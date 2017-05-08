Deal Watch April 21 - May 8

SALES OF SIGNATURE

▶ SUNPROA LLC sold 96,500 square feet of industrial space at 5180 Cameron St. for $10,000,000. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the seller, CAM 96.5 LLC.

▶ Double X Ranch Limited Partnership sold 14,820 square feet of retail space at 250 Falcon Ridge Parkway in Mesquite for $5,553,600. David Grant, Grant Traub and Chris Connell of Colliers International represented the seller, Mesquite Power Center LLC.

▶ Legacy House of Summerlin LLC sold a 5.00-acre land parcel at the northeast corner of Grand Canyon Drive and Sunset Road for $2,375,000. Frank Marretti of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ CBRE Group Inc. sold 5,040 square feet of office space at 2534 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson for $1,261,000. Eric Larkin of NAI represented the seller, Robison Seidler Inc. Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel of CBRE represented the buyer.

▶ CBRE Group Inc. sold 54,924 square feet of retail space at 2350 S. Rainbow Blvd. for $7,850,000. Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel of CBRE represented the seller, Ominet Sahara LLC. Robert Ybarra of CBRE represented the buyer.

▶ CBRE Group Inc. sold 9,454 square feet of building space at 4495 S. Pecos Road for $1,335,000. Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel of CBRE represented the seller, Wayward Properties Inc. Michelle Manley of Award Realty represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Game Changer Sports Inc. leased 20,000 square feet of retail space at 6230 S. Decatur Blvd. Eric Molfetta and Chris Zunis of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sobb LLC.

▶ Cotonoha Co. leased 4,262 square feet of industrial space in Decatur Bell Commerce Center at 5030 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite F &G. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Vegas Holdings LLC.

▶ Level Ride Air Suspension LLC leased 4,025 square feet of industrial space in Black Mountain Pointe at 126 Cassia Way, Suite 110 in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, AISSAC LLC.

▶ Pioneer Equipment Inc. leased 2,575 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 12 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Solo Qui LLC leased 1,990 square feet of retail space in Summerlin Gateway at 7460 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite E6-E7. Al Twainy and Amelia Hyden of Colliers International represented the landlord, Gateway Plaza 31 LLC.

▶ A.S.A.P. Mold and Water Restoration LLC leased 1,209 square feet of industrial space in Corporate Center Business Park at 4345 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 203 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.

▶ Speedy Singhs Inc. leased 1,020 square feet of retail space in Horizon Pointe Shopping Center at 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite B-13 in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, Villa La Paloma LLC.

▶ VanDahl Inc. leased 466 square feet of office space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8766 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 102. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

▶ RoadRunner B2B leased industrial space at 7350 Eastgate Road, #140-150 in Henderson. Travis Noack and Kimberly Summers of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

▶ Special Respiratory Care Inc. leased industrial space at 3400 W Desert Inn, #9, 45. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group. LP.

▶ Filomena Maria Mendez &Jose Luis Portillo leased retail space at 2439 Valley View, #130. Bob Miller of Gatski Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Gerry Schwartzblatt Trust.