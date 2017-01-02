BUILDING PERMITS

• $28.5 million, LV–316270
3100 N. Tenaya Way, Shell
Contractor: Layton Construction Co.
• $25.5 million, CC–16-50385
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel
Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
Owner: PHW LV
• $5.6 million, CC–16-40744
2075 E. Flamingo Road, Miscellaneous
Contractor: Southland Industries
Owner: Valley Health System
• $5.5 million, CC–16-23164
4588 E. Craig Road, Office/warehouse new
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Copper Sage III
• $4.7 million, CC–16-39103
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Amp Electric
Owner: LX Resort Propco
• $3.7 million, CC–16-40742
2075 E. Flamingo Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Southland Industries
Owner: Valley Health System
• $2.6 million, CC–16-2125
6485 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse new
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
Owner: Prestige Family Group
• $2 million, NLV–150022
12 E. Webb Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: United Renovations
Owner: Nevada Enterprises One
• $1.8 million, LV–316272
3100 N. Tenaya Way, Onsite improvements
Contractor: Layton Construction Co.
• $1.6 million, CC–16-53077
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $1.5 million, CC–16-51389
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $1.1 million, CC–16-53074
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $1.1 million, CC–16-53075
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $1.1 million, CC–16-53076
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $1 million, CC–16-53073
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $1 million, CC–16-43609
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: SR Construction
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
• $800,000, CC–16-10690
7365 S. Pecos Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: JMB Construction
Owner: Pecos Springs Business Park
• $750,000, CC–16-44285
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: Bellagio
• $618,730, CC–16-39103
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: P1 Group
Owner: LX Resort Propco
• $600,000, LV–321162
251 E. Charleston Blvd., Retail
Contractor: Michael Smoody General Contractor
• $561,385, CC–16-53069
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $561,385, CC–16-53070
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $561,385, CC–16-53071
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $556,000, CC–16-38212
3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Mesa Mechanical
Owner: Teco Highway
• $515,537, CC–16-53666
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $511,141, CC–16-53072
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Warmington Residential Nevada
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $450,000, CC–16-50700
7281 W. Sahara Ave. , Medical office remodel
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp
Owner: OSM 7281
• $443,000, CC–16-40916
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Retail remodel
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $443,000, CC–16-40916
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Retail remodel
Contractor: Robco Electric
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $420,000, CC–16-41730
6480 S. Durango Drive , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Keller Construction Co.
Owner: HH Durango Sunset
• $400,000, LV–328876
3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
• $400,000, LV–328875
3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
• $400,000, LV–328871
3300 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
• $400,000, LV–330256
3300 Stewart Ave., Detention facility remodel
Contractor: Sletten Construction of Nevada
• $375,000, LV–326024
4604 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Breslin Builders
• $370,000, LV–327531
300 E. Clark Ave., Warehouse remodel
Contractor: B & H Construction
• $363,149, LV–311484
6009 W. Craig Road, Retail
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
• $353,505, CC–16-23077
3186 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Hospital remodel
Contractor: Mojave Electric
Owner: Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center
• $350,000, CC–16-50259
3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: Parball Newco
• $350,000, HD–14976
445 Marks St., Commercial remodel
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
Owner: Pkwy. Development
• $337,500, CC–16-54453
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Mechanical
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $337,500, CC–16-54457
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Mechanical
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $292,368, NLV–148172
3255 Losee Road, Industrial remodel
Contractor: Superior Builders
Owner: J & S Whittle Family
• $289,987, LV–325906
7099 N. Hualapai Way, Assembly group
Contractor: FSI Construction
• $278,000, CC–16-49733
6630 W. Arby Ave. , Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Litchy Electric
Owner: LDR Partners
• $278,000, CC–16-49733
6630 W. Arby Ave. , Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Master Built Construction
Owner: LDR Partners
• $270,000, CC–16-40394
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Morse Electric
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $253,093, CC–16-43338
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $245,000, LV–331085
2320 Western Ave., Industrial remodel
Contractor: Harris Associates
• $244,800, CC–16-52439
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $240,000, LV–329453
1860 E. Charleston Blvd., Office remodel
Contractor: Jerry Ramsey Construction
• $239,998, CC–16-7658
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel
Contractor: WA Richardson Builders
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $230,000, CC–16-29834
6555 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: TFC Holding Co.
• $225,000, CC–15-2350
8441 Duneville St., Industrial
Contractor: Caliber Construction
Owner: WJVC
• $223,997, CC–16-46850
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Amp Electric
Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings
• $220,000, CC–16-49923
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
• $214,000, CC–16-50463
5990 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Assembly building
Contractor: Abaico Electric
Owner: Frank R & Caroline J. Hines
• $200,000, LV–327692
12 E. Ogden Ave., Restaurant
Contractor: Logic
• $182,725, CC–16-54309
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $182,725, CC–16-54309
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $180,000, CC–16-54764
3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: All American Contractors
Owner: Parball Newco
• $180,000, LV–331574
4760 E. Bonanza Road, Grading
Contractor: FBN Construction
• $178,364, CC–16-54061
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $175,000, HD–14813
721 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Accessory building
Contractor: Baldwin Development
Owner: ACD Living Trust
• $170,006, HD–14936
2920 Bicentennial Pkwy., Commercial remodel
Contractor: Charger Construction
Owner: Excel Anthem
• $148,143, LV–321165
251 E. Charleston Blvd., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Michael Smoody General Contractor
• $143,380, LV–330968
8451 Farm Road, Utilities
Contractor: National Pipeline Contractors
• $139,995, HD–14804
9310 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel
Contractor: LC&D Construction
Owner: Beltway Plaza III
• $130,675, NLV–151996
3837 Bay Lake Trail, Commercial remodel
Contractor: Accelerated Construction
Owner: Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 3
• $126,050, CC–15-41088
5870 S. Ullom Drive , Electrical
Contractor: Wheelers Electric
Owner: Clark County
• $124,995, HD–14929
641 Marks St., Commercial remodel
Contractor: Far West Restaurants
Owner: Sunmark Property
• $122,258, CC–16-54880
5075 W. Diablo Drive , Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Wallin Construction
Owner: Cable Investments-Diablo
• $116,757, NLV–148628
3255 Losee Road, Industrial remodel
Contractor: Superior Builders
Owner: J & S Whittle Family
• $116,667, LV–311485
6009 W. Craig Road, Retail
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
• $115,000, CC–16-42144
7355 S. Buffalo Drive , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal
Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs
• $105,400, LV–330806
7350 W. Centennial Pkwy., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Reliant Construction
• $104,548, CC–16-49454
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Sign
Contractor: Yesco
Owner: MGP Lessor
• $102,080, HD–15026
10950 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel
Contractor: Titanium Building Group
Owner: Maisa
• $100,686, CC–16-46007
12818 New Providence St., Pool
Contractor: Paragon Pools
Owner: Pulte Homes Nevada
• $100,610, CC–16-2125
6485 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse new
Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing
Owner: Prestige Family Group
• $100,000, LV–326599
7551 N. Cimarron Road, Miscellaneous
Contractor: JLR Construction
• $100,000, LV–326597
7551 N. Cimarron Road, Office remodel
Contractor: JLR Construction
• $100,000, LV–322094
1201 S. Main St., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Make Studios