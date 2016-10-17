Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building departments.

• $11.4 million, LV 321732

Nursing home @ 6166 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: M.J. Harris Construction Service

• $5.9 million, NLV 150816

Warehouse @ 4550 Nexus Way

Owner: Capital XI

Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction

• $5.8 million, NLV 145340

Apartment building @ 6225 Donna St.

Owner: Donnalouise

Contractor: National Construction Provider

• $2.6 million, CC 16-32103

Hotel remodel @ 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

• $2.3 million, CC 16-38430

Casino remodel @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Victoria Partners

Contractor: M G M Resorts International De

• $1 million, LV 326778

Office remodel @ 1717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Contractor: Witoco

• $990,000, LV 322338

Restaurant remodel @ 520 Fremont St.

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

• $614,501, CC 16-38497

Casino remodel @ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

Contractor: Team Construction Management I

• $575,000, LV 323415

Casino remodel @ 5770 Centennial Center Blvd.

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $574,940, CC 16-16346

Office remodel @ 5810 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: PF III - Eastern Russel

Contractor: A 1 Mechanical & Electric

• $570,256, CC 16-12643

Hospital @ 9880 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: 24 Hour Capital Ventures

Contractor: Green Light Plumbing

• $544,292, CC 16-37986

Retail remodel @ 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Crystals CityCenter

Contractor: Bombard Electric

• $415,000, LV 312527

Restaurant remodel @ 4341 N. Rancho Drive

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $341,000, CC 16-40653

Electrical @ 9300 W. Sunset Road

Owner: Southern Hills Medical Center

Contractor: A T M Electric

• $324,562, LV 327058

Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $324,562, LV 327060

Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $324,562, LV 327061

Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $324,562, LV 327062

Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $324,562, LV 327063

Low voltage @ 330 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $324,561, LV 327059

Low voltage @ 350 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Statewide Fire Protection

• $318,000, LV 323630

Office remodel @ 10000 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Forbush Construction

• $300,000, CC 16-33274

Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Windmill Durango Office

Contractor: Data Processing Air Corp

• $250,000, LV 321733

Nursing home @ 6166 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: M.J. Harris Construction Service

• $231,417, CC 16-33029

Retail remodel @ 7090 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: BCP-Rainbow & Badura

Contractor: Sunwest Electrical Services In

• $209,960, CC 16-36281

Office remodel @ 6630 Surrey St.

Owner: Stephanie Development

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

• $188,500, NLV 150477

Industrial remodel @ 3035 E. Lone Mountain Road

Owner: Golden Triangle Industrial Park

Contractor: TK Systems

• $171,500, NLV 150817

Golf course remodel @ 3 Shadow Creek Drive

Owner: Shadow Creek Property Trust

Contractor: Morse Electric

• $169,096, CC 16-43709

Retail remodel @ 3265 E. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Arilex Tropicana Associates

Contractor: L M Construction Co

• $150,000, HD 2016012206

Miscellaneous remodel @ 655 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Owner: Lake Mead Christian Ministries

Contractor: Wallin Construction

• $137,518, LV 324970

Photovoltaic solar @ 2321 Potosi St.

Contractor: Bombard Electric

• $132,348, LV 324425

Office remodel @ 7455 W. Washington Ave.

Contractor: Titanium Building Group

• $115,866, CC 16-40903

Casino remodel @ 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Linq

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

• $104,525, HD 2016012437

Miscellaneous remodel @ 7360 Eastgate Road

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada

Contractor: Design Builders

• $100,000, CC 16-13126

Automotive @ 5520 S. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Dewey & Decatur

Contractor: Hill Electric

• $98,557, NLV 150049

Office remodel @ 3980 W. Ann Road

Owner: Sisk Interim Holdings

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $96,430, LV 326721

Retail remodel @ 1717 S. Decatur Blvd.

Contractor: Roberts Roof & Floor

• $92,000, LV 322688

Retail remodel @ 5765 Centennial Center Blvd.

Contractor: Meridian Construction/Landvue

• $90,000, CC 16-41239

Retail remodel @ 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: TS LV

Contractor: Hinkle Construction

• $88,000, CC 16-13184

Automotive @ 1155 E. Pyle Ave.

Owner: SCB Properties

Contractor: Raptor Plumbing

• $85,307, CC 15-60931

Warehouse @ 6630 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Flanders Fort Apache Investments

Contractor: Able Electric Company

• $85,000, LV 280180

Public facility remodel @ 520 30th St.

Contractor: Logistical Solutions

• $82,485, CC 16-43792

Office remodel @ 4305 W. Reno Ave.

Owner: Joval

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

• $81,180, CC 16-37564

Office remodel @ 9205 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor: R L Jackson Electric

• $80,000, CC 16-14428

Electrical @ 5991 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: Hughes Howard Co.

Contractor: Solid State Electric

• $78,000, LV 324819

Office remodel @ 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Contractor: Golden Creek Construction

• $75,000, LV 322694

Office remodel @ 411 E. Bonneville Ave.

Contractor: Schafer Construction

• $72,050, CC 16-2462

Retail @ 7007 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Prairie Dog

Contractor: Sands Plumbing

• $71,000, CC 16-38128

Office remodel @ 4220 W. Windmill Lane

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: American Building Systems

• $63,682, CC 16-43406

Office remodel @ 10777 W. Twain Ave.

Owner: Town Center 1

Contractor: Copperstone Construction

• $63,635, CC 16-34979

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

• $63,000, CC 15-42331

Miscellaneous @ 1350 Spruce Park Drive

Owner: Summerlin Centre Apartments

Contractor: Helix Electric

• $61,438, CC 16-39151

Retail remodel @ 4230 S. Decatur Blvd.

Owner: Decatur Nevso

Contractor: Las Vegas Prestige Plumbing Ll

• $60,050, NLV 150360

Retail remodel @ 2445 W. Craig Road

Owner: I Haddad West Craig Road Trust

Contractor: Milestone Construction

• $59,994, LV 327084

Medical office remodel @ 1333 N. Buffalo Drive

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

• $59,414, CC 16-42675

Miscellaneous @ 3455 W. Sunset Road

Owner: MP Barrow

Contractor: Source 4 Industries

• $58,882, LV 325686

Disaster abatement @ 6955 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: Everest Construction

• $55,000, LV 326908

Demolition @ 4900 N. Rancho Drive

Contractor: Baldwin Development

• $54,000, CC 16-16813

Restaurant @ 6081 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Nevco Air Conditioning & Sheet

• $53,696, CC 16-23893

Apartment building @ 4350 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: LV Rochelle

Contractor: Silverado Electric

• $52,875, HD 2016012326

Miscellaneous remodel @ 900 Wigwam Pkwy.

Owner: Traverse Point Development

Contractor: Wallin Construction

• $51,488, CC 16-32837

Miscellaneous @ 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Victoria Partners

Contractor: L C Electric

• $50,168, CC 15-54786

Apartment building @ 3140 St Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St. Rose

Contractor: Silverado Electric