Building Permits

• $8.8 million, CC 16-7106
Hotel @ 7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Ober Family Investsments
Contractor:Sun West Commercial
• $6.5 million, CC 16-21649
Miscellaneous @ 15971 N. Las Vegas Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor:Beta Engineering
• $4.3 million, NLV 150370
Warehouse @ 5835 E. Ann Road
Owner: Prologis IP
Contractor:TWC Construction
• $4.2 million, LV 322699
Office remodel @ 1551 Hillshire Drive
Contractor:Nevada General Construction
• $3.2 million, LV 321864
Hotel remodel @ 12 E. Ogden Ave.
Contractor:Logic
• $2.7 million, CC 15-42821
Office addition @ 5850 N. Park St.
Owner: Robert Rock Belliveau Trust
Contractor:Sunrise Electric
• $2.7 million, NLV 149927
Warehouse remodel @ 4490 Nexus Way
Owner: Capital XI
Contractor:Martin Harris Construction
• $2.5 million, CC 15-60047
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Harris Associates
• $2.4 million, CC 16-32158
Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:Burke Construction Group
• $2.2 million, CC 16-33274
Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive
Owner: Windmill Durango Office
Contractor:Burke Construction Group
• $1.7 million, CC 16-11829
Electrical @ 7135 Gilespie St.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor:American Southwest Electric
• $1.5 million, CC 16-25685
Miscellaneous @ 15557 Apex Power Pkwy.
Owner: USA
Contractor:Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
• $1.4 million, CC 16-34933
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Shawmut Design & Construction
• $1.3 million, CC 15-59333
Public facility @ 8275 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: USA
Contractor:Richardson Construction
• $900,000, LV 318424
Restaurant remodel @ 221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor:PJ Becker & Sons Construction
• $775,475, CC 16-25693
Retail @ 7995 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Blue Diamond M-E
Contractor:Ledcor Construction
• $600,000, CC 16-36588
Casino addition @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Design Construction Cos.
• $560,235, CC 16-31268
Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:Burke Construction Group
• $554,344, CC 16-20366
Parking garage @ 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Ex Resort Propco
Contractor:Southland Industries
• $542,000, CC 15-60242
Hospital @ 4855 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: 318 Blue Diamond Venture
Contractor:Universal Electric & Solar
• $507,525, CC 16-25691
Retail @ 7955 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Blue Diamond M-E
Contractor:Ledcor Construction
• $488,893, CC 16-34772
Retail remodel @ 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive
Owner: E-Grand Ventures
Contractor:Baker Construction
• $487,000, LV 296714
Office remodel @ 1701 Bearden Drive
Contractor:The Korte Co.
• $400,000, CC 16-14422
Industrial @ 2711 Rimbey St.
Owner: ARS Facility
Contractor:Logistical Solutions
• $350,219, CC 16-39398
Plumbing @ 2250 E. Primm Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor:First Solar Electric
• $325,000, LV 322328
Office remodel @ 2250 S. Rancho Drive
Contractor:Lewis K. Construction & Development
• $320,000, LV 303235
Warehouse remodel @ 304 E. Carson Ave.
Contractor:Fong Construction
• $300,000, CC 16-34322
Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor:Century Electric
• $280,800, CC 16-31269
Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:Burke Construction Group
• $265,745, LV 324098
Photovoltaic system @ 480 W. Bonanza Road
Contractor:Bombard Electric
• $264,250, CC 16-24188
Casino remodel @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings
Contractor:Hansen Mechanical Contractors
• $262,000, CC 16-27592
Casino remodel @ 1881 N. Walnut Road
Owner: Jehovah’s Witnesses Church Trust
Contractor:Action Enterprises
• $262,000, CC 16-27592
Casino remodel @ 1881 N. Walnut Road
Owner: Jehovah’s Witnesses Church Trust
Contractor:Trustworthy Air Conditioning
• $237,385, CC 16-39400
Electrical @ 2250 E. Primm Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor:First Solar Electric
• $230,288, CC 16-39586
Restaurant remodel @ 8876 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Regal I
Contractor:Titanium Building Group
• $226,500, CC 16-37134
Restaurant remodel @ 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: 7715 South Rainbow
Contractor:Sun City General Contracting
• $226,395, CC 16-32158
Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:RL Jackson Electric
• $225,000, CC 16-29530
Casino remodel @ 1900 S. Casino Drive
Owner: W2007 Aquarius Propco
Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development
• $221,403, CC 16-31291
Retail remodel @ 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor:Tre Builders
• $188,250, CC 16-39910
Office/warehouse remodel @ 2970 N. Lamb Blvd.
Owner: Prologis NA3 NV
Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $187,882, CC 16-36719
Office remodel @ 6980 S. Cimarron Road
Owner: SRP Properties
Contractor:Tradewinds Construction
• $184,840, CC 16-32355
Retail remodel @ 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive
Owner: Grand Flam Shops Capital Management
Contractor:Hardy Construction and Development
• $174,645, HD 2016011187
Office remodel @ 121 Corporate Park Drive
Owner: CP 121
Contractor:Tradewinds Construction
• $173,716, CC 16-29065
Casino remodel @ 1900 S. Casino Drive
Owner: W2007 Aquarius Propco
Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development
• $154,405, CC 16-37564
Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:Burke Construction Group
• $150,000, CC 16-37406
Restaurant remodel @ 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: Allay Investments
Contractor:Townco Construction Group
• $150,000, LV 318425
Retail remodel @ 8750 W. Charleston Blvd.
Contractor:Roche Constructors
• $150,000, LV 323344
Demolition @ 15 Fremont St.
Contractor:Precision Construction
• $145,300, CC 16-36588
Casino addition @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:AMI Mechanical
• $144,408, CC 16-38774
Sign @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings
Contractor:High Impact Sign & Design
• $140,000, HD 2016011234
Office remodel @ 10624 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Horizon Properties
Contractor:Complex Builders
• $140,000, HD 2016011234
Office remodel @ 10624 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Horizon Properties
Contractor:Complex Builders
• $138,880, CC 16-34933
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Parnell Electric
• $126,000, CC 16-33633
Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:Century Electric
• $120,980, NLV 149506
Warehouse remodel @ 1209 Trade Drive
Owner: Rolling Frito Lay Sales
Contractor:ESSI
• $118,435, CC 16-24188
Casino remodel @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings
Contractor:Hansen Mechanical Contractors
• $111,921, NLV 148883
Warehouse remodel @ 2730 Airport Drive
Owner: Kirk Blackstone
Contractor:Jerry Ramsey Construction
• $110,000, CC 16-37980
Restaurant remodel @ 7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: LBUBS 2007-C6 Annex
Contractor:Townco Construction Group
• $99,000, CC 16-37798
Restaurant remodel @ 9555 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Sansone Richmar Plaza
Contractor:CCR Construction
• $90,000, CC 16-39250
Casino remodel @ 4575 Boulder Hwy.
Owner: W2007 Fresca Propco
Contractor:ADJ Contracting & Development
• $85,000, LV 313564
Retail remodel @ 3375 Novat St.
Contractor:Marco Contractors
• $82,000, LV 325288
Electrical @ 232 N. Mojave Road
Contractor:Pacific Electric
• $80,724, CC 16-32362
Restaurant remodel @ 5780 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: The Nora’s Duneville
Contractor:Bentar Development
• $77,800, CC 16-20366
Parking garage @ 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Ex Resort Propco
Contractor:Southland Industries
• $76,000, LV 321011
Pool @ 3013 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor:Explorer Construction Co.
• $75,000, CC 16-35239
Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:Hanna Design Group
• $73,390, CC 15-42840
Office addition @ 8475 W. Sunset Road
Owner: TBTM
Contractor:Sean Craigs Plumbing
• $70,195, CC 16-24429
Medical office @ 2800 E. Desert Inn Road
Owner: DI Development
Contractor:Renegade Electric
• $70,000, CC 16-14102
Miscellaneous @ 7050 Wetlands Park Lane
Owner: Clark County Parks
Contractor:Richardson Construction
• $70,000, CC 16-40103
Office/warehouse remodel @ 7900 W. Sunset Road
Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus
Contractor:Alston Construction Co.
• $65,691, CC 16-39999
Office remodel @ 4675 W. Teco Ave.
Owner: DC3
Contractor:Charger Construction
• $62,972, LV 323550
Photovoltaic system @ 480 W. Bonanza Road
Contractor:Bombard Electric
• $60,614, LV 325053
Office remodel @ 10100 W. Charleston Blvd.
Contractor:Breslin Builders
• $60,000, CC 16-219
Restaurant remodel @ 6168 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: Spring Mountain Las Vegas
Contractor:Vesco Electric
• $60,000, CC 16-38160
Restaurant remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor:Martin Harris Construction
• $53,201, CC 16-39623
Office remodel @ 3755 Breakthrough Way
Owner: Dig Bt Way
Contractor:Starke Contractors
• $52,500, CC 16-34933
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:AMI Mechanical
• $51,000, CC 16-219
Restaurant remodel @ 6168 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: Spring Mountain Las Vegas
Contractor:Excel Plumbing
• $50,000, CC 15-52178
Communications @ 6416 Arville St.
Owner: 6416 S Arville
Contractor:Amalgamated Construction
• $50,000, CC 16-6223
Office/warehouse remodel @ 5119 Cameron St.
Owner: Young Electric Sign Co.
Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada