Building Permits week of Sept. 4


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas building permit departments.

• $19.7 million, LV 322550

Disaster remediation @ 9901 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor:Fairfield Hualapai

• $2.6 million, CC 16-31546

Restaurant remodel @ 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:Team Construction Management

• $2.3 million, CC 16-13184

Repair garage @ 1155 E. Pyle Ave.

Owner: SCB Properties

Contractor:Las Vegas Construction Service

• $1.7 million, CC 16-26872

Electrical @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Helix Electric

• $1.5 million, CC 15-59333

Public facilty remodel @ 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Owner: USA

Contractor:Ryan Mechanical

• $1.2 million, CC 16-39897

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $1.1 million, LV 307514

Retail @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor:Remington Commercial VIII

• $874,388, CC 16-39898

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $874,388, CC 16-39899

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $858,069, CC 16-2462

Retail @ 7007 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Prairie Dog

Contractor:Top Notch Construction & Development

• $810,450, CC 16-13565

Office @ 3670 Procyon St.

Owner: DMH Commercial Properties

Contractor:CEI Builders

• $750,000, CC 16-39380

Office remodel @ 280 Pilot Road

Owner: Ameriprise Financial

Contractor:Ledcor Construction

• $689,550, CC 16-13569

Warehouse remodel @ 3670 Procyon St.

Owner: DMH Commercial Properties

Contractor:CEI Builders

• $670,502, CC 16-39900

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $605,981, NLV 148102

Recreational building @ 4620 Eaker St.

Owner: Eaker Street Wellness

Contractor:TWC Construction

• $475,000, CC 16-33274

Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive

Owner: Windmill Durango Office

Contractor:RL Jackson Electric

• $450,000, LV 307515

Retail remodel @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor:NDL Group

• $437,194, CC 16-39896

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $416,188, CC 16-34979

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor:Kittrell Jensen Contractors

• $355,800, CC 15-60047

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:Dynalectric Company of Nevada

• $353,511, CC 16-35322

Medical office remodel @ 9191 W. Flamingo Road

Owner: Benbassat, William A.

Contractor:AJB General Contractor

• $347,350, HD 2016011383

Medical office remodel @ 800 N. Gibson Road

Owner: Dignity Health

Contractor:SR Construction

• $294,035, NLV 147135

Warehouse remodel @ 13985 Grand Valley Pkwy.

Owner: Waveseer Properties

Contractor:Capital West Construction

• $291,920, CC 16-37610

Photovoltaic system @ 1660 E. Flamingo Road

Owner: Help of Southern Nevada

Contractor:Bombard Electric

• $268,059, HD 2016011382

Medical office remodel @ 800 N. Gibson Road

Owner: Dignity Health

Contractor:SR Construction

• $265,000, CC 15-23545

Warehouse @ 3020 N. Nellis Blvd.

Owner: Fabian Villa

Contractor:No Sweat Mechanical

• $250,000, CC 16-27281

Hotel remodel @ 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:PWI Construction

• $230,288, CC 16-39586

Restaurant remodel @ 8876 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: Regal I

Contractor:AA Cassaro Plumbing

• $226,500, CC 16-37134

Restaurant remodel @ 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: 7715 South Rainbow

Contractor:JG Plumbing

• $223,000, CC 16-32100

Retail remodel @ 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

Contractor:WS Sheet Metal & A/C

• $212,770, NLV 149886

Office remodel @ 4429 Losee Road

Owner: Ned J. Stephensen Separate Property Trust

Contractor:NDL Group

• $205,000, CC 16-25133

Miscellaneous @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings

Contractor:Penta Building Group

• $190,000, CC 16-33039

Retail remodel @ 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Crystals CityCenter

Contractor:Pearson and Pearson

• $190,000, LV 307516

Retail remodel @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road

Contractor:NDL Group

• $178,000, CC 16-38607

Retail remodel @ 3649 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:CM Builders

• $173,300, CC 16-32992

Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: WLGRN

Contractor:Mesa Mechanical

• $170,000, LV 324469

Commercial remodel @ 3401 W. Sahara Ave.

Contractor:Baker Construction

• $161,700, CC 16-32992

Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: WLGRN

Contractor:Mesa Mechanical

• $160,141, CC 16-31268

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:RL Jackson Electric

• $155,381, CC 16-41186

Medical office remodel @ 3201 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: MOB 48/49 Nevada

Contractor:Dri Tech Corp.

• $150,000, CC 16-38073

Public facilty remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor:Design Builders

• $149,000, CC 16-32992

Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: WLGRN

Contractor:Bombard Electric

• $142,250, CC 16-29033

Pool/spa @ 7960 Rafael Rivera Way

Owner: NV 1-215 Buffalo

Contractor:Integrity Pools

• $138,000, CC 16-29022

Pool/spa @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Integrity Pools

• $135,000, CC 16-32935

Retail remodel @ 5960 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Arshan

Contractor:DE Adams Construction

• $135,000, CC 16-37018

Retail remodel @ 5270 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana

Contractor:Abaico Electric

• $132,808, CC 16-31972

Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Boulevard Investments

Contractor:Century Electric

• $126,000, CC 16-33633

Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:Ideal Mechanical

• $126,000, CC 16-37021

Retail remodel @ 5270 S. Fort Apache Road

Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana

Contractor:Abaico Electric

• $114,031, CC 16-39897

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Focus Plumbing

• $112,970, CC 16-39895

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Pier Construction & Development

• $106,000, CC 15-60047

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:United Mechanical

• $100,000, CC 15-43611

Office remodel @ 4110 W. Dewey Drive

Owner: Dontwe

Contractor:KR Construction

• $95,800, CC 15-60047

Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Venetian Casino Resort

Contractor:United Mechanical

• $95,000, CC 16-38077

Public facilty remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

Owner: Clark County Aviation

Contractor:Design Builders

• $94,991, CC 16-33419

Restaurant remodel @ 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: Parball Newco

Contractor:Team Construction Management

• $90,670, CC 16-34180

Church remodel @ 4375 S. Buffalo Drive

Owner: Zi You Associates

Contractor:Penguin Construction

• $87,216, HD 2016011455

Pool/spa @ 101 Via Vin Santo

Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisitions

Contractor:Barefoot Pool & Spa

• $85,000, CC 16-33400

Office remodel @ 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Owner: TS LV

Contractor:Innovative Air

• $82,000, CC 16-37998

Restaurant remodel @ 2797 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Owner: B33 Sunrise City Plaza

Contractor:Distinctive Contractors

• $75,900, CC 16-31269

Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:RL Jackson Electric

• $74,641, CC 16-39898

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Focus Plumbing

• $74,641, CC 16-39899

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Focus Plumbing

• $70,000, CC 16-40348

Apartment buildings remodel @ 4244 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Owner: Nellis View Partners

Contractor:Har Bro Construction & Consulting

• $67,000, CC 16-29024

Pool/spa @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Integrity Pools

• $67,000, CC 16-29034

Pool/spa @ 7960 Rafael Rivera Way

Owner: NV 1-215 Buffalo

Contractor:Integrity Pools

• $61,000, CC 16-41147

Office remodel @ 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Owner: Brentwood Rainbow Sunset

Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $59,000, CC 16-16042

Restaurant remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road

Owner: New Russell One

Contractor:D Best Plumbing

• $55,981, CC 16-39900

Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.

Owner: LV St Rose

Contractor:Focus Plumbing

• $55,000, CC 16-33848

Medical office remodel @ 3730 S. Eastern Ave.

Owner: AOR Real Estate

Contractor:Young Plumbing & Mechanical

• $54,000, CC 16-25691

Retail @ 7955 Blue Diamond Road

Owner: Blue Diamond M-E

Contractor:Robertson Bright Industries