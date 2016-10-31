BUILDING PERMITS

• $7.1 million, CC–16-34594
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Forte Specialty Contractors
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $5 million, CC–16-26711
5325 W. Capovilla Ave., Office/warehouse
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Napo1
• $2.3 million, CC–16-38430
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Amp Electric
Owner: Victoria Partners
• $1.8 million, CC–16-39550
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Rafael Construction
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $1.7 million, NLV–144797
125 E. Regena Ave., Recreation building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $1.3 million, CC–16-7114
4480 Sirius Ave., Apartments remodel
Contractor: Belfor Property Restoration
Owner: Sandpebble Apartment
• $1.1 million, NLV–150689
5835 E. Ann Road, Electrical
Contractor: Vegas Valley Fire Protection
Owner: Prologis
• $1 million, CC–16-39000
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
Owner: Victoria Partners
• $944,309, CC–16-40943
3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
Owner: Parball Newco
• $880,520, CC–16-2321
7318 W. Post Road, Office
Contractor: Lios HVAC
Owner: Professional Warehouse Office
• $880,520, CC–16-2325
7336 W. Post Road, Office
Contractor: Lios HVAC
Owner: Professional Warehouse Office
• $700,000, CC–16-40869
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Builders United
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
• $700,000, CC–16-40657
3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: DC Building Group
Owner: N & G Showcase
• $683,905, CC–16-34594
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $650,000, NLV–150785
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $650,000, NLV–150789
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $650,000, NLV–150790
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $650,000, NLV–150791
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $650,000, NLV–150792
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $580,000, NLV–150786
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $580,000, NLV–150787
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $580,000, NLV–150788
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $580,000, NLV–150793
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $580,000, NLV–150794
125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $519,387, NLV–150540
4129 Gallinule Drive, Retaining wall
Contractor: Frehner Masonry
Owner: Richmond American Homes Nevada
• $512,000, CC–16-38159
4455 Paradise Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino
• $460,000, NLV–150784
125 E. Regena Ave., Recreation building
Contractor: RS Development
Owner: Jardin Gardens
• $420,950, CC–16-34594
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $366,000, CC–15-31535
6685 W. Flamingo Road, Miscellaneous
Contractor: Fab Construction
Owner: Clark County Fire Department
• $325,000, HD–12754
1235 W. Warm Springs Road, Commercial remodel
Contractor: Flip N Tag 2
Owner: Warm Springs Promenade
• $271,464, CC–16-40873
6415 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings
• $266,500, HD–12806
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Assembly building
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
Owner: Horizon Range
• $240,633, CC–16-39550
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $237,850, CC–16-38128
4220 W. Windmill Lane, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Western States Plumbing
Owner: Clark County Aviation Department
• $224,727, CC–16-42513
3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: CM Builders
Owner: Phase II Mall Subsidiary
• $210,000, HD–12828
1100 Center St., Apartments remodel
Contractor: Har-Bro Construction
Owner: Lakewood Cove Apartments
• $202,500, CC–16-35431
4633 Paradise Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Golden Creek Construction
Owner: Tinana Marlon Revocable Trust
• $202,500, CC–16-35431
4633 Paradise Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Stewart Electric
Owner: Tinana Marlon Revocable Trust
• $200,000, CC–16-10801
7155 Lindell Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Golden Creek Construction
Owner: Clark County Aviation Department
• $192,525, HD–12814
8350 Eastgate Road, Commercial remodel
Contractor: Nevada Filter Service
Owner: DFA
• $182,834, CC–16-46089
5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., Electrical
Contractor: Mojave Electric
Owner: Valley Hospital Medical Center
• $180,456, CC–16-35424
5270 S. Fort Apache Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Donald B. Webb
Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana
• $175,000, NLV–151199
6225 Donna St., Plumbing
Contractor: Terra Contracting
Owner: Donnalouise
• $168,525, HD–12977
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Retaining wall
Contractor: Acero Masonry
Owner: Horizon Range
• $167,000, CC–16-44590
4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Distinctive Contractors
Owner: Jaz Investments Corp.
• $160,000, NLV–150686
2807 E. Alexander Road, Electrical
Contractor: Great Salt Lake Electric
Owner: Cummins Rocky Mountain
• $150,000, CC–16-42991
2501 E. Charleston Blvd., Casino remodel
Contractor: Allen Hamika
Owner: 2501 Charleston
• $150,000, CC–16-29836
4260 Boulder Hwy., Retail remodel
Contractor: Townco Construction Group
Owner: Ephraim Jonathan Maldonado
• $148,500, CC–16-42413
6885 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Retail remodel
Contractor: Starnes and Oswalt Construction
Owner: ABS NV-O
• $117,030, CC–16-37524
6650 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Miscellaneous
Contractor: Bentar Development
Owner: Zuffa Landco
• $103,646, CC–16-37526
6650 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Miscellaneous
Contractor: Bentar Development
Owner: Zuffa Landco
• $100,001, HD–12702
101 Via Vin Santo, Commercial remodel
Contractor: AECP Architecture
Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisition
• $100,000, CC–16-46241
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Noble Finishes
Owner: LX Resort Propco