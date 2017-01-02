Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, UBuchholz@BusinessPress.Vegas

• $28.5 million, LV–316270

3100 N. Tenaya Way, Shell

Contractor: Layton Construction Co.

• $25.5 million, CC–16-50385

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

Owner: PHW LV

• $5.6 million, CC–16-40744

2075 E. Flamingo Road, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Southland Industries

Owner: Valley Health System

• $5.5 million, CC–16-23164

4588 E. Craig Road, Office/warehouse new

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Copper Sage III

• $4.7 million, CC–16-39103

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Amp Electric

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $3.7 million, CC–16-40742

2075 E. Flamingo Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Southland Industries

Owner: Valley Health System

• $2.6 million, CC–16-2125

6485 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse new

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

Owner: Prestige Family Group

• $2 million, NLV–150022

12 E. Webb Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: United Renovations

Owner: Nevada Enterprises One

• $1.8 million, LV–316272

3100 N. Tenaya Way, Onsite improvements

Contractor: Layton Construction Co.

• $1.6 million, CC–16-53077

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $1.5 million, CC–16-51389

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $1.1 million, CC–16-53074

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $1.1 million, CC–16-53075

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $1.1 million, CC–16-53076

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $1 million, CC–16-53073

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $1 million, CC–16-43609

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

• $800,000, CC–16-10690

7365 S. Pecos Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: JMB Construction

Owner: Pecos Springs Business Park

• $750,000, CC–16-44285

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Bellagio

• $618,730, CC–16-39103

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: P1 Group

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $600,000, LV–321162

251 E. Charleston Blvd., Retail

Contractor: Michael Smoody General Contractor

• $561,385, CC–16-53069

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $561,385, CC–16-53070

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $561,385, CC–16-53071

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $556,000, CC–16-38212

3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Mesa Mechanical

Owner: Teco Highway

• $515,537, CC–16-53666

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $511,141, CC–16-53072

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $450,000, CC–16-50700

7281 W. Sahara Ave. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp

Owner: OSM 7281

• $443,000, CC–16-40916

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $443,000, CC–16-40916

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Robco Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $420,000, CC–16-41730

6480 S. Durango Drive , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Keller Construction Co.

Owner: HH Durango Sunset

• $400,000, LV–328876

3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

• $400,000, LV–328875

3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

• $400,000, LV–328871

3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

• $400,000, LV–330256

3300 Stewart Ave., Detention facility remodel

Contractor: Sletten Construction of Nevada

• $375,000, LV–326024

4604 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Breslin Builders

• $370,000, LV–327531

300 E. Clark Ave., Warehouse remodel

Contractor: B & H Construction

• $363,149, LV–311484

6009 W. Craig Road, Retail

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $353,505, CC–16-23077

3186 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Hospital remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center

• $350,000, CC–16-50259

3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Parball Newco

• $350,000, HD–14976

445 Marks St., Commercial remodel

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

Owner: Pkwy. Development

• $337,500, CC–16-54453

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Mechanical

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $337,500, CC–16-54457

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Mechanical

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $292,368, NLV–148172

3255 Losee Road, Industrial remodel

Contractor: Superior Builders

Owner: J & S Whittle Family

• $289,987, LV–325906

7099 N. Hualapai Way, Assembly group

Contractor: FSI Construction

• $278,000, CC–16-49733

6630 W. Arby Ave. , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Litchy Electric

Owner: LDR Partners

• $278,000, CC–16-49733

6630 W. Arby Ave. , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Master Built Construction

Owner: LDR Partners

• $270,000, CC–16-40394

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Morse Electric

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $253,093, CC–16-43338

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $245,000, LV–331085

2320 Western Ave., Industrial remodel

Contractor: Harris Associates

• $244,800, CC–16-52439

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $240,000, LV–329453

1860 E. Charleston Blvd., Office remodel

Contractor: Jerry Ramsey Construction

• $239,998, CC–16-7658

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: WA Richardson Builders

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $230,000, CC–16-29834

6555 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: TFC Holding Co.

• $225,000, CC–15-2350

8441 Duneville St., Industrial

Contractor: Caliber Construction

Owner: WJVC

• $223,997, CC–16-46850

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Amp Electric

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

• $220,000, CC–16-49923

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

• $214,000, CC–16-50463

5990 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Assembly building

Contractor: Abaico Electric

Owner: Frank R & Caroline J. Hines

• $200,000, LV–327692

12 E. Ogden Ave., Restaurant

Contractor: Logic

• $182,725, CC–16-54309

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $182,725, CC–16-54309

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $180,000, CC–16-54764

3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: All American Contractors

Owner: Parball Newco

• $180,000, LV–331574

4760 E. Bonanza Road, Grading

Contractor: FBN Construction

• $178,364, CC–16-54061

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $175,000, HD–14813

721 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Accessory building

Contractor: Baldwin Development

Owner: ACD Living Trust

• $170,006, HD–14936

2920 Bicentennial Pkwy., Commercial remodel

Contractor: Charger Construction

Owner: Excel Anthem

• $148,143, LV–321165

251 E. Charleston Blvd., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Michael Smoody General Contractor

• $143,380, LV–330968

8451 Farm Road, Utilities

Contractor: National Pipeline Contractors

• $139,995, HD–14804

9310 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel

Contractor: LC&D Construction

Owner: Beltway Plaza III

• $130,675, NLV–151996

3837 Bay Lake Trail, Commercial remodel

Contractor: Accelerated Construction

Owner: Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $126,050, CC–15-41088

5870 S. Ullom Drive , Electrical

Contractor: Wheelers Electric

Owner: Clark County

• $124,995, HD–14929

641 Marks St., Commercial remodel

Contractor: Far West Restaurants

Owner: Sunmark Property

• $122,258, CC–16-54880

5075 W. Diablo Drive , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Wallin Construction

Owner: Cable Investments-Diablo

• $116,757, NLV–148628

3255 Losee Road, Industrial remodel

Contractor: Superior Builders

Owner: J & S Whittle Family

• $116,667, LV–311485

6009 W. Craig Road, Retail

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $115,000, CC–16-42144

7355 S. Buffalo Drive , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

• $105,400, LV–330806

7350 W. Centennial Pkwy., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Reliant Construction

• $104,548, CC–16-49454

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Sign

Contractor: Yesco

Owner: MGP Lessor

• $102,080, HD–15026

10950 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel

Contractor: Titanium Building Group

Owner: Maisa

• $100,686, CC–16-46007

12818 New Providence St., Pool

Contractor: Paragon Pools

Owner: Pulte Homes Nevada

• $100,610, CC–16-2125

6485 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse new

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

Owner: Prestige Family Group

• $100,000, LV–326599

7551 N. Cimarron Road, Miscellaneous

Contractor: JLR Construction

• $100,000, LV–326597

7551 N. Cimarron Road, Office remodel

Contractor: JLR Construction

• $100,000, LV–322094

1201 S. Main St., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Make Studios