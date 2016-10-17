DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• JHM Properties LLC purchased 37,483 square feet of industrial space at 4050 Mesa Vista Ave. for $4.8 million. Mike Hillis of Avison Young represented JMH and Greg Tassi of CBRE represented the seller, Mesa Vista Property LLC.

• Fremont Housing LLC purchased the 35-room Lamplighter Motel at 2805 Fremont St. for $1.3 million. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the seller, Shashi N. Champaneri/Neesha Inc.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• God Behind Bars Inc. dba Castaways Resale leased 15,000 square feet of retail space at 241 N. Stephanie St. for 120 months and $1.55 million. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Roxbury Advisors LLC.

• Dollar Tree Stores Inc. leased 14,180 square feet of retail space at 265 W. Centennial Parkway for 84 months and $1.05 million. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Centennial Commerce LLC.

• Option Care Enterprises Inc. leased 12,150 square feet of retail space at 4708 S. Decatur Blvd. for 84 months and $905,175.00. Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Sahara 3D LLC.

• AutoLotto leased 4,088 square feet of office space in Town Center-215 Beltway at 10777 W. Twain Ave., Suite 205, for 60 months and $525,000. Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, TAG Town Center 1 LLC.

• Anthony &Sylvan Pools Corp. leased 2,404 square feet of retail space in Lone Mountain Village West at 335 Novat St., Suites 125–130, for 65 months and $184,000. Phillip Roy of PR Properties Group represented the tenant, and Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young represented the landlord, Lone Mountain Village West.

• Wireless World LLC dba Experts Choice leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 107, for 60 months and $171,567. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Grand Flam Shops Capital Management LLC.

• EZMAYO LLC dba Jimmy John’s leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 5463 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite B-3, for 60 months and $143,347. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Levian Flamrain Las Vegas LLC &Ravan Flamrain Las Vegas LLC.

• Doulas of Las Vegas leased 940 square feet of office space in Horizon Ridge Professional Center at 2298 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 215, in Henderson for 40 months and $52,821. Scott Donaghe of Avison Young represented the landlord, Horizon Ridge Professional Center.

• Titan Real Estate &Investment leased 1,540 square feet of office space in Rainbow Professional Center at 2625 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C-106, for 48 months and $51,282. Barton Hyde of Avison Young represented the landlord, Rainbow 2625.

• Elie Taylor Insurance Agency LLC leased 1,245 square feet of office space at 585 El Camino Al Norte, Suite 120, in North Las Vegas for 36 months and $41,467. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Leroy James Calhau Trust.

• Silver State Schools Credit Union leased 11,831 square feet of retail space at 8275 W. Flamingo Road. Adam Malan of Logic Commercial represented the landlord, LVG #1 LLC, and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

• 8 OZ LLC leased 3,930 square feet of retail space in the Mountain Point Business Park at 4545 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 105. Jae Rim of Key Realty represented the tenant, and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Mountain Point LLC.

• Breakout of Las Vegas dba Escape Room leased 3,456 square feet of retail space in Tropicana Spencer Center at 1775 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 100. Joe Velarde of Commercial Investment Real Estate Services represented the tenant, and Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Tropicana Spencer Center LLC.

• Yoshi Burritos LLC dba Yoshi Burritos leased 1,654 square feet of retail space at 4165 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 100, for 60 months. Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Grand Flam Shops Capital Management LLC.

• Varun Chadha dba Boost Mobile leased 1,225 square feet of retail space in Simmons Centre at 3000 W. Ann Road, Suite 101, in North Las Vegas. Jakke Farley and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Simmons Centre LLC.