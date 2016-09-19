Posted 

Building Permits


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments.

• $8.8 million, CC 16-7106

Hotel @ 7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ober Family Investsments

Contractor:Sun West Commercial

• $6.5 million, CC 16-21649

Miscellaneous @ 15971 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor:Beta Engineering

• $4.3 million, NLV 150370

Warehouse @ 5835 E. Ann Road

Owner: Prologis IP

Contractor:TWC Construction

• $4.2 million, LV 322699

Office remodel @ 1551 Hillshire Drive

Contractor:Nevada General Construction

• $3.2 million, LV 321864

Hotel remodel @ 12 E. Ogden Ave.

Contractor:Logic

• $2.7 million, CC 15-42821

Office addition @ 5850 N. Park St.

Owner: Robert Rock Belliveau Trust

Contractor:Sunrise Electric

• $2.7 million, NLV 149927

Warehouse remodel @ 4490 Nexus Way

Owner: Capital XI

Contractor:Martin Harris Construction

• $2.5 million, CC 15-60047

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Harris Associates

• $2.4 million, CC 16-32158

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:Burke Construction Group

• $2.2 million, CC 16-33274

Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Windmill Durango Office

Contractor:Burke Construction Group

• $1.7 million, CC 16-11829

Electrical @ 7135 Gilespie St.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor:American Southwest Electric

• $1.5 million, CC 16-25685

Miscellaneous @ 15557 Apex Power Pkwy.

Owner: USA

Contractor:Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

• $1.4 million, CC 16-34933

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Shawmut Design & Construction

• $1.3 million, CC 15-59333

Public facility @ 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: USA

Contractor:Richardson Construction

• $900,000, LV 318424

Restaurant remodel @ 221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor:PJ Becker & Sons Construction

• $775,475, CC 16-25693

Retail @ 7995 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond M-E

Contractor:Ledcor Construction

• $600,000, CC 16-36588

Casino addition @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Design Construction Cos.

• $560,235, CC 16-31268

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:Burke Construction Group

• $554,344, CC 16-20366

Parking garage @ 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

Contractor:Southland Industries

• $542,000, CC 15-60242

Hospital @ 4855 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: 318 Blue Diamond Venture

Contractor:Universal Electric & Solar

• $507,525, CC 16-25691

Retail @ 7955 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond M-E

Contractor:Ledcor Construction

• $488,893, CC 16-34772

Retail remodel @ 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Owner: E-Grand Ventures

Contractor:Baker Construction

• $487,000, LV 296714

Office remodel @ 1701 Bearden Drive

Contractor:The Korte Co.

• $400,000, CC 16-14422

Industrial @ 2711 Rimbey St.

Owner: ARS Facility

Contractor:Logistical Solutions

• $350,219, CC 16-39398

Plumbing @ 2250 E. Primm Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor:First Solar Electric

• $325,000, LV 322328

Office remodel @ 2250 S. Rancho Drive

Contractor:Lewis K. Construction & Development

• $320,000, LV 303235

Warehouse remodel @ 304 E. Carson Ave.

Contractor:Fong Construction

• $300,000, CC 16-34322

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor:Century Electric

• $280,800, CC 16-31269

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:Burke Construction Group

• $265,745, LV 324098

Photovoltaic system @ 480 W. Bonanza Road

Contractor:Bombard Electric

• $264,250, CC 16-24188

Casino remodel @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings

Contractor:Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $262,000, CC 16-27592

Casino remodel @ 1881 N. Walnut Road

Owner: Jehovah’s Witnesses Church Trust

Contractor:Action Enterprises

• $237,385, CC 16-39400

Electrical @ 2250 E. Primm Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor:First Solar Electric

• $230,288, CC 16-39586

Restaurant remodel @ 8876 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Regal I

Contractor:Titanium Building Group

• $226,500, CC 16-37134

Restaurant remodel @ 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: 7715 South Rainbow

Contractor:Sun City General Contracting

• $226,395, CC 16-32158

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:RL Jackson Electric

• $225,000, CC 16-29530

Casino remodel @ 1900 S. Casino Drive

Owner: W2007 Aquarius Propco

Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development

• $221,403, CC 16-31291

Retail remodel @ 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor:Tre Builders

• $188,250, CC 16-39910

Office/warehouse remodel @ 2970 N. Lamb Blvd.

Owner: Prologis NA3 NV

Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $187,882, CC 16-36719

Office remodel @ 6980 S. Cimarron Road

Owner: SRP Properties

Contractor:Tradewinds Construction

• $184,840, CC 16-32355

Retail remodel @ 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Owner: Grand Flam Shops Capital Management

Contractor:Hardy Construction and Development

• $174,645, HD 2016011187

Office remodel @ 121 Corporate Park Drive

Owner: CP 121

Contractor:Tradewinds Construction

• $173,716, CC 16-29065

Casino remodel @ 1900 S. Casino Drive

Owner: W2007 Aquarius Propco

Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development

• $154,405, CC 16-37564

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:Burke Construction Group

• $150,000, CC 16-37406

Restaurant remodel @ 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: Allay Investments

Contractor:Townco Construction Group

• $150,000, LV 318425

Retail remodel @ 8750 W. Charleston Blvd.

Contractor:Roche Constructors

• $150,000, LV 323344

Demolition @ 15 Fremont St.

Contractor:Precision Construction

• $145,300, CC 16-36588

Casino addition @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:AMI Mechanical

• $144,408, CC 16-38774

Sign @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings

Contractor:High Impact Sign & Design

• $140,000, HD 2016011234

Office remodel @ 10624 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Horizon Properties

Contractor:Complex Builders

• $138,880, CC 16-34933

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Parnell Electric

• $126,000, CC 16-33633

Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:Century Electric

• $120,980, NLV 149506

Warehouse remodel @ 1209 Trade Drive

Owner: Rolling Frito Lay Sales

Contractor:ESSI

• $118,435, CC 16-24188

Casino remodel @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings

Contractor:Hansen Mechanical Contractors

• $111,921, NLV 148883

Warehouse remodel @ 2730 Airport Drive

Owner: Kirk Blackstone

Contractor:Jerry Ramsey Construction

• $110,000, CC 16-37980

Restaurant remodel @ 7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: LBUBS 2007-C6 Annex

Contractor:Townco Construction Group

• $99,000, CC 16-37798

Restaurant remodel @ 9555 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Sansone Richmar Plaza

Contractor:CCR Construction

• $90,000, CC 16-39250

Casino remodel @ 4575 Boulder Hwy.

Owner: W2007 Fresca Propco

Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development

• $85,000, LV 313564

Retail remodel @ 3375 Novat St.

Contractor:Marco Contractors

• $82,000, LV 325288

Electrical @ 232 N. Mojave Road

Contractor:Pacific Electric

• $80,724, CC 16-32362

Restaurant remodel @ 5780 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: The Nora’s Duneville

Contractor:Bentar Development

• $77,800, CC 16-20366

Parking garage @ 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

Contractor:Southland Industries

• $76,000, LV 321011

Pool @ 3013 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor:Explorer Construction Co.

• $75,000, CC 16-35239

Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:Hanna Design Group

• $73,390, CC 15-42840

Office addition @ 8475 W. Sunset Road

Owner: TBTM

Contractor:Sean Craigs Plumbing

• $70,195, CC 16-24429

Medical office @ 2800 E. Desert Inn Road

Owner: DI Development

Contractor:Renegade Electric

• $70,000, CC 16-14102

Miscellaneous @ 7050 Wetlands Park Lane

Owner: Clark County Parks

Contractor:Richardson Construction

• $70,000, CC 16-40103

Office/warehouse remodel @ 7900 W. Sunset Road

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

Contractor:Alston Construction Co.

• $65,691, CC 16-39999

Office remodel @ 4675 W. Teco Ave.

Owner: DC3

Contractor:Charger Construction

• $62,972, LV 323550

Photovoltaic system @ 480 W. Bonanza Road

Contractor:Bombard Electric

• $60,614, LV 325053

Office remodel @ 10100 W. Charleston Blvd.

Contractor:Breslin Builders

• $60,000, CC 16-219

Restaurant remodel @ 6168 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: Spring Mountain Las Vegas

Contractor:Vesco Electric

• $60,000, CC 16-38160

Restaurant remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor:Martin Harris Construction

• $53,201, CC 16-39623

Office remodel @ 3755 Breakthrough Way

Owner: Dig Bt Way

Contractor:Starke Contractors

• $52,500, CC 16-34933

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:AMI Mechanical

• $51,000, CC 16-219

Restaurant remodel @ 6168 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: Spring Mountain Las Vegas

Contractor:Excel Plumbing

• $50,000, CC 15-52178

Communications @ 6416 Arville St.

Owner: 6416 S Arville

Contractor:Amalgamated Construction

• $50,000, CC 16-6223

Office/warehouse remodel @ 5119 Cameron St.

Owner: Young Electric Sign Co.

Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada