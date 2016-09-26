Building Permits week of Sept. 4

• $19.7 million, LV 322550
Disaster remediation @ 9901 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor:Fairfield Hualapai
• $2.6 million, CC 16-31546
Restaurant remodel @ 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:Team Construction Management
• $2.3 million, CC 16-13184
Repair garage @ 1155 E. Pyle Ave.
Owner: SCB Properties
Contractor:Las Vegas Construction Service
• $1.7 million, CC 16-26872
Electrical @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Helix Electric
• $1.5 million, CC 15-59333
Public facilty remodel @ 8275 Spring Mountain Road
Owner: USA
Contractor:Ryan Mechanical
• $1.2 million, CC 16-39897
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $1.1 million, LV 307514
Retail @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor:Remington Commercial VIII
• $874,388, CC 16-39898
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $874,388, CC 16-39899
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $858,069, CC 16-2462
Retail @ 7007 S. Durango Drive
Owner: Prairie Dog
Contractor:Top Notch Construction & Development
• $810,450, CC 16-13565
Office @ 3670 Procyon St.
Owner: DMH Commercial Properties
Contractor:CEI Builders
• $750,000, CC 16-39380
Office remodel @ 280 Pilot Road
Owner: Ameriprise Financial
Contractor:Ledcor Construction
• $689,550, CC 16-13569
Warehouse remodel @ 3670 Procyon St.
Owner: DMH Commercial Properties
Contractor:CEI Builders
• $670,502, CC 16-39900
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $605,981, NLV 148102
Recreational building @ 4620 Eaker St.
Owner: Eaker Street Wellness
Contractor:TWC Construction
• $475,000, CC 16-33274
Office remodel @ 8360 S. Durango Drive
Owner: Windmill Durango Office
Contractor:RL Jackson Electric
• $450,000, LV 307515
Retail remodel @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor:NDL Group
• $437,194, CC 16-39896
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $416,188, CC 16-34979
Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor:Kittrell Jensen Contractors
• $355,800, CC 15-60047
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:Dynalectric Company of Nevada
• $353,511, CC 16-35322
Medical office remodel @ 9191 W. Flamingo Road
Owner: Benbassat, William A.
Contractor:AJB General Contractor
• $347,350, HD 2016011383
Medical office remodel @ 800 N. Gibson Road
Owner: Dignity Health
Contractor:SR Construction
• $294,035, NLV 147135
Warehouse remodel @ 13985 Grand Valley Pkwy.
Owner: Waveseer Properties
Contractor:Capital West Construction
• $291,920, CC 16-37610
Photovoltaic system @ 1660 E. Flamingo Road
Owner: Help of Southern Nevada
Contractor:Bombard Electric
• $268,059, HD 2016011382
Medical office remodel @ 800 N. Gibson Road
Owner: Dignity Health
Contractor:SR Construction
• $265,000, CC 15-23545
Warehouse @ 3020 N. Nellis Blvd.
Owner: Fabian Villa
Contractor:No Sweat Mechanical
• $250,000, CC 16-27281
Hotel remodel @ 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:PWI Construction
• $230,288, CC 16-39586
Restaurant remodel @ 8876 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: Regal I
Contractor:AA Cassaro Plumbing
• $226,500, CC 16-37134
Restaurant remodel @ 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: 7715 South Rainbow
Contractor:JG Plumbing
• $226,500, CC 16-37134
Restaurant remodel @ 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: 7715 South Rainbow
Contractor:Stainless Steel Fabrication
• $223,000, CC 16-32100
Retail remodel @ 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Fashion Show Mall
Contractor:WS Sheet Metal & A/C
• $212,770, NLV 149886
Office remodel @ 4429 Losee Road
Owner: Ned J. Stephensen Separate Property Trust
Contractor:NDL Group
• $205,000, CC 16-25133
Miscellaneous @ 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Las Vegas Resort Holdings
Contractor:Penta Building Group
• $190,000, CC 16-33039
Retail remodel @ 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Crystals CityCenter
Contractor:Pearson and Pearson
• $190,000, LV 307516
Retail remodel @ 7560 Oso Blanca Road
Contractor:NDL Group
• $178,000, CC 16-38607
Retail remodel @ 3649 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:CM Builders
• $173,300, CC 16-32992
Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: WLGRN
Contractor:Mesa Mechanical
• $170,000, LV 324469
Commercial remodel @ 3401 W. Sahara Ave.
Contractor:Baker Construction
• $161,700, CC 16-32992
Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: WLGRN
Contractor:Mesa Mechanical
• $160,141, CC 16-31268
Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:RL Jackson Electric
• $155,381, CC 16-41186
Medical office remodel @ 3201 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Owner: MOB 48/49 Nevada
Contractor:Dri Tech Corp.
• $150,000, CC 16-38073
Public facilty remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor:Design Builders
• $149,000, CC 16-32992
Restaurant remodel @ 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: WLGRN
Contractor:Bombard Electric
• $142,250, CC 16-29033
Pool/spa @ 7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Owner: NV 1-215 Buffalo
Contractor:Integrity Pools
• $138,000, CC 16-29022
Pool/spa @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Integrity Pools
• $135,000, CC 16-32935
Retail remodel @ 5960 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Arshan
Contractor:DE Adams Construction
• $135,000, CC 16-37018
Retail remodel @ 5270 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana
Contractor:Abaico Electric
• $132,808, CC 16-31972
Retail remodel @ 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Boulevard Investments
Contractor:Century Electric
• $126,000, CC 16-33633
Restaurant remodel @ 3615 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:Ideal Mechanical
• $126,000, CC 16-37021
Retail remodel @ 5270 S. Fort Apache Road
Owner: Weingarten Maya Tropicana
Contractor:Abaico Electric
• $114,031, CC 16-39897
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Focus Plumbing
• $114,031, CC 16-39897
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Focus Plumbing
• $112,970, CC 16-39895
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Pier Construction & Development
• $106,000, CC 15-60047
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:United Mechanical
• $100,000, CC 15-43611
Office remodel @ 4110 W. Dewey Drive
Owner: Dontwe
Contractor:KR Construction
• $95,800, CC 15-60047
Casino remodel @ 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Venetian Casino Resort
Contractor:United Mechanical
• $95,000, CC 16-38077
Public facilty remodel @ 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.
Owner: Clark County Aviation
Contractor:Design Builders
• $94,991, CC 16-33419
Restaurant remodel @ 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: Parball Newco
Contractor:Team Construction Management
• $90,670, CC 16-34180
Church remodel @ 4375 S. Buffalo Drive
Owner: Zi You Associates
Contractor:Penguin Construction
• $87,216, HD 2016011455
Pool/spa @ 101 Via Vin Santo
Owner: LLV Golf Recovery Acquisitions
Contractor:Barefoot Pool & Spa
• $85,000, CC 16-33400
Office remodel @ 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Owner: TS LV
Contractor:Innovative Air
• $82,000, CC 16-37998
Restaurant remodel @ 2797 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Owner: B33 Sunrise City Plaza
Contractor:Distinctive Contractors
• $75,900, CC 16-31269
Office remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:RL Jackson Electric
• $74,641, CC 16-39898
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Focus Plumbing
• $74,641, CC 16-39899
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Focus Plumbing
• $70,000, CC 16-40348
Apartment buildings remodel @ 4244 N. Las Vegas Blvd.
Owner: Nellis View Partners
Contractor:Har Bro Construction & Consulting
• $67,000, CC 16-29024
Pool/spa @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Integrity Pools
• $67,000, CC 16-29034
Pool/spa @ 7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Owner: NV 1-215 Buffalo
Contractor:Integrity Pools
• $61,000, CC 16-41147
Office remodel @ 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Owner: Brentwood Rainbow Sunset
Contractor:Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $59,000, CC 16-16042
Restaurant remodel @ 9275 W. Russell Road
Owner: New Russell One
Contractor:D Best Plumbing
• $55,981, CC 16-39900
Apartment buildings @ 3140 St. Rose Pkwy.
Owner: LV St Rose
Contractor:Focus Plumbing
• $55,000, CC 16-33848
Medical office remodel @ 3730 S. Eastern Ave.
Owner: AOR Real Estate
Contractor:Young Plumbing & Mechanical
• $54,000, CC 16-25691
Retail @ 7955 Blue Diamond Road
Owner: Blue Diamond M-E
Contractor:Robertson Bright Industries