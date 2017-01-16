BUSINESS LICENSES

• $9.5 million, LV–16-40148
7365 Lindell Road, Office remodel
Contractor: MMC Contractors West
Owner: NV NAP 9
• $8.7 million, LV–318174
4980 W. Sahara Ave., Hospital
Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
• $3.9 million, LV–16-57353
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $3.9 million, LV–16-57357
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $3.9 million, LV–16-57358
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $3.9 million, LV–16-57361
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $3.9 million, LV–16-57364
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $3.2 million, LV–16-41258
6862 Gilespie St., Hotel
Contractor: Mojave Electric
Owner: Jobsite Hospitality
• $2.5 million, LV–16-42998
8828 Mohawk St., Medical office
Contractor: Global Management & Construction
Owner: Interlinks
• $2.1 million, LV–16-57354
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $2.1 million, LV–16-57362
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $2.1 million, LV–16-57367
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $2.1 million, LV–16-57370
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $1.3 million, LV–16-41258
6862 Gilespie St., Hotel
Contractor: Southland Industries
Owner: Jobsite Hospitality
• $1.3 million, LV–16-41258
6862 Gilespie St., Hotel
Contractor: Southland Industries
Owner: Jobsite Hospitality
• $1 million, LV–16-57365
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $663,182, HD–15605
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
Owner: Horizon Range
• $655,223, LV–16-57356
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $655,223, LV–16-57359
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $654,865, HD–15604
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
Owner: Horizon Range
• $654,865, HD–15606
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
Owner: Horizon Range
• $654,865, HD–15607
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building
Contractor: Heller Development Co.
Owner: Horizon Range
• $554,109, LV–16-40817
4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Restaurant
Contractor: Robco Electric
Owner: ROJ USA
• $500,000, LV–16-48202
4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Robco Electric
Owner: ROJ USA
• $462,870, LV–16-57257
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.
• $420,000, LV–16-49894
5020 Blue Diamond Road, Retail
Contractor: Master Built Construction
Owner: Ten15 Blue Diamond Decatur
• $371,285, NLV–152266
2855 E. Lone Mountain Road, Fire protection
Contractor: Southland Industries
Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain NV
• $361,112, LV–16-56921
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous commercial
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas
• $284,100, LV–16-24588
4057 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Warehouse
Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing
Owner: DP IF NV 1 LV Blvd.
• $250,000, LV–16-50802
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Fashion Show Mall
• $250,000, LV–16-50802
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Bombard Mechanical
Owner: Fashion Show Mall
• $239,537, NLV–152291
3730 Civic Center Drive, Fire protection
Contractor: XL Fire Protection Co.
Owner: NI Gowan
• $231,448, LV–16-56490
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: Bombard Electric
Owner: 3535 LV Newco
• $223,720, NLV–151559
2222 Civic Center Drive, Demolition
Contractor: Ampco Contracting
Owner: City of North Las Vegas
• $208,562, LV–16-53857
6485 W. Sunset Road, Office remodel
Contractor: LM Construction Co.
Owner: Prestige Family Group
• $200,000, LV–16-48554
5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Retail remodel
Contractor: Livewire Electric
Owner: Clark County Aviation
• $195,981, HD–15618
2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Medical office remodel
Contractor: Alan Jeskey Builders
Owner: Parikh Nutan MD
• $171,654, LV–16-57355
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $171,654, LV–16-57360
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $171,654, LV–16-57363
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $171,654, LV–16-57366
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $171,654, LV–16-57368
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $171,654, LV–16-57369
9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building
Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.
Owner: Picerne Oquendo
• $150,000, LV–331527
5770 Centennial Center Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada
• $143,000, HD–15602
168 N. Gibson Road, Commercial remodel
Contractor: Beacon Southwest
Owner: Holdco One Sub #1
• $120,000, LV–16-55115
6587 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel
Contractor: Burke Special Projects
Owner: TS LV
• $118,450, LV–324878
750 S. Rampart Blvd., Restaurant remodel
Contractor: RJ Loerwald Construction CO.
• $118,050, HD–15575
601 Executive Airport Drive, Commercial addition
Contractor: R & O Construction Co.
Owner: Levi Strauss & Co.
• $110,000, LV–16-56955
6862 Gilespie St., Plumbing
Contractor: Tab Contractors
Owner: Bartsas Mary 9
• $103,291, LV–16-56489
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel
Contractor: Austin General Contracting
Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.
• $100,000, LV–329472
475 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Retail remodel
Contractor: Shrader & Martinez Construction