Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 14-20, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$66.5 million

CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

$66.5 million

CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$20.5 million

CC–16-11025 Type: Public facility

9935 S. Jones Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$20 million

NLV–152525 Type: Warehouse

5675 E. Ann Road

Owner: Prologis

Contractor: TWC Construction

$7.3 million

NLV–151102 Type: Warehouse

3627 Losee Road

Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services Losee Investments

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

$5.2 million

CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$4.5 million

CC–17-15413 Type: Casino remodel

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Tiberti Co.

Contractor: Logic

$3.1 million

CC–17-16415 Type: Casino remodel

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$1.5 million

NLV–152495 Type: Retail remodel

1807 W. Craig Road

Owner: Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust

Contractor: Engineered Structures

$1.3 million

LV–337761 Type: Casino remodel

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

$1.2 million

CC–17-12586 Type: Retail remodel

3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: SG Island Plaza

Contractor: DC Building Group

$1.1 million

CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel

1550 S. Pavilion Center Dive

Owner: Hughes Howard Properties

Contractor: Gillett Construction

$1 million

CC–17-17086 Type: Retail remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: T C O L V Propco

Contractor: Tre Builders

$900,015

NLV–150492 Type: Warehouse remodel

2900 E. Lone Mountain Road

Owner: Meldrum MEC

Contractor: Nigro Construction

$900,000

CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

6601 Bermuda Road

Owner: Bally Gaming

Contractor: No Sweat Mechanical

$709,395

CC–17-20184 Type: Office remodel

6655 S. Cimarron Road

Owner: Reef Centra Point B2348

Contractor: SGI Builders

$625,617

CC–17-7808 Type: Miscellaneous

4885 W. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Eagle Investments 1

Contractor: Bentar Development

$625,523

CC–16-44031 Type: Retail

4539 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: BD & Cameron

Contractor: Elis Enterprises

$615,996

CC–16-52121 Type: Retail

4605 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: BD & Cameron

Contractor: Elis Enterprises

$490,000

LV–342698 Type: Grading

7100 N. Tenaya Way

Contractor: Western States Contracting

$450,000

CC–17-19921 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

$404,788

CC–17-15969 Type: Plumbing

3186 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center

Contractor: J & S Mechanical Contractors

$400,000

CC–16-11027 Type: Miscellaneous

9935 S. Jones Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$365,000

CC–17-16194 Type: Casino remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$350,000

CC–17-10800 Type: Restaurant remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$316,352

CC–17-13735 Type: Fence

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

Contractor: Bomel Construction Co.

$300,000

LV–339280 Type: Retail remodel

10000 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Level CM

$285,000

CC–17-10785 Type: Retail remodel

3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Phase II Mall Subsidiary

Contractor: Anderson Group

$275,000

CC–17-17070 Type: Office remodel

311 E. Warm Springs Road

Owner: McCarran 311

Contractor: DC Building Group

$250,000

CC–17-19365 Type: Medical office remodel

1250 S. Nellis Blvd.

Owner: Nellis Crossing

Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction

$250,000

LV–338424 Type: Retail remodel

4400 Meadows Lane

Contractor: Bayley Construction

$236,447

CC–17-20464 Type: Public facility

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: DC Building Group

$214,127

LV–341858 Type: Retaining wall

11388 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Contractor: Hirschi Masonry

$200,000

CC–16-11032 Type: Fence

9935 S. Jones Blvd.

Owner: USA

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$200,000

LV–334324 Type: Restaurant remodel

7540 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor: NDL Group

$178,423

LV–341035 Type: Retail remodel

2178 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Contractor: Nigro Construction

$160,000

CC–17-22538 Type: N/A

1233 Maui St.

Owner: Flameni Holdings

Contractor: C2G Owner/Builder

$151,000

LV–341814 Type: Office remodel

8460 Farm Road

Contractor: MJ Construction Co.

$150,000

CC–17-12039 Type: Restaurant remodel

32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm 650

Contractor: C1 Construction

$150,000

CC–16-48423 Type: Retail remodel

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings

Contractor: Timberwolff Construction

$134,449

CC–17-21134 Type: Retail remodel

4280 S. Hualapai Way

Owner: TAG Hualapai

Contractor: Copperstone Construction

$133,034

CC–16-29528 Type: Retail

11750 Summit Club Drive

Owner: Discovery Property Co.

Contractor: JMAC Plumbing & Air Conditioning

$125,000

LV–339460 Type: Office remodel

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Contractor: Global Management & Construction

$125,000

CC–17-22842 Type: Office remodel

8345 W. Sunset Road

Owner: Reef Centra Point B7

Contractor: SGI Builders

$124,080

LV–342506 Type: Block wall

397 Antelope Ridge Drive

Contractor: Cedco Commercial

$122,000

CC–17-17735 Type: Restaurant remodel

6415 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings

Contractor: JG Plumbing

$120,000

CC–17-10064 Type: Retail remodel

3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: SG Island Plaza

Contractor: Superb Electric & Sound

$115,000

CC–17-22282 Type: Casino remodel

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Paris LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Harris Associates

$112,146

CC–17-15616 Type: Restaurant remodel

6020 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Lin Fuh-Tyan & Shi-Long Ou

Contractor: Eagle Contracting