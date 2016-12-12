BUILDING PERMITS

• $66.3 million, CC–16-39863
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings
• $25.8 million, CC–16-8172
3463 Procyon St., Apartment building
Contractor: Fore Construction
Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments
• $9.5 million, CC–16-40148
7365 Lindell Road, Office remodel
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
Owner: NV NAP 9
• $2.7 million, HD–14530
1830 Haven St., Warehouse
Contractor: WTD Development
Owner: RCN Real Estate Subsidiary
• $1.6 million, CC–16-22502
2950 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse
Contractor: Brandise Construction Co.
Owner: Sunset Development Partners
• $1.6 million, CC–16-22503
2960 E. Sunset Road, Office/warehouse
Contractor: Brandise Construction Co.
Owner: Sunset Development Partners
• $771,000, CC–16-46306
2425 E. Oquendo Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Breslin Builders
Owner: Western Veterinary Conference
• $591,500, CC–16-31064
9791 S. Eastern Ave. , Retail remodel
Contractor: KC Maintenance
Owner: Richmond-Southpoint 10
• $558,856, NLV–151309
3837 Bay Lake Trail, Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Tradewinds Construction
Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3
• $556,000, CC–16-38212
3550 W. Teco Ave. , Warehouse remodel
Contractor: Marshall Group
Owner: Teco Highway
• $514,000, CC–15-60242
4855 Blue Diamond Road, Hospital
Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems
Owner: 318 Blue Diamond Venture
• $475,165, CC–16-41718
6355 S. Riley St., Recreation building
Contractor: PJ Becker & Sons Construction
Owner: Fairfield Mosaic 1
• $466,325, CC–16-36148
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Century Electric
Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas
• $438,239, CC–16-48830
9205 W. Russell Road, Office remodel
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
Owner: New Russell One
• $424,880, NLV–151993
4170 Distribution Circle, Roof
Contractor: Commercial Roofers
Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3
• $424,880, NLV–151994
4171 Distribution Circle, Roof
Contractor: Commercial Roofers
Owner: PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3
• $416,000, CC–16-50501
4321 W. Flamingo Road, Casino remodel
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
Owner: FP Holdings
• $393,000, CC–16-50084
6630 Arroyo Springs St., Amusement ride
Contractor: Clark County Aviation
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $375,000, CC–16-48501
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: DC Building Group
Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas
• $350,000, CC–16-50259
3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Bentar Development
Owner: Parball Newco
• $284,917, CC–16-42580
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Retail remodel
Contractor: Dynalectric Co. of Nevada
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $199,745, CC–16-52066
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $198,600, CC–16-25528
4635 Dean Martin Drive , Parking garage
Contractor: Helix Electric
Owner: Heritage Inn Number LIX
• $182,526, CC–16-49016
7900 W. Sunset Road, Retail remodel
Contractor: ACR Mechanical
Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus
• $173,596, CC–16-46684
6770 Edmond St., Carport
Contractor: Baja Construction Co.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $160,000, CC–16-48004
4455 Paradise Road, Casino remodel
Contractor: R & O Construction Co.
Owner: HRHH Hotel Casino
• $150,000, CC–16-44236
12818 New Providence St., Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Crisci Builders
Owner: Pulte Homes Nevada
• $149,994, HD–14384
2280 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Medical office remodel
Contractor: SSA Architecture
Owner: Vestar Green Valley
• $142,729, NLV–151297
6424 Losee Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.
Owner: Centennial 2010
• $122,775, CC–16-8176
3463 Procyon St., Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Fore Construction
Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments
• $120,668, CC–15-64109
6100 Polaris Ave. , Electrical
Contractor: SR Construction
Owner: Ganesh
• $120,005, HD–14388
9500 S. Eastern Ave., Commercial remodel
Contractor: MJ Construction
Owner: Park Place III
• $110,000, CC–16-37980
7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Elis Enterprises
Owner: Lbubs 2007-C6 Annex Reo
• $102,450, CC–16-8178
3463 Procyon St., Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Fore Construction
Owner: Spring Mountain Apartments