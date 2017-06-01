BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 21-28, 2017

$16.4 million
CC–17-17897 Type: Casino remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.
$1.3 million
CC–16-57268 Type: Warehouse remodel
4440 E. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Tropicana 4440
Contractor: Steven Robert Construction
$1.1 million
CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel
1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Owner: Howard Hughes Properties
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$1.1 million
$1.1 million
CC–16-35975 Type: Apartments
4940 S. Conquistador St.
Owner: Tropicana SR Development Co.
Contractor: Northstar Electric
$969,503
$845,947
CC–17-20798 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
2695 N. Lamb Blvd.
Owner: Sunpoint Business Center
Contractor: OS Construction Services
$656,983
CC–17-11712 Type: Restaurant remodel
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$595,716
CC–17-19345 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development
$442,600
CC–17-22902 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
6425 S. Jones Blvd.
Owner: NSHE Jones Park 1031
Contractor: Tradewinds Construction
$380,671
CC–17-13657 Type: Retail remodel
4750 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Tropicana East
Contractor: ICE Builders
$375,724
CC–15-59791 Type: Warehouse
8945 S. Bronco St.
Owner: Djurisic Dragan
Contractor: MG Engineering & Construction
$329,901
NLV–153755 Type: Warehouse remodel
4335 Arcata Way
Owner: Bixby Land Co.
Contractor: Ace Fire Systems
$309,012
CC–17-19399 Type: Retail remodel
3643 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$309,012
$309,012
$309,012
$300,000
LV–341147 Type: Office remodel
8725 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor: Burke Construction Group
$280,000
CC–15-28942 Type: Warehouse remodel
5630 Stephanie St.
Owner: Global Harmony Leasing
Contractor: Alliance Electric
$276,888
CC–17-21587 Type: Casino remodel
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Bellagio
Contractor: Team Construction Management
$270,000
CC–17-19563 Type: Miscellaneous
2730 N. Lamb Blvd.
Owner: CJ Pony Properties III
Contractor: Bill Kaiser Erection Specialis
$250,000
CC–17-20235 Type: Office remodel
1340 E. Pebble Road
Owner: SREF Scottsdale Plaza
Contractor: Brothers Electric
$247,500
CC–17-19761 Type: Retail remodel
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$247,500
$239,900
CC–17-3475 Type: Retail remodel
3325 E. Russell Road
Owner: Noval
Contractor: JMAC Plumbing & Air Conditioning
$200,000
$200,000
CC–17-15827 Type: Restaurant remodel
5020 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Ten15 Blue Diamond Decatur
Contractor: Litchy Electric
$197,822
LV–341208 Type: Medical office remodel
7020 Smoke Ranch Road
Contractor: L.F. Harris & Co.
$190,000
CC–17-24373 Type: Apartments remodel
4441 Escondido St.
Owner: Evergrow Properties
Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting
$183,850
CC–17-20798 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
2695 N. Lamb Blvd.
Owner: Sunpoint Business Center
Contractor: Murphy Electric
$180,000
LV–340259 Type: Retail
495 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
Contractor: RL Reed
$173,627
CC–17-22105 Type: Office remodel
7220 Bermuda Road
Owner: Stephanie Properties
Contractor: Denali Builders
$150,000
CC–17-16905 Type: Retail remodel
7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: So Rainbow Cap
Contractor: Meridian Construction Co.
$150,000
CC–17-24367 Type: Apartments remodel
511 E. Sahara Ave.
Owner: JGNK Nevada Investments
Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting
$147,700
NLV–154370 Type: Office remodel
2680 Losee Road
Owner: WW Williams Co.
Contractor: Western Trades Construction
$145,852
CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel
1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Owner: Howard Hughes Properties
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$140,076
CC–17-19049 Type: Casino remodel
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
$140,000
CC–17-21041 Type: Retail remodel
7955 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Blue Diamond M-E
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
$130,000
CC–17-24370 Type: Apartments remodel
4441 Escondido St.
Owner: Evergrow Properties
Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting
$120,000
CC–16-56036 Type: Casino remodel
3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Ex Resort Propco
Contractor: Excalibur Hotel and Casino
$115,711
CC–17-17733 Type: Miscellaneous
10441 Copper Point Road
Owner: Toll South LV
Contractor: Cedco
$100,000
CC–17-21500 Type: Retail remodel
8995 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Bon Jour
Contractor: Build 360