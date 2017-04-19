BUILDING PERMITS

$3 million
CC–17-3475 Type: Retail remodel
3325 E. Russell Road
Owner: Noval
Contractor: Reconn Construction Services
$2.9 million
LV–332008 Type: Edcuational tenant improvement
900 N. Lamb Blvd.
Contractor: VIP Construction
$2.7 million
LV–339783 Type: Grading
9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive
Contractor: Rafael Construction
$1.6 million
CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building remodel
3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Arena Land Holdings
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$1.6 million
CC–17-14165 Type: Assembly building remodel
3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Arena Land Holdings
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$1.2 million
CC–16-5728 Type: Retail
3880 E. Lake Mead Blvd.
Owner: O’Reilly Auto Enterprises
Contractor: GM Northrup Corp.
$1.1 million
CC–17-841 Type: Hotel remodel
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.
$800,000
CC–17-8384 Type: Office remodel
3711 E. Sunset Road
Owner: Prestige Properties Nevada
Contractor: DC Building Group
$800,000
NLV–151838 Type: Commercial
500 E. Cheyenne Ave.
Owner: Stars & Stripes Heliplex
Contractor: Williams General Contracting
$793,948
CC–17-6155 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$730,867
NLV–152380 Type: Retail
1616 E. Lake Mead Blvd.
Owner: 1616 East Lake Mead
Contractor: Chris D. Storm
$700,000
LV–330732 Type: Restaurant
515 Fremont St.
Contractor: Trinity Haven Development
$694,237
CC–16-53737 Type: Medical office remodel
4845 Community Lane
Owner: Hometown LVHS
Contractor: Stoffer & Stoffer
$602,152
CC–17-13235 Type: Casino remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.
$600,000
LV–325390 Type: Retail
122 E. Clark Ave.
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
$600,000
CC–17-10073 Type: Restaurant remodel
3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: New York-New York Hotel
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$579,000
CC–17-15598 Type: Retail remodel
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$579,000
CC–17-15598 Type: Retail remodel
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor: Team Construction Management
$550,000
CC–17-4844 Type: Restaurant remodel
7305 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: RWS Retail
Contractor: RA Lyons
$540,000
CC–17-6711 Type: Retail remodel
3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor: Century Electric
$479,850
CC–17-6155 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$430,000
CC–17-14691 Type: Office remodel
1980 Festival Plaza Drive
Owner: Shops at Summerlin North
Contractor: Triple D Construction and Development
$408,000
LV–332015 Type: Onsite improvements
900 N. Lamb Blvd.
Contractor: VIP Construction
$364,000
CC–17-10796 Type: Medical office remodel
4230 Burnham Ave.
Owner: APL Properties
Contractor: TWC Construction
$332,000
CC–16-49470 Type: Retail remodel
3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: BPS Harmon
Contractor: Windows & Doors R-Us
$316,618
CC–17-12106 Type: Restaurant remodel
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Fashion Show Mall
Contractor: DC Building Group
$300,000
CC–17-2292 Type: Assembly building remodel
7950 W. Windmill Lane
Owner: Church Crossing
Contractor: All-Phase Electric
$295,000
LV–325391 Type: Parking lot lighting
122 E. Clark Ave.
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
$230,000
LV–328040 Type: Office tenant improvement
500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: CG&B Enterprises
$212,017
CC–17-11688 Type: Retail remodel
3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$212,017
CC–17-11688 Type: Retail remodel
3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$212,000
CC–17-15457 Type: Retail remodel
3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$212,000
CC–17-15457 Type: Retail remodel
3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$200,000
CC–17-11142 Type: Casino remodel
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGM Grand Hotel
Contractor: Team Construction Management
$200,000
CC–17-10499 Type: Office remodel
900 Grier Drive
Owner: Wildcat II
Contractor: Dakem & Associates
$200,000
LV–336813 Type: Standard shell
324 Fremont St.
$199,000
LV–339395 Type: Plumbing
190 Upland Blvd.
Contractor: Sean Craig’s Plumbing
$191,449
CC–17-6158 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$180,000
LV–335938 Type: Storage
10 N. Eastern Ave.
Contractor: K&N Construction
$180,000
CC–17-16945 Type: Industrial remodel
350 Fourth St.
Owner: Pioneer Americas
Contractor: Builders United
$145,000
LV–337707 Type: Office tenant improvement
1645 Village Center Circle
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
$136,030
CC–17-16284 Type: Retail remodel
5120 S. Decatur Blvd.
Owner: Zimmerman Properties
Contractor: Baker Construction
$125,000
LV–339363 Type: Grading
1001 N. Bruce St.
Contractor: Alston Construction Co.
$124,798
LV–339807 Type: Retaining wall
5759 Shelehada Ave.
Contractor: Frehner Construction
$103,332
CC–17-13714 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$100,000
LV–328039 Type: Onsite improvements
500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: CG&B Enterprises
$100,000
CC–16-41134 Type: Sign
8400 W. Robindale Road
Owner: Clark County Parks
Contractor: Las Vegas Sign