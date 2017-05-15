Deal Watch May 9-17

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ CJ Legacy II LLC purchased 11,927 square feet of retail space at Tenaya Commons, 3950 and 3990 N. Tenaya Way in North Las Vegas for $1.8 million. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the seller, Farm & Alexander Properties LLC.

▶ The James Smiciklas & Dorinda Renee Living Trust purchased 7,960 square feet of industrial space at 5450 Desert Point Drive for $1.1 million. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the seller, EJ & Patrick Flynn Trusts LLC.

▶ Vegas Pools LLC purchased 7,240 square feet of industrial space at 200 and 210 W. Foster St. in Henderson for $675,000. Mike DeLew and Steven Haynes of Colliers International represented the seller, Cogeshall Living Trust. Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Static XVII Inc. leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Boulevard Industrial Park at 3950 W. Ponderosa Way, Building 3. Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International represented the tenant. Mike DeLew and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Valley View Associates LLC.

▶ Restaurant Technologies Inc. leased 10,112 square feet of industrial space in Nellis Industrial Park No. 2 at 4413 McGuire St. in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, ICON PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3 Nevada.

▶ Gerry’s Marine Inc. leased 6,986 square feet of industrial space in Valley Freeway Center Phase 3 at 7715 Commercial Way, Suites 150 and 155 in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, VFC III Industrial Buildings LLC.

▶ Art of Cooking LLC leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 8416 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 5-1. Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the landlord, 8480 Desert Inn LLC.

▶ Israel, Roberto, and Yesnia Luna Sagastegui leased 4,000 square feet of retail space in Lake Mead Square at 4884 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite B. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Lake Mead Square LLC.

▶ Sanuki Seimen Food LLC leased 3,546 square feet of retail space in Asian Spring Oaks Retail Power Center at 4821 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G-1. Melody Jiang of Golden Real Estate & Investment LLC represented the tenant. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Spring Oaks Shopping Center LLC.

▶ Rassiel Godinez leased 2,866 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 6035 Harrison Drive, Suite 3. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ Family Music Centers Inc. leased 2,450 square feet of retail space in Tenaya Village, 7280 W. Azure Drive, Suite 140. Robert S. Hatrak II represented the tenant and the landlord, Tenaya Village LLC.

▶ La Mexicana Bakery leased 2,400 square feet of retail space in Stewart Square Shopping Center at 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 122. Chris Emanuel and Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust.

▶ Velvet Underground leased 2,235 square feet of retail space at 825 S. Decatur Blvd. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Evergreen Chen LLC.

▶ Domino’s Pizza leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive. Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. George Okinaka of ROI Commercial represented the landlord, Blue Diamond M-E LLC.

▶ Erik Gutierrez & Benjamin Omar Garcia Flores leased 1,650 square feet of office space in Decatur Flamingo Garden, 4170 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites B1 and B2. Troy Alexander of TR Alliance represented the tenant. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Decatur Flamingo Garden LLC.

▶ Lance Inamine leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in the 4790 Fort Apache Retail Center at 4790 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite D. Jordan Hanley of Hanley Realty Group represented the tenant. Robert S Hatrak II represented the landlord, AK Holdings LLC.

▶ Two Bald Brothers leased 1,414 square feet of retail space in Downtown Plaza at 616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 140. Robert S. Hatrak II represented both the tenant and the landlord, DT Commercial LLC.

▶ Ace of Fades leased 1,286 square feet of retail space in Durango Lodge Center at 3385 S. Durango Drive, Suite D. Allen Jenkins of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Andrew Fehrman & Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, J&A Properties Inc.

▶ Stanford Capital leased 1,275 square feet of office space in Horizon Ridge Professional Center at 2298 Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the tenant. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, Horizon Ridge Professional Center LLC.

▶ Estela’s II Beauty Salon leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Stewart Square Shopping Center at 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 115. Chris Emanuel and Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust.

▶ R & R Tours Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Stewart Square Shopping Center at 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 130. Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Matthew Feustel and Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust.

▶ BaronHR LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Stewart Square Shopping Center at 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 108. Jakke Farley and Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Matt Feustel and Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust.

▶ Survival of the Fittest LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Sahara Edmond Plaza at 5310 W. Sahara Road, Suite A. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Sahara Edmond Plaza LLC.

▶ Above it All Big and Tall LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Victory Village Shopping Center at 284 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Thorndyke Properties Inc.

▶ Survival of the Fittest LLC leased retail space at 4510 E. Charleston Boulevard. Laramie Bracken of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, Mer-Car Corp.

▶ Una Vez Mas leased office space at 600 Whitney Ranch, Suite C-2 in Henderson. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group LP.

▶ Gabriella Castro leased industrial space at 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 42. Tom Wagener and Sean Simon of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, Equus Investment Group LP.

▶ Black Diamond LLC leased retail space at 4444 W. Craig Road, Suite 114, in North Las Vegas. Bob Miller of Gatski Commercial represented the landlord, West Craig Plaza LLC.