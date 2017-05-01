DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNATURE

• Sandhill ESS Property LLC sold 5,632 square feet of industrial space at 6266 S. Sandhill Road for $760,000. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Steven Haynes of Colliers International represented the seller, Robert M. Tatalovich.

• American West Development Inc. sold a 2.5-acre land parcel at the northwest corner of Torino Avenue and Mann Street for $312,500. Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International represented the seller, GKT II LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• Lin Consulting LLC leased 24,034 square feet of retail space in Russell Commerce Center at 5050 E. Russell Road. Eric Molfetta and Chris Zunis of Colliers International represented the landlord, 2717 Robertson LLC.

• Folk Enterprises Inc. leased 14,939 square feet of industrial space at 6185 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A, B, and C from Valley View IV LLC. Dean Willmore, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Sanchi and Filia P. Designs LLC leased 5,465 square feet of industrial space in Hacienda Crossings at 5275 S. Arville St., Suite 316. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, JP Denison LLC. Dean Willmore, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Advantage Civil Design Group LLP leased 3,273 square feet of office space at 2920 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 422 Henderson. Rebecca Staniec and David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, Landmark Ventures LLC.

• Design and Dine leased 2,845 square feet of retail space at 2845 Wigwam Parkway, Suite B-02 in Henderson. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CK Pecos LLC.

• Ageless Mens Health leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 2845 Wigwam Parkway, Suite A-10 in Henderson. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CK Pecos LLC.

• Michael Carlsen leased 1,316 square feet of office property in Scottsdale Plaza at 8766 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 101. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

• Express Technology Group Inc. leased 451 square feet of office space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8766 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 103. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

• Independent Consulting LLC leased 2,500 +/- RSF of office space at 8455 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 3. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, JBMR LLC.

• Recovery Properties, LLC leased office space at 600 Whitney Ranch #A3-A4 in Henderson. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

• MDK LLC leased industrial space at 3230 Polaris No. 3, 4. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon Gatski of Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

• SCE Federal Credit Union leased retail space at 1450 Horizon Ridge No. C-101 &C-102 in Henderson. Laramie Bracken Gatski of Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Foothills Nevada LLC.

• Crown Air Quality leased industrial space at 3170 Polaris No. 29. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon Gatski of Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

• Bikfaya Limited LLC leased retail space at 3720 W. Tropicana No. 5-7. Gabe Telles, Ali Roesener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, CV PropCo LLC.

• Air Patrol HVAC &Plumbing Corp. leased industrial space at 3230 Polaris No. 2. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

• Aloha Kitchen leased industrial space at 3170 Polaris #9. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

• Nevada Tap Master, Inc. leased industrial space at 4640 Valley View A &B. Gabe Telles, Ali Roesener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, CV PropCo LLC.

• Daniel Brown &Rachel Lanman, Individuals leased office space at 3095 E. Russell No. C. Laramie Bracken and Brenda Olson of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Creso LLC.

• Francisco J Meza, an Individual leased industrial space at 4695 Nevso No. 8, 9, 14, 15. Laramie Bracken of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Kirchmeyer Development Corp.

• Audiology Services Company, USA leased retail space at 9330 Sun City Blvd. No. 104. Laramie Bracken of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, South Grove Avenue LLC.

• Verifi Inc. leased industrial space at 3485 Harmon. Gabe Telles, Ali Roesener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, CV PropCo LLC.