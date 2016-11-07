Deal Watch

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Wright, Finlay &Zak LLP leased 10,337 square feet of office space at 7785 W. Sahara Ave. for 30 months and $284,092. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Sobel Properties LLC.

▶ Power 9 Games LLC leased 5,172 square feet of retail space at 2575 E. Craig Road, Suite 40 in North Las Vegas for 60 months and $198,143. Salina Ramirez of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Vernalis Enterprises Inc.

▶ Real Estate Dynamics LLC leased 5,385 square feet of office space in Corporate Center at 8945 W. Post Road, Suite 210. Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International represented the landlord, CC Building IV LLC.

▶ Premium Sustainable Solutions LLC leased 4,864 square feet of industrial space in Creek Side at 2539 E. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord, VJMK Properties LLC.

▶ Evolution Health LLC leased 4,668 square feet of industrial space in Decatur Bell Commerce Center at 5010 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites A-B. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Holdings LLC.

▶ Jaylee Fence LLC dba Park Pro leased 4,015 square feet of industrial space in Civic Center Corporate Park at 3878 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, MCA Civic Center II LLC.

▶ Dry Tech Restoration, Inc. leased 3,777 square feet of industrial space in Pace Commerce Center at 5145 S. Arville St., Suite B. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Vegas Holdings LLC.

▶ R.S. Hughes Co. Inc. leased 3,680 square feet of industrial space in Petersen Industrial Center at 4535 Statz St., Suite J in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, DM Real Estate Holdings LLC.

▶ Nella Chunky LLC leased 3,368 square feet of industrial space in Warm Springs Business Center (Phase I) at 7140 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 800 in Las Vegas. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Properties LLC.

▶ Carlos Gutierrez dba Pallet Warehouse leased 2,423 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road, Suite 8 in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Matthew Okeke leased 2,100 square feet of office space at 4723 E. Flamingo Road. Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Pocahontas LLC.

▶ SLS Production Inc. leased 1,601 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Hacienda at 5320 Cameron St., Suite 6. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, VTT-Cameron Properties LLC.

▶ Nevada Asset Preservation &Management leased 1,438 square feet of retail/office space in the Village of Centennial Springs at 7575 Norman Rockwell Lane. Phillip Dunning, Tom Naseef and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International represented the landlord, Rialto Capital Advisors.

▶ Farmer Case &Fedor leased 492 square feet of office space in Pebble Place Business Center at 2190 E. Pebble Road. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CVK LLC.