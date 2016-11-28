Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments.

• $24.1 million, CC–16-45079

1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Assembly building

Contractor: Gillett Construction

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

• $14.7 million, NLV–149946

4550 Nexus Way, Warehouse

Contractor: Martin-Harris Construction

Owner: Capital XI

• $2.4 million, CC–16-38397

5845 Dean Martin Drive , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Smart Construction

Owner: W2005 Fargo Hotels Realty

• $2.2 million, CC–16-26704

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Electrical

Contractor: Morse Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $2.1 million, LV–319412

5550 W. Sahara Ave., Office

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

• $1.6 million, HD–14015

2844 Via Contessa, Education

Contractor: Ethos/Three Architecture

Owner: CA Las Vegas VC

• $1 million, LV–624679

700 S. Third St., Office

Contractor: OS Construction Services

• $951,250, HD–13876

123 Pancho Via Drive, Assembly building

Contractor: Giberti Construction

Owner: Edgeworth Family Trust

• $700,000, NLV–146722

4661 Eaker St., Electrical

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: LNG Testing

• $675,000, CC–16-42985

4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive , Retail remodel

Contractor: Spectrum Construction

Owner: E-Grand Ventures

• $663,182, HD–13843

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartments

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $661,477, HD–13842

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartments

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $654,865, HD–13841

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartments

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $639,806, CC–16-41164

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $500,000, CC–16-46636

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Treasure Island

• $500,000, LV–320323

7650 W. Sahara Ave., Office

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

• $450,000, NLV–143922

2620 W. Brooks St., Warehouse tenant improvement

Contractor: JH Construction

Owner: Dolman Reynold

• $415,177, CC–16-27653

8221 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Las Vegas Prestige Plumbing

Owner: Short Line Horizon

• $402,000, CC–16-350

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $400,000, CC–16-46607

757 E. Twain Ave., Apartments repair

Contractor: Nonys Electric

Owner: Alfasy Properties

• $354,052, CC–16-44766

3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates

Owner: Crystals Citycenter

• $350,000, LV–328848

657 N. Town Center Drive, Office remodel

Contractor: SR Construction

• $275,000, CC–16-39790

4424 Spring Mountain Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Hardwire Electric

Owner: Ramona Terrace Mobile Estates

• $250,000, CC–16-45208

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Design Construction Cos.

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $250,000, CC–16-42341

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: Caesars Linq

• $223,800, LV–319413

5540 W. Sahara Ave., Parking lot lighting

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

• $188,700, CC–16-39000

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: MMC Contractors West

Owner: Victoria Partners

• $181,718, CC–16-40798

6435 W. Maule Ave. , Fence

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

Owner: Findlay Family Properties

• $180,597, CC–16-28379

7975 Blue Diamond Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Grazak Corp.

Owner: Vons Cos.

• $173,550, NLV–151204

3837 Bay Lake Trail, Conveyor system

Contractor: S & H Industrial Services

Owner: Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $160,000, CC–16-49148

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Plumbing

Contractor: AMI Mechanical

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $156,000, CC–16-36145

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $150,775, CC–16-4736

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $150,000, CC–16-42186

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $150,000, LV–324686

700 S. Third St., Office

Contractor: OS Construction Services

• $150,000, LV–314727

7395 Smoke Ranch Road, Sewer

Contractor: Western States Contracting

• $144,180, CC–16-49900

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Plumbing

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $133,220, NLV–151710

5835 E. Ann Road, Onsite improvements

Contractor: Reliant Construction

Owner: Prologis

• $125,000, NLV–151698

2860 E. Cheyenne Ave., Medical remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: Hacienda Care IV

• $113,999, CC–16-48611

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Caesars Linq

• $112,965, CC–16-39380

280 Pilot Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Ameriprise Financial

• $100,000, LV–328934

301 Fremont St., Electrical

Contractor: Tre Builders