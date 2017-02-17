BUILDING PERMITS

$25.7 million
NLV – 151502 Type: Warehouse
5550 Donovan Way
Owner: Daneshgar Tomo J DI
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$5.9 million
HD – 1453 Type: Industrial shell
7365 Commercial Way
Owner: Harsch Investment Properties
Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design
$4.9 million
CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
Contractor: SR Construction
$3.9 million
HD – 1455 Type: Industrial shell
7375 Commercial Way
Owner: Harsch Investment Properties
Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design
$3.6 million
HD – 1456 Type: Industrial shell
7355 Commercial Way
Owner: Harsch Investment Properties
Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design
$3.0 million
CC – 15-45652 Type: Assembly building
4165 Koval Lane
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$3.0 million
CC – 15-45652 Type: Assembly building
4165 Koval Lane
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Penta Building Group
$2.4 million
LV – 329980 Type: Assembly group tenant improvement
1930 J St.
Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
$1.9 million
CC – 16-50385 Type: Hotel remodel
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$1.6 million
CC – 16-29894 Type: Retail
3275 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: DZ Terra 1
Contractor: Bentar Development
$1.5 million
CC – 16-53766 Type: Miscellaneous
15557 Apex Power Pkwy.
Owner: USA
Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
$1.4 million
CC – 16-55269 Type: Hotel remodel
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.
$1.3 million
CC – 17-5533 Type: Mechanical
3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$1.3 million
CC – 16-52121 Type: Retail
4605 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: BD & Cameron
Contractor: Aims Building Services
$830,000
CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous
4591 W. Russell Road
Owner: Clark County RPM
Contractor: Ryan Mechanical
$800,409
CC – 17-1794 Type: Miscellaneous
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Paris LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$794,330
CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
Contractor: Southland Industries
$769,292
CC – 16-49695 Type: Restaurant remodel
31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm South Real Estate Co.
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$739,959
CC – 16-42923 Type: Hotel remodel
160 E. Flamingo Road
Owner: CF LV Hotel
Contractor: PWI Construction
$693,327
CC – 17-3469 Type: Restaurant remodel
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Bellagio
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$684,411
CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
Contractor: Southland Industries
$647,051
LV – 329981 Type: Roofing
1930 J St.
Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.
$500,000
LV – 291292 Type: Demolition
330 S. Casino Center Blvd.
Contractor: Sletten Construction of Nevada
$498,000
CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous
4591 W. Russell Road
Owner: Clark County RPM
Contractor: Ryan Mechanical
$495,510
LV – 329315 Type: Standard shell
7550 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor: NDL Group
$495,510
LV – 329316 Type: Onsite improvements
7550 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor: NDL Group
$462,870
CC – 16-57257 Type: Miscellaneous
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$408,000
CC – 17-1545 Type: Public facility remodel
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Kor Building Group
$400,000
CC – 16-16138 Type: Hotel remodel
4000 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos
Contractor: Plumbing Innovations
$400,000
CC – 16-51198 Type: Restaurant remodel
4455 E. Charleston Blvd.
Owner: HKM Nevada Properties
Contractor: Abaico Electric
$382,442
CC – 16-44163 Type: Casino remodel
2121 S. Casino Drive
Owner: Tropicana Express
Contractor: American Building Systems
$382,442
CC – 16-44163 Type: Casino remodel
2121 S. Casino Drive
Owner: Tropicana Express
Contractor: Colorado River Plumbing
$350,000
CC – 17-290 Type: Electrical
15557 Apex Power Pkwy.
Owner: USA
Contractor: Great Salt Lake Electric
$286,000
CC – 16-38617 Type: Retail remodel
32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm 650
Contractor: Holm Electric
$230,000
CC – 17-1270 Type: Retail remodel
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings
Contractor: Powerhouse Retail Services
$225,000
CC – 16-47277 Type: Retail remodel
5182 Arville St.
Owner: Xscape Entertainment
Contractor: New Image Contracting
$225,000
CC – 16-47277 Type: Retail remodel
5182 Arville St.
Owner: Xscape Entertainment
Contractor: Stewart Electric
$218,900
CC – 16-42582 Type: Casino remodel
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$199,998
HD – 1281 Type: Commercial repair
100 Strada Di Circolo
Owner: Nevada South Shore
Contractor: Copper Creek Construction
$194,695
CC – 17-2580 Type: Restaurant remodel
10170 W. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Siena Town Plaza
Contractor: Scope Contracting
$171,000
CC – 17-2278 Type: Office remodel
6720 Via Austi Pkwy.
Owner: MCC Five
Contractor: Denali Builders
$166,000
CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous
4591 W. Russell Road
Owner: Clark County RPM
Contractor: Ryan Mechanical
$163,400
HD – 1223 Type: Restaurant
85 N. Stephanie St.
Owner: Stephanie Wigwam SWC
Contractor: Farmer Boys Food
$160,493
CC – 16-42582 Type: Casino remodel
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor: Dynalectric Company of Nevada
$160,000
CC – 16-50323 Type: Restaurant remodel
325 Hughes Center Drive
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Komax Development
$160,000
CC – 16-23384 Type: Miscellaneous
5947 Boulder Hwy.
Owner: Realty Income Pptys 25
Contractor: Relyon Technologies
$158,700
CC – 16-51219 Type: Restaurant remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$150,000
CC – 16-56983 Type: Casino remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$142,500
CC – 16-57249 Type: Restaurant remodel
4545 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: Mountain Point
Contractor: Stainless Steel Fabrication
$138,292
CC – 17-1793 Type: Miscellaneous
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$135,000
CC – 17-2972 Type: Casino remodel
11011 W. Charleston Blvd.
Owner: NP Red Rock
Contractor: Bentar Development
$134,560
LV – 329049 Type: Miscellaneous
2404 Mason Ave.
Contractor: Thistle DKI
$134,160
HD – 1454 Type: Retaining wall
7375 Commercial Way
Owner: Harsch Investment Properties
Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design
$132,174
CC – 17-2276 Type: Office remodel
6720 Via Austi Pkwy.
Owner: MCC Five
Contractor: Denali Builders
$123,690
CC – 16-42471 Type: Miscellaneous
3275 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: DZ Terra 1
Contractor: Bentar Development
$120,000
CC – 16-49935 Type: Restaurant remodel
4870 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Blue Diamond CP30 2013
Contractor: Able Electric Co.
$120,000
CC – 17-4836 Type: Mechanical
3400 Western Ave.
Owner: 3400 Western Avenue
Contractor: Tippetts Mechanical
$113,807
NLV – 151427 Type: Commercial tenant improvement
6578 N. Decatur Blvd.
Owner: Decatur & Centennial I
Contractor: Beacon Southwest
$105,600
CC – 16-49047 Type: Casino remodel
4455 Paradise Road
Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$102,298
NLV – 152800 Type: Industrial
4660 Berg St.
Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain NV
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction