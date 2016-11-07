BUILDING PERMITS

• $1.6 million, CC–16-39887
8530 W. Sunset Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: SR Construction
Owner: ARHCDMLSVN V001
• $1.4 million, NLV–150532
4060 Frehner Road, Warehouse remodel
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Prologis
• $1.3 million, LV–317035
700 Twin Lakes Drive, Office remodel
Contractor: Core Construction
• $1.2 million, CC–16-33689
4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Casino remodel
Contractor: DC Building Group
Owner: Tiberti Co.
• $1.2 million, CC–16-21785
4655 Dean Martin Drive, Hotel
Contractor: Helix Electric
Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX
• $1 million, CC–16-39000
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Amp Electric
Owner: Victoria Partners
• $912,618, CC–16-7106
7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel
Contractor: Canyon Plumbing
Owner: Ober Family Invests
• $887,372, LV–320238
1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Restaurant
Contractor: FSD Lake Mead
• $880,684, NLV–150001
2900 E. Lone Mountain Road, Industrial remodel
Contractor: Breslin Builders
Owner: Meldrum ME
• $813,965, NLV–150954
4060 Frehner Road, Warehouse remodel
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Prologis
• $807,839, CC–16-43799
8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
Owner: TAG 8906 SR
• $700,000, CC–16-40657
3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: N & G Showcase
• $650,000, CC–16-42685
2695 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Oltmans Construction Co.
Owner: Sunpoint Business Center
• $633,133, CC–16-43515
8925 Kens Court, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration
Owner: Blu D
• $585,000, CC–16-34594
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Titan Systems
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $470,750, CC–16-41732
3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Office remodel
Contractor: Denali Builders
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
• $470,000, CC–16-40394
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Team Construction Management
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $450,000, CC–16-40391
510 Fourth St., Electrical
Contractor: Tetra Tech EC
Owner: Nevada Environmental Response
• $436,500, NLV–149254
1600 E. Cartier Ave., Church
Contractor: Richardson Construction Co.
Owner: Calvary Southern Baptist Church
• $410,000, LV–327571
450 Fremont St., Retail remodel
Contractor: Sons of Construction
• $400,000, CC–16-46607
757 E. Twain Ave., Apartment building remodel
Contractor: Copper Creek Construction
Owner: Alfasy Properties
• $374,899, CC–16-45813
71 E. Harmon Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: MGM Grand Hotel
• $319,664, LV–325678
1720 E. Charleston Blvd., Retail remodel
Contractor: Titanium Building Group
• $298,435, NLV–150347
2750 E. Craig Road, Hotel remodel
Contractor: Showcase Contracting
Owner: PI Group
• $285,000, LV–316117
1765 Village Center Circle, Office remodel
Contractor: Global Management & Construction
• $277,836, CC–16-43311
8363 W. Sunset Road, Office remodel
Contractor: SGI Builders
Owner: Reef Centra Point B1-5
• $274,319, LV–320265
1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Restaurant
Contractor: VWC Builders
• $250,000, LV–326040
8043 N. Durango Drive, Recreation remodel
Contractor: Spectrum Construction
• $240,500, CC–16-40525
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Roldan Demolition
Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas
• $218,000, CC–16-13184
1155 E. Pyle Ave., Industrial
Contractor: Radiant Solar Solutions of Nevada
Owner: SCB Properties
• $200,000, LV–317036
700 Twin Lakes Drive, Office remodel
Contractor: Core Construction
• $189,000, LV–326334
7160 N. Durango Drive, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: National Construction Management
• $179,466, CC–16-39116
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Sign
Contractor: Yesco
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $179,447, CC–16-46548
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: PHW LV
• $175,000, LV–327191
830 S. Fourth St., Office remodel
Contractor: Jaggers Construction
• $173,000, CC–16-40379
510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Tetra Tech EC
Owner: Nevada Environmental Response
• $159,525, CC–16-33689
4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Casino remodel
Contractor: AMI Mechanical
Owner: Tiberti Co.
• $151,000, CC–16-46847
2315 N. Decatur Blvd., Office remodel
Contractor: Stansberry Construction
Owner: Lavell P. & Sheila Atkinson
• $150,000, CC–16-44678
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Buehner Construction
Owner: Bellagio
• $150,000, CC–16-47435
2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Team Construction Management
Owner: Circus Circus Casinos
• $144,300, CC–16-40943
3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: P1 Group
Owner: Parball Newco
• $141,505, CC–16-42503
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Amp Electric
Owner: MGM Grand Hotel
• $141,500, CC–16-40943
3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: P1 Group
Owner: Parball Newco
• $140,003, HD–13128
980 Mary Crest Road, Industrial remodel
Contractor: Quantam Services
Owner: Moreno Properties
• $133,600, CC–16-45924
3280 E. Tropicana Ave., Retail remodel
Contractor: Milestone Construction
Owner: East Tropicana Avenue Trust
• $132,569, CC–16-45528
3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Buffalo Builders
Owner: Ex Resort Propco
• $129,658, CC–16-45535
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Buffalo Builders
Owner: LX Resort Propco
• $126,790, CC–16-42503
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: MGM Grand Hotel
• $125,000, LV–325525
1750 N. Rampart Blvd., Warehouse
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $124,864, CC–16-46066
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool
Contractor: Spas By Renee
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $123,000, CC–16-44314
5453 S. Durango Drive, Pool
Contractor: SWF Construction
Owner: Prestige Apartments
• $121,988, LV–328352
2407 W. Charleston Blvd., Office remodel
Contractor: Milestone Construction
• $121,000, CC–16-40377
510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Tetra Tech EC
Owner: Nevada Environmental Response
• $119,563, CC–16-45531
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Buffalo Builders
Owner: MGM Grand Hotel
• $110,000, CC–16-40382
510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Tetra Tech EC
Owner: Nevada Environmental Response
• $109,737, NLV–150443
2428 E. Cheyenne Ave., Hotel remodel
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
Owner: CPM Cheyenne
• $107,735, CC–15-29553
7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building
Contractor: M & M Electric
Owner: Gallery 2012
• $107,360, CC–16-42685
2695 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: American Plumbing Contractors
Owner: Sunpoint Business Center
• $100,698, CC–16-45926
6744 Spencer St., Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Wallin Construction
Owner: BKM Spencer 116