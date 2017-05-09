BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017

$5.8 million
LV–340111 Type: Block wall
12210 W. Charleston Blvd.
Contractor: Hirschi Masonry
$1.9 million
LV–332294 Type: Office remodel
1001 S. Valley View Blvd.
Contractor: Cobblestone Construction
$1.5 million
NLV–151323 Type: Medial office
4107 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Owner: 4107
Contractor: Richardson Construction Co.
$1.1 million
NLV–152908 Type: Retail remodel
1435 W. Craig Road
Owner: C. Gruner BGM Red Rock
Contractor: US Builders
$814,024
LV–338729 Type: Office remodel
440 S. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Summit Construction
$560,847
LV–328161 Type: Miscellaneous
1845 Village Center Circle
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
$560,847
LV–328160 Type: Office
1845 Village Center Circle
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
$550,000
LV–341337 Type: Grading
250 Antelope Ridge Drive
Contractor: Western States Contracting
$368,500
LV–338664 Type: Office remodel
2133 Industrial Road
Contractor: Muller Construction
$318,000
NLV–154926 Type: Commercial remodel
2550 Nature Park Drive
Owner: Palmdale Center Westgate
Contractor: K & N General Construction
$250,000
LV–330511 Type: Miscellaneous
221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
$250,000
LV–330510 Type: Assembly group remodel
221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
$221,160
NLV–152567 Type: Sprinkler system
5024 Valley Drive
Owner: Legacy Traditional School
Contractor: XL Fire Protection Co.
$155,000
NLV–154683 Type: Fire alarm
5835 E. Ann Road
Owner: Prologis
Contractor: Nextgen Integrated Solutions
$124,000
LV–340429 Type: Sign
4980 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: High Impact Sign and Design
$110,751
NLV–153462 Type: Crane
5406 E. El Campo Grande Ave.
Owner: Northern Beltway Industrial Center
Contractor: Precision Crane & Hoist Service
$100,000
LV–339852 Type: Office remodel
6408 N. Durango Drive
Contractor: Charger Construction