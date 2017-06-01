Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 7-13, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

$19.9 million

CC–15-54508 Type: Adult care facility

11088 Amigo St.

Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.

Contractor: Cameron General Contractors

$8 million

NLV–153184 Type: Retail remodel

5835 E. Ann Road

Owner: Prologis

Contractor: Colorado Structures

$7.5 million

CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

6601 Bermuda Road

Owner: Bally Gaming

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$4.4 million

LV–336739 Type: Casino

1 Fremont St.

Contractor: Tre Builders

$3.8 million

CC–17-10932 Type: Casino remodel

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

$2.7 million

CC–16-54441 Type: Miscellaneous

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave.

Owner: Prologis

Contractor: Interior Electric Inc.

$2.2 million

CC–16-44828 Type: Office

5960 S. Jones Blvd.

Owner: Maconama Investments

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$1.7 million

CC–16-51008 Type: Retail

9920 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Flamingo Beltway 215 Interchange

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

$1.5 million

CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel

3615 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: MBSC

Contractor: Jeff Heit Plumbing Co.

$1.5 million

CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel

3615 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: MBSC

Contractor: Triangle Construction

$1.1 million

LV–336333 Type: Hospital remodel

1330 S. Valley View Blvd.

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$1 million

CC–17-6470 Type: Retail

7960 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: Southwest Marketplace

Contractor: Breslin Builders

$789,000

LV–339981 Type: Apartment remodel

9101 Alta Drive

Contractor: Executive Homes

$768,702

NLV–149291 Type: Demolition

225 W. Brooks Ave.

Owner: Baldwin Development

Contractor: Baldwin Demolition

$700,000

LV–338035 Type: Retail remodel

7930 W. Tropical Pkwy.

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$700,000

LV–338034 Type: Retail remodel

7920 W. Tropical Pkwy.

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$667,121

CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

6601 Bermuda Road

Owner: Bally Gaming

Contractor: Murphy Electric

$620,000

CC–17-12008 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Century Electric

$578,687

CC–17-16111 Type: Retail remodel

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Golf

Contractor: Team Construction Management

$578,687

CC–17-16111 Type: Retail remodel

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Wynn Golf

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$550,000

LV–331036 Type: Retail

6311 N. Decatur Blvd.

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$550,000

CC–17-4844 Type: Restaurant remodel

7305 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: RWS Retail

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$520,650

CC–17-10932 Type: Casino remodel

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$500,000

CC–17-16321 Type: Miscellaneous

2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Icahn NV Gaming Acquisition

Contractor: Taylor International Corp.

$500,000

CC–17-18579 Type: Retail remodel

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Arena Land Holdings

Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction

$450,000

CC–16-42590 Type: Office

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Owner: USA

Contractor: SCC Energy Services

$408,844

CC–17-20640 Type: Casino remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$408,844

CC–17-20640 Type: Casino remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$399,408

CC–17-17372 Type: Retail remodel

6175 W. Sahara Ave.

Owner: Winner Properties

Contractor: Level Builders

$365,000

CC–17-16194 Type: Casino remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$350,000

CC–17-10800 Type: Restaurant remodel

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Corner Investment Propco

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$350,000

LV–332616 Type: Office remodel

190 Upland Blvd.

Contractor: Mountain Vista Development

$330,000

CC–17-19231 Type: Office/warehouse remodel

7900 W. Sunset Road

Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus

Contractor: Green Built Development

$300,000

CC–16-51015 Type: Miscellaneous

9920 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Flamingo Beltway 215 Interchange

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

$300,000

CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel

3615 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: MBSC

Contractor: Image Electric

$300,000

CC–17-16664 Type: Restaurant remodel

3055 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Flamingo Partners

Contractor: JA Tiberti Construction Co.

$300,000

CC–17-21417 Type: Casino remodel

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Bellagio

Contractor: Team Construction Management

$280,943

CC–17-18483 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LLP Durango 3

Contractor: Helix Electric

$264,334

CC–15-54515 Type: Miscellaneous

11088 Amigo St.

Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.

Contractor: Cameron General Contractors

$260,000

LV–341357 Type: Grading

5730 W. Alexander Road

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

$254,000

CC–17-17361 Type: Retail remodel

1650 S. Casino Drive

Owner: Riverside Resort & Casino

Contractor: Logsdon Plumbing

$250,000

CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel

3615 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: MBSC

Contractor: Image Electric

$250,000

CC–17-20235 Type: Office remodel

1340 E. Pebble Road

Owner: SREF Scottsdale Plaza

Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.

$247,500

CC–17-19761 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Harris Associates

$240,000

CC–17-13919 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$240,000

CC–17-13919 Type: Retail remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Horizon Retail Construction

$233,000

CC–17-20433 Type: Office remodel

3250 Pepper Lane

Owner: Wey Investments

Contractor: Number One Plumbing Heating

$233,000

CC–17-20433 Type: Office remodel

3250 Pepper Lane

Owner: Wey Investments

Contractor: Tiburon Construction

$220,000

CC–17-7702 Type: Retail remodel

1435 E. Tropicana Ave.

Owner: Geetu

Contractor: Jaggers Construction

$219,000

CC–17-18483 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LLP Durango 3

Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems

$215,890

CC–17-16368 Type: Retail remodel

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings

Contractor: Hanna Design Group

$214,387

CC–17-20382 Type: Restaurant remodel

31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Primm South Real Estate Co.

Contractor: Harris Associates

$210,000

CC–16-35526 Type: Retail remodel

7100 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy.

Owner: Clark County

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$189,423

LV–340377 Type: Commercial remodel

620 Shadow Lane

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

$187,296

CC–17-18481 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LLP Durango 3

Contractor: Helix Electric

$180,520

CC–16-43505 Type: Restaurant remodel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$169,865

CC–17-12408 Type: Office remodel

3770 Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

Contractor: Murphy Electric

$164,250

CC–16-57362 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: American Building Systems

$161,850

CC–16-43505 Type: Restaurant remodel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$160,000

CC–17-20359 Type: Office remodel

6655 W. Sahara Ave.

Owner: Pacific Peninsula

Contractor: JRW Services

$155,333

CC–17-21347 Type: Electrical

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: G & G Systems

$153,700

CC–16-57357 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: Northstar Electric

$153,700

CC–16-57361 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: Northstar Electric

$153,700

CC–16-57358 Type: Apartments

9005 W. Oquendo Road

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

Contractor: Northstar Electric

$152,000

CC–17-5973 Type: Casino remodel

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Nevada Property 1

Contractor: Dynalectric Company of Nevada

$150,000

LV–331037 Type: Commercial remodel

6311 N. Decatur Blvd.

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$150,000

CC–17-15349 Type: Industrial remodel

4780 N. Lamb Blvd.

Owner: Lamb 4780

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$146,583

CC–17-19328 Type: Retail remodel

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Bombard Electric

$130,000

CC–17-16939 Type: Electrical

10490 Copper Point Road

Owner: Toll South LV

Contractor: Palmer Electric

$125,000

NLV–154140 Type: Warehouse remodel

2620 W. Brooks St.

Owner: Reynold Dolman

Contractor: JH Construction

$125,000

CC–17-17050 Type: Restaurant remodel

7355 S. Buffalo Drive

Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs

Contractor: Master Built Construction

$125,000

CC–16-36381 Type: Retail

6050 W. Sunset Road

Owner: I-215 Jones

Contractor: NE

$125,000

CC–17-14686 Type: Retail remodel

4555 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Via Aureus

Contractor: Enix Mechanical

$122,399

CC–16-56064 Type: Office remodel

6801 S. Cimarron Road

Owner: Cimarron Road

Contractor: Sands Plumbing

$122,000

CC–17-17735 Type: Restaurant remodel

6415 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings

Contractor: Platinum Construction Group

$119,260

CC–16-35526 Type: Retail remodel

7100 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy.

Owner: Clark County

Contractor: A Campagna Co.

$116,789

CC–17-16938 Type: Miscellaneous

10490 Copper Point Road

Owner: Toll South LV

Contractor: Cedco

$114,000

CC–17-18481 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: LLP Durango 3

Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems

$114,000

CC–16-47959 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: Pueblo Electrical Services

$108,000

CC–17-14684 Type: Miscellaneous

6050 W. Sunset Road

Owner: I-215 Jones

Contractor: Bentar Development

$106,866

CC–17-17819 Type: Office remodel

6385 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: GY Rainbow Holdings

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$106,689

CC–15-54511 Type: Miscellaneous

11088 Amigo St.

Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.

Contractor: Cameron General Contractors

$106,689

CC–15-54514 Type: Miscellaneous

11088 Amigo St.

Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.

Contractor: Cameron General Contractors

$102,590

CC–17-14590 Type: Restaurant remodel

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor: Mojave Electric

$100,000

LV–338036 Type: Trellis

7920 W. Tropical Pkwy.

Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$100,000

CC–17-20541 Type: Electrical

4701 W. Russell Road

Owner: Clark County

Contractor: Robertson Bright Industries