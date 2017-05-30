Deal Watch May 29

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Silver State Schools Credit Union purchased 35,559 square feet of industrial space at 630 Trade Center Drive for $7,500,000. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the buyer. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the seller, American Homes 4 Rent TRS LLC.

▶ Hsiung Holdings LLC purchased 4,930 square feet of retail space at 1330 E. Pebble Road for $695,000. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the seller, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Red Rock Metal Recycling Inc. leased 31,500 square feet of industrial space at 2930 Marco St. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, 2930 Marco Street LLC.

▶ Interior Specialists Inc. leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space at Mojave Airport Center, 6255 S. Mojave Road, Suite B. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ Faciliteq Business Interiors Inc. leased 5,328 square feet of industrial space at Creekside Business Park, 2571 E. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, McBeath Holdings LLC.

▶ J&Y Property Preservation LLC leased 4,127 square feet of industrial space at 4876 Cecile Ave. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Old English LLC.

▶ Bonnie Plants Inc. leased 3,459 square feet of industrial space at Valley Freeway Center III, 7715 Commercial Way, Suite 135 in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, VFC III Industrial Buildings LLC.

▶ Inatek Technology Inc. leased 2,866 square feet of industrial property at Patrick Airport Center, 6045 Harrison Drive, Suite 6. Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant. Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ West Coast Vape Supply Inc. leased 2,673 square feet of industrial space at Cheyenne Commerce Center, 580 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Long Ma &Chuhan Wang leased 2,260 square feet of retail space at Crossroads Plaza, 4965 S. Fort Apache Road. Al Twainy and Amelia Hyden of Colliers International represented the landlord, Crossroads Plaza LV LLC.

▶ Art of Cooking LLC leased 1,954 square feet of retail space at 8490 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite G-3. Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, 8480 Desert Inn LLC.

▶ Elbe Institute leased 1,785 square feet of office space at Decatur Flamingo Garden, 4170 S. Decatur Blvd., D1-D2. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Decatur Flamingo Garden LLC.

▶ Emineo Marketing Solutions Inc. leased 1,570 square feet of office space at Century Park, 1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite B211. Gary Beck &Jeff Antalik of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Flamingo Spencer Garden LLC.

▶ Purple Potato LLC leased 1,353 square feet of retail space at Eastern Marketplace, 10090 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, in Henderson. Jeff Mitchell &Preston Abell of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ iproperties has renewed a lease for 1,250 square feet of office space at Horizon Ridge Commons, 2471 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, in Henderson. Brett Beck &Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Sookwe Shin.

▶ My Peak Wireless leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Victory Village Shopping Center, 250 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 278A, in Henderson. Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Thorndike Properties Inc.

▶ Pantera Fiberglass Design LLC leased 855 square feet of industrial space at Valley View Business Park, 3859 S. Valley View Blvd., Unit 39. Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Oelke of Sperry Van Ness represented the landlord, Valley View Industrial Investors LP.

▶ Custom Benefit Consultants Inc. TENANT REP leased office space at 300 S. 4th St., #704. Craig Summers of Gatski Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Thomas Kovari leased industrial space at 3170 Polaris Ave., #14. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, Equus Business Center LP.

▶ Thomas Kovari leased industrial space at 3230 Polaris Ave., #50. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord Equus Business Center LP.

▶ Kantor Nephrology leased office space at 3970 W. Patrick Lane, #108. Chuck Witters, Craig Summers and Jennifer Lehr of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, WH Properties LLC.

▶ Piggs LLC leased retail space at 2970 St. Rose Parkway #140 in Henderson. Stacy Sheer of Colliers represented the tenant. Laramie Bracken and Brenda Olson of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, 2960 St. Rose Parkway LLC.