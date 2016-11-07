Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $1.6 million, CC–16-39887

8530 W. Sunset Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: ARHCDMLSVN V001

• $1.4 million, NLV–150532

4060 Frehner Road, Warehouse remodel

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Prologis

• $1.3 million, LV–317035

700 Twin Lakes Drive, Office remodel

Contractor: Core Construction

• $1.2 million, CC–16-33689

4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Casino remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: Tiberti Co.

• $1.2 million, CC–16-21785

4655 Dean Martin Drive, Hotel

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

• $1 million, CC–16-39000

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Amp Electric

Owner: Victoria Partners

• $912,618, CC–16-7106

7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel

Contractor: Canyon Plumbing

Owner: Ober Family Invests

• $887,372, LV–320238

1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Restaurant

Contractor: FSD Lake Mead

• $880,684, NLV–150001

2900 E. Lone Mountain Road, Industrial remodel

Contractor: Breslin Builders

Owner: Meldrum ME

• $813,965, NLV–150954

4060 Frehner Road, Warehouse remodel

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Prologis

• $807,839, CC–16-43799

8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

Owner: TAG 8906 SR

• $700,000, CC–16-40657

3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: N & G Showcase

• $650,000, CC–16-42685

2695 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Oltmans Construction Co.

Owner: Sunpoint Business Center

• $633,133, CC–16-43515

8925 Kens Court, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Silver State Refrigeration

Owner: Blu D

• $585,000, CC–16-34594

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Titan Systems

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $470,750, CC–16-41732

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Office remodel

Contractor: Denali Builders

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

• $470,000, CC–16-40394

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $450,000, CC–16-40391

510 Fourth St., Electrical

Contractor: Tetra Tech EC

Owner: Nevada Environmental Response

• $436,500, NLV–149254

1600 E. Cartier Ave., Church

Contractor: Richardson Construction Co.

Owner: Calvary Southern Baptist Church

• $410,000, LV–327571

450 Fremont St., Retail remodel

Contractor: Sons of Construction

• $400,000, CC–16-46607

757 E. Twain Ave., Apartment building remodel

Contractor: Copper Creek Construction

Owner: Alfasy Properties

• $374,899, CC–16-45813

71 E. Harmon Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $319,664, LV–325678

1720 E. Charleston Blvd., Retail remodel

Contractor: Titanium Building Group

• $298,435, NLV–150347

2750 E. Craig Road, Hotel remodel

Contractor: Showcase Contracting

Owner: PI Group

• $285,000, LV–316117

1765 Village Center Circle, Office remodel

Contractor: Global Management & Construction

• $277,836, CC–16-43311

8363 W. Sunset Road, Office remodel

Contractor: SGI Builders

Owner: Reef Centra Point B1-5

• $274,319, LV–320265

1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Restaurant

Contractor: VWC Builders

• $250,000, LV–326040

8043 N. Durango Drive, Recreation remodel

Contractor: Spectrum Construction

• $240,500, CC–16-40525

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Roldan Demolition

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

• $218,000, CC–16-13184

1155 E. Pyle Ave., Industrial

Contractor: Radiant Solar Solutions of Nevada

Owner: SCB Properties

• $200,000, LV–317036

700 Twin Lakes Drive, Office remodel

Contractor: Core Construction

• $193,000, CC–16-33689

4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Casino remodel

Contractor: Great Salt Lake Electric

Owner: Tiberti Co.

• $189,000, LV–326334

7160 N. Durango Drive, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: National Construction Management

• $179,466, CC–16-39116

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Sign

Contractor: Yesco

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $179,447, CC–16-46548

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: PHW LV

• $175,000, LV–327191

830 S. Fourth St., Office remodel

Contractor: Jaggers Construction

• $173,000, CC–16-40379

510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Tetra Tech EC

Owner: Nevada Environmental Response

• $159,525, CC–16-33689

4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Casino remodel

Contractor: AMI Mechanical

Owner: Tiberti Co.

• $151,000, CC–16-46847

2315 N. Decatur Blvd., Office remodel

Contractor: Stansberry Construction

Owner: Lavell P. & Sheila Atkinson

• $150,000, CC–16-44678

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Buehner Construction

Owner: Bellagio

• $150,000, CC–16-47435

2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

Owner: Circus Circus Casinos

• $144,300, CC–16-40943

3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: P1 Group

Owner: Parball Newco

• $141,505, CC–16-42503

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Amp Electric

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $141,500, CC–16-40943

3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: P1 Group

Owner: Parball Newco

• $140,003, HD–13128

980 Mary Crest Road, Industrial remodel

Contractor: Quantam Services

Owner: Moreno Properties

• $133,600, CC–16-45924

3280 E. Tropicana Ave., Retail remodel

Contractor: Milestone Construction

Owner: East Tropicana Avenue Trust

• $132,569, CC–16-45528

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Buffalo Builders

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

• $129,658, CC–16-45535

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Buffalo Builders

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $126,790, CC–16-42503

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $125,000, LV–325525

1750 N. Rampart Blvd., Warehouse

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $124,864, CC–16-46066

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Pool

Contractor: Spas By Renee

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $123,000, CC–16-44314

5453 S. Durango Drive, Pool

Contractor: SWF Construction

Owner: Prestige Apartments

• $121,988, LV–328352

2407 W. Charleston Blvd., Office remodel

Contractor: Milestone Construction

• $121,000, CC–16-40377

510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Tetra Tech EC

Owner: Nevada Environmental Response

• $119,563, CC–16-45531

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Buffalo Builders

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $110,000, CC–16-40382

510 Fourth St., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Tetra Tech EC

Owner: Nevada Environmental Response

• $109,737, NLV–150443

2428 E. Cheyenne Ave., Hotel remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: CPM Cheyenne

• $107,735, CC–15-29553

7688 Blue Diamond Road, Apartment building

Contractor: M & M Electric

Owner: Gallery 2012

• $107,360, CC–16-42685

2695 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: American Plumbing Contractors

Owner: Sunpoint Business Center

• $100,698, CC–16-45926

6744 Spencer St., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Wallin Construction

Owner: BKM Spencer 116