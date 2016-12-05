Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


• $24.1 million, CC–16-45079

1550 S. Pavillion Center Drive, Assembly building

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

• $5.2 million, LV–297914

231 Antelope Ridge Drive, Utilities

Contractor: Cedco

• $3.1 million, CC–16-42268

4000 W. Flamingo Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Tre Builders

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

• $2.5 million, CC–16-49047

4455 Paradise Road, Casino remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $2.2 million, HD–14201

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Industrial tenant improvement

Contractor: Wallin Construction

Owner: Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada

• $1.6 million, CC–16-39887

8530 W. Sunset Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: ARHCDMLSVN V001

• $1.5 million, CC–16-42580

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Team Construction Management

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $1.2 million, CC–16-49016

7900 W. Sunset Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

• $924,247, CC–16-51400

3700 W. Flamingo Road, Mechanical

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Rio Properties

• $582,379, NLV–150323

2215 E. Lone Mountain Road, Industrial remodel

Contractor: Air & Lube Systems

Owner: Nevada Power Co.

• $562,905, CC–16-48315

1300 S. Pavilion Center Drive , Electrical

Contractor: Palmer Electric

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

• $556,000, CC–16-43300

1980 Festival Plaza Drive , Retail remodel

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: Shops at Summerlin North

• $500,000, CC–16-42144

7355 S. Buffalo Drive , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Las Vegas Prestige Plumbing

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

• $500,000, CC–16-17234

5943 Mesa Park Drive , Miscellaneous

Contractor: McKee Development

Owner: Hughes Howard Co.

• $500,000, CC–16-42144

7355 S. Buffalo Drive , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Robco Electric

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

• $470,000, LV–321086

6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Office

Contractor: Bentar Development

• $466,325, CC–16-36148

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $450,000, CC–16-34393

3935 S. Buffalo Drive , Retail remodel

Contractor: Bentar Development

Owner: ST Holdings I

• $415,177, CC–16-27653

8221 S. Fort Apache Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Short Line Horizon

• $400,000, CC–16-17233

5942 Mesa Park Drive , Miscellaneous

Contractor: McKee Development

Owner: Hughes Howard Co.

• $354,052, CC–16-44766

3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Crystals Citycenter

• $352,700, CC–16-42268

4000 W. Flamingo Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Volta Systems Group

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

• $350,000, LV–328907

6900 N. Durango Drive, Parking lot lighting

Contractor: SR Construction

• $300,000, LV–297916

231 Antelope Ridge Drive, Concrete

Contractor: 6 Marshfield Road

• $299,998, HD–14131

106 N. Stephanie St., Retail shell

Contractor: Khairat

Owner: Khairat

• $297,000, CC–16-44764

2953 Westwood Drive , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Cobblestone Construction

Owner: 2953 Westwood Las Vegas

• $292,700, CC–16-39887

8530 W. Sunset Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Innovative Air

Owner: ARHCDMLSVN V001

• $280,000, HD–14103

2280 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Assembly building

Contractor: Consolidated Development Services

Owner: Vestar Green Valley

• $279,068, CC–16-43659

1980 Festival Plaza Drive , Office remodel

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

Owner: Shops at Summerlin North

• $252,000, CC–16-39887

8530 W. Sunset Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

Owner: ARHCDMLSVN V001

• $250,000, CC–16-16346

5810 S. Eastern Ave. , Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Alston Construction Co.

Owner: PF III - Eastern Russel

• $250,000, CC–16-42268

4000 W. Flamingo Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: United Mechanical

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

• $250,000, LV–297917

231 Antelope Ridge Drive, Utilities

Contractor: 6 Marshfield Road

• $249,325, CC–16-350

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Hotel remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $240,000, CC–16-45791

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. , Retail remodel

Contractor: Distinctive Contractors

Owner: Empress Group

• $239,760, HD–14090

2220 Village Walk Drive, Commercial remodel

Contractor: PPS

Owner: Vestar Green Valley

• $239,000, CC–15-26530

325 E. Windmill Ln, Church addition

Contractor: Showcase Hvac Mechanical

Owner: Remnant Ministries International Church

• $237,850, CC–16-51399

3700 W. Flamingo Road, Plumbing

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Rio Properties

• $223,997, CC–16-46850

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

• $220,002, HD–14181

2865 Siena Heights Drive, Commercial remodel

Contractor: 10 Nine Design Group

Owner: CHP Henderson Pavilion VI

• $220,000, CC–16-49923

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Tropicana Las Vegas

• $216,000, CC–16-42268

4000 W. Flamingo Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: United Mechanical

Owner: Coast Hotels & Casinos

• $213,000, CC–16-33691

4500 W. Tropicana Ave. , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Berg Electric Corp.

Owner: Tiberti Co.

• $200,000, LV–297919

231 Antelope Ridge Drive, Electrical

Contractor: Cedco

• $192,438, CC–16-44220

1050 E. Flamingo Road, Office remodel

Contractor: 7 Star Enterprise

Owner: FKC Flamingo

• $185,476, NLV–150795

2914 W. Cheyenne Ave., Retail remodel

Contractor: RD Builders

Owner: Arieh & Felice Greenbaum Living Trust

• $167,492, CC–16-50507

8876 Spanish Ridge Ave. , Office remodel

Contractor: Charger Construction

Owner: Spanish Ridge NV

• $160,200, NLV–151148

6648 N. Fifth St., Retail remodel

Contractor: All American Repair Services

Owner: Deer Springs Crossing

• $157,300, CC–16-47909

6551 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Accelerated Construction

Owner: TS LV

• $156,000, CC–16-36145

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $152,000, LV–328486

7201 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Office remodel

Contractor: Desert Valley Contracting

• $150,000, LV–325775

8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Retail tenant improvement

Contractor: Kittrell-Jensen Contractors

• $144,767, LV–329577

4035 N. Grand Canyon Drive, Block wall

Contractor: Frank Iovino & Sons Masonry

• $135,076, CC–16-4739

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $134,535, CC–16-4740

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd. , Public facility remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $132,569, CC–16-45528

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

• $130,000, LV–321087

6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Office

Contractor: Bentar Development

• $125,000, NLV–151042

1025 W. Craig Road, Demolition

Contractor: E & M Enterprises

Owner: Denice Nevada Properties

• $119,563, CC–16-45531

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $119,563, CC–16-45531

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Ideal Mechanical

Owner: MGM Grand Hotel

• $113,000, CC–16-41164

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Titan Systems

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $109,000, CC–16-38897

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Morse Electric

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $106,399, NLV–150589

6464 N. Decatur Blvd., Retail remodel

Contractor: Preferred Construction

Owner: Wal-Mart Stores

• $103,284, CC–16-51080

444 E. Warm Springs Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Denali Builders

Owner: Stephanie Properties