BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017


Source: Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$5.8 million

LV–340111 Type: Block wall

12210 W. Charleston Blvd.

Contractor: Hirschi Masonry

$1.9 million

LV–332294 Type: Office remodel

1001 S. Valley View Blvd.

Contractor: Cobblestone Construction

$1.5 million

NLV–151323 Type: Medial office

4107 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Owner: 4107

Contractor: Richardson Construction Co.

$1.1 million

NLV–152908 Type: Retail remodel

1435 W. Craig Road

Owner: C. Gruner BGM Red Rock

Contractor: US Builders

$814,024

LV–338729 Type: Office remodel

440 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Summit Construction

$560,847

LV–328161 Type: Miscellaneous

1845 Village Center Circle

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

$560,847

LV–328160 Type: Office

1845 Village Center Circle

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

$550,000

LV–341337 Type: Grading

250 Antelope Ridge Drive

Contractor: Western States Contracting

$368,500

LV–338664 Type: Office remodel

2133 Industrial Road

Contractor: Muller Construction

$318,000

NLV–154926 Type: Commercial remodel

2550 Nature Park Drive

Owner: Palmdale Center Westgate

Contractor: K & N General Construction

$250,000

LV–330511 Type: Miscellaneous

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

$250,000

LV–330510 Type: Assembly group remodel

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

$221,160

NLV–152567 Type: Sprinkler system

5024 Valley Drive

Owner: Legacy Traditional School

Contractor: XL Fire Protection Co.

$155,000

NLV–154683 Type: Fire alarm

5835 E. Ann Road

Owner: Prologis

Contractor: Nextgen Integrated Solutions

$124,000

LV–340429 Type: Sign

4980 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: High Impact Sign and Design

$110,751

NLV–153462 Type: Crane

5406 E. El Campo Grande Ave.

Owner: Northern Beltway Industrial Center

Contractor: Precision Crane & Hoist Service

$100,000

LV–339852 Type: Office remodel

6408 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: Charger Construction