BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas

• $7.2 million, NLV–145232

28855 E. Lone Mountain Road, Warehouse

Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction

Owner: PI HV Lone Mountain NV

• $6.6 million, CC–16-5916

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Electrical

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $5.1 million, NLV–150449

4490 Nexus Way, Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction

Owner: Capital XI

• $3.7 million, HD–13385

2580 St. Rose Pkwy., Medical office

Contractor: Sansone Cos.

Owner: New Coronado

• $2.9 million, CC–16-3184

4245 S. Pecos Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Valley Air Conditioning & Refrrigeration

Owner: Accessible Space

• $1.7 million, CC–16-32886

11251 W. Charleston Blvd., Plumbing

Contractor: Western States Contracting

Owner: Charleston 215

• $1.1 million, HD–13396

2560 St. Rose Pkwy., Retail shell

Contractor: Sansone Cos.

Owner: New Coronado

• $902,264, NLV–147706

3865 W. Cheyenne Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: LBA Realty Fund II-WBP II

• $750,000, LV–326941

7501 Trinity Peak Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Denali Builders

• $700,000, LV–326802

6170 N. Durango Drive, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Charger Construction

• $500,000, CC–16-42144

7355 S. Buffalo Drive, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Bentar Development

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

• $500,000, CC–16-46636

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

Owner: Treasure Island

• $394,297, CC–15-59014

530 E. Pamalyn Ave., Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Milestone Construction

Owner: Jennifer Park

• $390,975, CC–16-28379

7975 Blue Diamond Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Pentagon Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Owner: Vons Cos.

• $371,328, LV–323757

4061 N. Rancho Drive, Retaurant remodel

Contractor: Alan Jeskey Builders

• $361,626, CC–16-48427

3616 Spring Mountain Road, Plumbing

Contractor: Western States Contracting

Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments

• $354,960, CC–16-36915

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hotel remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

• $317,460, HD–13387

2550 St. Rose Pkwy., Retail shell

Contractor: Sansone Cos.

Owner: New Coronado

• $296,000, LV–325568

208 S. Maryland Pkwy., Office

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

• $281,218, LV–316789

200 Fremont St., Casino remodel

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

• $275,000, CC–16-47474

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Harris Associates

Owner: Caesars Linq

• $271,464, CC–16-40873

6415 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Young Plumbing & Mechanical

Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings

• $261,717, CC–16-41507

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Penta Building Group

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $252,481, CC–16-45895

6461 W. Post Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: Jackson-Shaw Parc Post

• $241,275, NLV–149740

2101 Texas Star Lane, Retail remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Texas Gambling Hall & Hotel

• $200,000, CC–16-48554

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Retail remodel

Contractor: Design Builders

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $160,000, LV–328808

400 Stewart Ave., Demolition

Contractor: Penta Building Group

• $160,000, LV–327649

10830 W. Charleston Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Beacon Southwest

• $156,000, CC–16-36145

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $150,000, CC–16-38735

6503 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Volition

Owner: TS LV

• $143,338, NLV–150444

6855 Aliante Pkwy., Retail remodel

Contractor: Wadman Corp.

Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers

• $139,334, NLV–150445

2255 E. Centennial Pkwy., Retail remodel

Contractor: Wadman Corp.

Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers

• $138,000, CC–16-36915

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hotel remodel

Contractor: Olympus Technologies

Owner: Hilton Resorts Corp.

• $136,613, LV–327555

3380 W. Sahara Ave., Office remodel

Contractor: Titanium Building Group

• $134,811, CC–16-48149

8872 S. Eastern Ave., Bank remodel

Contractor: Gibson Construction of Nevada

Owner: Eastern 8872

• $130,678, CC–16-39142

6620 Escondido St., Miscellaneous

Contractor: Indoff

Owner: MAS Investments

• $129,658, CC–16-45535

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $129,600, CC–16-46659

6355 Windy Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Charger Construction

Owner: Southpointe Industrial Center

• $125,390, NLV–151043

6648 N. Fifth St., Retail remodel

Contractor: Iverson Construction & Remodel

Owner: Deer Springs Crossing

• $124,000, CC–16-47055

3920 W. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Commerce Construction Co.

Owner: NM Majestic Holdings

• $120,120, NLV–143306

1623 Stocker St., Larry Alfred Britz

Contractor: Eagle Contracting

Owner: Larry Alfred Britz

• $108,650, NLV–146866

1623 Stocker St., Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Eagle Contracting

Owner: Larry Alfred Britz

• $100,698, CC–16-45926

6744 Spencer St., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Livewire Electric

Owner: BKM Spencer 116

• $100,006, HD–13405

4600 E. Sunset Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Prescott Muir Architect

Owner: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers