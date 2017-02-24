Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$8.6 million

NLV – 149991 Type: Office/warehouse

4145 Corporate Center Drive

Owner: Prologis IP

Contractor: TWC Construction

$7.2 million

NLV – 149635 Type: Commercial remodel

3330 E. Lone Mountain Road

Owner: Unire Group Golden Triangle Industrial Park

Contractor: Better Building Systems

$5.4 million

NLV – 149992 Type: Office/warehouse

4215 Corporate Center Drive

Owner: Prologis IP

Contractor: TWC Construction

$3.0 million

CC – 16-50385 Type: Hotel remodel

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$2.9 million

CC – 16-51250 Type: Recreation building

11350 Gravitation Drive

Owner: Charleston 215

Contractor: William Lyon Homes

$1.9 million

NLV – 151933 Type: Commercial remodel

4660 Berg St.

Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain Nevada

Contractor: Nu Tone

$1.7 million

LV – 322947 Type: Commercial tenant improvement

801 Upland Blvd.

Contractor: Apco Construction

$1.5 million

NLV – 149083 Type: Warehouse

204 E Mayflower Ave.

Owner: Harlan Land Co.

Contractor: Fong Construction

$1.4 million

CC – 16-55269 Type: Hotel remodel

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$1.4 million

$1.2 million

CC – 17-377 Type: Casino remodel

3121 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

$750,000

LV – 330417 Type: Retail tenant improvement

5639 Centennial Center Blvd.

Contractor: Savant Construction

$729,777

CC – 15-26303 Type: Miscellaneous

1710 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Owner: Howard Hughes Properties

Contractor: General Design & Construction

$729,777

$565,600

CC – 17-1689 Type: Retail remodel

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

Contractor: Embree Construction Group

$500,000

CC – 17-4331 Type: Retail remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Rafael Construction

$500,000

CC – 17-1882 Type: Miscellaneous

9475 W. Desert Inn Road

Owner: Beltway Associates

Contractor: Terrible Herbst

$500,000

LV – 335385 Type: Office tenant improvement

400 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

$449,997

HD – 1530 Type: Commercial remodel

1301 W. Sunset Road

Owner: NP Sunset

Contractor: Forte Specialty Contractors

$402,000

CC – 16-53511 Type: Retail remodel

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor: National Contractors

$390,000

NLV – 153120 Type: Electrical

15595 Apex Power Pkwy.

Owner: Hyperloop Technologies

Contractor: Titan Systems

$342,480

CC – 16-41443 Type: Restaurant remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada

$316,654

CC – 16-55324 Type: Casino remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada

$310,467

CC – 17-6453 Type: Apartments

4485 Pennwood Ave.

Owner: Penwood Partners

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

$302,100

CC – 16-46680 Type: Restaurant remodel

4455 Paradise Road

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal

$299,988

HD – 1664 Type: Retail

65 N. Gibson Road

Owner: 27 Gibson

Contractor: Bentar Development

$299,161

CC – 17-5592 Type: Public facility remodel

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Larson & Associates Building C

$299,161

$274,986

HD – 1581 Type: Commercial remodel

10420 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: 86021

Contractor: Almany Architecture

$258,000

NLV – 151768 Type: Pallet racking system

3200 E. Gowan Road

Owner: Icon PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3

Contractor: Bill Kaiser Erection Specialists

$250,000

LV – 335493 Type: Electrical

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$250,000

LV – 328454 Type: Electrical

801 Searles Ave.

Contractor: Delta Electric Co.

$225,000

LV – 330451 Type: Apartment remodel

308 W. Cleveland Ave.

Contractor: J4 Development

$225,000

LV – 330450 Type: Apartment remodel

304 W. Cleveland Ave.

Contractor: J4 Development

$200,000

CC – 16-56970 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$180,000

CC – 17-3960 Type: Medical office

3006 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: National Care Service Corp. NV

Contractor: Triple D Construction and Development

$175,000

CC – 16-54483 Type: Retail remodel

1875 Festival Plaza Drive

Owner: Shops at Summerlin North

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$175,000

$175,000

LV – 325156 Type: Office tenant improvement

855 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: ARC Services

$153,306

CC – 16-55715 Type: Casino remodel

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor: WA Richardson Builders

$150,000

CC – 16-56983 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$150,000

CC – 17-3716 Type: Carport

8920 W. Russell Road

Owner: South Beach-Russell

Contractor: Steel Partners

$150,000

LV – 329779 Type: Office shade structures

630 S. 11th St.

Contractor: Master Built Construction

$150,000

$148,351

LV – 333295 Type: Pool/spa

2672 N. Buffalo Drive

Contractor: Paragon Pools

$146,597

CC – 17-1520 Type: Restaurant remodel

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

Contractor: Olympus Technologies

$145,117

CC – 16-53075 Type: Apartments

7688 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Gallery 2012

Contractor: Focus Plumbing

$145,117

CC – 16-53076 Type: Apartments

7688 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Gallery 2012

Contractor: Focus Plumbing

$140,955

CC – 16-55942 Type: Restaurant remodel

325 Hughes Center Drive

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Adaven Air Conditioning & Sheet

$130,350

HD – 1541 Type: Commercial remodel

178 N. Pecos Road

Owner: Zrob Offices

Contractor: Aims Building Services

$128,940

CC – 16-41443 Type: Restaurant remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$125,000

CC – 17-3374 Type: Restaurant remodel

500 E. Windmill Lane

Owner: Windmill Partners

Contractor: Stainless Steel Fabrication

$125,000

LV – 329392 Type: Grading

5951 Michelli Crest Lane

Contractor: Patriot Contractors

$125,000

CC – 17-3374 Type: Restaurant remodel

500 E. Windmill Lane

Owner: Windmill Partners

Contractor: JG Plumbing

$125,000

$120,000

LV – 322959 Type: Plumbing

801 Upland Blvd.

Contractor: Apco Construction

$115,000

CC – 17-4690 Type: Casino remodel

115 E. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: HILV Fee

Contractor: Harris Associates

$109,400

CC – 16-13184 Type: Garage

1155 E. Pyle Ave.

Owner: SCB Properties

Contractor: Bristlecone Air Conditioning

$106,370

CC – 17-6518 Type: Mechanical

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: LX Resort Propco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$106,000

CC – 16-53066 Type: Casino remodel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Titan Systems