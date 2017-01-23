Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $20 million, CC–16-51052

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Miscellaneous

Contractor: First Solar Electric

Owner: USA

• $5.5 million, CC–16-11163

2730 N. Lamb Blvd. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: CJ Pony Properties III

• $4.7 million, CC–16-23823

1965 E. Russell Road, Industrial

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $3.6 million, CC–16-23827

1945 E. Russell Road, Industrial

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $2.3 million, CC–16-28094

4257 S. Town Center Drive , Plumbing

Contractor: Mammoth Underground

Owner: Town Center Enclave

• $1.6 million, CC–16-54796

1945 Pama Ln, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: IDK Enterprises

• $1 million, CC–16-51735

4455 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $800,000, CC–16-12194

7355 S. Buffalo Drive , Retail remodel

Contractor: Litchy Electric

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

• $750,000, LV–305920

330 S. Third St., Office remodel

Contractor: U.S. Mechanical

• $702,520, CC–16-3035

9635 Bermuda Road, Retail

Contractor: JG Plumbing

Owner: BCP-Silverado & Bermuda

• $642,686, NLV–151702

6905 Aliante Pkwy., Retail remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: Aliante Plaza

• $639,806, CC–16-41164

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $612,734, CC–16-50720

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

• $520,000, CC–16-11163

2730 N. Lamb Blvd. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: Salmon Electrical Contractors

Owner: CJ Pony Properties III

• $474,975, HD–2017000059

2230 Corporate Circle, Commercial remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: Brentwood Green Valley

• $405,200, HD–2017000027

800 N. Gibson Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: 10 Nine Design Group

Owner: Dignity Health

• $400,000, CC–16-16138

4000 W. Flamingo Road, Hotel remodel

Contractor: PWI Construction

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

• $250,000, CC–16-56885

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Dakem & Associates

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $250,000, CC–16-34651

2015 S. Hualapai Way, Edcuation

Contractor: Holm Electric

Owner: Lutheran Secondary School Association

• $250,000, LV–329416

221 N. Rampart Blvd., Casino remodel

Contractor: PJ Becker & Sons Construction

• $248,000, CC–16-26711

5325 W. Capovilla Ave. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

Owner: Napo1

• $230,000, CC–17-516

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: All American Home Builders

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $210,000, CC–16-40148

7365 Lindell Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Berg Electric Corp.

Owner: NV NAP 9

• $200,000, CC–16-56501

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $199,739, CC–16-55980

3080 St. Rose Pkwy. , Pool/spa

Contractor: California Pools of Las Vegas

Owner: LV Jeffreys

• $193,770, CC–16-53077

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Focus Plumbing

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $190,000, CC–16-50720

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Olympus Technologies

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

• $180,000, CC–16-54764

3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Parball Newco

• $172,840, CC–16-10690

7365 S. Pecos Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

Owner: Pecos Springs Business Park

• $159,131, CC–17-562

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $158,925, CC–16-11163

2730 N. Lamb Blvd. , Office/warehouse

Contractor: A Campagna Co.

Owner: CJ Pony Properties III

• $150,000, CC–16-43499

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Shrader and Martinez Construct

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

• $149,976, HD–2017000091

4610 E. Sunset Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Smith’s Food and Drug Stores

Owner: Sunset Mountain Plaza Partners

• $133,200, NLV–152494

3837 Bay Lake Trail, Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Gibson Construction of Nevada

Owner: Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $133,076, CC–16-51742

4455 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $131,687, LV–331742

2931 N. Tenaya Way, Medical office remodel

Contractor: CPI Restoration

• $130,217, CC–16-51741

4455 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $127,000, CC–16-42998

8828 Mohawk St., Medical office

Contractor: Semi Electric

Owner: Interlinks

• $125,000, LV–327236

221 N. Rampart Blvd., Shade structure

Contractor: PJ Becker & Sons Construction

• $110,000, LV–331317

881 S. Rainbow Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Panda Construction Co.

• $105,000, CC–16-4884

4625 Dean Martin Drive , Hotel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: Heritage Inn Number

• $104,253, CC–17-561

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.