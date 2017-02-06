BUILDING PERMITS Jan. 15-21, 2017

• $3.8 million, CC–16-55091
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: HI Construction
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
• $2.7 million, CC–16-54441
4800 E. Cheyenne Ave., Miscellaenous
Contractor: TWC Co.
Owner: Prologis
• $2 million, CC–16-55324
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Property 1
• $1.7 million, CC–15-60875
5130 S. Maryland Pkwy., Warehouse
Contractor: Teton Builders
Owner: Summerlin Asset Management
• $1.6 million, LV–325404
330 S. Rampart Blvd., Restaurant tenant improvement
Contractor: R & O Construction
• $1.4 million, CC–15-60879
5130 S. Maryland Pkwy., Warehouse
Contractor: Teton Builders
Owner: Summerlin Asset Management
• $1.1 million, CC–16-34526
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Hospital remodel
Contractor: Sturgeon Electric Co.
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $848,831, CC–16-53286
6670 S. Tenaya Way, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
Owner: DIGTQE
• $801,900, CC–16-53106
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Mojave Electric
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $750,000, CC–16-55942
325 Hughes Center Drive, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Brandise Co.
Owner: BRE/HC Las Vegas Property Holdings
• $700,000, CC–16-52282
8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Global Management & Co.
Owner: Interlinks
• $655,000, CC–17-1053
5945 W. Wigwam Ave., Warehouse remodel
Contractor: LM Construction
Owner: MCA Wigwam
• $632,250, LV–324556
1700 Vegas Drive, Office tenant improvement
Contractor: The Korte Co.
• $627,676, CC–17-2718
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaenous
Contractor: Austin General Co.
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $625,523, CC–16-44031
4539 Blue Diamond Road, Retail
Contractor: Aims Building Services
Owner: BD & Cameron
• $524,740, CC–16-46277
3769 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Hardesty & Associates
Owner: N & G Showcase
• $400,000, LV–332266
15 N. Nellis Blvd., Casino tenant improvement
Contractor: Showcase Contracting
• $390,000, CC–16-44029
4641 Blue Diamond Road, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Aims Building Services
Owner: BD & Cameron
• $388,850, CC–17-1905
9300 W. Sunset Road, Hospital remodel
Contractor: Hospitality Renovation Service
Owner: Southern Hills Medical Center
• $365,000, LV–328463
2800 W. Sahara Ave., Restaurant tenant improvement
Contractor: Ellis Construction Co.
• $350,000, LV–331455
920 S. Commerce St., Office tenant improvement
Contractor: FSH Builders
• $339,306, CC–16-41161
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Office remodel
Contractor: Nevada General Contractors
Owner: WGH II Acquisitions
• $306,000, CC–16-11163
2730 N. Lamb Blvd., Office/warehouse
Contractor: GRAZAK Co.
Owner: CJ Pony Properties III
• $280,000, LV–334030
4900 N. Rancho Drive, Miscellaneous
Contractor: MTX Contractors
• $256,984, CC–17-2596
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Co.
Owner: PHW LV
• $250,000, CC–16-35528
4505 E. Charleston Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: KC Maintenance
Owner: Urban Land Nevada
• $242,937, NLV–149987
4250 Simmons St., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Hacienda Builders
Owner: Lantana
• $219,840, CC–17-3100
3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Co.
Owner: Parball Newco
• $204,000, CC–16-56028
6859 S. Eastern Ave., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Task Electric
Owner: Medicotek
• $199,773, HD–754
201 S. Stephanie St., Office remodel
Contractor: Jeff Locker Architect
Owner: ABS NV-0
• $164,000, CC–17-859
6545 S. Fort Apache Road, Medical office remodel
Contractor: Jerry Ramsey Construction
Owner: 6525 South Fort Apache Road
• $150,716, LV–332402
1000 N. Main St., Restaurant tenant improvement
Contractor: Affordable Concepts
• $150,000, CC–16-40659
3785 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Office remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: N & G Showcase
• $148,105, NLV–152275
333 W. Gowan Road, Crane
Contractor: Silver State Wire Rope and Rig
Owner: Silver State Disposal
• $146,072, CC–16-56331
3121 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: Shaw Lundquist Associates
Owner: Wynn Las Vegas
• $140,000, CC–17-2882
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Mechanical
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $140,000, CC–17-2884
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Mechanical
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $125,780, LV–333990
4760 E. Bonanza Road, Education
Contractor: Pacific Pipelines
• $121,276, CC–15-49974
3755 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Consolidated Mechanical
Owner: Metroflag Cable
• $115,500, CC–16-52282
8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Riveras Plumbing
Owner: Interlinks
• $110,000, CC–16-47884
8828 Mohawk St., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Riveras Plumbing
Owner: Interlinks
• $105,000, CC–16-54796
1945 Pama Lane, Office/warehouse remodel
Contractor: Consolidated Mechanical
Owner: IDK Enterprises