BUILDING PERMITS

$15 million
CC–17-841 Type: Hotel remodel
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates
$14.6 million
NLV–152310 Type: Education building
5024 Valley Drive
Owner: Jones Legacy
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
$8.7 million
CC–16-47712 Type: Retail
6455 Roy Horn Way
Owner: Jones 215
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
$5 million
HD–1969 Type: Education building
220 Taylor St.
Owner: CA Las Vegas BB
Contractor: Ethos/Three Architecture
$3 million
CC–16-56333 Type: Miscellaneous
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave.
Owner: Prologis
Contractor: Reich Installation Services
$3 million
CC–16-25751 Type: Apartments
9450 W. Hacienda Ave.
Owner: ABC Land & Developement
Contractor: Focus Plumbing
$2.9 million
CC–16-21785 Type: Hotel
4655 Dean Martin Drive
Owner: Heritage Inn Number Lix
Contractor: Crown Heating & Cooling
$2.6 million
LV–332504 Type: Educational building remodel
4131 E. Bonanza Road
Contractor: Equipco Academy
$1.6 million
LV–336078 Type: Medical office remodel
2880 N. Tenaya Way
Contractor: Layton Construction Co.
$1.3 million
CC–16-52121 Type: Retail
4605 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: BD & Cameron
Contractor: Power Up Nevada
$867,520
CC–17-6823 Type: Apartments
4350 S. Hualapai Way
Owner: LV Rochelle
Contractor: Pier Construction & Development
$750,155
HD–1871 Type: Commercial remodel
642 S. Boulder Hwy.
Owner: Richard Josephson Revocable Trust
Contractor: SCA Design
$680,319
CC–16-52348 Type: Apartments remodel
1017 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$680,319
CC–16-52349 Type: Apartments remodel
1124 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$680,319
CC–16-52350 Type: Apartments remodel
1016 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$680,319
CC–16-52347 Type: Apartments remodel
1125 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$663,182
HD–2035 Type: Apartments
160 Cielo Abierto Way
Owner: Horizon Range
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
$663,182
HD–2036 Type: Apartments
160 Cielo Abierto Way
Owner: Horizon Range
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
$654,865
HD–2034 Type: Apartments
160 Cielo Abierto Way
Owner: Horizon Range
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
$630,787
CC–16-52249 Type: Casino remodel
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$524,226
CC–16-53200 Type: Sign
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: YESCO
$433,760
CC–17-6820 Type: Apartments
4350 S. Hualapai Way
Owner: LV Rochelle
Contractor: Pier Construction & Development
$425,000
LV–327851 Type: Office remodel
110 N. City Pkwy.
Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction
$413,290
CC–16-41401 Type: Office/warehouse
2955 Westwood Drive
Owner: JXE Investment
Contractor: Solid State Electric
$410,000
LV–312764 Type: Utility remodel
270 E. Clark Ave.
Contractor: U.S. Mechanical
$383,000
LV–329520 Type: Warehouse remodel
6701 N. Jones Blvd.
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
$350,000
CC–16-48024 Type: Retail remodel
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$340,160
CC–16-52333 Type: Apartments remodel
1028 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52316 Type: Apartments remodel
1113 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52332 Type: Apartments remodel
1064 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52334 Type: Apartments remodel
1040 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52335 Type: Apartments remodel
1052 Sierra Vista Drive
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52336 Type: Apartments remodel
1029 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52337 Type: Apartments remodel
1041 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52338 Type: Apartments remodel
1053 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52339 Type: Apartments remodel
1065 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52340 Type: Apartments remodel
1077 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52341 Type: Apartments remodel
1089 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$340,160
CC–16-52342 Type: Apartments remodel
1101 Lisbon Ave.
Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates
Contractor: J4 Development
$306,389
CC–17-5412 Type: Restaurant remodel
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
Contractor: Better Building Systems
$300,000
HD–1921 Type: Retail
3480 Volunteer Blvd.
Owner: BAMEAV
Contractor: Active Commercial
$268,250
HD–1922 Type: Retail
3470 Volunteer Blvd.
Owner: BAMEAV
Contractor: Active Commercial
$252,783
CC–16-47884 Type: Medical office remodel
8828 Mohawk St.
Owner: Interlinks
Contractor: Semi Electric
$223,000
CC–17-7795 Type: Plumbing
6475 W. Sunset Road
Owner: Prestige Family Group
Contractor: Western States Contracting
$221,000
CC–17-3506 Type: Retail remodel
4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive
Owner: E-Grand Ventures
Contractor: MGA Development
$208,253
CC–17-4967 Type: Office remodel
955 Kelly Johnson Drive
Owner: GOTW
Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction
$200,000
CC–16-47721 Type: Retail
6445 Roy Horn Way
Owner: Jones 215
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
$200,000
LV–274291 Type: Warehouse remodel
2825 Ronemus Drive
Contractor: Muller Construction
$186,700
CC–16-44527 Type: Miscellaneous
7291 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Golden Sunnymead
Contractor: RD Builders
$178,375
CC–16-52282 Type: Medical office remodel
8828 Mohawk St.
Owner: Interlinks
Contractor: Semi Electric
$166,330
CC–17-5602 Type: Office remodel
101 Convention Center Drive
Owner: Concord Prime
Contractor: Tradewinds Construction
$165,007
HD–1793 Type: Retail
65 N. Gibson Road
Owner: 27 Gibson
Contractor: 27 Gibson
$164,250
CC–16-57370 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: American Building Systems
$164,250
CC–16-57354 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: American Building Systems
$164,250
CC–16-57353 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: American Building Systems
$164,250
CC–16-57367 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: American Building Systems
$149,998
HD–2002 Type: Commercial remodel
1300 W. Sunset Road
Owner: BPC Henderson
Contractor: Arcvision
$147,200
HD–2028 Type: Commercial remodel
882 American Pacific Drive
Owner: Touro University
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
$146,377
CC–16-53074 Type: Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Gallery 2012
Contractor: Focus Plumbing
$144,175
CC–16-52796 Type: Warehouse remodel
6960 W. Warm Springs Road
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
$142,500
CC–16-57249 Type: Restaurant remodel
4545 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: Mountain Point
Contractor: JG Plumbing
$120,000
LV–335911 Type: Retail remodel
555 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: Monument
$109,996
HD–1994 Type: Commercial remodel
121 N. Gibson Road
Owner: JSLEE Investments
Contractor: OFT
$102,075
CC–17-5249 Type: Casino remodel
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$100,000
LV–328838 Type: Medical office remodel
4750 W. Oakey Blvd.
Contractor: SR Construction
$100,000
LV–332507 Type: Commercial remodel
4131 E. Bonanza Road
Contractor: NDL Group
$100,000
CC–16-52796 Type: Warehouse remodel
6960 W. Warm Springs Road
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Endless Energy Electric