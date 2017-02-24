BUILDING PERMITS

$8.6 million
NLV – 149991 Type: Office/warehouse
4145 Corporate Center Drive
Owner: Prologis IP
Contractor: TWC Construction
$7.2 million
NLV – 149635 Type: Commercial remodel
3330 E. Lone Mountain Road
Owner: Unire Group Golden Triangle Industrial Park
Contractor: Better Building Systems
$5.4 million
NLV – 149992 Type: Office/warehouse
4215 Corporate Center Drive
Owner: Prologis IP
Contractor: TWC Construction
$3.0 million
CC – 16-50385 Type: Hotel remodel
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$2.9 million
CC – 16-51250 Type: Recreation building
11350 Gravitation Drive
Owner: Charleston 215
Contractor: William Lyon Homes
$1.9 million
NLV – 151933 Type: Commercial remodel
4660 Berg St.
Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain Nevada
Contractor: Nu Tone
$1.7 million
LV – 322947 Type: Commercial tenant improvement
801 Upland Blvd.
Contractor: Apco Construction
$1.5 million
NLV – 149083 Type: Warehouse
204 E Mayflower Ave.
Owner: Harlan Land Co.
Contractor: Fong Construction
$1.4 million
CC – 16-55269 Type: Hotel remodel
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$1.2 million
CC – 17-377 Type: Casino remodel
3121 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
$750,000
LV – 330417 Type: Retail tenant improvement
5639 Centennial Center Blvd.
Contractor: Savant Construction
$729,777
CC – 15-26303 Type: Miscellaneous
1710 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Owner: Howard Hughes Properties
Contractor: General Design & Construction
$565,600
CC – 17-1689 Type: Retail remodel
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Fashion Show Mall
Contractor: Embree Construction Group
$500,000
CC – 17-4331 Type: Retail remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Nevada Property 1
Contractor: Rafael Construction
$500,000
CC – 17-1882 Type: Miscellaneous
9475 W. Desert Inn Road
Owner: Beltway Associates
Contractor: Terrible Herbst
$500,000
LV – 335385 Type: Office tenant improvement
400 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
$449,997
HD – 1530 Type: Commercial remodel
1301 W. Sunset Road
Owner: NP Sunset
Contractor: Forte Specialty Contractors
$402,000
CC – 16-53511 Type: Retail remodel
3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor: National Contractors
$390,000
NLV – 153120 Type: Electrical
15595 Apex Power Pkwy.
Owner: Hyperloop Technologies
Contractor: Titan Systems
$342,480
CC – 16-41443 Type: Restaurant remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Nevada Property 1
Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada
$316,654
CC – 16-55324 Type: Casino remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Nevada Property 1
Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada
$310,467
CC – 17-6453 Type: Apartments
4485 Pennwood Ave.
Owner: Penwood Partners
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
$302,100
CC – 16-46680 Type: Restaurant remodel
4455 Paradise Road
Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino
Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal
$299,988
HD – 1664 Type: Retail
65 N. Gibson Road
Owner: 27 Gibson
Contractor: Bentar Development
$299,161
CC – 17-5592 Type: Public facility remodel
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Larson & Associates Building C
$274,986
HD – 1581 Type: Commercial remodel
10420 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: 86021
Contractor: Almany Architecture
$258,000
NLV – 151768 Type: Pallet racking system
3200 E. Gowan Road
Owner: Icon PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3
Contractor: Bill Kaiser Erection Specialists
$250,000
LV – 335493 Type: Electrical
2411 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$250,000
LV – 328454 Type: Electrical
801 Searles Ave.
Contractor: Delta Electric Co.
$225,000
LV – 330451 Type: Apartment remodel
308 W. Cleveland Ave.
Contractor: J4 Development
$225,000
LV – 330450 Type: Apartment remodel
304 W. Cleveland Ave.
Contractor: J4 Development
$200,000
CC – 16-56970 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$180,000
CC – 17-3960 Type: Medical office
3006 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Owner: National Care Service Corp. NV
Contractor: Triple D Construction and Development
$175,000
CC – 16-54483 Type: Retail remodel
1875 Festival Plaza Drive
Owner: Shops at Summerlin North
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$175,000
LV – 325156 Type: Office tenant improvement
855 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: ARC Services
$153,306
CC – 16-55715 Type: Casino remodel
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
Contractor: WA Richardson Builders
$150,000
CC – 16-56983 Type: Casino remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$148,351
LV – 333295 Type: Pool/spa
2672 N. Buffalo Drive
Contractor: Paragon Pools
$146,597
CC – 17-1520 Type: Restaurant remodel
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.
Contractor: Olympus Technologies
$145,117
CC – 16-53075 Type: Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Gallery 2012
Contractor: Focus Plumbing
$140,955
CC – 16-55942 Type: Restaurant remodel
325 Hughes Center Drive
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Adaven Air Conditioning & Sheet
$130,350
HD – 1541 Type: Commercial remodel
178 N. Pecos Road
Owner: Zrob Offices
Contractor: Aims Building Services
$128,940
CC – 16-41443 Type: Restaurant remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Nevada Property 1
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$125,000
CC – 17-3374 Type: Restaurant remodel
500 E. Windmill Lane
Owner: Windmill Partners
Contractor: Stainless Steel Fabrication
$125,000
LV – 329392 Type: Grading
5951 Michelli Crest Lane
Contractor: Patriot Contractors
$125,000
$120,000
LV – 322959 Type: Plumbing
801 Upland Blvd.
Contractor: Apco Construction
$115,000
CC – 17-4690 Type: Casino remodel
115 E. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: HILV Fee
Contractor: Harris Associates
$109,400
CC – 16-13184 Type: Garage
1155 E. Pyle Ave.
Owner: SCB Properties
Contractor: Bristlecone Air Conditioning
$106,370
CC – 17-6518 Type: Mechanical
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: LX Resort Propco
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$106,000
CC – 16-53066 Type: Casino remodel
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
Contractor: Titan Systems