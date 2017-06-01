BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 14-20, 2017

$66.5 million
CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
$66.5 million
CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$20.5 million
CC–16-11025 Type: Public facility
9935 S. Jones Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$20 million
NLV–152525 Type: Warehouse
5675 E. Ann Road
Owner: Prologis
Contractor: TWC Construction
$7.3 million
NLV–151102 Type: Warehouse
3627 Losee Road
Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services Losee Investments
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
$5.2 million
CC–17-7623 Type: Hotel remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$4.5 million
CC–17-15413 Type: Casino remodel
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Tiberti Co.
Contractor: Logic
$3.1 million
CC–17-16415 Type: Casino remodel
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$1.5 million
NLV–152495 Type: Retail remodel
1807 W. Craig Road
Owner: Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust
Contractor: Engineered Structures
$1.3 million
LV–337761 Type: Casino remodel
221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
$1.2 million
CC–17-12586 Type: Retail remodel
3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: SG Island Plaza
Contractor: DC Building Group
$1.1 million
CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel
1550 S. Pavilion Center Dive
Owner: Hughes Howard Properties
Contractor: Gillett Construction
$1 million
CC–17-17086 Type: Retail remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: T C O L V Propco
Contractor: Tre Builders
$900,015
NLV–150492 Type: Warehouse remodel
2900 E. Lone Mountain Road
Owner: Meldrum MEC
Contractor: Nigro Construction
$900,000
CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
6601 Bermuda Road
Owner: Bally Gaming
Contractor: No Sweat Mechanical
$709,395
CC–17-20184 Type: Office remodel
6655 S. Cimarron Road
Owner: Reef Centra Point B2348
Contractor: SGI Builders
$625,617
CC–17-7808 Type: Miscellaneous
4885 W. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Eagle Investments 1
Contractor: Bentar Development
$625,523
CC–16-44031 Type: Retail
4539 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: BD & Cameron
Contractor: Elis Enterprises
$615,996
CC–16-52121 Type: Retail
4605 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: BD & Cameron
Contractor: Elis Enterprises
$490,000
LV–342698 Type: Grading
7100 N. Tenaya Way
Contractor: Western States Contracting
$450,000
CC–17-19921 Type: Retail remodel
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
$404,788
CC–17-15969 Type: Plumbing
3186 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Owner: Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center
Contractor: J & S Mechanical Contractors
$400,000
CC–16-11027 Type: Miscellaneous
9935 S. Jones Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$365,000
CC–17-16194 Type: Casino remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$350,000
CC–17-10800 Type: Restaurant remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$316,352
CC–17-13735 Type: Fence
3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Ex Resort Propco
Contractor: Bomel Construction Co.
$300,000
LV–339280 Type: Retail remodel
10000 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: Level CM
$285,000
CC–17-10785 Type: Retail remodel
3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Phase II Mall Subsidiary
Contractor: Anderson Group
$275,000
CC–17-17070 Type: Office remodel
311 E. Warm Springs Road
Owner: McCarran 311
Contractor: DC Building Group
$250,000
CC–17-19365 Type: Medical office remodel
1250 S. Nellis Blvd.
Owner: Nellis Crossing
Contractor: Boyd Martin Construction
$250,000
LV–338424 Type: Retail remodel
4400 Meadows Lane
Contractor: Bayley Construction
$236,447
CC–17-20464 Type: Public facility
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor: DC Building Group
$214,127
LV–341858 Type: Retaining wall
11388 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Contractor: Hirschi Masonry
$200,000
CC–16-11032 Type: Fence
9935 S. Jones Blvd.
Owner: USA
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$200,000
LV–334324 Type: Restaurant remodel
7540 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor: NDL Group
$178,423
LV–341035 Type: Retail remodel
2178 N. Rainbow Blvd.
Contractor: Nigro Construction
$160,000
CC–17-22538 Type: N/A
1233 Maui St.
Owner: Flameni Holdings
Contractor: C2G Owner/Builder
$151,000
LV–341814 Type: Office remodel
8460 Farm Road
Contractor: MJ Construction Co.
$150,000
CC–17-12039 Type: Restaurant remodel
32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm 650
Contractor: C1 Construction
$150,000
CC–16-48423 Type: Retail remodel
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings
Contractor: Timberwolff Construction
$134,449
CC–17-21134 Type: Retail remodel
4280 S. Hualapai Way
Owner: TAG Hualapai
Contractor: Copperstone Construction
$133,034
CC–16-29528 Type: Retail
11750 Summit Club Drive
Owner: Discovery Property Co.
Contractor: JMAC Plumbing & Air Conditioning
$125,000
LV–339460 Type: Office remodel
7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Contractor: Global Management & Construction
$125,000
CC–17-22842 Type: Office remodel
8345 W. Sunset Road
Owner: Reef Centra Point B7
Contractor: SGI Builders
$124,080
LV–342506 Type: Block wall
397 Antelope Ridge Drive
Contractor: Cedco Commercial
$122,000
CC–17-17735 Type: Restaurant remodel
6415 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings
Contractor: JG Plumbing
$120,000
CC–17-10064 Type: Retail remodel
3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: SG Island Plaza
Contractor: Superb Electric & Sound
$115,000
CC–17-22282 Type: Casino remodel
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Paris LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Harris Associates
$112,146
CC–17-15616 Type: Restaurant remodel
6020 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Lin Fuh-Tyan & Shi-Long Ou
Contractor: Eagle Contracting