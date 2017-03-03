Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$15 million

CC–17-841 Type: Hotel remodel

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates

$14.6 million

NLV–152310 Type: Education building

5024 Valley Drive

Owner: Jones Legacy

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

$8.7 million

CC–16-47712 Type: Retail

6455 Roy Horn Way

Owner: Jones 215

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

$5 million

HD–1969 Type: Education building

220 Taylor St.

Owner: CA Las Vegas BB

Contractor: Ethos/Three Architecture

$3 million

CC–16-56333 Type: Miscellaneous

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave.

Owner: Prologis

Contractor: Reich Installation Services

$3 million

CC–16-25751 Type: Apartments

9450 W. Hacienda Ave.

Owner: ABC Land & Developement

Contractor: Focus Plumbing

$2.9 million

CC–16-21785 Type: Hotel

4655 Dean Martin Drive

Owner: Heritage Inn Number Lix

Contractor: Crown Heating & Cooling

$2.6 million

LV–332504 Type: Educational building remodel

4131 E. Bonanza Road

Contractor: Equipco Academy

$1.6 million

LV–336078 Type: Medical office remodel

2880 N. Tenaya Way

Contractor: Layton Construction Co.

$1.3 million

CC–16-52121 Type: Retail

4605 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: BD & Cameron

Contractor: Power Up Nevada

$867,520

CC–17-6823 Type: Apartments

4350 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: LV Rochelle

Contractor: Pier Construction & Development

$750,155

HD–1871 Type: Commercial remodel

642 S. Boulder Hwy.

Owner: Richard Josephson Revocable Trust

Contractor: SCA Design

$680,319

CC–16-52348 Type: Apartments remodel

1017 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$680,319

CC–16-52349 Type: Apartments remodel

1124 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$680,319

CC–16-52350 Type: Apartments remodel

1016 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$680,319

CC–16-52347 Type: Apartments remodel

1125 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$663,182

HD–2035 Type: Apartments

160 Cielo Abierto Way

Owner: Horizon Range

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

$663,182

HD–2036 Type: Apartments

160 Cielo Abierto Way

Owner: Horizon Range

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

$654,865

HD–2034 Type: Apartments

160 Cielo Abierto Way

Owner: Horizon Range

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

$630,787

CC–16-52249 Type: Casino remodel

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$524,226

CC–16-53200 Type: Sign

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: YESCO

$433,760

CC–17-6820 Type: Apartments

4350 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: LV Rochelle

Contractor: Pier Construction & Development

$425,000

LV–327851 Type: Office remodel

110 N. City Pkwy.

Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction

$413,290

CC–16-41401 Type: Office/warehouse

2955 Westwood Drive

Owner: JXE Investment

Contractor: Solid State Electric

$410,000

LV–312764 Type: Utility remodel

270 E. Clark Ave.

Contractor: U.S. Mechanical

$383,000

LV–329520 Type: Warehouse remodel

6701 N. Jones Blvd.

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

$350,000

CC–16-48024 Type: Retail remodel

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$340,160

CC–16-52333 Type: Apartments remodel

1028 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52316 Type: Apartments remodel

1113 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52332 Type: Apartments remodel

1064 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52334 Type: Apartments remodel

1040 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52335 Type: Apartments remodel

1052 Sierra Vista Drive

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52336 Type: Apartments remodel

1029 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52337 Type: Apartments remodel

1041 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52338 Type: Apartments remodel

1053 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52339 Type: Apartments remodel

1065 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52340 Type: Apartments remodel

1077 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52341 Type: Apartments remodel

1089 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$340,160

CC–16-52342 Type: Apartments remodel

1101 Lisbon Ave.

Owner: Sierra Vista Housing Associates

Contractor: J4 Development

$306,389

CC–17-5412 Type: Restaurant remodel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Better Building Systems

$300,000

HD–1921 Type: Retail

3480 Volunteer Blvd.

Owner: BAMEAV

Contractor: Active Commercial

$268,250

HD–1922 Type: Retail

3470 Volunteer Blvd.

Owner: BAMEAV

Contractor: Active Commercial

$252,783

CC–16-47884 Type: Medical office remodel

8828 Mohawk St.

Owner: Interlinks

Contractor: Semi Electric

$223,000

CC–17-7795 Type: Plumbing

6475 W. Sunset Road

Owner: Prestige Family Group

Contractor: Western States Contracting

$221,000

CC–17-3506 Type: Retail remodel

4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Owner: E-Grand Ventures

Contractor: MGA Development

$208,253

CC–17-4967 Type: Office remodel

955 Kelly Johnson Drive

Owner: GOTW

Contractor: Burnett Haase Construction

$200,000

CC–16-47721 Type: Retail

6445 Roy Horn Way

Owner: Jones 215

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

$200,000

LV–274291 Type: Warehouse remodel

2825 Ronemus Drive

Contractor: Muller Construction

$186,700

CC–16-44527 Type: Miscellaneous

7291 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Golden Sunnymead

Contractor: RD Builders

$178,375

CC–16-52282 Type: Medical office remodel

8828 Mohawk St.

Owner: Interlinks

Contractor: Semi Electric

$166,330

CC–17-5602 Type: Office remodel

101 Convention Center Drive

Owner: Concord Prime

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

$165,007

HD–1793 Type: Retail

65 N. Gibson Road

Owner: 27 Gibson

Contractor: 27 Gibson

$164,250

CC–16-57370 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: American Building Systems

$164,250

CC–16-57354 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: American Building Systems

$164,250

CC–16-57353 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: American Building Systems

$164,250

CC–16-57367 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: American Building Systems

$149,998

HD–2002 Type: Commercial remodel

1300 W. Sunset Road

Owner: BPC Henderson

Contractor: Arcvision

$147,200

HD–2028 Type: Commercial remodel

882 American Pacific Drive

Owner: Touro University

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$146,377

CC–16-53074 Type: Apartments

7688 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Gallery 2012

Contractor: Focus Plumbing

$144,175

CC–16-52796 Type: Warehouse remodel

6960 W. Warm Springs Road

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$142,500

CC–16-57249 Type: Restaurant remodel

4545 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: Mountain Point

Contractor: JG Plumbing

$120,000

LV–335911 Type: Retail remodel

555 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: Monument

$109,996

HD–1994 Type: Commercial remodel

121 N. Gibson Road

Owner: JSLEE Investments

Contractor: OFT

$102,075

CC–17-5249 Type: Casino remodel

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$100,000

LV–328838 Type: Medical office remodel

4750 W. Oakey Blvd.

Contractor: SR Construction

$100,000

LV–332507 Type: Commercial remodel

4131 E. Bonanza Road

Contractor: NDL Group

$100,000

CC–16-52796 Type: Warehouse remodel

6960 W. Warm Springs Road

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Endless Energy Electric