Building Permits


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $20.6 million, CC–15-28377

4445 S. Grand Canyon Drive , Adult care

Contractor: US South Plumbing

Owner: Red Rock Pointe Retirement Community

• $8.3 million, CC–16-21302

6973 Blue Diamond Road, Retail new

Contractor: R & O Construction Co.

Owner: Wal-Mart Real Estate Business

• $7.4 million, CC–16-37129

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Miscellaneous

Contractor: First Solar Electric

Owner: USA

• $1.9 million, NLV–146713

11115 Apex Ruby Court, Industrial

Contractor: ABG Builders

Owner: Circle S. Farms

• $1.4 million, CC–16-38617

32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Triad Retail Construction

Owner: Primm 650

• $1.2 million, CC–16-37128

5165 W. Sunset Road, Electrical

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

Owner: Regional Transportation Commission

• $924,712, CC–16-7106

7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel

Contractor: Sunrise Electric

Owner: Ober Family Invests

• $750,000, CC–16-37095

4080 Boulder Hwy., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: FP Contracting

Owner: Progressive Casualty Insurance Co.

• $735,000, CC–16-40349

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Miscellaneous

Contractor: Beta Engineering

Owner: USA

• $733,918, NLV–150648

6482 N. Decatur Blvd., Restaurant

Contractor: Alan Jeskey Builders

Owner: Decatur & Centennial

• $700,000, CC–16-40349

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North , Miscellaneous

Contractor: Beta Engineering

Owner: USA

• $581,306, NLV–151116

315 W. Cheyenne Ave., Industrial remodel

Contractor: NDL Group

Owner: Republic Silver State Disposal

• $415,177, CC–16-27653

8221 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: CM Builders

Owner: Short Line Horizon

• $411,490, CC–16-5561

5168 W. Eldorado Lane, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Diacon

Owner: Diamond Eldorado

• $366,076, CC–16-37126

5165 W. Sunset Road, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

Owner: Regional Transportation Commission

• $344,090, NLV–147479

11115 Apex Ruby Court, Industrial

Contractor: ABG Builders

Owner: Circle S. Farms

• $341,849, CC–16-45432

6561 W. Post Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: TWC Construction

Owner: WG Holdings

• $327,043, CC–16-49371

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $299,990, HD–13638

1630 W. Sunset Road, Retail

Contractor: C & L Construction

Owner: Washworks Express

• $277,400, CC–16-38673

5380 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Office remodel

Contractor: Yack Construction

Owner: Valley Hospital Medical Center

• $261,717, CC–16-41507

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $250,000, CC–16-47763

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: Caesars Linq

• $240,812, CC–16-45922

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy. , Office remodel

Contractor: Denali Builders

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

• $220,603, NLV–151569

3330 E. Lone Mountain Road, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Better Building Systems

Owner: Golden Triangle Industrial Park

• $194,388, CC–16-45972

9205 W. Russell Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: New Russell One

• $184,755, CC–16-16045

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: LC Electric

Owner: New York-New York Hotel

• $181,097, CC–16-47596

1155 E. Pyle Ave. , Miscellaneous

Contractor: Nevada Filter Service

Owner: SCB Properties

• $179,862, CC–16-44887

6890 Spencer St., Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: JMF Development

Owner: AC1 Holdings

• $179,447, CC–16-46548

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: PHW LV

• $175,509, CC–16-45891

2272 S. Nellis Blvd. , Medical office remodel

Contractor: Abaico Electric

Owner: Ten15 Winterwood

• $168,715, CC–16-46258

4501 Paradise Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Mcsharry Construction

Owner: HD Harmon Square

• $162,571, CC–16-43799

8906 Spanish Ridge Ave. , Office remodel

Contractor: Renegade Electric

Owner: TAG 8906 SR

• $161,197, NLV–149391

2807 E. Alexander Road, Industrial

Contractor: Hesco Services

Owner: Cummins Rocky Mountain

• $160,120, CC–16-37122

5165 W. Sunset Road, Miscellaneous

Contractor: Whiting Turner Contracting Co.

Owner: Regional Transportation Commission

• $150,775, CC–16-4736

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Muller Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $150,000, CC–16-42921

3889 Spring Mountain Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: JG Plumbing

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada

• $150,000, CC–16-42186

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Lakeview Construction

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $135,619, CC–16-44103

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Williams General Contracting

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $135,076, CC–16-4739

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Muller Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $134,535, CC–16-4740

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Muller Construction

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $133,500, CC–16-42967

9230 S. Eastern Ave. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.

Owner: Beltway Marketplace

• $132,569, CC–16-45528

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

• $130,000, CC–16-44542

7325 S. Rainbow Blvd. , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Copperstone Construction

Owner: RWS Retail

• $129,658, CC–16-45535

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: LX Resort Propco

• $128,022, NLV–151362

3837 Bay Lake Trail, Warehouse

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

Owner: Ryan Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pools 3

• $127,676, CC–16-49446

6460 Medical Center St., Medical office remodel

Contractor: GL Brown and Co.

Owner: United Insurance Co. of America

• $119,563, CC–16-45531

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $113,999, CC–16-48611

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Linq

• $101,605, CC–16-44103

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: G & G Systems

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $100,000, CC–16-39978

9750 S. Maryland Pkwy. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Wadman Corp.

Owner: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers