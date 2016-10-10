BUILDING PERMITS

• $22.5 million, CC 16-32103
Hotel remodel @ 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
• $4.9 million, NLV 143065
Industrial @ 3730 Civic Center Drive
Owner: Nigowan
Contractor: Larson & Associates Building Co.
• $3.8 million, CC 16-39525
Casino remodel @ 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Treasure Island
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
• $1.5 million, LV 323278
Office remodel @ 9950 Covington Cross Drive
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
• $1.3 million, CC 16-16045
Restaurant remodel @ 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: New York-New York Hotel
Contractor: Better Building Systems
• $1 million, CC 15-63512
Medical office remodel @ 650 N. Nellis Blvd.
Owner: Nellis-Stewart
Contractor: Quality Mechanical
• $996,913, CC 16-32837
Miscellaneous @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Victoria Partners
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
• $996,420, CC 15-63512
Medical office remodel @ 650 N. Nellis Blvd.
Owner: Nellis-Stewart
Contractor: Quality Mechanical
• $560,235, CC 16-31268
Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor: Innovative Air
• $497,494, LV 309492
Medical remodel @ 6170 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: Tradewinds Construction
• $490,244, CC 16-40796
Retail remodel @ 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Penta Building Group
• $443,950, LV 324093
Retail remodel @ 937 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
• $387,000, CC 16-43111
Mechanical @ 32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm 650
Contractor: Lawyer Mechanical Services
• $367,300, CC 16-35731
Retail remodel @ 4300 Flossmoor St.
Owner: Smoketree NLV Property
Contractor: Gilbert Construction
• $310,793, CC 16-29635
Office remodel @ 3078 E. Sunset Road
Owner: Helix Properties II
Contractor: Helix Electric
• $282,000, CC 16-38148
Office remodel @ 4730 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Colonial Plaza Office Center
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
• $282,000, CC 16-38148
Office remodel @ 4730 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Colonial Plaza Office Center
Contractor: No Sweat Mechanical
• $280,838, CC 16-41784
Office remodel @ 3740 Pecos McLeod
Owner: Gamma Pecos-McLeod
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
• $275,000, CC 16-39790
Restaurant remodel @ 4424 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: Ramona Terrace Mobile Estates
Contractor: Tenaya Services
• $242,150, HD 2016011979
Office remodel @ 450 N. Stephanie St.
Owner: United Insurance Co. of America
Contractor: Stoffer and Stoffer
• $237,850, CC 16-38128
Office remodel @ 4220 W. Windmill Lane
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: J & F Construction
• $230,008, HD 2016011881
Industrial remodel @ 1075 American Pacific Drive
Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Contractor: Giordano’s
• $220,000, CC 16-11259
Retail remodel @ 9880 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Owner: NCW Nevada
Contractor: Radix Construction
• $220,000, LV 324794
Medical office remodel @ 1050 E. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: Global Management & Construction
• $210,000, CC 16-31607
Restaurant remodel @ 8680 W. Warm Springs Road
Owner: Rava Orange Grove
Contractor: NDL Group
• $194,000, LV 324441
Office remodel @ 630 S. Third St.
Contractor: Design Builders
• $190,000, LV 326054
Disaster mediation @ 5121 Amethyst Creek Court
Contractor: Advantage Builders of Nevada
• $174,896, CC 16-34692
Casino remodel @ 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Electric
• $174,896, CC 16-34692
Casino remodel @ 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
• $165,000, CC 16-42681
Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Denali Builders
• $160,000, LV 323957
Retail @ 825 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: Richardson Construction
• $150,000, CC 16-38073
Public facility remodel @ 5757 Way
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Livewire Electric
• $147,245, NLV 149994
Restaurant remodel @ 2696 W. Ann Road
Owner: Lewis Thanh
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $145,000, HD 2016012107
Office remodel @ 170 N. Stephanie St.
Owner: Henderson Beltway
Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction
• $140,000, LV 322364
Retail remodel @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Market Contractors
• $136,295, CC 16-34904
Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Yack Construction
• $136,148, CC 16-34902
Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Yack Construction
• $135,435, CC 16-34905
Office remodel @ 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Yack Construction
• $130,000, LV 321471
Office remodel @ 197 E. California St.
Contractor: Edward Homes
• $128,000, LV 326182
Disaster mediation @ 356 Pershing Drive
Contractor: Deaken Builders
• $121,069, CC 16-34901
Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Yack Construction
• $111,906, CC 16-34900
Office remodel @ 3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Yack Construction
• $110,563, NLV 147646
Industrial remodel @ 3330 E. Gowan Road
Owner: Prologis Land
Contractor: Air Liquide Industrial US
• $108,805, LV 322962
Disaster mediation @ 205 N. 18th St.
Contractor: Kalb Construction Co.
• $101,000, CC 16-41251
Retail remodel @ 32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm 650
Contractor: A Duran Construction Co.
• $100,003, HD 2016012098
Miscellaneous @ 101 Via Vin Santo
Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisition
Contractor: AECP Architecture
• $100,000, CC 16-13126
Industrial remodel @ 5520 S. Decatur Blvd.
Owner: Dewey & Decatur
Contractor: Koplin Construction
• $100,000, CC 16-41477
Medical office remodel @ 6125 W. Sahara Ave.
Owner: Albert Court Investments
Contractor: Daniel Jaggers Construction
• $100,000, LV 320671
Industrial remodel @ 301 Fremont St.
Contractor: Tre Builders
• $100,000, LV 323751
Retail remodel @ 3270 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: Accelerated Construction
• $97,769, CC 16-37596
Miscellaneous @ 2850 Lindell Road
Owner: Boys Club of Clark County
Contractor: Baja Construction Co.