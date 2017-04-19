Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$3 million

CC–17-3475 Type: Retail remodel

3325 E. Russell Road

Owner: Noval

Contractor: Reconn Construction Services

$2.9 million

LV–332008 Type: Edcuational tenant improvement

900 N. Lamb Blvd.

Contractor: VIP Construction

$2.7 million

LV–339783 Type: Grading

9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

Contractor: Rafael Construction

$1.6 million

CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building remodel

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$1.6 million

CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building remodel

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$1.2 million

CC–16-5728 Type: Retail

3880 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

Owner: O’Reilly Auto Enterprises

Contractor: GM Northrup Corp.

$1.1 million

CC–17-841 Type: Hotel remodel

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.

$800,000

CC–17-8384 Type: Office remodel

3711 E. Sunset Road

Owner: Prestige Properties Nevada

Contractor: DC Building Group

$800,000

NLV–151838 Type: Commercial

500 E. Cheyenne Ave.

Owner: Stars & Stripes Heliplex

Contractor: Williams General Contracting

$793,948

CC–17-6155 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$730,867

NLV–152380 Type: Retail

1616 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

Owner: 1616 East Lake Mead

Contractor: Chris D. Storm

$700,000

LV–330732 Type: Restaurant

515 Fremont St.

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

$694,237

CC–16-53737 Type: Medical office remodel

4845 Community Lane

Owner: Hometown LVHS

Contractor: Stoffer & Stoffer

$602,152

CC–17-13235 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.

$600,000

LV–325390 Type: Retail

122 E. Clark Ave.

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$600,000

CC–17-10073 Type: Restaurant remodel

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: New York-New York Hotel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$579,000

CC–17-15598 Type: Retail remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$579,000

CC–17-15598 Type: Retail remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: Team Construction Management

$550,000

CC–17-4844 Type: Restaurant remodel

7305 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: RWS Retail

Contractor: RA Lyons

$540,000

CC–17-6711 Type: Retail remodel

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor: Century Electric

$479,850

CC–17-6155 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$430,000

CC–17-14691 Type: Office remodel

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Owner: Shops at Summerlin North

Contractor: Triple D Construction and Development

$408,000

LV–332015 Type: Onsite improvements

900 N. Lamb Blvd.

Contractor: VIP Construction

$364,000

CC–17-10796 Type: Medical office remodel

4230 Burnham Ave.

Owner: APL Properties

Contractor: TWC Construction

$332,000

CC–16-49470 Type: Retail remodel

3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: BPS Harmon

Contractor: Windows & Doors R-Us

$316,618

CC–17-12106 Type: Restaurant remodel

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

Contractor: DC Building Group

$300,000

CC–17-2292 Type: Assembly building remodel

7950 W. Windmill Lane

Owner: Church Crossing

Contractor: All-Phase Electric

$295,000

LV–325391 Type: Parking lot lighting

122 E. Clark Ave.

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$230,000

LV–328040 Type: Office tenant improvement

500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: CG&B Enterprises

$212,017

CC–17-11688 Type: Retail remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$212,017

CC–17-11688 Type: Retail remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$212,000

CC–17-15457 Type: Retail remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$212,000

CC–17-15457 Type: Retail remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$200,000

CC–17-11142 Type: Casino remodel

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

$200,000

CC–17-10499 Type: Office remodel

900 Grier Drive

Owner: Wildcat II

Contractor: Dakem & Associates

$200,000

LV–336813 Type: Standard shell

324 Fremont St.

$199,000

LV–339395 Type: Plumbing

190 Upland Blvd.

Contractor: Sean Craig’s Plumbing

$191,449

CC–17-6158 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$180,000

LV–335938 Type: Storage

10 N. Eastern Ave.

Contractor: K&N Construction

$180,000

CC–17-16945 Type: Industrial remodel

350 Fourth St.

Owner: Pioneer Americas

Contractor: Builders United

$145,000

LV–337707 Type: Office tenant improvement

1645 Village Center Circle

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$136,030

CC–17-16284 Type: Retail remodel

5120 S. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Zimmerman Properties

Contractor: Baker Construction

$125,000

LV–339363 Type: Grading

1001 N. Bruce St.

Contractor: Alston Construction Co.

$124,798

LV–339807 Type: Retaining wall

5759 Shelehada Ave.

Contractor: Frehner Construction

$103,332

CC–17-13714 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$100,000

LV–328039 Type: Onsite improvements

500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: CG&B Enterprises

$100,000

CC–16-41134 Type: Sign

8400 W. Robindale Road

Owner: Clark County Parks

Contractor: Las Vegas Sign