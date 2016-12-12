Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $66.3 million, CC–16-39863

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

• $25.8 million, CC–16-8172

3463 Procyon St., Apartment building

Contractor: Fore Construction

Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments

• $9.5 million, CC–16-40148

7365 Lindell Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner: NV NAP 9

• $2.7 million, HD–14530

1830 Haven St., Warehouse

Contractor: WTD Development

Owner: RCN Real Estate Subsidiary

• $1.6 million, CC–16-22502

2950 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse

Contractor: Brandise Construction Co.

Owner: Sunset Development Partners

• $1.6 million, CC–16-22503

2960 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse

Contractor: Brandise Construction Co.

Owner: Sunset Development Partners

• $771,000, CC–16-46306

2425 E. Oquendo Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Breslin Builders

Owner: Western Veterinary Conference

• $591,500, CC–16-31064

9791 S. Eastern Ave. , Retail remodel

Contractor: KC Maintenance

Owner: Richmond-Southpoint 10

• $558,856, NLV–151309

3837 Bay Lake Trail, Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $556,000, CC–16-38212

3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel

Contractor: Marshall Group

Owner: Teco Highway

• $514,000, CC–15-60242

4855 Blue Diamond Road, Hospital

Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems

Owner: 318 Blue Diamond Venture

• $475,165, CC–16-41718

6355 S. Riley St., Recreation building

Contractor: PJ Becker & Sons Construction

Owner: Fairfield Mosaic 1

• $466,325, CC–16-36148

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Century Electric

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $466,325, CC–16-36148

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Clearwater Mechanical

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $438,239, CC–16-48830

9205 W. Russell Road, Office remodel

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

Owner: New Russell One

• $424,880, NLV–151993

4170 Distribution Circle, Roof

Contractor: Commercial Roofers

Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $424,880, NLV–151994

4171 Distribution Circle, Roof

Contractor: Commercial Roofers

Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3

• $416,000, CC–16-50501

4321 W. Flamingo Road, Casino remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: FP Holdings

• $416,000, CC–16-50501

4321 W. Flamingo Road, Casino remodel

Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.

Owner: FP Holdings

• $393,000, CC–16-50084

6630 Arroyo Springs St., Amusement ride

Contractor: Clark County Aviation

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $375,000, CC–16-48501

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: DC Building Group

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $350,000, CC–16-50259

3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Bentar Development

Owner: Parball Newco

• $284,917, CC–16-42580

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $218,900, CC–16-42580

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $199,745, CC–16-52066

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $198,600, CC–16-25528

4635 Dean Martin Drive , Parking garage

Contractor: Helix Electric

Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX

• $182,526, CC–16-49016

7900 W. Sunset Road, Retail remodel

Contractor: ACR Mechanical

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

• $173,596, CC–16-46684

6770 Edmond St., Carport

Contractor: Baja Construction Co.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $160,000, CC–16-48004

4455 Paradise Road, Casino remodel

Contractor: R & O Construction Co.

Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino

• $150,000, CC–16-44236

12818 New Providence St., Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Crisci Builders

Owner: Pulte Homes Nevada

• $149,994, HD–14384

2280 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Medical office remodel

Contractor: SSA Architecture

Owner: Vestar Green Valley

• $142,729, NLV–151297

6424 Losee Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.

Owner: Centennial 2010

• $122,775, CC–16-8176

3463 Procyon St., Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Fore Construction

Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments

• $120,668, CC–15-64109

6100 Polaris Ave. , Electrical

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: Ganesh

• $120,668, CC–15-63505

6100 Polaris Ave. , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: Ganesh

• $120,668, CC–15-63846

6100 Polaris Ave. , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: Ganesh

• $120,668, CC–15-63847

6100 Polaris Ave. , Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: SR Construction

Owner: Ganesh

• $120,005, HD–14388

9500 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel

Contractor: MJ Construction

Owner: Park Place III

• $110,000, CC–16-37980

7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Elis Enterprises

Owner: Lbubs 2007-C6 Annex Reo

• $102,450, CC–16-8178

3463 Procyon St., Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Fore Construction

Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments