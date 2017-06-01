Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 21-28, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$16.4 million

CC–17-17897 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.

$1.3 million

CC–16-57268 Type: Warehouse remodel

4440 E. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Tropicana 4440

Contractor: Steven Robert Construction

$1.1 million

CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel

1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Owner: Howard Hughes Properties

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$969,503

CC–16-35975 Type: Apartments

4940 S. Conquistador St.

Owner: Tropicana SR Development Co.

Contractor: American Building Systems

$845,947

CC–17-20798 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

2695 N. Lamb Blvd.

Owner: Sunpoint Business Center

Contractor: OS Construction Services

$656,983

CC–17-11712 Type: Restaurant remodel

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Aria Resort & Casino Holdings

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$595,716

CC–17-19345 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$442,600

CC–17-22902 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

6425 S. Jones Blvd.

Owner: NSHE Jones Park 1031

Contractor: Tradewinds Construction

$380,671

CC–17-13657 Type: Retail remodel

4750 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Tropicana East

Contractor: ICE Builders

$375,724

CC–15-59791 Type: Warehouse

8945 S. Bronco St.

Owner: Djurisic Dragan

Contractor: MG Engineering & Construction

$329,901

NLV–153755 Type: Warehouse remodel

4335 Arcata Way

Owner: Bixby Land Co.

Contractor: Ace Fire Systems

$309,012

CC–17-19399 Type: Retail remodel

3643 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$300,000

LV–341147 Type: Office remodel

8725 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor: Burke Construction Group

$280,000

CC–15-28942 Type: Warehouse remodel

5630 Stephanie St.

Owner: Global Harmony Leasing

Contractor: Alliance Electric

$276,888

CC–17-21587 Type: Casino remodel

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Bellagio

Contractor: Team Construction Management

$270,000

CC–17-19563 Type: Miscellaneous

2730 N. Lamb Blvd.

Owner: CJ Pony Properties III

Contractor: Bill Kaiser Erection Specialis

$250,000

CC–17-20235 Type: Office remodel

1340 E. Pebble Road

Owner: SREF Scottsdale Plaza

Contractor: Brothers Electric

$247,500

CC–17-19761 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$239,900

CC–17-3475 Type: Retail remodel

3325 E. Russell Road

Owner: Noval

Contractor: JMAC Plumbing & Air Conditioning

$200,000

CC–17-15827 Type: Restaurant remodel

5020 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Ten15 Blue Diamond Decatur

Contractor: Litchy Electric

$197,822

LV–341208 Type: Medical office remodel

7020 Smoke Ranch Road

Contractor: L.F. Harris & Co.

$190,000

CC–17-24373 Type: Apartments remodel

4441 Escondido St.

Owner: Evergrow Properties

Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting

$183,850

CC–17-20798 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

2695 N. Lamb Blvd.

Owner: Sunpoint Business Center

Contractor: Murphy Electric

$180,000

LV–340259 Type: Retail

495 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Contractor: RL Reed

$173,627

CC–17-22105 Type: Office remodel

7220 Bermuda Road

Owner: Stephanie Properties

Contractor: Denali Builders

$150,000

CC–17-16905 Type: Retail remodel

7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: So Rainbow Cap

Contractor: Meridian Construction Co.

$150,000

CC–17-24367 Type: Apartments remodel

511 E. Sahara Ave.

Owner: JGNK Nevada Investments

Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting

$147,700

NLV–154370 Type: Office remodel

2680 Losee Road

Owner: WW Williams Co.

Contractor: Western Trades Construction

$145,852

CC–17-12690 Type: Restaurant remodel

1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Owner: Howard Hughes Properties

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$140,076

CC–17-19049 Type: Casino remodel

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

$140,000

CC–17-21041 Type: Retail remodel

7955 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond M-E

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

$130,000

CC–17-24370 Type: Apartments remodel

4441 Escondido St.

Owner: Evergrow Properties

Contractor: Har Bro Construction & Consulting

$120,000

CC–16-56036 Type: Casino remodel

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Ex Resort Propco

Contractor: Excalibur Hotel and Casino

$115,711

CC–17-17733 Type: Miscellaneous

10441 Copper Point Road

Owner: Toll South LV

Contractor: Cedco

$100,000

CC–17-21500 Type: Retail remodel

8995 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Bon Jour

Contractor: Build 360