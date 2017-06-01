BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED MAY 7-13, 2017

$19.9 million
CC–15-54508 Type: Adult care facility
11088 Amigo St.
Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.
Contractor: Cameron General Contractors
$8 million
NLV–153184 Type: Retail remodel
5835 E. Ann Road
Owner: Prologis
Contractor: Colorado Structures
$7.5 million
CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
6601 Bermuda Road
Owner: Bally Gaming
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
$4.4 million
LV–336739 Type: Casino
1 Fremont St.
Contractor: Tre Builders
$3.8 million
CC–17-10932 Type: Casino remodel
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
$2.7 million
CC–16-54441 Type: Miscellaneous
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave.
Owner: Prologis
Contractor: Interior Electric Inc.
$2.2 million
CC–16-44828 Type: Office
5960 S. Jones Blvd.
Owner: Maconama Investments
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
$1.7 million
CC–16-51008 Type: Retail
9920 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Flamingo Beltway 215 Interchange
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
$1.5 million
CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel
3615 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: MBSC
Contractor: Jeff Heit Plumbing Co.
$1.5 million
CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel
3615 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: MBSC
Contractor: Triangle Construction
$1.1 million
LV–336333 Type: Hospital remodel
1330 S. Valley View Blvd.
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
$1 million
CC–17-6470 Type: Retail
7960 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: Southwest Marketplace
Contractor: Breslin Builders
$789,000
LV–339981 Type: Apartment remodel
9101 Alta Drive
Contractor: Executive Homes
$768,702
NLV–149291 Type: Demolition
225 W. Brooks Ave.
Owner: Baldwin Development
Contractor: Baldwin Demolition
$700,000
LV–338035 Type: Retail remodel
7930 W. Tropical Pkwy.
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$700,000
LV–338034 Type: Retail remodel
7920 W. Tropical Pkwy.
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$667,121
CC–17-16712 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
6601 Bermuda Road
Owner: Bally Gaming
Contractor: Murphy Electric
$620,000
CC–17-12008 Type: Casino remodel
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: MGP Lessor
Contractor: Century Electric
$578,687
CC–17-16111 Type: Retail remodel
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Wynn Golf
Contractor: Team Construction Management
$578,687
CC–17-16111 Type: Retail remodel
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Wynn Golf
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$550,000
LV–331036 Type: Retail
6311 N. Decatur Blvd.
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$550,000
CC–17-4844 Type: Restaurant remodel
7305 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: RWS Retail
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$520,650
CC–17-10932 Type: Casino remodel
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$500,000
CC–17-16321 Type: Miscellaneous
2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Icahn NV Gaming Acquisition
Contractor: Taylor International Corp.
$500,000
CC–17-18579 Type: Retail remodel
3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Arena Land Holdings
Contractor: Shawmut Design & Construction
$450,000
CC–16-42590 Type: Office
15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North
Owner: USA
Contractor: SCC Energy Services
$408,844
CC–17-20640 Type: Casino remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$408,844
CC–17-20640 Type: Casino remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$399,408
CC–17-17372 Type: Retail remodel
6175 W. Sahara Ave.
Owner: Winner Properties
Contractor: Level Builders
$365,000
CC–17-16194 Type: Casino remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$350,000
CC–17-10800 Type: Restaurant remodel
3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Corner Investment Propco
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
$350,000
LV–332616 Type: Office remodel
190 Upland Blvd.
Contractor: Mountain Vista Development
$330,000
CC–17-19231 Type: Office/warehouse remodel
7900 W. Sunset Road
Owner: Southwest Corporate Campus
Contractor: Green Built Development
$300,000
CC–16-51015 Type: Miscellaneous
9920 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Flamingo Beltway 215 Interchange
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
$300,000
CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel
3615 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: MBSC
Contractor: Image Electric
$300,000
CC–17-16664 Type: Restaurant remodel
3055 E. Flamingo Road
Owner: Flamingo Partners
Contractor: JA Tiberti Construction Co.
$300,000
CC–17-21417 Type: Casino remodel
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Bellagio
Contractor: Team Construction Management
$280,943
CC–17-18483 Type: Medical office remodel
5330 S. Durango Drive
Owner: LLP Durango 3
Contractor: Helix Electric
$264,334
CC–15-54515 Type: Miscellaneous
11088 Amigo St.
Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.
Contractor: Cameron General Contractors
$260,000
LV–341357 Type: Grading
5730 W. Alexander Road
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
$254,000
CC–17-17361 Type: Retail remodel
1650 S. Casino Drive
Owner: Riverside Resort & Casino
Contractor: Logsdon Plumbing
$250,000
CC–16-20453 Type: Warehouse remodel
3615 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: MBSC
Contractor: Image Electric
$250,000
CC–17-20235 Type: Office remodel
1340 E. Pebble Road
Owner: SREF Scottsdale Plaza
Contractor: Hadfield Building Corp.
$247,500
CC–17-19761 Type: Retail remodel
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Harris Associates
$240,000
CC–17-13919 Type: Retail remodel
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
$240,000
CC–17-13919 Type: Retail remodel
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
Contractor: Horizon Retail Construction
$233,000
CC–17-20433 Type: Office remodel
3250 Pepper Lane
Owner: Wey Investments
Contractor: Number One Plumbing Heating
$233,000
CC–17-20433 Type: Office remodel
3250 Pepper Lane
Owner: Wey Investments
Contractor: Tiburon Construction
$220,000
CC–17-7702 Type: Retail remodel
1435 E. Tropicana Ave.
Owner: Geetu
Contractor: Jaggers Construction
$219,000
CC–17-18483 Type: Medical office remodel
5330 S. Durango Drive
Owner: LLP Durango 3
Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems
$215,890
CC–17-16368 Type: Retail remodel
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Chelsea Las Vegas Holdings
Contractor: Hanna Design Group
$214,387
CC–17-20382 Type: Restaurant remodel
31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Primm South Real Estate Co.
Contractor: Harris Associates
$210,000
CC–16-35526 Type: Retail remodel
7100 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy.
Owner: Clark County
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$189,423
LV–340377 Type: Commercial remodel
620 Shadow Lane
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
$187,296
CC–17-18481 Type: Medical office remodel
5330 S. Durango Drive
Owner: LLP Durango 3
Contractor: Helix Electric
$180,520
CC–16-43505 Type: Restaurant remodel
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$169,865
CC–17-12408 Type: Office remodel
3770 Howard Hughes Pkwy.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
Contractor: Murphy Electric
$164,250
CC–16-57362 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: American Building Systems
$161,850
CC–16-43505 Type: Restaurant remodel
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors
$160,000
CC–17-20359 Type: Office remodel
6655 W. Sahara Ave.
Owner: Pacific Peninsula
Contractor: JRW Services
$155,333
CC–17-21347 Type: Electrical
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor: G & G Systems
$153,700
CC–16-57357 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: Northstar Electric
$153,700
CC–16-57361 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: Northstar Electric
$153,700
CC–16-57358 Type: Apartments
9005 W. Oquendo Road
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
Contractor: Northstar Electric
$152,000
CC–17-5973 Type: Casino remodel
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Nevada Property 1
Contractor: Dynalectric Company of Nevada
$150,000
LV–331037 Type: Commercial remodel
6311 N. Decatur Blvd.
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$150,000
CC–17-15349 Type: Industrial remodel
4780 N. Lamb Blvd.
Owner: Lamb 4780
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$146,583
CC–17-19328 Type: Retail remodel
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: PHW LV
Contractor: Bombard Electric
$130,000
CC–17-16939 Type: Electrical
10490 Copper Point Road
Owner: Toll South LV
Contractor: Palmer Electric
$125,000
NLV–154140 Type: Warehouse remodel
2620 W. Brooks St.
Owner: Reynold Dolman
Contractor: JH Construction
$125,000
CC–17-17050 Type: Restaurant remodel
7355 S. Buffalo Drive
Owner: Ten15 Buffalo Warm Springs
Contractor: Master Built Construction
$125,000
CC–16-36381 Type: Retail
6050 W. Sunset Road
Owner: I-215 Jones
Contractor: NE
$125,000
CC–17-14686 Type: Retail remodel
4555 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Via Aureus
Contractor: Enix Mechanical
$122,399
CC–16-56064 Type: Office remodel
6801 S. Cimarron Road
Owner: Cimarron Road
Contractor: Sands Plumbing
$122,000
CC–17-17735 Type: Restaurant remodel
6415 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: LI Portfolio Holdings
Contractor: Platinum Construction Group
$119,260
CC–16-35526 Type: Retail remodel
7100 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy.
Owner: Clark County
Contractor: A Campagna Co.
$116,789
CC–17-16938 Type: Miscellaneous
10490 Copper Point Road
Owner: Toll South LV
Contractor: Cedco
$114,000
CC–17-18481 Type: Medical office remodel
5330 S. Durango Drive
Owner: LLP Durango 3
Contractor: Sunrise Air Systems
$114,000
CC–16-47959 Type: Casino remodel
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: FP Holdings
Contractor: Pueblo Electrical Services
$108,000
CC–17-14684 Type: Miscellaneous
6050 W. Sunset Road
Owner: I-215 Jones
Contractor: Bentar Development
$106,866
CC–17-17819 Type: Office remodel
6385 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: GY Rainbow Holdings
Contractor: Nevada General Construction
$106,689
CC–15-54511 Type: Miscellaneous
11088 Amigo St.
Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.
Contractor: Cameron General Contractors
$106,689
CC–15-54514 Type: Miscellaneous
11088 Amigo St.
Owner: RLC Henderson Retirement Co.
Contractor: Cameron General Contractors
$102,590
CC–17-14590 Type: Restaurant remodel
3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor: Mojave Electric
$100,000
LV–338036 Type: Trellis
7920 W. Tropical Pkwy.
Contractor: Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$100,000
CC–17-20541 Type: Electrical
4701 W. Russell Road
Owner: Clark County
Contractor: Robertson Bright Industries