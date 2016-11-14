BUILDING PERMITS

• $7.2 million, NLV–145232
28855 E. Lone Mountain Road, Warehouse
Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction
Owner: PI HV Lone Mountain NV
• $6.6 million, CC–16-5916
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Electrical
Contractor: Helix Electric
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $5.1 million, NLV–150449
4490 Nexus Way, Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction
Owner: Capital XI
• $3.7 million, HD–13385
2580 St. Rose Pkwy., Medical office
Contractor: Sansone Cos.
Owner: New Coronado
• $2.9 million, CC–16-3184
4245 S. Pecos Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Valley Air Conditioning & Refrrigeration
Owner: Accessible Space
• $1.7 million, CC–16-32886
11251 W. Charleston Blvd., Plumbing
Contractor: Western States Contracting
Owner: Charleston 215
• $1.1 million, HD–13396
2560 St. Rose Pkwy., Retail shell
Contractor: Sansone Cos.
Owner: New Coronado
• $902,264, NLV–147706
3865 W. Cheyenne Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: DC Building Group
Owner: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP II
• $750,000, LV–326941
7501 Trinity Peak Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Denali Builders
• $700,000, LV–326802
6170 N. Durango Drive, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Charger Construction
• $500,000, CC–16-42144
7355 S. Buffalo Drive, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Bentar Development
Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs
• $500,000, CC–16-46636
3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
Owner: Treasure Island
• $394,297, CC–15-59014
530 E. Pamalyn Ave., Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Milestone Construction
Owner: Jennifer Park
• $390,975, CC–16-28379
7975 Blue Diamond Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Pentagon Plumbing and Air Conditioning
Owner: Vons Cos.
• $371,328, LV–323757
4061 N. Rancho Drive, Retaurant remodel
Contractor: Alan Jeskey Builders
• $361,626, CC–16-48427
3616 Spring Mountain Road, Plumbing
Contractor: Western States Contracting
Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments
• $354,960, CC–16-36915
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hotel remodel
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.
• $317,460, HD–13387
2550 St. Rose Pkwy., Retail shell
Contractor: Sansone Cos.
Owner: New Coronado
• $296,000, LV–325568
208 S. Maryland Pkwy., Office
Contractor: Trinity Haven Development
• $281,218, LV–316789
200 Fremont St., Casino remodel
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
• $275,000, CC–16-47474
3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Harris Associates
Owner: Caesars Linq
• $271,464, CC–16-40873
6415 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Young Plumbing & Mechanical
Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings
• $261,717, CC–16-41507
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Penta Building Group
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $252,481, CC–16-45895
6461 W. Post Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: TWC Construction
Owner: Jackson-Shaw Parc Post
• $241,275, NLV–149740
2101 Texas Star Lane, Retail remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Texas Gambling Hall & Hotel
• $200,000, CC–16-48554
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Retail remodel
Contractor: Design Builders
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $160,000, LV–328808
400 Stewart Ave., Demolition
Contractor: Penta Building Group
• $160,000, LV–327649
10830 W. Charleston Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Beacon Southwest
• $156,000, CC–16-36145
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: DC Building Group
Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas
• $150,000, CC–16-38735
6503 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous
Contractor: Volition
Owner: TS LV
• $143,338, NLV–150444
6855 Aliante Pkwy., Retail remodel
Contractor: Wadman Corp.
Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers
• $139,334, NLV–150445
2255 E. Centennial Pkwy., Retail remodel
Contractor: Wadman Corp.
Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers
• $138,000, CC–16-36915
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hotel remodel
Contractor: Olympus Technologies
Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.
• $136,613, LV–327555
3380 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel
Contractor: Titanium Building Group
• $134,811, CC–16-48149
8872 S. Eastern Ave., Bank remodel
Contractor: Gibson Construction of Nevada
Owner: Eastern 8872
• $130,678, CC–16-39142
6620 Escondido St., Miscellaneous
Contractor: Indoff
Owner: MAS Investments
• $129,658, CC–16-45535
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Ideal Mechanical
Owner: LX Resort Propco
• $129,600, CC–16-46659
6355 Windy Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Charger Construction
Owner: Southpointe Industrial Center
• $125,390, NLV–151043
6648 N. Fifth St., Retail remodel
Contractor: Iverson Construction & Remodel
Owner: Deer Springs Crossing
• $124,000, CC–16-47055
3920 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Commerce Construction Co.
Owner: NM Majestic Holdings
• $120,120, NLV–143306
1623 Stocker St., Larry Alfred Britz
Contractor: Eagle Contracting
Owner: Larry Alfred Britz
• $108,650, NLV–146866
1623 Stocker St., Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Eagle Contracting
Owner: Larry Alfred Britz
• $100,698, CC–16-45926
6744 Spencer St., Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Livewire Electric
Owner: BKM Spencer 116
• $100,006, HD–13405
4600 E. Sunset Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: Prescott Muir Architect
Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers