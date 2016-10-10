Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $22.5 million, CC 16-32103

Hotel remodel @ 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

• $4.9 million, NLV 143065

Industrial @ 3730 Civic Center Drive

Owner: Nigowan

Contractor: Larson & Associates Building Co.

• $3.8 million, CC 16-39525

Casino remodel @ 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Treasure Island

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

• $1.5 million, LV 323278

Office remodel @ 9950 Covington Cross Drive

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $1.3 million, CC 16-16045

Restaurant remodel @ 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: New York-New York Hotel

Contractor: Better Building Systems

• $1 million, CC 15-63512

Medical office remodel @ 650 N. Nellis Blvd.

Owner: Nellis-Stewart

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

• $996,913, CC 16-32837

Miscellaneous @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Victoria Partners

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

• $996,420, CC 15-63512

Medical office remodel @ 650 N. Nellis Blvd.

Owner: Nellis-Stewart

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

• $560,235, CC 16-31268

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor: Innovative Air

• $497,494, LV 309492

Medical remodel @ 6170 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

• $490,244, CC 16-40796

Retail remodel @ 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Penta Building Group

• $443,950, LV 324093

Retail remodel @ 937 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $387,000, CC 16-43111

Mechanical @ 32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm 650

Contractor: Lawyer Mechanical Services

• $367,300, CC 16-35731

Retail remodel @ 4300 Flossmoor St.

Owner: Smoketree NLV Property

Contractor: Gilbert Construction

• $310,793, CC 16-29635

Office remodel @ 3078 E. Sunset Road

Owner: Helix Properties II

Contractor: Helix Electric

• $282,000, CC 16-38148

Office remodel @ 4730 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Colonial Plaza Office Center

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

• $282,000, CC 16-38148

Office remodel @ 4730 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Colonial Plaza Office Center

Contractor: No Sweat Mechanical

• $280,838, CC 16-41784

Office remodel @ 3740 Pecos McLeod

Owner: Gamma Pecos-McLeod

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

• $275,000, CC 16-39790

Restaurant remodel @ 4424 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: Ramona Terrace Mobile Estates

Contractor: Tenaya Services

• $242,150, HD 2016011979

Office remodel @ 450 N. Stephanie St.

Owner: United Insurance Co. of America

Contractor: Stoffer and Stoffer

• $237,850, CC 16-38128

Office remodel @ 4220 W. Windmill Lane

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: J & F Construction

• $230,008, HD 2016011881

Industrial remodel @ 1075 American Pacific Drive

Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Contractor: Giordano’s

• $220,000, CC 16-11259

Retail remodel @ 9880 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: NCW Nevada

Contractor: Radix Construction

• $220,000, LV 324794

Medical office remodel @ 1050 E. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Global Management & Construction

• $210,000, CC 16-31607

Restaurant remodel @ 8680 W. Warm Springs Road

Owner: Rava Orange Grove

Contractor: NDL Group

• $194,000, LV 324441

Office remodel @ 630 S. Third St.

Contractor: Design Builders

• $190,000, LV 326054

Disaster mediation @ 5121 Amethyst Creek Court

Contractor: Advantage Builders of Nevada

• $174,896, CC 16-34692

Casino remodel @ 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Electric

• $174,896, CC 16-34692

Casino remodel @ 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

• $165,000, CC 16-42681

Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Denali Builders

• $160,000, LV 323957

Retail @ 825 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: Richardson Construction

• $150,000, CC 16-38073

Public facility remodel @ 5757 Way

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Livewire Electric

• $147,245, NLV 149994

Restaurant remodel @ 2696 W. Ann Road

Owner: Lewis Thanh

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $145,000, HD 2016012107

Office remodel @ 170 N. Stephanie St.

Owner: Henderson Beltway

Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction

• $140,000, LV 322364

Retail remodel @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Market Contractors

• $136,295, CC 16-34904

Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Yack Construction

• $136,148, CC 16-34902

Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Yack Construction

• $135,435, CC 16-34905

Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Yack Construction

• $130,000, LV 321471

Office remodel @ 197 E. California St.

Contractor: Edward Homes

• $128,000, LV 326182

Disaster mediation @ 356 Pershing Drive

Contractor: Deaken Builders

• $121,069, CC 16-34901

Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Yack Construction

• $111,906, CC 16-34900

Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Yack Construction

• $110,563, NLV 147646

Industrial remodel @ 3330 E. Gowan Road

Owner: Prologis Land

Contractor: Air Liquide Industrial US

• $108,805, LV 322962

Disaster mediation @ 205 N. 18th St.

Contractor: Kalb Construction Co.

• $101,000, CC 16-41251

Retail remodel @ 32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm 650

Contractor: A Duran Construction Co.

• $100,003, HD 2016012098

Miscellaneous @ 101 Via Vin Santo

Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisition

Contractor: AECP Architecture

• $100,000, CC 16-13126

Industrial remodel @ 5520 S. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Dewey & Decatur

Contractor: Koplin Construction

• $100,000, CC 16-41477

Medical office remodel @ 6125 W. Sahara Ave.

Owner: Albert Court Investments

Contractor: Daniel Jaggers Construction

• $100,000, LV 320671

Industrial remodel @ 301 Fremont St.

Contractor: Tre Builders

• $100,000, LV 323751

Retail remodel @ 3270 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: Accelerated Construction

• $97,769, CC 16-37596

Miscellaneous @ 2850 Lindell Road

Owner: Boys Club of Clark County

Contractor: Baja Construction Co.