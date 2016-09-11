On The Move

ADVERTISING

B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations has hired Lindsey Slivka as an advertising senior account executive. Slivka has more than 12 years of experience working for various Las Vegas advertising agencies and organizations, most recently for The Smith Center for the Performing Arts as associate director of advertising and promotions. B&P has also promoted Shawn West to director of print and digital traffic. West has worked with the company for more than 13 years, most recently as traffic manager. His responsibilities include assisting with logistics of digital jobs, including e-blasts and websites, in addition to managing the agency’s studio and acting as the point person for the creative staff’s needs.

CONSTRUCTION

Grand Canyon Development Partners has named Mark Hedges as assistant project manager. Hedges will be responsible for coordinating all project-related tenant improvement activities, including project cost estimates, schedules and contract administration. Hedges assisted with opening multiple Strip properties, such as the Paris, the Augustus Tower and the Colosseum at Caesars and the Stratosphere. He also worked for Stratosphere Development, Colorado River Marina and Harris Associates.

EDUCATION

University of Phoenix has named Shavonnah Tièra Collins as managing director of its RedFlint experience center, expected to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. Collins will lead efforts to build engagement and spur innovation within the Las Vegas business, education and government communities. Collins, an adjunct instructor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, also served as Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce foundation director of Entrepreneurship &Vegas Young Professionals. The RedFlint experience center will provide visitors with an experiential, hands-on learning environment to help them innovate in their companies and in their own careers. The RedFlint experience center also will host Iron Yard Ventures, which provides selected startup businesses access to one of the premier business accelerators.

REAL ESTATE

Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc. has hired Wil Chaffee and Paul Chaffee as senior vice presidents of the office division. The two agents bring more than 14 years of commercial real estate experience and involvement in transactions, spanning retail, office, tavern and restaurant properties, with Wil Chaffee concentrating his efforts on the distressed asset market. Sun Commercial Real Estate has also promoted Cassie Catania-Hsu to managing director/broker from her previous position as senior vice president of office sales and leasing. Catania-Hsu will oversee all business operations and brokerage management.