BUSINESS LICENSES

AUTOMOTIVE
• Castaneda Car Wash
2428 Clayton St., North Las Vegas 89030
Pedro Castaneda
• Ewing Bros. Auto Body
2201 N. Commerce St., North Las Vegas 89030
Jay T. Ewing
• Fair Repair Auto Shop
745 W. Sunset Road, Henderson 89011
Rashonda O’Bryant at 702-570-1211
• Las Vegas Auto Sales
2560 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas 89032
Amilia Merhi
• Las Vegas Car And Truck
1616 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Danny L. Walker at 702-600-6200
• Momentum Advanced Motorsports
5240 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Eric Larsen at 702-368-2886
• Morejon’s Transport
1454 Lodgepole Drive, Henderson 89014
Jorge Lazaro at 702-533-6195
• Sal’s Auto Shop
4561 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas 89110
Salvador Andrade-Vaca at 702-338-3621
• Trans Plus 2
1725 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89108
Eliceo Torres-Reyes at 702-278-3239
CONSTRUCTION
• Ecamsecure
6504 Boulder Ranch Ave., Henderson 89011
Chris Coffey at 310-878-8122
• Kaitov Handyman
11999 Giles St., Las Vegas 89183
Benjamin Gukasian at 702-330-6595
• Marshman Construction
41601 Cherry St., Las Vegas 92562
Gary Marshman at 951-698-3550
• Master Mechanical
471 Mission Springs St., Henderson 89052
Samuel Ditterline at 702-809-8570
• Vision Flooring
5 Sunset Way, Henderson 89014
Ron Erickson at 702-550-3000
EDUCATION
• All In Aviation
2830 N. Rancho Drive, North Las Vegas 89030
Lindsay Sallach
• American Heritage Firearms Safety Training
595 Campus Oaks Court, Las Vegas 89183
Tracy B. Godfrey at 702-845-3056
• Institute of Modern Tattooing
4480 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169
Jason Wetzel at 702-912-4851
ENTERTAINMENT
• Caliente Adventures
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson 89011
Wiley Bradshaw at 702-250-2309
• Frederick King
4515 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89147
Frederick King at 702-286-1311
• Red
512 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101
Rod J. Perdew at 818-219-5993
• SPZ Enterprises
6735 Treble Clef Ave., Las Vegas 89139
Bryan Zagury at 702-358-2300
• Santacroce Models
6671 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89119
Ryan Klaasen at 702-802-8909
• VR Adventures
3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109
Andrew Felsher at 818-584-6667
• Vegas Group Entertainment
6525 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89118
Anthony Marcum at 702-813-2052
• Vegas Nights VIP
10175 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Mark Snyder at 702-427-8337
• Vegas VIP
4290 Cameron St., Las Vegas 89103
Daniel Nunes at 800-920-8847
FINANCIAL SERVICES
• Meritage Financial Group
2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052
Steve Suesoeff at 877-467-7392
• Stareagle Insurance Group
4055 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119
Roel C. Fernandez at 702-582-2211
• T. Dehoff Insurance Agency
2561 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson 89014
Tedman Dehoff at 702-843-5843
FOOD SERVICES
• Bass Cafe Grill & Terrace
900 Karen Ave., Las Vegas 89109
Yolanda P. Bailey at 702-294-0282
• Danna’s Caribbean Grill
321 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Lisbet Borges Fernandez at 702-788-8039
• HLWD GRND
1001 N. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106
Asia Blackwell at 702-354-2769
• Health Binge
7345 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Gerome D. Sapp at 317-748-3110
• I Am Thai Cuisine
310 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119
Kamol Amarapayark at 702-963-5178
• Jimmy Johns
2595 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89030
Brian D. Catlin
• Joe Philly’s Pizza
6400 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Karen Martirosyan at 702-826-4220
• Joey’s Pizza
2333 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89108
Nabil Issa at 702-631-1111
• Kabobalicious
4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Michael Gerogeos at 702-538-0774
• Poke Express
19 S. Stephanie St., Henderson 89012
Allison Iha at 808-341-6895
• Prosecco
8878 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89123
Jenny Kim at 714-915-3667
• Seoul Garden BBQ
953 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
David Siyol Ryu at 213-210-5488
• Standard & Pour
11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052
Scott Frost at 702-629-5523
• Sushi Hero
3870 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121
Byunggun Kang at 702-287-5874
HEALTH CARE
• 1Heart Caregiver Services
1210 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Ferdinand U. Vasquez at 702-330-9315
• A Touch of Utopia
6323 Blushing Willow St., North Las Vegas 89081
Leah Rigby
• Allcare Foot & Ankle Clinic
2380 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89128
Eunah Hong at 702-522-7731
• Best Urgent Care
4205 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas 89147
Shazia Hamid at 702-293-6700
• Brent Bornemeier
1485 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014
Brent Bornemeier at 702-899-1973
• Complete Family Care Center
600 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson 89014
Juan C. Martinez-Moreno at 702-558-6366
• Family Doctors of Green Valley
2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Ravi S. Ramanathan at 702-616-9471
• Gang Wu
7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas 89118
Gang Wu at 702-541-2969
• Good Day Adult In Home Care
8472 Birthstone Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Nada Kalandos at 702-630-6090
• Guilan Xiang
3150 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Guilan Xiang at 626-715-6299
• Hong Jie Hui
3563 Malafia Cir Las Vegas, Nv 89103, Las Vegas 89103
Hong Jie Hui at 702-908-8858
• Huizhen Zheng
4183 Mississippi Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Huizhen Zheng at 725-666-5019
• JML Foot Spa
7080 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Jovelyn Del Rosario at 702-262-0110
• Jing Qian
6142 Carter Caves Ave., Las Vegas 89139
Jing Qian at 646-671-1619
• Leah McBirney
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
Leah McBirney at 702-436-1010
• Matthew Dropulic
132 Lions Den Ave., North Las Vegas 89031
Matthew S. Dropulic
• Michael Scheneman
270 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89169
Michael Scheneman at 702-802-8451
• Sunrise Children’s Dentistry
3196 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89109
Cody Hughes at 702-623-1633
• Valencia’ Massage & Skincare
7331 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Irma Garcia at 702-349-1917
• Zhanfu Ma
3962 Redwood St., Las Vegas 89103
Zhanfu Ma at 626-789-4663
• Zudao Reflexology
3460 Arville St., Las Vegas 89102
Dong Ping Zhang at 702-248-8881
MAINTENANCE
• A Complete Cleaning Services
2253 Bassler St., North Las Vegas 89030
Angel O. Perez
• California Auto Shop & Transmission
2586 Meadows Ave., Las Vegas 89101
Juan M. Magana at 702-333-1686
• Century Auto Body
1906 S. Mojave., Las Vegas 89104
Anderson Voss at 702-622-4589
• Chuy’s Transmissions
4305 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Christian Yusami Gutierrez at 702-806-7479
• Diamond Collision Center
4350 Arville St., Las Vegas 89103
Edward Alaydi at 702-340-0609
• HEK Filters And Maintenance
7491 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Mark Garcia at 702-743-1284
• Iphix Mobile Smartphone and Computer Repair
3370 S. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas 89117
Eunha Yoon at 702-375-5873
• Osorio’s Handyman & Maintenance
5849 Addy Lane, North Las Vegas 89081
Ricardo Osorio-Timoteo
• Pest Control Solutions
3044 Pavilio Drive, Henderson 89044
Somtwin Khemvisay at 702-272-2329
• Straight Up Tanning
6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Amy J. Giattino at 702-871-8267
• Tiger Appliance Repair
6130 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
Peter G. Kirov at 702-526-0905
• Vegas LED Lighting
6732 Arctic Breeze St., North Las Vegas 89084
Brian Jung
• Vegas Led Lighting
6732 Arctic Breeze St., Las Vegas 89084
Brian Jung at 702-305-1506
MANUFACTURING
• LED Innovations
7780 Duneville St., Las Vegas 89139
Craig Schreiber at 702-988-9392
MISCELLANEOUS
• MBNV Investments
4222 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030
Mitch Britten
PERSONAL SERVICES
• Dana’s Nails & Spa
9425 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Xuan T. McGimsey at 702-880-1888
• Edilbert Salon & Barber Shop
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169
Edilberto Rosabal Mora at 702-972-3902
• Kevin Santamaria
4231 White Sands Ave., Las Vegas 89121
Kevin Santamaria at 702-238-8431
• Las Vegas Parking
11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052
Mark Malone at 702-697-8656
• Legend Cleaners
11700 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89138
Kang S. Yu at 702-807-9359
• My Brindle of Joy
3705 Vincelli Ave., North Las Vegas 89031
Angela Valenti
• Nails And Salon
553 E. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89169
Roya Aliyar at 702-354-1509
• Relaxed & Lacquered
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183
Anna Marie Zaldivar-James at 702-927-8831
• Sarina Azzarelli Semeraro
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183
Sarina Azzarelli Semeraro at 702-429-1341
• Valley Eyebrow Threading
3030 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas 89031
Gokul S. Gurung
• Walk Breezily
8810 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89123
Wanyi Liu at 702-445-3585
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• Denning Counseling
7495 W. Azure Drive, Las Vegas 89130
Jane E. Denning at 774-219-1160
• Donn W. Prokopius Attorney at Law
3407 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Donn W. Prokopius at 702-474-0500
• Massey & Associates Law Firm
7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Aug.a Massey at 702-722-9906
• 22nd Century Technologies
5353 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89146
Kulpreet Singh at 888-998-7284
• Attorney Brent Carson
7935 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Brent Carson at 702-471-1111
• Bluskytechgroup
9025 Mohawk St., Las Vegas 89139
Anne H. Barrett at 661-350-8942
• Certified Nannies of America
170 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson 89012
Jeanessa J. Zipori at 188-855-6266
• DB Labs
4425 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Susan Bunce at 702-296-6929
• Elegant Wine Design
8131 Palace Estate Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Sonya Talkington at 702-556-7492
• Liberty Tax Services
6140 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Yolanda Flores at 702-716-5778
• Lottery Originations
3993 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169
Bernard Angelo at 702-866-2247
• Mulliner Law Group
101 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas 89109
Timothy Mulliner at 702-240-8545
• Perfect Pages
3140 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108
Jorge M. Linares at 702-722-9244
• Quinlan Construction Consulting
4122 W. Maulding Ave., Las Vegas 89139
Adam Rodgers Quinlan at 702-274-4150
• Syzygent
4100 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
Scott Houdek at 702-703-6007
RETAIL
• Addicted Glory
3626 Dutchmans Vine Court, North Las Vegas 89081
Jayde C. Garcia
• All American Signs & Graphics
4850 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
Pamela Y. Colbert at 866-317-7033
• Chavo Style
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Adrian Saldana at 702-409-5533
• Djavokhir R. Rashidov
3625 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Djavokhir R. Rashidov at 203-821-1732
• Doco Pet
51 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89101
Jaehee Yen at 702-592-2450
• Doctor Flames Windowscapes
5333 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118
Mark K. Jones at 702-768-5101
• Eudora Life
6366 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89113
Ruijie Wang at 702-248-0106
• Eva’s Linen
6055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89156
Eva Trujillo at 702-582-0422
• Foresight Signs
6608 Pine Siskin Place, North Las Vegas 89084
Chris Wuester
• Frasers Mercantile
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Patricia L. Fraser at 702-308-2600
• Hot Dogs-N-More
9955 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
Cathy J. Konitzer at 702-556-7477
• Intellectus Coffee
700 College Drive, Henderson 89002
Jonathan Zamora Hernandez at 702-755-9230
• Keller Hearing
5741 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148
Ryan Langson at 702-527-3275
• LV Swag
2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107
Albert Brown at 310-626-2858
• Lip Legend
51 Belle Essence Ave., Las Vegas 89123
Breanna Khounphinith Vu at 702-773-0392
• Napoleon Club
6147 La Palma Pkwy., Las Vegas 89118
Son V. Vu at 702-401-9399
• Nevada Weighing
3470 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89120
David Martinez at 702-413-8738
• Signarama-Summerlin
7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Sumi Kim at 949-742-2295
• Silver State Materials
500 Pilot Road, Las Vegas 89119
Jeffrey Matthews at 702-893-6557
• Sleep Like A Dream
4225 Fidus Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Rob Bassett at 702-582-0273
• Spirit Halloween Superstores
701 Marks St., Henderson 89014
Brinnon R. Scott at 505-350-4183
• Superior Games & Vending
450 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101
Laurence Galbraith at 954-907-7346
• TB Sales
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Timothy Burgess at 910-286-5547
• Travel Babeez
10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Vin Wu at 702-704-4926
• Vanderhall
4305 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Houston Crosta at 702-343-5727
• Yellow Box Corp.
6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Ko Eun Yoon at 702-272-0940
SECONDHAND SALES
• Carphabet
6230 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Adrian Gonczarek at 702-850-1096
• The Car Depo Auto Sales
3735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89115
Juan M. Alfaro Beltran at 702-355-1625
SUPPORT SERVICES
• ASI Landscaping
1350 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89119
Vanesa A. Bonilla-Vazquez at 702-980-8174
• AZ Prime Lock and Key Service
9842 Erins Grove Court, Las Vegas 89147
Behrooz S. Sarvestani at 520-971-7162
• HPCF Corp.
3993 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Las Vegas 89169
Edward J. Kane at 702-866-2247
• Jinfeng Express
3541 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Di Chang at 626-510-3178
• John Rosenfeld
6624 Brent Scott St., North Las Vegas 89086
John M. Rosenfeld
• Luxury Home Services
4625 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Brian Petruzzelli at 702-629-3419
• Pacifica Media
3470 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89120
Marcella Reyes at 702-606-9716
• Paper Bag Beauty
1400 S. 3rd St. , Las Vegas 89104
Taylor Gresen-Mckenzie at 702-544-6109
• Precise Logistics
7330 Eastgate Road, Henderson 89011
Debra C. Martinez at 951-367-1037
• Sander Gonzalez
859 Hickock St., Las Vegas 89110
Sander Gonzalez at 702-807-2709
• Servlaw
9618 W. Cherokee Ave., Las Vegas 89147
David McClelland at 702-688-9091
• Skyline Events
2500 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas 89120
Eric Rye at 949-335-8590
• Tekstratex
720 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Leonard V. Davis
• United Carpet
4660 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Luis G. Garcia at 702-742-6716
WHOLESALE
• Koncep USA
6366 Montessouri St., Las Vegas 89113
Yan Jinzhou at 702-248-0106
• Spillvak
6960 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89113
Cory Roberts at 949-275-7076