GLVAR’s announces 40 under 40 award winners

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas released the winners of the annual 40 Under 40 Awards at the end of March.

Award winners will be honored April 27 at the Hard Rock Hotel. The 2017 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the event.

A selection committee of GLVAR members chose award recipients based on their professional designations and contributions to charities and the association’s Political Survival Fund.

The committee also considered the annual real estate sales transactions and the number of properties they manage when awarding the honors.

The 2017 40 Under 40 Awardees:

■ Nora E. Aguirre, Source Realty

■ Jordan D. Betten, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Amanda Bolton, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Christina Cova-Simmons, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Shawn Cunningham, RE/MAX Advantage

■ Amber M. DeLillo, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Bobby R. Deveraux, Shorewood Real Estate

■ Andrew Dionne, Barrett and Co. Inc.

■ Jeff T. Ehlert, Blue Diamond Realty LLC

■ Wasim Faranesh, Black &Cherry Real Estate

■ Jim C. Fong, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Stephanie Fontaine, Urban Nest Realty

■ Robert Gluskin, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Sevak Grigor, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Randy K. Hatada, Xpand Realty &Property Management

■ Sara H. Jessa, Urban Nest Realty

■ Ronald J. Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Lola Karacsonyi, Monopoly Realty &Management Inc.

■ Troy J. Kearns, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Ryan King, King Realty Group

■ Eric A. Kruger, Windermere Prestige Properties

■ Alexandra Malenkina, Nevada Realty Experts

■ Jason Mattson, Orange Realty Group LLC

■ James J. McGuire, Signature Real Estate Group

■ Paulina McKinney, Urban Nest Realty

■ Michael McNamara, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Cassandra A. Mor, the Mor Group

■ Mark D. Perry, Local Realty

■ Nicholas J. Puglia, Coldwell Banker Premier

■ Yared Rivera, Realty One Group Inc.

■ Stephen E. Roberts Jr., SER Realty LLC

■ Maureen Robison, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Robert Andy Stahl, Raintree Real Estate

■ Duc T. Su, Pordes Residential Sales &Marketing LLC

■ Sasha Terry, Platinum Real Estate Professionals

■ Angela K. Tina, Urban Nest Realty

■ Rexalynn M. Walberg, Goliath Properties

■ Geoffrey S. Zahler, Zahler Properties LLC

■ Kamyar Zargari, Triumph Property Management Co.

■ Melissa L. Zimbelman, Luxe International Realty

Hall of Fame inductees

■ William J. Alt, NextHome Integrity

■ Joseph Y. Lee, eProNet Realty

■ Omar A. Lopez, BHHS Nevada Properties

■ Holly Marquardt, All Vegas Valley Realty

■ Charmaine Prospero, Northcap Residential

■ Georgia Purpura, Keller Williams Realty Southwest

■ Krystal A. Sherry, Hudson Real Estate

■ Julie C. Youngblood, Keller Williams Realty Southwest