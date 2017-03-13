NAIOP Southern Nevada Spotlight Awards celebrates 20 years at Red Rock Resort

NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 20th annual Spotlight Awards on March 4 at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. The Spotlight Awards is an annual event put on by the association to recognize industry leaders and top commercial real estate projects in several categories.

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS

▶ Trendsetter Firm — The Howard Hughes Corp.

▶ Principal Member of the Year — Rod Martin, Majestic Realty Co.

▶ Associate Member of the Year — Leroy Taylor, Logic Commercial Real Estate

▶ Special Recognition — for working on a study of the proposed BLM Resource Management Plan and its potential impact on economic development:

■ John Ramous, Harsch Investment Properties

■ John Restrepo, RCG Economics

■ Mike Shohet, Jones Lang LaSalle

■ Alan Schlottmann, Theodore Roosevelt Institute

■ Ellie Shattuck Spirit of Spotlight

■ Katrina Bruce, NAIOP Southern Nevada

▶ Principal Firm of the Year — Prologis

▶ Developing Leader of the Year — Courtney Goffstein, Colliers International

▶ Broker of the Year - Office — Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR, Taber Thill, SIOR and Patti Dillon, Colliers International

▶ Broker of the Year - Industrial — Higgins Toft Team, CBRE

▶ Broker of the Year - Retail — Adam Malan and Deana Marcello, Logic Commercial Real Estate

▶ General Contracting Firm of the Year — DC Building Group

▶ Architecture Firm of the Year — Coda Group Inc.

▶ Brokerage Firm of the Year — Colliers International

▶ Engineering Firm of the Year — Kimley-Horn and Associates

▶ Financial Firm of the Year — CommCap Advisors

Projects – Honor Award Winners

▶ Industrial Park

Award Winner: Parc Post; Submitted By: LaPour; Developer/Owner: A Joint Venture of LaPour Partners and Jackson Shaw; Architect: Creative Fit; General Contractor: TWC Construction; Civil Engineer: Slater Hanifan

▶ Office Building

Award Winner: Ainsworth Gaming Headquarters of the Americas; submitted by: Martin-Harris Construction; Developer/Owner: Ainsworth Game Technology; Architect: KGA Architecture; General Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction

▶ Industrial Building Over 200,000 Square Feet

Award Winner: Black Mountain Distribution Center 3; Submitted by: Prologis; Developer/Owner: Prologis; Architect: RJA Architecture; General Contractor: TWC Construction; Civil Engineer: Taney Engineering; Other Team Members: Dan Doherty and Susan Borst - Leasing Team, Colliers International

▶ Industrial Building Under 200,000 Square Feet

Award Winner: Republic Services Material Recovery Facility; Submitted by: Ed Vance &Associates Architects; Developer/Owner: Cambridge Cos., Inc./Republic Service; Architect: EV&A Architects; General Contractor: Cambridge Cos., Inc.; Civil Engineer: Poggemeyer Design Group

▶ Special Use - Health Care

Award Winner: ENT ASC/Clinic; Submitted by: Ed Vance &Associates Architects; Developer/Owner: Stable Development; Architect: EV&A Architects; General Contractor: Ledcor Construction; Civil Engineer: Spectrum Services, Inc.; Other Team Members: Wright Consulting Engineers

▶ Special Use

Award Winner: T-Mobile Arena; Submitted by: The PENTA Building Group; Developer/Owner: Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and MGM Resorts International; Architect: Populous; General Contractor: Hunt-PENTA JV

▶ Retail Building Special Award

Award Winner: IKEA - Las Vegas; Submitted by: R&O Construction; Developer/Owner: IKEA Property, Inc.; Architect: Greenberg Farrow Architecture Inc.; General Contractor: R&O Construction; Civil Engineer: Kimley-Horn; Other Team Members: Helix Electric

▶ Retail Building

Award Winner: Boot Barn; Submitted by: Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects; Developer/Owner: Matteo’s LLC; Architect: Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects; General Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction; Civil Engineer: Lochsa

▶ Redevelopment Project

Award Winner: Southern Nevada Health District New Headquarters Facility; Submitted by: PGAL; Developer/Owner: Southern Nevada Health District; Architect: PGAL, LLC; General Contractor: Martin Harris Construction; Civil Engineer: GCW, Inc.; Other Team Members: Converse Consultants, PCNA Group

▶ Public Use/Government - Recreation

Award Winner: Sean’s Park Phase 1; Submitted by: Roche Constructors Inc.; Developer/Owner: Opportunity Village Association for Retarded Citizens, a Nevada nonprofit corporation; Architect: Southwick Landscape Architects; General Contractor: Roche Constructors Inc.; Civil Engineer: Nevada by Design, LLC; Other Team Members: Wright Engineers, FEA Consulting Engineers

▶ Public Use/Government

Award Winner: Nevada State College Nursing, Science &Education Building and the James E. and Beverly Rogers Student Center; Submitted by: PGAL; Developer/Owner: NSHE; Architect: PGAL, LLC; General Contractor: Ledcor Construction; Civil Engineer: Lochsa Engineering; Other Team Members: Walter P Moore Structural Engineers, MSA Engineering Consultants

▶ Tenant Improvement - Large Office

Award Winner: Pinnacle Entertainment Headquarters; Submitted by: The Korte Co.; Developer/Owner: Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.; Architect: Gensler; General Contractor: The Korte Co.

▶ Tenant Improvement - Medium Office

Award Winner: Sykes Call Center - Durango; Submitted by: Burke Construction Group Inc.; Developer/Owner: Sykes Enterprises Inc.; Architect: Encompass Studios; General Contractor: Burke Construction Group Inc.

▶ Tenant Improvement - Small Office

Award Winner: Fox Rothchild; Submitted by: R&O Construction; Developer/Owner: The Howard Hughes Corp.; Architect: Francis Cauffman Architects; General Contractor: R&O Construction

▶ Tenant Improvement - Retail

Award Winner: TruFusion; Submitted by: SR Construction; Developer/Owner: TruHealth LLC; Architect: RND Studio LLC; General Contractor: SR Construction

▶ Tenant Improvement - Other

Award Winner: Apollo - RedFlint; Submitted by: Burke Construction Group Inc.; Developer/Owner: Apollo Education Group; Architect: Gensler; General Contractor: Burke Construction Group Inc.; Other Team Members: Jones Lang LaSalle

▶ Tenant Improvement - Hospitality

Award Winner: Beerhaus Restaurant; Submitted by: SR Construction; Developer/Owner: MGM Resorts International; Architect: Marnell Architecture; General Contractor: SR Construction

▶ Sustainable/Green Building

Award Winner: Las Vegas Corporate Center 20; Submitted by: Prologis; Developer/Owner: Prologis; Architect: RJA Architecture; General Contractor: TWC Construction; Civil Engineer: Taney Engineering; Other Team Members: Kevin Higgins and Garrett Toft - Leasing Team, CBRE