• Odyssey Real Estate purchased a 106,000 square foot office building in City Center West at 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd. from Beacon Default Management Inc. for $12.9 million.

• Choi Investment Properties Inc. purchased 3,963 square feet of retail space at 4840 W. Charleston Blvd. for $870,000. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the seller, Enterprise Leasing Company-West LLC.

• Industrial Investments LLC purchased 4,752 square feet of industrial space at 6455 Dean Martin Drive, Suite D for $608,760. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the seller, Peterson Investment Holdings Inc.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• Canyon MB Holdings leased 6,904 square feet of retail space at 6325 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400 for 60 months and $418,210. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the seller, PostJones LLC.

• FarHeap Solutions Inc. leased 6,009 square feet of office space at 6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suitae 300 for 36 months and $183,888. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the seller, PostHole LLC.

• Latium USA Trading LLC leased 42,420 square feet of industrial space in Sunrise Industrial Park at 4601 E. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 115. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Icon PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3 Nevada.

• Goodman Distribution Inc. leased 20,032 square feet of industrial space in Henderson Commerce Center at 751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 155 in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties LLC. Susan Borst of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Sears Outlet Stores LLC leased 17,500 square feet of retail space in Crossroads at Sunset Shopping Center at 1445 W. Sunset Road, Suite 101 in Henderson. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, SS Capital LLC.

• Asembia LLC leased 9,000 square feet of office space in Meadows Business Center III at 3844 Meadows Lane. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 3800 Meadows LLC.

• FirstMed Health & Wellness Center leased 6,127 square foot medical office space in Shadow Medical Center at 400 Shadow Lane, Suite 106. Stacy Scheer LEED GA, Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, SIOR and Patti Dillon, SIOR of Colliers International represented the landlord, MSCI 2007-IQ13 Shadow Lane LLC. Stacy Scheer LEED GA of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• McDowell & Sherwood leased 5,600 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2710 E. Patrick Lane, Suites 5 and 6. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

• Reade & Associates leased 3,820 square feet of office space in Buffalo Professional Center at 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 210. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Miller Trust & Chris Hougie.

• TWI West Inc. leased 2,675 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Commerce Center at 6151 McLeod Drive, Suite D. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties LLC.

• Flawless Silhouettes LLC leased 2,634 square feet of retail space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8820 S. Maryland Parkway, Suites 110 and 115. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

• Araceli Ortega leased 2,575 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 9 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

• Allure Wedding Chapel leased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 516 S 6th St., Suites 100, 200 and 300. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, David Mason.

• Nevada State Board of Pharmacy leased 1,818 square feet of office space in Flamingo Grant Plaza at 1050 E. Flamingo Road, Suite E-217. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Flamingo LLC.

• Pho King leased 1,525 square feet of retail space in Beltway Plaza Shopping Center at 9310 S Eastern Ave., Suite 107. Rob Wilner of Simply Vegas Real Estate represented the tenant and Preston Abell and Jeff Mitchell represented the landlord, Beltway Plaza III, LLC.

• Cash for Gift Cards leased 1,100 square feet of retail space in Tropicana Topaz Center at 2625 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite H, in Las Vegas. Jakke Farley and Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 2615 Tropicana Ave LLC.

• LycaTel LLC leased 1,025 square feet of office space in Century Park at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 121B. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Flamingo Spencer Garden LLC.

• Beauty Wonderland leased 1,000 square feet of retail space in Pecos Russell Plaza at 3380 E. Russell Road, Suite 105. Bill Legere of Trend Commercial represented the tenant and Jakke Farley and Matter Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 3380 Partners.