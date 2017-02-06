Posted 

BUILDING PERMITS Jan. 15-21, 2017


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments

• $3.8 million, CC–16-55091

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: HI Construction

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

• $2.7 million, CC–16-54441

4800 E. Cheyenne Ave., Miscellaenous

Contractor: TWC Co.

Owner: Prologis

• $2 million, CC–16-55324

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Property 1

• $1.7 million, CC–15-60875

5130 S. Maryland Pkwy., Warehouse

Contractor: Teton Builders

Owner: Summerlin Asset Management

• $1.6 million, LV–325404

330 S. Rampart Blvd., Restaurant tenant improvement

Contractor: R & O Construction

• $1.4 million, CC–15-60879

5130 S. Maryland Pkwy., Warehouse

Contractor: Teton Builders

Owner: Summerlin Asset Management

• $1.1 million, CC–16-34526

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hospital remodel

Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $848,831, CC–16-53286

6670 S. Tenaya Way, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

Owner: DIGTQE

• $801,900, CC–16-53106

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $750,000, CC–16-55942

325 Hughes Center Drive, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Brandise Co.

Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings

• $700,000, CC–16-52282

8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Global Management & Co.

Owner: Interlinks

• $655,000, CC–17-1053

5945 W. Wigwam Ave., Warehouse remodel

Contractor: LM Construction

Owner: MCA Wigwam

• $632,250, LV–324556

1700 Vegas Drive, Office tenant improvement

Contractor: The Korte Co.

• $627,676, CC–17-2718

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaenous

Contractor: Austin General Co.

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $625,523, CC–16-44031

4539 Blue Diamond Road, Retail

Contractor: Aims Building Services

Owner: BD & Cameron

• $524,740, CC–16-46277

3769 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Hardesty & Associates

Owner: N & G Showcase

• $400,000, LV–332266

15 N. Nellis Blvd., Casino tenant improvement

Contractor: Showcase Contracting

• $390,000, CC–16-44029

4641 Blue Diamond Road, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Aims Building Services

Owner: BD & Cameron

• $388,850, CC–17-1905

9300 W. Sunset Road, Hospital remodel

Contractor: Hospitality Renovation Service

Owner: Southern Hills Medical Center

• $365,000, LV–328463

2800 W. Sahara Ave., Restaurant tenant improvement

Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.

• $350,000, LV–331455

920 S. Commerce St., Office tenant improvement

Contractor: FSH Builders

• $339,306, CC–16-41161

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Office remodel

Contractor: Nevada General Contractors

Owner: WGH II Acquisitions

• $306,000, CC–16-11163

2730 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse

Contractor: GRAZAK Co.

Owner: CJ Pony Properties III

• $280,000, LV–334030

4900 N. Rancho Drive, Miscellaneous

Contractor: MTX Contractors

• $256,984, CC–17-2596

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Co.

Owner: PHW LV

• $250,000, CC–16-35528

4505 E. Charleston Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: KC Maintenance

Owner: Urban Land Nevada

• $242,937, NLV–149987

4250 Simmons St., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Hacienda Builders

Owner: Lantana

• $219,840, CC–17-3100

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Co.

Owner: Parball Newco

• $204,000, CC–16-56028

6859 S. Eastern Ave., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Task Electric

Owner: Medicotek

• $199,773, HD–754

201 S. Stephanie St., Office remodel

Contractor: Jeff Locker Architect

Owner: ABS NV-0

• $164,000, CC–17-859

6545 S. Fort Apache Road, Medical office remodel

Contractor: Jerry Ramsey Construction

Owner: 6525 South Fort Apache Road

• $150,716, LV–332402

1000 N. Main St., Restaurant tenant improvement

Contractor: Affordable Concepts

• $150,000, CC–16-40659

3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Office remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: N & G Showcase

• $148,105, NLV–152275

333 W. Gowan Road, Crane

Contractor: Silver State Wire Rope and Rig

Owner: Silver State Disposal

• $146,072, CC–16-56331

3121 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates

Owner: Wynn Las Vegas

• $140,000, CC–17-2882

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Mechanical

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $140,000, CC–17-2884

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Mechanical

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $125,780, LV–333990

4760 E. Bonanza Road, Education

Contractor: Pacific Pipelines

• $121,276, CC–15-49974

3755 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Consolidated Mechanical

Owner: Metroflag Cable

• $115,500, CC–16-52282

8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Riveras Plumbing

Owner: Interlinks

• $110,000, CC–16-47884

8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Riveras Plumbing

Owner: Interlinks

• $105,000, CC–16-54796

1945 Pama Lane, Office/warehouse remodel

Contractor: Consolidated Mechanical

Owner: IDK Enterprises