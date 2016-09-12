Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


By ULF BUCHHOLZ
LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

• Castaneda Car Wash

2428 Clayton St., North Las Vegas 89030

Pedro Castaneda

• Ewing Bros. Auto Body

2201 N. Commerce St., North Las Vegas 89030

Jay T. Ewing

• Fair Repair Auto Shop

745 W. Sunset Road, Henderson 89011

Rashonda O’Bryant at 702-570-1211

• Las Vegas Auto Sales

2560 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas 89032

Amilia Merhi

• Las Vegas Car And Truck

1616 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Danny L. Walker at 702-600-6200

• Momentum Advanced Motorsports

5240 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Eric Larsen at 702-368-2886

• Morejon’s Transport

1454 Lodgepole Drive, Henderson 89014

Jorge Lazaro at 702-533-6195

• Sal’s Auto Shop

4561 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas 89110

Salvador Andrade-Vaca at 702-338-3621

• Trans Plus 2

1725 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89108

Eliceo Torres-Reyes at 702-278-3239

CONSTRUCTION

• Ecamsecure

6504 Boulder Ranch Ave., Henderson 89011

Chris Coffey at 310-878-8122

• Kaitov Handyman

11999 Giles St., Las Vegas 89183

Benjamin Gukasian at 702-330-6595

• Marshman Construction

41601 Cherry St., Las Vegas 92562

Gary Marshman at 951-698-3550

• Master Mechanical

471 Mission Springs St., Henderson 89052

Samuel Ditterline at 702-809-8570

• Vision Flooring

5 Sunset Way, Henderson 89014

Ron Erickson at 702-550-3000

EDUCATION

• All In Aviation

2830 N. Rancho Drive, North Las Vegas 89030

Lindsay Sallach

• American Heritage Firearms Safety Training

595 Campus Oaks Court, Las Vegas 89183

Tracy B. Godfrey at 702-845-3056

• Institute of Modern Tattooing

4480 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169

Jason Wetzel at 702-912-4851

ENTERTAINMENT

• Caliente Adventures

30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson 89011

Wiley Bradshaw at 702-250-2309

• Frederick King

4515 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89147

Frederick King at 702-286-1311

• Red

512 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101

Rod J. Perdew at 818-219-5993

• SPZ Enterprises

6735 Treble Clef Ave., Las Vegas 89139

Bryan Zagury at 702-358-2300

• Santacroce Models

6671 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89119

Ryan Klaasen at 702-802-8909

• VR Adventures

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109

Andrew Felsher at 818-584-6667

• Vegas Group Entertainment

6525 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89118

Anthony Marcum at 702-813-2052

• Vegas Nights VIP

10175 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Mark Snyder at 702-427-8337

• Vegas VIP

4290 Cameron St., Las Vegas 89103

Daniel Nunes at 800-920-8847

FINANCIAL SERVICES

• Meritage Financial Group

2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052

Steve Suesoeff at 877-467-7392

• Stareagle Insurance Group

4055 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119

Roel C. Fernandez at 702-582-2211

• T. Dehoff Insurance Agency

2561 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson 89014

Tedman Dehoff at 702-843-5843

FOOD SERVICES

• Bass Cafe Grill & Terrace

900 Karen Ave., Las Vegas 89109

Yolanda P. Bailey at 702-294-0282

• Danna’s Caribbean Grill

321 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Lisbet Borges Fernandez at 702-788-8039

• HLWD GRND

1001 N. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106

Asia Blackwell at 702-354-2769

• Health Binge

7345 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Gerome D. Sapp at 317-748-3110

• I Am Thai Cuisine

310 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119

Kamol Amarapayark at 702-963-5178

• Jimmy Johns

2595 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89030

Brian D. Catlin

• Joe Philly’s Pizza

6400 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Karen Martirosyan at 702-826-4220

• Joey’s Pizza

2333 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89108

Nabil Issa at 702-631-1111

Kabobalicious

4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Michael Gerogeos at 702-538-0774

• Poke Express

19 S. Stephanie St., Henderson 89012

Allison Iha at 808-341-6895

• Prosecco

8878 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89123

Jenny Kim at 714-915-3667

• Seoul Garden BBQ

953 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

David Siyol Ryu at 213-210-5488

• Standard & Pour

11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052

Scott Frost at 702-629-5523

• Sushi Hero

3870 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121

Byunggun Kang at 702-287-5874

HEALTH CARE

• 1Heart Caregiver Services

1210 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Ferdinand U. Vasquez at 702-330-9315

• A Touch of Utopia

6323 Blushing Willow St., North Las Vegas 89081

Leah Rigby

• Allcare Foot & Ankle Clinic

2380 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89128

Eunah Hong at 702-522-7731

• Best Urgent Care

4205 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas 89147

Shazia Hamid at 702-293-6700

• Brent Bornemeier

1485 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014

Brent Bornemeier at 702-899-1973

• Complete Family Care Center

600 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson 89014

Juan C. Martinez-Moreno at 702-558-6366

• Family Doctors of Green Valley

2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Ravi S. Ramanathan at 702-616-9471

• Gang Wu

7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas 89118

Gang Wu at 702-541-2969

• Good Day Adult In Home Care

8472 Birthstone Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Nada Kalandos at 702-630-6090

• Guilan Xiang

3150 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Guilan Xiang at 626-715-6299

• Hong Jie Hui

3563 Malafia Cir Las Vegas, Nv 89103, Las Vegas 89103

Hong Jie Hui at 702-908-8858

• Huizhen Zheng

4183 Mississippi Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Huizhen Zheng at 725-666-5019

• JML Foot Spa

7080 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Jovelyn Del Rosario at 702-262-0110

• Jing Qian

6142 Carter Caves Ave., Las Vegas 89139

Jing Qian at 646-671-1619

• Leah McBirney

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

Leah McBirney at 702-436-1010

• Matthew Dropulic

132 Lions Den Ave., North Las Vegas 89031

Matthew S. Dropulic

• Michael Scheneman

270 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89169

Michael Scheneman at 702-802-8451

• Sunrise Children’s Dentistry

3196 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89109

Cody Hughes at 702-623-1633

• Valencia’ Massage & Skincare

7331 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Irma Garcia at 702-349-1917

• Zhanfu Ma

3962 Redwood St., Las Vegas 89103

Zhanfu Ma at 626-789-4663

• Zudao Reflexology

3460 Arville St., Las Vegas 89102

Dong Ping Zhang at 702-248-8881

MAINTENANCE

• A Complete Cleaning Services

2253 Bassler St., North Las Vegas 89030

Angel O. Perez

• California Auto Shop & Transmission

2586 Meadows Ave., Las Vegas 89101

Juan M. Magana at 702-333-1686

• Century Auto Body

1906 S. Mojave., Las Vegas 89104

Anderson Voss at 702-622-4589

• Chuy’s Transmissions

4305 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Christian Yusami Gutierrez at 702-806-7479

• Diamond Collision Center

4350 Arville St., Las Vegas 89103

Edward Alaydi at 702-340-0609

• HEK Filters And Maintenance

7491 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Mark Garcia at 702-743-1284

• Iphix Mobile Smartphone and Computer Repair

3370 S. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas 89117

Eunha Yoon at 702-375-5873

• Osorio’s Handyman & Maintenance

5849 Addy Lane, North Las Vegas 89081

Ricardo Osorio-Timoteo

• Pest Control Solutions

3044 Pavilio Drive, Henderson 89044

Somtwin Khemvisay at 702-272-2329

• Straight Up Tanning

6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Amy J. Giattino at 702-871-8267

• Tiger Appliance Repair

6130 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

Peter G. Kirov at 702-526-0905

• Vegas LED Lighting

6732 Arctic Breeze St., North Las Vegas 89084

Brian Jung

• Vegas Led Lighting

6732 Arctic Breeze St., Las Vegas 89084

Brian Jung at 702-305-1506

MANUFACTURING

• LED Innovations

7780 Duneville St., Las Vegas 89139

Craig Schreiber at 702-988-9392

MISCELLANEOUS

• MBNV Investments

4222 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030

Mitch Britten

PERSONAL SERVICES

• Dana’s Nails & Spa

9425 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Xuan T. McGimsey at 702-880-1888

• Edilbert Salon & Barber Shop

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169

Edilberto Rosabal Mora at 702-972-3902

• Kevin Santamaria

4231 White Sands Ave., Las Vegas 89121

Kevin Santamaria at 702-238-8431

• Las Vegas Parking

11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052

Mark Malone at 702-697-8656

• Legend Cleaners

11700 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89138

Kang S. Yu at 702-807-9359

• My Brindle of Joy

3705 Vincelli Ave., North Las Vegas 89031

Angela Valenti

• Nails And Salon

553 E. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89169

Roya Aliyar at 702-354-1509

• Relaxed & Lacquered

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183

Anna Marie Zaldivar-James at 702-927-8831

• Sarina Azzarelli Semeraro

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183

Sarina Azzarelli Semeraro at 702-429-1341

• Valley Eyebrow Threading

3030 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas 89031

Gokul S. Gurung

• Walk Breezily

8810 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89123

Wanyi Liu at 702-445-3585

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• Denning Counseling

7495 W. Azure Drive, Las Vegas 89130

Jane E. Denning at 774-219-1160

• Donn W. Prokopius Attorney at Law

3407 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Donn W. Prokopius at 702-474-0500

• Massey & Associates Law Firm

7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Aug.a Massey at 702-722-9906

• 22nd Century Technologies

5353 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89146

Kulpreet Singh at 888-998-7284

• Attorney Brent Carson

7935 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Brent Carson at 702-471-1111

• Bluskytechgroup

9025 Mohawk St., Las Vegas 89139

Anne H. Barrett at 661-350-8942

• Certified Nannies of America

170 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson 89012

Jeanessa J. Zipori at 188-855-6266

• DB Labs

4425 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Susan Bunce at 702-296-6929

• Elegant Wine Design

8131 Palace Estate Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Sonya Talkington at 702-556-7492

• Liberty Tax Services

6140 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Yolanda Flores at 702-716-5778

• Lottery Originations

3993 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169

Bernard Angelo at 702-866-2247

• Mulliner Law Group

101 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas 89109

Timothy Mulliner at 702-240-8545

• Perfect Pages

3140 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108

Jorge M. Linares at 702-722-9244

• Quinlan Construction Consulting

4122 W. Maulding Ave., Las Vegas 89139

Adam Rodgers Quinlan at 702-274-4150

Syzygent

4100 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

Scott Houdek at 702-703-6007

RETAIL

• Addicted Glory

3626 Dutchmans Vine Court, North Las Vegas 89081

Jayde C. Garcia

• All American Signs & Graphics

4850 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

Pamela Y. Colbert at 866-317-7033

• Chavo Style

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Adrian Saldana at 702-409-5533

• Djavokhir R. Rashidov

3625 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Djavokhir R. Rashidov at 203-821-1732

• Doco Pet

51 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89101

Jaehee Yen at 702-592-2450

• Doctor Flames Windowscapes

5333 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118

Mark K. Jones at 702-768-5101

• Eudora Life

6366 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89113

Ruijie Wang at 702-248-0106

• Eva’s Linen

6055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89156

Eva Trujillo at 702-582-0422

• Foresight Signs

6608 Pine Siskin Place, North Las Vegas 89084

Chris Wuester

• Frasers Mercantile

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Patricia L. Fraser at 702-308-2600

• Hot Dogs-N-More

9955 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

Cathy J. Konitzer at 702-556-7477

• Intellectus Coffee

700 College Drive, Henderson 89002

Jonathan Zamora Hernandez at 702-755-9230

• Keller Hearing

5741 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148

Ryan Langson at 702-527-3275

• LV Swag

2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107

Albert Brown at 310-626-2858

• Lip Legend

51 Belle Essence Ave., Las Vegas 89123

Breanna Khounphinith Vu at 702-773-0392

• Napoleon Club

6147 La Palma Pkwy., Las Vegas 89118

Son V. Vu at 702-401-9399

• Nevada Weighing

3470 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89120

David Martinez at 702-413-8738

• Signarama-Summerlin

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Sumi Kim at 949-742-2295

• Silver State Materials

500 Pilot Road, Las Vegas 89119

Jeffrey Matthews at 702-893-6557

• Sleep Like A Dream

4225 Fidus Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Rob Bassett at 702-582-0273

• Spirit Halloween Superstores

701 Marks St., Henderson 89014

Brinnon R. Scott at 505-350-4183

• Superior Games & Vending

450 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101

Laurence Galbraith at 954-907-7346

• TB Sales

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Timothy Burgess at 910-286-5547

• Travel Babeez

10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Vin Wu at 702-704-4926

• Vanderhall

4305 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Houston Crosta at 702-343-5727

• Yellow Box Corp.

6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Ko Eun Yoon at 702-272-0940

SECONDHAND SALES

• Carphabet

6230 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Adrian Gonczarek at 702-850-1096

• The Car Depo Auto Sales

3735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89115

Juan M. Alfaro Beltran at 702-355-1625

SUPPORT SERVICES

• ASI Landscaping

1350 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89119

Vanesa A. Bonilla-Vazquez at 702-980-8174

• AZ Prime Lock and Key Service

9842 Erins Grove Court, Las Vegas 89147

Behrooz S. Sarvestani at 520-971-7162

• HPCF Corp.

3993 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169

Edward J. Kane at 702-866-2247

• Jinfeng Express

3541 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Di Chang at 626-510-3178

• John Rosenfeld

6624 Brent Scott St., North Las Vegas 89086

John M. Rosenfeld

• Luxury Home Services

4625 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Brian Petruzzelli at 702-629-3419

• Pacifica Media

3470 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89120

Marcella Reyes at 702-606-9716

• Paper Bag Beauty

1400 S. 3rd St. , Las Vegas 89104

Taylor Gresen-Mckenzie at 702-544-6109

• Precise Logistics

7330 Eastgate Road, Henderson 89011

Debra C. Martinez at 951-367-1037

• Sander Gonzalez

859 Hickock St., Las Vegas 89110

Sander Gonzalez at 702-807-2709

• Servlaw

9618 W. Cherokee Ave., Las Vegas 89147

David McClelland at 702-688-9091

• Skyline Events

2500 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas 89120

Eric Rye at 949-335-8590

• Tekstratex

720 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Leonard V. Davis

• United Carpet

4660 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Luis G. Garcia at 702-742-6716

WHOLESALE

• Koncep USA

6366 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89113

Yan Jinzhou at 702-248-0106

• Spillvak

6960 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89113

Cory Roberts at 949-275-7076