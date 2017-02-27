NAIOP PROJECT FINALISTS

NAIOP Southern Nevada will host its annual Spotlight Awards 6 to 10 p.m. March 4 at Red Rock Resort.

Spotlight, now in its 20th year, is an annual event where top commercial real estate projects in the valley and industry leaders are recognized, across several categories. The finalists in both categories have been released:

INDUSTRY LEADERS

Financial Firm of the Year

• Bank of Nevada, a division of Western Alliance Bank

• CommCap Advisors

Engineering Firm of the Year

• GCW Engineering

• Kimley-Horn

• Slater Hanifan Group

• Taney Engineering, Inc.

• Wright Engineers

Brokerage Firm of the Year

• CBRE

• Colliers International

• Cushman &Wakefield Commerce

• Logic Commercial Real Estate

• Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Architecture Firm of the Year

• Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects

• Coda Group Inc.

• Lee &Sakahara Architects, Inc.

• SH Architecture

General Contracting Firm of the Year

• Burke Construction Group, Inc.

• DC Building Group

• Martin-Harris Construction

• R&O Construction

• SR Construction

• The Korte Co.

• The PENTA Building Group

• TWC Construction, Inc.

Broker of the Year — Retail

• Al Twainy, CCIM Colliers International

• Steven Neiger, Colliers International

• Adam Malan and Deana Marcello, Logic Commercial Real Estate

Broker of the Year — Industrial

• Higgins Toft Team, CBRE

• Alderson/Tassi Industrial Team, CBRE, Inc.

• Doherty Industrial Group, Colliers International

• Eric Molfetta, CCIM, Colliers International

• Jennifer Levine, CCIM &Elizabeth Moore, Cushman &Wakefield Commerce

• Ben Millis, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Broker of the Year — Office

• Randy Broadhead, Brad Peterson, Darren Lemmon, Amy Lance, CBRE

• Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR, Taber Thill, SIOR and Patti Dillon, Colliers International

• Dan Palmeri, Cushman &Wakefield | Commerce

• Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson, Logic Commercial Real Estate

• Mike Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, NGKF

Developing Leader of the Year

• Sabrina Borghoff, Martin-Harris Construction

• Courtney Goffstein, Colliers International

• Deana Marcello, Logic Commercial Real Estate

• Alicia Nelson, Logic Commercial Real Estate

• Charles P. Stewart, CPE DC Building Group

• Leroy Taylor Logic, Commercial Real Estate

Principal Firm of the Year

• LaPour

• Panattoni Development Co.

• Prologis

• VanTrust Real Estate

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PROJECTS

Sustainable — Green Building

• IKEA - Las Vegas, IKEA Property Inc.

• Las Vegas Corporate Center 20, Prologis

Tenant Improvement - Hospitality

• Beerhaus Restaurant, MGM Resorts International

• Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho, Rio Properties/Ceasars Entertainment

Tenant Improvement — Other

• Apollo — RedFlint, Apollo Education Group

• Valley Electric TI, Valley Electric Association Inc.

• Western Office Showroom Renovation, Western Office

Tenant Improvement — Retail

• M&Ms World Las Vegas Renovation at Showcase, Mall Mars Retail Group/Dixon Entertainment Arts

• TruFusion, TruHealth LLC

Tenant Improvement — Small Office

• Advanced Eye Care, Dr. Brian Miller

• Fox Rothchild, The Howard Hughes Corp.

Tenant Improvement — Medium Office

• Alterra Home Loans, Great Wash Park

• JS Products Corporate Offices &Distribution Center, JS Products Inc.

• Sykes Call Center — Durango Sykes, Enterprises Inc.

Tenant Improvement — Large Office

• Allegiant Air Headquarters, Allegiant

• Pinnacle Entertainment, Headquarters Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

Public Use / Government

• Las Vegas Army Reserve Center, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

• Nevada State College Nursing, Science &Education Building and the James E. and Beverly Rogers Student Center, Nevada System of Higher Education

• Southern Hills Baptist Church, Charles Frazier/SHBC

Public Use / Government — Recreation

• Parkdale Community Center, Clark County

• Sean’s Park Phase 1, Opportunity Village Association for Retarded Citizens, a Nevada non-profit corporation

• Summerlin Village 20 — The Vistas Community Park, The Howard Hughes Corp.

Redevelopment Project

• Campus Village American Nevada Company/The Vista Group

• Clark County School District (CCSD) — Capital Program Management Building (CPMB), Clark County School District

• Craig Road Retail Center, Briton Capital

• Southern Nevada Health District New Headquarters Facility, Southern Nevada Health District

• Valley Electric Association, Valley Electric Association

• Zappos.com Conference and Fitness Center, Zappos.com

Retail Building

• Aliante Animal Hospital, Dr. Kurt Mychajlonka, DVM

• Boot Barn, Mateo’s LLC

• Cracker Barrel — North Las Vegas, CBOCS West Inc.

• Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, BCP/Goodwill of Southern Nevada

• IKEA — Las Vegas, IKEA Property Inc.

Special Use

• Lucky Dragon Casino &Hotel Lucky, Dragon LLC

• T-Mobile Arena, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and MGM Resorts International

Special Use — Health care

• ENT ASC/Clinic, Stable Development

• Henderson Hospital, Universal Health Services

• Seven Hills Behavioral Hospital — Phase III, Acadia Healthcare

• The Legacy House, Western States Lodging

Industrial Building Under 200,000 Square Feet

• Cheyenne Distribution Center 3, Prologis

• Las Vegas Corporate Center 20, Prologis

• Republic Services Material Recovery Facility, Cambridge Cos. Inc./Republic Service

Industrial Building Over 200,000 Square Feet

• Black Mountain Distribution Center 3, Prologis

• Las Vegas Corporate Center 19, Prologis

• Lone Mountain Corporate Center, PAULS Corp

• Northgate Distribution Center — Building Two of Phase One, VanTrust Real Estate

Office Building

• Ainsworth Gaming Headquarters of the Americas, Ainsworth Game Technology

• ERA Brokers Consolidated, Moore Land Holdings II LLC

Industrial Park

• Parc Post, A Joint Venture of LaPour Partners and Jackson Shaw