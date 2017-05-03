Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS ISSUES APRIL 23-29, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

$10.4 million

NLV–153088 Type: Education

777 E. Ann Road

Owner: Schoolhouse Ann Road

Contractor: DC Building Group

$5.3 million

CC–16-49580 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

$5.2 million

CC–17-12008 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$4.9 million

NLV–148088 Type: Warehouse

6155 E. Azure Ave.

Owner: GBS Holdings

Contractor: Burke Construction Co.

$3 million

LV–330111 Type: Restaurant remodel

107 N. Fourth St.

Contractor: W.A. Richardson Builders

$1.1 million

CC–17-14318 Type: Casino remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: Hi Con

$1 million

CC–16-47959 Type: Casino remodel

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FP Holdings

Contractor: 7 Star Enterprise

$856,250

CC–16-43505 Type: Restaurant remodel

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

Contractor: Century Electric

$792,000

CC–17-6158 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Amp Electric

$742,000

CC–17-6155 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Amp Electric

$700,000

CC–17-8861 Type: Retail remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: PWI Construction

$655,730

NLV–152643 Type: Shelving systems

4140 Frehner Road

Owner: Prologis Exchange 4140 Frehner Road

Contractor: Wize Solutions

$625,045

CC–16-37911 Type: Casino remodel

160 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: CFLV Hotel

Contractor: PWI Construction

$600,000

CC–17-18483 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: L

Contractor: SR Construction

$540,000

CC–17-6711 Type: Retail remodel

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

$520,965

LV–337784 Type: Office remodel

350 S. Rampart Blvd.

Contractor: Harris Associates

$500,000

CC–17-18136 Type: Electrical

13500 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Certainteed Gypsum Manufacturing

Contractor: T & M Controls

$450,000

CC–16-42590 Type: Office

15971 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Owner: USA

Contractor: Sletten Construction of Nevada

$400,000

CC–17-18481 Type: Medical office remodel

5330 S. Durango Drive

Owner: L

Contractor: SR Construction

$350,000

CC–17-16373 Type: Amusement ride

6587 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: SRMF Town Square Owner

Contractor: Owner/Builder

$350,000

CC–17-12058 Type: Restaurant remodel

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

Contractor: Hansen Mechanical Contractors

$330,110

CC–17-13998 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: MGM Resorts International Development

$307,160

CC–16-43259 Type: Warehouse remodel

6713 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: 6713 S. Eastern Avenue

Contractor: Suburban Design & Construction

$286,000

CC–17-8870 Type: Retail remodel

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: PWI Construction

$259,310

CC–16-51049 Type: Casino remodel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

$257,830

CC–16-37911 Type: Casino remodel

160 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: CFLV Hotel

Contractor: Parnell Electric

$251,042

CC–17-3475 Type: Retail remodel

3325 E. Russell Road

Owner: Noval

Contractor: Adamik Electric

$204,000

LV–338853 Type: Pool

250 Antelope Ridge Drive

Contractor: Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping

$200,000

LV–332361 Type: Hotel remodel

7101 Cascade Valley Court

Contractor: Murfey Construction

$200,000

CC–17-15776 Type: Retail remodel

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: PWI Construction

$189,000

LV–339621 Type: Office remodel

9555 Hillwood Drive

Contractor: C & L Enterprises

$180,000

LV–335942 Type: Restaurant remodel

10 N. Eastern Ave.

Contractor: K & N Construction

$179,507

NLV–154477 Type: Warehouse remodel

203 E. Mayflower Ave.

Owner: SFC Leasing

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

$146,583

CC–17-19328 Type: Retail remodel

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: PHW LV

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

$146,000

CC–17-11418 Type: Casino remodel

3333 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Majestic NV Property Holdings

Contractor: Commerce Construction Co.

$145,000

LV–339193 Type: Medical office remodel

6900 N. Durango Drive

Contractor: SR Construction

$139,756

NLV–153968 Type: Warehouse remodel

4635 Andrews St.

Owner: ADVD Holdings

Contractor: Trinity Haven Development

$133,981

CC–16-51046 Type: Miscellaneous

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

$132,245

CC–17-18941 Type: Plumbing

4920 Dean Martin Drive

Owner: One Trop

Contractor: Target Construction

$129,000

CC–17-8866 Type: Miscellaneous

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor: PWI Construction

$127,638

CC–17-17823 Type: Retail remodel

7995 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond M-E

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

$125,200

CC–17-4114 Type: Restaurant remodel

4405 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: FAP

Contractor: Vesco Electric

$124,044

CC–17-17438 Type: Office remodel

7450 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor: Lewco Electric

$121,678

CC–16-56794 Type: Education

11560 Southern Highlands Pkwy.

Owner: Azfd Fairfield

Contractor: Arrow Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal

$114,000

CC–17-13755 Type: Pool/spa

3325 E. Russell Road

Owner: Noval

Contractor: Poolscapes

$112,942

CC–16-51043 Type: Miscellaneous

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

$110,988

CC–16-51047 Type: Miscellaneous

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: MGP Lessor

Contractor: Quality Mechanical

$108,601

CC–17-19126 Type: Office remodel

4000 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: AI

Contractor: Pro Tech Construction

$104,548

CC–17-9333 Type: Miscellaneous

9580 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Flamingo Investments

Contractor: Las Vegas Awnings

$100,000

LV–338418 Type: Office remodel

2652 N. Buffalo Drive

Contractor: Ovation Development Corp.

$100,000

LV–340822 Type: Hardscapes

600 Crossbridge Drive

Contractor: Nevada General Construction

$100,000

LV–338417 Type: Office remodel

2652 N. Buffalo Drive

Contractor: Ovation Development Corp.