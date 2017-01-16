Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


• $9.5 million, LV–16-40148

7365 Lindell Road, Office remodel

Contractor: MMC Contractors West

Owner: NV NAP 9

• $8.7 million, LV–318174

4980 W. Sahara Ave., Hospital

Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

• $3.9 million, LV–16-57353

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $3.9 million, LV–16-57357

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $3.9 million, LV–16-57358

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $3.9 million, LV–16-57361

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $3.9 million, LV–16-57364

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $3.2 million, LV–16-41258

6862 Gilespie St., Hotel

Contractor: Mojave Electric

Owner: Jobsite Hospitality

• $2.5 million, LV–16-42998

8828 Mohawk St., Medical office

Contractor: Global Management & Construction

Owner: Interlinks

• $2.1 million, LV–16-57354

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $2.1 million, LV–16-57362

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $2.1 million, LV–16-57367

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $2.1 million, LV–16-57370

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $1.3 million, LV–16-41258

6862 Gilespie St., Hotel

Contractor: Southland Industries

Owner: Jobsite Hospitality

• $1 million, LV–16-57365

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $663,182, HD–15605

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $655,223, LV–16-57356

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $655,223, LV–16-57359

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $654,865, HD–15604

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $654,865, HD–15606

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $654,865, HD–15607

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Apartment building

Contractor: Heller Development Co.

Owner: Horizon Range

• $554,109, LV–16-40817

4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Restaurant

Contractor: Robco Electric

Owner: ROJ USA

• $500,000, LV–16-48202

4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Robco Electric

Owner: ROJ USA

• $462,870, LV–16-57257

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Flamingo LV Operating Co.

• $420,000, LV–16-49894

5020 Blue Diamond Road, Retail

Contractor: Master Built Construction

Owner: Ten15 Blue Diamond Decatur

• $371,285, NLV–152266

2855 E. Lone Mountain Road, Fire protection

Contractor: Southland Industries

Owner: PIHV Lone Mountain NV

• $361,112, LV–16-56921

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Miscellaneous commercial

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: Harrah’s Las Vegas

• $284,100, LV–16-24588

4057 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Warehouse

Contractor: Gallagher Plumbing

Owner: DP IF NV 1 LV Blvd.

• $250,000, LV–16-50802

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Bombard Mechanical

Owner: Fashion Show Mall

• $239,537, NLV–152291

3730 Civic Center Drive, Fire protection

Contractor: XL Fire Protection Co.

Owner: NI Gowan

• $231,448, LV–16-56490

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: Bombard Electric

Owner: 3535 LV Newco

• $223,720, NLV–151559

2222 Civic Center Drive, Demolition

Contractor: Ampco Contracting

Owner: City of North Las Vegas

• $208,562, LV–16-53857

6485 W. Sunset Road, Office remodel

Contractor: LM Construction Co.

Owner: Prestige Family Group

• $200,000, LV–16-48554

5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., Retail remodel

Contractor: Livewire Electric

Owner: Clark County Aviation

• $195,981, HD–15618

2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Medical office remodel

Contractor: Alan Jeskey Builders

Owner: Parikh Nutan MD

• $171,654, LV–16-57355

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $171,654, LV–16-57360

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $171,654, LV–16-57363

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $171,654, LV–16-57366

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $171,654, LV–16-57368

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $171,654, LV–16-57369

9005 W. Oquendo Road, Apartment building

Contractor: Picerne Construction Corp.

Owner: Picerne Oquendo

• $150,000, LV–331527

5770 Centennial Center Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: Kalb Industries of Nevada

• $143,000, HD–15602

168 N. Gibson Road, Commercial remodel

Contractor: Beacon Southwest

Owner: Holdco One Sub #1

• $120,000, LV–16-55115

6587 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Retail remodel

Contractor: Burke Special Projects

Owner: TS LV

• $118,450, LV–324878

750 S. Rampart Blvd., Restaurant remodel

Contractor: RJ Loerwald Construction CO.

• $118,050, HD–15575

601 Executive Airport Drive, Commercial addition

Contractor: R & O Construction Co.

Owner: Levi Strauss & Co.

• $110,000, LV–16-56955

6862 Gilespie St., Plumbing

Contractor: Tab Contractors

Owner: Bartsas Mary 9

• $103,291, LV–16-56489

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Casino remodel

Contractor: Austin General Contracting

Owner: Caesars Palace Realty Corp.

• $100,000, LV–329472

475 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Retail remodel

Contractor: Shrader & Martinez Construction