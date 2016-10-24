DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Griffin Capital Corp. purchased 222,268 square feet of office space in the Southwest Corporate Campus at 6355 S. Buffalo Drive for $66.5 million. Susan Borst, Dan Doherty, Taber Thill, Ryan Martin, Chris Lane, Jerry Doty and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the seller, Southwest Corporate Campus LLC.

▶ McCarran Commerce Center LLC purchased 85,027 square feet of office and warehouse space at 365 and 385 Pilot Road and 6720 Placid St. for $10.4 million. Susan Borst, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, DM Airport LLC and the buyer.

▶ GKT 5 LLC purchased 2.31 acres of vacant land near Badura Avenue and Warm Springs Road for $800,000 from Donovan Family Survivors et al. Steven Haynes, Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Bogart Bone Appetit leased 2,816 square feet of retail space in Centennial Gateway at 5770 Centennial Center Blvd., Suites 105 and 110 for 66 months and $417,810. Jason Otter, Chris Richardson and Leslie Vasquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, TAG Centennial Common Owners.

▶ Jamboree Bagels leased 1,550 square feet of retail space in Centennial Gateway at 5770 Centennial Parkway, Suite 140 for 65 months and $249,961. Jason Otter, Chris Richardson and Lesllie Vasquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, TAG Centennial Common Owners.

▶ Leeds &York LLC leased 1,403 square feet of office space at 9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 212 fro 39 months and $100,861. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Makia Creations Inc.

▶ One Stop Mailing LLC leased 31,200 square feet of industrial space in Craig Distribution Center II at 4340 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 140. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Roberts Ranch Venture LP.

▶ EYE-FI leased 26,071 square feet of industrial space in Paradise Airport Center, Phase I at 1120 Palms Airport Drive. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties.

▶ Zenith America Solutions Inc. leased 12,328 square feet of office space in Sahara Rancho Corporate Center at 2250 S. Rancho Drive, Suites 275-295. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sahara Rancho Office Center LLC.

▶ Bearco USA Inc. leased 12,320 square feet of industrial space in Henderson Corporate Park at 125 Corporate Park Drive in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Elevon Corporate Park LLC.

▶ Sunset Oasis Landscape LLC leased 6,800 square feet of industrial space at 971 Empire Mesa Way in Henderson. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord, Peterson-Thompson LLC.

▶ Robert Half International Inc. leased 5,720 square feet of office space in Flamingo Grand Plaza at 1050 E. Flamingo Road., Suites E321-E329. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Flamingo LLC.

▶ Casa Flooring Inc. leased 4,766 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road., Suites 5-6 in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Brockie International Inc. leased 4,008 square feet of industrial space in Civic Center Corporate Park at 3892 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, MCA Civic Center LLC.

▶ Night Train Trucking Inc. leased 4,008 square feet of industrial space at 3874 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, MCA Civic Center LLC.

▶ RT Drapery &Furniture Inc. leased 3,200 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 6012 Topaz St., Suite 7. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick &Mojave LLC.

▶ Linda Woodson Dermatology leased 1,259 square feet of office space in Robindale Center at 305 N. Pecos Road, Suite E in Henderson. Al Twainy and Amelia Hyden of Colliers International represented the landlord, Terry K Baker LLC.

▶ Commercial Systems Co. LLC leased 750 square feet of office space at 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Building 5, Suite 526 in Henderson. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the landlord, S.A.L. Holdings LLC.