Deal Watch

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Domino’s Pizza LLC leased 2,394 square feet of retail space at 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 1-2 for 120 months and $520,575. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Sahara 3D LLC.

▶ Gems of the Sea LLC dba Playa Papagayos Restaurant leased 3,163 square feet of retail space at 4760 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 20-21 for 60 months and $189,780. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Sahara 3D LLC.

▶ Empire Comics &Games LLC leased 1,686 square feet of retail space at 5431 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C-1 for 60 months and $134,268. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Levian Flamrain Las Vegas LLC and Ravan Flamrain Las Vegas LLC.

▶ JDL Property Management LLC leased 982 square feet of office space at 1700 Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 202 in Henderson for 36 months and $56,760. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Corley LLC.

▶ Axe Throwing Inc. leased 13,565 square feet of retail space in Gateway Business Park at 3525 E. Post Road, Suite 110. Ryan Misaresh of Simply Vegas CRE Services represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, RL Fitzgerald Gateway LLC.

▶ Na and Ma Inc. leased 3,073 square feet of retail space in Mountain Point at 4545 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106. Jae Rim of Key Realty represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Mountain Point LLC.

▶ Streamline Dental Solutions leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Kenny Sunset at 1351 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100 in Henderson. Chris Emanuel and Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant and the landlord, Kenny Sunset LLC.

▶ Check City leased 2,500 square feet of retail space in Durango Springs Plaza at 8520 W. Warm Springs Road. Chris Emanuel and Gina O’Neil of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landord, Amen and Traci Wardy.

▶ You Sul LLC leased 1,488 square feet of retail space in Mountain Point at 4545 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101. Jae Rim of Key Realty represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Mountain Point LLC.

▶ Sacred Center Tattoo Inc. leased 1,435 square feet of retail space in Palm Court at 6883 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 300. Game Harvey of Simply Vegas represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Ashland Properties LLC.

▶ Lance’s Aquarium LLC leased 1,214 square feet of retail space at 450 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 104. Hillary Sternberg of MDL Group represented the tenant and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Buffalo Alta Center LLC.

▶ Vegas Vixens Hair Boutique LLC leased 900 square feet of retail space in University Plaza at 1105 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 1105. Jakke Farley and Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 1083 East Tropicana Avenue LLC.

▶ Supreme Motors LLC leased 414 square feet of office space at 5300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 102. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Sahara Edmond Plaza LLC.