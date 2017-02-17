Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$25.7 million

NLV – 151502 Type: Warehouse

5550 Donovan Way

Owner: Daneshgar Tomo J DI

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$5.9 million

HD – 1453 Type: Industrial shell

7365 Commercial Way

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties

Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design

$4.9 million

CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

Contractor: SR Construction

$3.9 million

HD – 1455 Type: Industrial shell

7375 Commercial Way

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties

Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design

$3.6 million

HD – 1456 Type: Industrial shell

7355 Commercial Way

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties

Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design

$3.0 million

CC – 15-45652 Type: Assembly building

4165 Koval Lane

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$3.0 million

$2.4 million

LV – 329980 Type: Assembly group tenant improvement

1930 J St.

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

$1.9 million

CC – 16-50385 Type: Hotel remodel

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$1.6 million

CC – 16-29894 Type: Retail

3275 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: DZ Terra 1

Contractor: Bentar Development

$1.5 million

CC – 16-53766 Type: Miscellaneous

15557 Apex Power Pkwy.

Owner: USA

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

$1.4 million

CC – 16-55269 Type: Hotel remodel

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.

$1.3 million

CC – 17-5533 Type: Mechanical

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$1.3 million

CC – 16-52121 Type: Retail

4605 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: BD & Cameron

Contractor: Aims Building Services

$830,000

CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous

4591 W. Russell Road

Owner: Clark County RPM

Contractor: Ryan Mechanical

$800,409

CC – 17-1794 Type: Miscellaneous

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Paris LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$794,330

CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

Contractor: Southland Industries

$769,292

CC – 16-49695 Type: Restaurant remodel

31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm South Real Estate Co.

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$739,959

CC – 16-42923 Type: Hotel remodel

160 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: CF LV Hotel

Contractor: PWI Construction

$693,327

CC – 17-3469 Type: Restaurant remodel

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Bellagio

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$684,411

CC – 16-52249 Type: Casino remodel

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

Contractor: Southland Industries

$647,051

LV – 329981 Type: Roofing

1930 J St.

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

$500,000

LV – 291292 Type: Demolition

330 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Contractor: Sletten Construction of Nevada

$498,000

CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous

4591 W. Russell Road

Owner: Clark County RPM

Contractor: Ryan Mechanical

$495,510

LV – 329315 Type: Standard shell

7550 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor: NDL Group

$495,510

LV – 329316 Type: Onsite improvements

7550 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor: NDL Group

$462,870

CC – 16-57257 Type: Miscellaneous

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$408,000

CC – 17-1545 Type: Public facility remodel

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Kor Building Group

$400,000

CC – 16-16138 Type: Hotel remodel

4000 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

Contractor: Plumbing Innovations

$400,000

CC – 16-51198 Type: Restaurant remodel

4455 E. Charleston Blvd.

Owner: HKM Nevada Properties

Contractor: Abaico Electric

$382,442

CC – 16-44163 Type: Casino remodel

2121 S. Casino Drive

Owner: Tropicana Express

Contractor: American Building Systems

$350,000

CC – 17-290 Type: Electrical

15557 Apex Power Pkwy.

Owner: USA

Contractor: Great Salt Lake Electric

$286,000

CC – 16-38617 Type: Retail remodel

32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm 650

Contractor: Holm Electric

$230,000

CC – 17-1270 Type: Retail remodel

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings

Contractor: Powerhouse Retail Services

$225,000

CC – 16-47277 Type: Retail remodel

5182 Arville St.

Owner: Xscape Entertainment

Contractor: New Image Contracting

$225,000

$218,900

CC – 16-42582 Type: Casino remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$199,998

HD – 1281 Type: Commercial repair

100 Strada Di Circolo

Owner: Nevada South Shore

Contractor: Copper Creek Construction

$194,695

CC – 17-2580 Type: Restaurant remodel

10170 W. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Siena Town Plaza

Contractor: Scope Contracting

$171,000

CC – 17-2278 Type: Office remodel

6720 Via Austi Pkwy.

Owner: MCC Five

Contractor: Denali Builders

$166,000

CC – 16-2458 Type: Miscellaneous

4591 W. Russell Road

Owner: Clark County RPM

Contractor: Ryan Mechanical

$163,400

HD – 1223 Type: Restaurant

85 N. Stephanie St.

Owner: Stephanie Wigwam SWC

Contractor: Farmer Boys Food

$160,493

CC – 16-42582 Type: Casino remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: Dynalectric Company of Nevada

$160,000

CC – 16-50323 Type: Restaurant remodel

325 Hughes Center Drive

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Komax Development

$160,000

CC – 16-23384 Type: Miscellaneous

5947 Boulder Hwy.

Owner: Realty Income Pptys 25

Contractor: Relyon Technologies

$158,700

CC – 16-51219 Type: Restaurant remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$150,000

CC – 16-56983 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$142,500

CC – 16-57249 Type: Restaurant remodel

4545 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: Mountain Point

Contractor: Stainless Steel Fabrication

$138,292

CC – 17-1793 Type: Miscellaneous

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$135,000

CC – 17-2972 Type: Casino remodel

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Owner: NP Red Rock

Contractor: Bentar Development

$134,560

LV – 329049 Type: Miscellaneous

2404 Mason Ave.

Contractor: Thistle DKI

$134,160

HD – 1454 Type: Retaining wall

7375 Commercial Way

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties

Contractor: VLMK Engineering + Design

$132,174

CC – 17-2276 Type: Office remodel

6720 Via Austi Pkwy.

Owner: MCC Five

Contractor: Denali Builders

$123,690

CC – 16-42471 Type: Miscellaneous

3275 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: DZ Terra 1

Contractor: Bentar Development

$120,000

CC – 16-49935 Type: Restaurant remodel

4870 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond CP30 2013

Contractor: Able Electric Co.

$120,000

CC – 17-4836 Type: Mechanical

3400 Western Ave.

Owner: 3400 Western Avenue

Contractor: Tippetts Mechanical

$113,807

NLV – 151427 Type: Commercial tenant improvement

6578 N. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Decatur & Centennial I

Contractor: Beacon Southwest

$105,600

CC – 16-49047 Type: Casino remodel

4455 Paradise Road

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$102,298

NLV – 152800 Type: Industrial

4660 Berg St.

Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain NV

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction