BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas

• $7.1 million, CC–16-34594

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Forte Specialty Contractors

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $5 million, CC–16-26711

5325 W. Capovilla Ave., Office/warehouse

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Napo1

• $2.3 million, CC–16-38430

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Amp Electric

Owner: Victoria Partners

• $1.8 million, CC–16-39550

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Rafael Construction

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $1.7 million, NLV–144797

125 E. Regena Ave., Recreation building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $1.3 million, CC–16-7114

4480 Sirius Ave., Apartments remodel

Contractor: Belfor Property Restoration

Owner: Sandpebble Apartment

• $1.1 million, NLV–150689

5835 E. Ann Road, Electrical

Contractor: Vegas Valley Fire Protection

Owner: Prologis

• $1 million, CC–16-39000

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

Owner: Victoria Partners

• $944,309, CC–16-40943

3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: Parball Newco

• $880,520, CC–16-2321

7318 W. Post Road, Office

Contractor: Lios HVAC

Owner: Professional Warehouse Office

• $880,520, CC–16-2325

7336 W. Post Road, Office

Contractor: Lios HVAC

Owner: Professional Warehouse Office

• $700,000, CC–16-40869

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Builders United

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

• $700,000, CC–16-40657

3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: N & G Showcase

• $683,905, CC–16-34594

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $650,000, NLV–150785

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $650,000, NLV–150789

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $650,000, NLV–150790

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $650,000, NLV–150791

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $650,000, NLV–150792

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $580,000, NLV–150786

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $580,000, NLV–150787

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $580,000, NLV–150788

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $580,000, NLV–150793

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $580,000, NLV–150794

125 E. Regena Ave., Apartment building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $519,387, NLV–150540

4129 Gallinule Drive, Retaining wall

Contractor: Frehner Masonry

Owner: Richmond American Homes Nevada

• $512,000, CC–16-38159

4455 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $460,000, NLV–150784

125 E. Regena Ave., Recreation building

Contractor: RS Development

Owner: Jardin Gardens

• $420,950, CC–16-34594

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $366,000, CC–15-31535

6685 W. Flamingo Road, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Fab Construction

Owner: Clark County Fire Department

• $325,000, HD–12754

1235 W. Warm Springs Road, Commercial remodel

Contractor: Flip N Tag 2

Owner: Warm Springs Promenade

• $271,464, CC–16-40873

6415 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings

• $266,500, HD–12806

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Assembly building

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $240,633, CC–16-39550

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $237,850, CC–16-38128

4220 W. Windmill Lane, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Western States Plumbing

Owner: Clark County Aviation Department

• $224,727, CC–16-42513

3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: CM Builders

Owner: Phase II Mall Subsidiary

• $210,000, HD–12828

1100 Center St., Apartments remodel

Contractor: Har-Bro Construction

Owner: Lakewood Cove Apartments

• $202,500, CC–16-35431

4633 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Golden Creek Construction

Owner: Tinana Marlon Revocable Trust

• $202,500, CC–16-35431

4633 Paradise Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Stewart Electric

Owner: Tinana Marlon Revocable Trust

• $200,000, CC–16-10801

7155 Lindell Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Golden Creek Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation Department

• $192,525, HD–12814

8350 Eastgate Road, Commercial remodel

Contractor: Nevada Filter Service

Owner: DFA

• $182,834, CC–16-46089

5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., Electrical

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Valley Hospital Medical Center

• $180,456, CC–16-35424

5270 S. Fort Apache Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Donald B. Webb

Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana

• $175,000, NLV–151199

6225 Donna St., Plumbing

Contractor: Terra Contracting

Owner: Donnalouise

• $168,525, HD–12977

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Retaining wall

Contractor: Acero Masonry

Owner: Horizon Range

• $167,000, CC–16-44590

4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Distinctive Contractors

Owner: Jaz Investments Corp.

• $160,000, NLV–150686

2807 E. Alexander Road, Electrical

Contractor: Great Salt Lake Electric

Owner: Cummins Rocky Mountain

• $150,000, CC–16-42991

2501 E. Charleston Blvd., Casino remodel

Contractor: Allen Hamika

Owner: 2501 Charleston

• $150,000, CC–16-29836

4260 Boulder Hwy., Retail remodel

Contractor: Townco Construction Group

Owner: Ephraim Jonathan Maldonado

• $148,500, CC–16-42413

6885 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Retail remodel

Contractor: Starnes and Oswalt Construction

Owner: ABS NV-O

• $117,030, CC–16-37524

6650 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Bentar Development

Owner: Zuffa Landco

• $103,646, CC–16-37526

6650 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Bentar Development

Owner: Zuffa Landco

• $100,001, HD–12702

101 Via Vin Santo, Commercial remodel

Contractor: AECP Architecture

Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisition

• $100,000, CC–16-46241

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Noble Finishes

Owner: LX Resort Propco