BUILDING PERMITS
• $11.4 million, LV 321732
Nursing home @ 6166 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: M.J. Harris Construction Service
• $5.9 million, NLV 150816
Warehouse @ 4550 Nexus Way
Owner: Capital XI
Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction
• $5.8 million, NLV 145340
Apartment building @ 6225 Donna St.
Owner: Donnalouise
Contractor: National Construction Provider
• $2.6 million, CC 16-32103
Hotel remodel @ 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
• $2.3 million, CC 16-38430
Casino remodel @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Victoria Partners
Contractor: M G M Resorts International De
• $1.7 million, CC 16-32103
Hotel remodel @ 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Mojave Electric
• $1 million, LV 326778
Office remodel @ 1717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Contractor: Witoco
• $990,000, LV 322338
Restaurant remodel @ 520 Fremont St.
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
• $614,501, CC 16-38497
Casino remodel @ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
Contractor: Team Construction Management I
• $575,000, LV 323415
Casino remodel @ 5770 Centennial Center Blvd.
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $574,940, CC 16-16346
Office remodel @ 5810 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: PF III - Eastern Russel
Contractor: A 1 Mechanical & Electric
• $570,256, CC 16-12643
Hospital @ 9880 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures
Contractor: Green Light Plumbing
• $544,292, CC 16-37986
Retail remodel @ 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Crystals CityCenter
Contractor: Bombard Electric
• $544,292, CC 16-37986
Retail remodel @ 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Crystals CityCenter
Contractor: Alliance Construction & Develo
• $415,000, LV 312527
Restaurant remodel @ 4341 N. Rancho Drive
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $341,000, CC 16-40653
Electrical @ 9300 W. Sunset Road
Owner: Southern Hills Medical Center
Contractor: A T M Electric
• $324,562, LV 327058
Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $324,562, LV 327060
Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $324,562, LV 327061
Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $324,562, LV 327062
Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $324,562, LV 327063
Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $324,561, LV 327059
Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection
• $318,000, LV 323630
Office remodel @ 10000 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: Forbush Construction
• $300,000, CC 16-33274
Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive
Owner: Windmill Durango Office
Contractor: Data Processing Air Corp
• $250,000, LV 321733
Nursing home @ 6166 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: M.J. Harris Construction Service
• $231,417, CC 16-33029
Retail remodel @ 7090 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: BCP-Rainbow & Badura
Contractor: Sunwest Electrical Services In
• $231,417, CC 16-33029
Retail remodel @ 7090 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: BCP-Rainbow & Badura
Contractor: Lakeview Construction
• $209,960, CC 16-36281
Office remodel @ 6630 Surrey St.
Owner: Stephanie Development
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
• $188,500, NLV 150477
Industrial remodel @ 3035 E. Lone Mountain Road
Owner: Golden Triangle Industrial Park
Contractor: TK Systems
• $171,500, NLV 150817
Golf course remodel @ 3 Shadow Creek Drive
Owner: Shadow Creek Property Trust
Contractor: Morse Electric
• $169,096, CC 16-43709
Retail remodel @ 3265 E. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Arilex Tropicana Associates
Contractor: L M Construction Co
• $150,000, HD 2016012206
Miscellaneous remodel @ 655 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Owner: Lake Mead Christian Ministries
Contractor: Wallin Construction
• $137,518, LV 324970
Photovoltaic solar @ 2321 Potosi St.
Contractor: Bombard Electric
• $132,348, LV 324425
Office remodel @ 7455 W. Washington Ave.
Contractor: Titanium Building Group
• $115,866, CC 16-40903
Casino remodel @ 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Linq
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
• $104,525, HD 2016012437
Miscellaneous remodel @ 7360 Eastgate Road
Owner: Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada
Contractor: Design Builders
• $100,000, CC 16-13126
Automotive @ 5520 S. Decatur Blvd.
Owner: Dewey & Decatur
Contractor: Hill Electric
• $98,557, NLV 150049
Office remodel @ 3980 W. Ann Road
Owner: Sisk Interim Holdings
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $96,430, LV 326721
Retail remodel @ 1717 S. Decatur Blvd.
Contractor: Roberts Roof & Floor
• $92,000, LV 322688
Retail remodel @ 5765 Centennial Center Blvd.
Contractor: Meridian Construction/Landvue
• $90,000, CC 16-41239
Retail remodel @ 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: TS LV
Contractor: Hinkle Construction
• $88,000, CC 16-13184
Automotive @ 1155 E. Pyle Ave.
Owner: SCB Properties
Contractor: Raptor Plumbing
• $85,307, CC 15-60931
Warehouse @ 6630 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Flanders Fort Apache Investments
Contractor: Able Electric Company
• $85,000, LV 280180
Public facility remodel @ 520 30th St.
Contractor: Logistical Solutions
• $82,485, CC 16-43792
Office remodel @ 4305 W. Reno Ave.
Owner: Joval
Contractor: Tradewinds Construction
• $81,180, CC 16-37564
Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor: R L Jackson Electric
• $80,000, CC 16-14428
Electrical @ 5991 S. Hualapai Way
Owner: Hughes Howard Co.
Contractor: Solid State Electric
• $78,000, LV 324819
Office remodel @ 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Contractor: Golden Creek Construction
• $75,000, LV 322694
Office remodel @ 411 E. Bonneville Ave.
Contractor: Schafer Construction
• $72,050, CC 16-2462
Retail @ 7007 S. Durango Drive
Owner: Prairie Dog
Contractor: Sands Plumbing
• $71,000, CC 16-38128
Office remodel @ 4220 W. Windmill Lane
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: American Building Systems
• $63,682, CC 16-43406
Office remodel @ 10777 W. Twain Ave.
Owner: Town Center 1
Contractor: Copperstone Construction
• $63,635, CC 16-34979
Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor: Ideal Mechanical
• $63,000, CC 15-42331
Miscellaneous @ 1350 Spruce Park Drive
Owner: Summerlin Centre Apartments
Contractor: Helix Electric
• $61,438, CC 16-39151
Retail remodel @ 4230 S. Decatur Blvd.
Owner: Decatur Nevso
Contractor: Las Vegas Prestige Plumbing Ll
• $60,050, NLV 150360
Retail remodel @ 2445 W. Craig Road
Owner: I Haddad West Craig Road Trust
Contractor: Milestone Construction
• $59,994, LV 327084
Medical office remodel @ 1333 N. Buffalo Drive
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
• $59,414, CC 16-42675
Miscellaneous @ 3455 W. Sunset Road
Owner: MP Barrow
Contractor: Source 4 Industries
• $58,882, LV 325686
Disaster abatement @ 6955 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: Everest Construction
• $55,000, LV 326908
Demolition @ 4900 N. Rancho Drive
Contractor: Baldwin Development
• $54,000, CC 16-16813
Restaurant @ 6081 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet
• $53,696, CC 16-23893
Apartment building @ 4350 S. Hualapai Way
Owner: LV Rochelle
Contractor: Silverado Electric
• $52,875, HD 2016012326
Miscellaneous remodel @ 900 Wigwam Pkwy.
Owner: Traverse Point Development
Contractor: Wallin Construction
• $51,488, CC 16-32837
Miscellaneous @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Victoria Partners
Contractor: L C Electric
• $50,168, CC 15-54786
Apartment building @ 3140 St Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St. Rose
Contractor: Silverado Electric