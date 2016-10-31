DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ GPT Henderson Owner LLC purchased 232,856 square feet of industrial space at 855 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson for $25.3 million. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, Prologis-Exchange Black Mountain DC3 LLC.

▶ Dermody Properties purchased 205,378 square feet of industrial space in Black Mountain Industrial Park at 140 and 150 Cassia Way in Henderson for $18 million. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, Prologis.

▶ West Henderson 140 LLC purchased 140 acres of vacant land — a portion of APN 191-16-601-005 — in Henderson for $12 million from the United States of America. Vince Schettler, Scott Gragson and Robert Torres of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Grand Canyon Tropicana Apartments LLC purchased a 10-acre parcel near Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive for $6.1 million. Mike Mixer of Colliers International represented the seller, Farhang &Homa Soroosh Revocable Living Trust.

▶ Rock Creek Properties LLC purchased 31,063 square feet of industrial space at 5075 Cameron St. for $3.6 million from Southern Nevada Industrial LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Moda Light LLC purchased 29,120 square feet of industrial space in Aabacus Industrial Park at 3280 W. Sunset Road for $3.5 million. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, JS MCA Sunset LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented Moda Light.

▶ IDK Enterprises Ltd. purchased 27,652 square feet of industrial space at 1945 Pama Lane for $3.2 million. Pat Marsh and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented the seller, Green Accorn LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ D.R. Horton purchased 3.92 acres of land near Jones Boulevard and La Madre Way for $1.1 million. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the sellers, Mosaic Land 2 LLC and Investor Equity Homes LLC.

▶ SFC Leasing LP purchased 6,060 square feet of industrial space at 4109 Wagon Trail Ave. for $825,000 from Seltzer Holdings LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Barmar Fund LLC purchased 6,704 square feet of industrial space in Wigwam Jones Industrial Park at 5925-1 Wigwam Ave. for $804,480. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, MCA Wigwam LLC.

▶ D.R. Horton purchased 2.94 acres of land Jones Boulevard and La Madre Way for $775,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the sellers, Mosaic Five LLC, Kushrow Roohani Family Trust and Remark Revocable Trust.

▶ Mosaic Seven LLC purchased 2.5 acres of land near Grand Canyon Drive. and Gary Avenue for $525,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Amazon.com KYDC LLC leased 513,240 square feet of industrial space in Las Vegas Corporate Center at 3837 Bay Lake Trail in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, ICON PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3 Nevada LLC.

▶ 1-800-Pack-Rat LLC leased 39,375 square feet of industrial space in Freeport West Distribution Center at 3030 N. Lamb Blvd., Suites 108-110. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, Natomas Creek Nevada LLC.

▶ Alliance Plastics LLC leased 35,500 square feet of industrial space in Craig Corporate Park at 4680 Calimesa St. in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, NLV Sagebrush LLC.

▶ Laird Plastics Inc. leased 22,500 square feet of industrial space in Sunset 215 West on the southeast corner of Sunset Road and Torrey Pines Drive. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, Prestige Family Group LLC. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Flamingo Collision Center leased 20,000 square feet of automotive space at 3024 Fremont St. Grant Traub and Chris Connell of Colliers International represented the landlord, Pete &Mary Jo Limited Partnership.

▶ Hard Eight Nutrition LLC leased 19,233 square feet of industrial space at 7521 Eastgate Road in Henderson. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, 7251 Eastgate LLC.

▶ Stoked on Printing Ltd. leased 11,918 square feet of industrial space at 365 E. Arby Ave. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, Uriel Trust.

▶ Archer Properties LLC leased 7,535 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Corporate Center (Phase I) at 6283 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite E. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Valley View I, II &III LLC. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Olsen Gaming Inc. leased 6,500 square feet of industrial space in Mojave Airport Park at 6285 S. Mojave Road., Suites F/G. Dean Willmore, Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick &Mojave LLC.