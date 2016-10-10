BUSINESS LICENSES

AUTOMOTIVE
• All Budget Car Wash and Detailing
3744 White Ivory Court, Las Vegas 89147
Abar Zioryan at 702-372-2054
• Complete DMV Serices
515 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Danil Fomine at 702-756-0094
• Done Right Mobile Detail
5414 Gold One Lane, Las Vegas 89122
Jerome K. Zuniga at 702-717-7171
• Jorge’s Car Wash
4155 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Jorge Maciel-Cruz at 702-936-2015
• Kings Towing
4701 E. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89115
Ricardo Reyes at 702-497-2433
• Kreative Auto Refinishing
3100 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101
Keith Flowers at 702-568-0977
• We Care Mobile Car Wash
5467 Petaca Road, Las Vegas 89122
Leslie Susan Mclean at 702-502-3683
CONSTRUCTION
• A+ Home Repair Service
7757 Round Court, Las Vegas 89123
Donna J. Lewis at 702-504-5579
• All American Finishing
6225 Harrison Drive, Las Vegas 89120
Laurencio Alvarez at 702-722-3197
• Building Consensus
6077 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148
William J. Rigdon at 702-733-6363
• Comtech Communications System
3013 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108
Thomas Holdmann II at 702-221-9221
• Dent Plumbing Dba Roto-Rooter
900 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89011
Raymond Dent at 702-646-7501
• Dr Electric Services, Inc.
2367 Moorpark Way, Henderson 89014
Roger A. Fisher at 702-348-6095
• Global Design & Construction
9534 Castillana Court, Las Vegas 89147
Shay Assaiag
• Global Design & Construction
9534 Castillana Court, Las Vegas 89147
Shay Assaiag at 877-632-3646
• Maintenance First
6277 Elvido Ave., Las Vegas 89122
Albert L. Rodriguez at 702-840-8209
• Maintenance First
6277 Elvido Ave., Las Vegas 89122
Albert L. Rodriguez at 702-840-8209
• Medalla General Services
3145 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121
Serafin A. Medalla at 408-841-3260
• Nate’s Handyman
5719 Argenta Habitat Ave., Las Vegas 89139
Nathaniel Hall at 702-357-5137
• Nu-Look Renovation
6436 Duck Hill Springs Drive, Las Vegas 89122
Sergio Meza at 702-517-7414
• Rio Stone Tile
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Jose M. Avila-Rios at 702-265-9038
• S&D Handyman
4742 San Rafael Ave., Las Vegas 89120
Diego F. Correa-Rios at 702-439-4413
EDUCATION
• #1 $8 Dollars Easy Traffic School.com
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Kathrina Morera at 866-719-2159
• #1 A Easy Saving Traffic School.com
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Nelly Shabtai at 888-618-1643
• #1 Adummiestrafficschool.com
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Lawrence Morera at 888-852-2826
• 007 Driving School
3627 Jicama St., Las Vegas 89103
Andy Yu at 626-588-8585
• A Way of Learning
200 W. Kimberly Drive, Henderson 89015
Daphne Hafen at 702-769-2958
• Career Development Solutions
7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Kevin M. Landry at 714-221-3112
• Fullout Dance Academy
8090 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
Jennifer Oliver at 702-466-7579
• Natasha Nile
2400 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89128
Natasha N. Dunning at 702-575-5339
• New Horizons Learning Group
7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Kevin M. Landy at 714-221-3112
• Rodd United
4240 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
Warisra Stevens at 702-331-4535
• Step It Up Fitness
871 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Mireyda C. Herrera at 702-280-7087
• The Bubblegum Gallery
1800 Industrial Road, Las Vegas 89102
Leslieann Farrell at 702-806-0930
ENTERTAINMENT
• Blast Bounce House
2620 Way, Las Vegas 89102
Darla R. Martin at 702-741-6543
• Purrfect LV
6340 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas 89120
Iman Aubrey at 702-310-6733
• Red Road Training
1505 S. Pavilion Drive, Las Vegas 89135
Steve Chayra at 702-506-7494
• The Innkeeper
3726 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89158
Jordan North at 888-918-3427
• The Lift Factory
6824 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89108
Nicholas D. Rhodes at 702-332-9887
EVENT SERVICES
• Elite At Badlands Golf Club
9119 Alta Drive, Las Vegas 89145
James K. Flatt at 702-363-0754
FINANCIAL SERVICES
• Royalty One Enterprises
2420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052
Eric Barbaro at 702-901-5113
FOOD SERVICES
• Chef KP Creations
750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas 89145
Aaron Klafter-Phillips at 702-526-8744
• El Pollo Mobile
621 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89101
Fernando Montanez Cardenas at 702-462-1710
• Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
7080 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Shehzad Gill at 817-991-6918
• Greens and Proteins
353 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas 89101
Greg Jarmolowich at 702-813-4312
• La Flor Es Michoacan
4161 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Martina V. Rivera Herrera at 702-699-5507
• Ninja Fit Meals
1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Alexander Lee at 702-338-4008
• Panaderia Don Berna
1061 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas 89106
Yolanda Franco at 702-479-8427
• Picanha Steak Truck
4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Luis Fernandez-Nava at 702-912-9453
• Rainbow Kitchen
7537 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Sally Lei at 702-960-7577
• The Bar @ Trails Village
1916 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas 89134
Peter Simon II at 702-979-6005
• The Cupcakery
7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Ricardo Gudino at 702-748-3425
• Vegeway
7790 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Danny T. Choi at 702-336-8229
HEALTH CARE
• Anna Burkemper
6332 Anza Lane, Las Vegas 89108
Anna Burkemper at 312-206-3412
• CalmYourself
8901 Sherwood Park Drive, Las Vegas 89131
Shannon Pushaw at 949-525-0299
• Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery
6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149
Jesse Falk at 702-800-2927
• Chuan Hua He
4406 Fernbrook Road, Las Vegas 89103
Chuan Hua He at 626-267-1282
• Emily Clark
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183
Emily Clark at 702-575-9130
• Faith Home Health Care
6845 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117
Faith Marie Unite at 702-474-9007
• Heavenly World Foot Spa
3585 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Kaishuang Liu at 702-248-8889
• Huiru Zhuang
5576 W. Rochelle Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Huiru Zhuang at 702-686-9551
• Jonathan G. Still MD
8685 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89123
Jonathan G. Still at 702-338-8818
• Liwa Kuang
8055 Buffalo Ranch Ave., Las Vegas 89147
Liwa Kuang at 702-690-8869
• Monique Miranda
1328 Meyer St., Las Vegas 89101
Monique Miranda at 702-327-7094
• Shi Bi Zhang
8321 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Shi Bi Zhang at 702-353-9222
• Shujia Fan
10100 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052
Shujia Fan at 702-287-3620
• Star Foot Spa
5599 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Michael Blanc at 702-456-0003
• The Green Sun Therapy
9810 Dryden Court, Las Vegas 89148
Anne Jelique Braceros at 702-469-7274
• Tornamassage
5286 Del Gado Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Yudilexis Torna Lopez at 702-272-7948
• Trillity Care Counseling
4760 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89121
Beverly N. Williams at 702-601-2697
• True House Calls
2024 E. Wigwam Ave., Las Vegas 89123
Allan Lunn Jr. at 702-986-3724
• VIP Primary Care
4903 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas 89108
Franklin Akioyame at 702-998-1200
• Virag P. Patel MD
7220 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas 89113
Virag Patel at 702-883-6474
• World Tree Healing Arts
5931 Moon Garden St., Las Vegas 89148
Miriamah Saba at 720-933-9874
• Xiao Hong Deng
4998 Wright View Drive, Las Vegas 89120
Xiao Hong Deng at 626-757-6288
• Ying Yu
4573 Sirius Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Ying Yu at 702-290-6268
• Yueming Huang
3627 Jicama St., Las Vegas 89103
Yueming Huang at 702-826-9398
• Yuqi Ou
6183 Meadowgrass Lane, Las Vegas 89103
Yuqi Ou at 646-707-7170
MAINTENANCE
• American Appliance Company
4730 Rockvale Drive, Las Vegas 89103
Ivan Vasilev at 702-701-8557
• American Junk Solutions
2831 St Rose Pkwy., Las Vegas 89052
Felix Soto at 240-374-2473
• Colichih
11 Bishopsgate Terrace, Henderson 89074
Patricia Medina at 702-488-6975
• E-Z Remodeling
2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Susi Venegas
• J&R Auto Repair
3859 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Rene Beltran at 702-690-1569
• RW Handyman Professionals
2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Keith M. Robillard at 702-334-8594
• Tronic Repairs
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Torinn Elliot at 702-426-4330
• Viviana Gaytan
6539 Mammoth Canyon Place, North Las Vegas 89031
Viviana Gaytan
• Xtreme Flooring
3701 E. Tonopah Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Jose Estrada
MEDIA
• Redline Print Group
4318 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Jonathan Jarzen at 702-423-2514
• Veterans Reporter News
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Su Phelps at 702-642-7028
PERSONAL SERVICES
• Dale Mead
6835 Groveview Lane, Las Vegas 89103
Dale Mead at 702-497-8344
• Dawn Cleaners
4815 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas 89130
Joseph B. Hack at 702-894-4414
• Ethio Delivery Service
3650 Stober Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
Sara Fisseha Abraha at 702-927-0597
• Feel
900 Karen Ave., Las Vegas 89109
Annie Stanik at 702-531-5888
• Kaqun Wellness Spa
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139
Aniko Brown at 702-715-3770
• Las Vegas Spa
3133 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Las Vegas 89109
Chien Yu Chen at 702-945-4789
• Lotus Spa
445 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas 89123
Hui Chun Myers at 702-513-2748
• Lush Event Productions
2700 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89109
Stephanie Case at 702-608-3664
• Nail Garden
1207 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Margaret Tran at 702-369-1446
• Nails Attraction Salon
3945 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89147
Quyen Vu Spangler at 702-577-5248
• New Image Barber
2800 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Randall M. Benefiel at 702-384-8676
• San Juan Cores
2110 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89115
San Juan Cores at 702-266-5744
• Star Foot Spa
5599 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Michel Blanc at 702-456-0003
• Sterling 2 Cleaners
4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89147
Exiquio Hernandez at 702-220-5400
• The Stellar Experience
11147 Autumn Grove Court, Las Vegas 89135
Shirley Fugazzotto at 702-497-4843
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• Actus
3203 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89120
Darryl Lattimore at 702-403-4174
• Andreas Belmar Designs
10464 Calico Pines Ave., Las Vegas 89135
Andreas Belmar at 702-913-5316
• Azteca Services
3522 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas 89030
Zenia Carrasco
• Barton Consulting Group
1200 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
Lance Barton at 646-316-1179
• GHC Models
241 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Barbara Bell at 702-591-6698
• Headwrapz
3090 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89117
Grant Gravitt at 702-749-5315
• Heidari Law Group
400 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas 89101
Sam Ryan Heidari at 702-722-1500
• Hospitality Procurement & Design
340 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119
Anurag Bhatnagar at 702-493-7348
• Ideal Community Management
5785 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas 89149
Raynie White at 702-247-1115
• Judd J. Balmer Esq.
301 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89014
Judd J. Balmer at 702-642-4200
• Koeller Nebeker Carlson & Halu
400 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas 89101
Robert C. Carlson at 702-853-5500
• Lady Luck Law
626 S. Third St., Las Vegas 89101
Todd M. Leventhal at 702-605-5555
• Leavitt Legal Services
601 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas 89101
James T. Leavitt at 702-385-7444
• Lundellpolygraph
1920 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89104
Robert G. Lundell at 541-840-7878
• MW Consulting Professional Counseling Services
4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Mike Waller at 702-462-0316
• Marshall H. Waldman
388 Layla Bay St., Henderson 89014
Marshall H. Waldman at 503-869-4124
• Martin Law Pc.
732 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas 89101
Jon Martin at 702-335-5918
• Melissa Fisher
3501 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Melissa Fisher at 702-907-8111
• Modern Artistic
16 Cool Days Ave., Henderson 89002
April Bridges at 702-715-3515
• Moore Global Group
8235 Broward Lane, Las Vegas 89147
Devin Moore at 702-787-1272
• Mountain Vista Animal Hospital
4675 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121
Dennis C. Law at 702-458-8808
• Origin 8 Architecture
2955 Allariz Court, Las Vegas 89436
Martin Harsin at 775-525-9240
• Pacific Home Loans
1180 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas 89144
Shawn Nevin at 949-468-0889
• Shelley D. Krohn
510 S. Eigth St., Las Vegas 89101
Shelley D. Krohn at 702-421-2210
• Spirit Media
2620 Regatta Drive, Las Vegas 89128
Robert Dorazio at 702-460-6214
• TTI Group
2620 Regatta Drive, Las Vegas 89128
Katherine Caballer-Johnson at 970-445-7848
• USFantasy Sports
107 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119
Victor Salerno at 702-857-8757
REAL ESTATE
• JSH Enterprises
720 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104
Joseph S. Hutchings at 702-471-1585
RETAIL
• 24/7 Computers
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Jeffrey Solet at 702-352-5527
• A Vogue and Vine Story
8235 Broward Lane, Las Vegas 89147
Elisheba Barnard at 702-265-7758
• Alverrie Pinto
6623 Solitary Ave., Las Vegas 89110
Alverrie Pinto at 702-429-8846
• Arendte Jewelers
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Arelys Cabrera at 949-547-4828
• Avon
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Debra Benefield-Chambers at 702-379-1655
• Catsgotart.com
1927 Salvation St., Las Vegas 89115
Erica Michelle Murphy at 702-490-2595
• Childrens Formal
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Nereida Acero at 702-557-2179
• China Plus
2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89102
Bing Zhang at 702-868-7722
• DXC
696 Chepstow Ave., Las Vegas 89178
Paul Jones at 702-882-3715
• Fido’s Fine Dining
7875 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Marlyn Granados at 702-808-1084
• Foreign Beauty
3231 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89130
Cedric Hasan at 702-752-8308
• Gresham Foods
3110 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Bryan Gresham at 800-485-7414
• Harper Gray Studio
278 Jubilee Road, Henderson 89074
Mary Coxson at 702-305-9744
• Helen Shea Butter
2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107
Helen Brempong at 323-496-0421
• JB Auto Body Parts
1735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89115
Jose Contreras Juarez at 702-480-3268
• Keepsake Crystals
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Eran Hill at 702-504-6964
• Match Tuff
2081 Alyssa Jade Drive, Henderson 89052
Judy Schmidt at 877-628-2488
• Modernmist
5310 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146
Kieu A. Le at 209-834-6000
• My Pink Hare
1535 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014
Esther Rodriguez at 702-858-5556
• Naked Athletix Fitness
3013 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108
Michael Teagues at 702-929-8791
• Nicaro
2300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Kristin Kauth at 702-981-1313
• Nicole Arany
7400 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89123
Nicole Arany at 985-222-4687
• Niu Life Essentials
383 Harpers Ferry Ave., Las Vegas 89148
Michael Niu at 702-528-1174
• Orthopedic Motion
653 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas 89144
Brittany Stryker at 702-697-7070
• Pretty Girls Rock-Vegas
2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89102
Latasha Johnson at 734-525-8080
• Pure Promotions & Advertising
5275 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118
Michele R. Anthony at 702-248-0213
• Rainbow Handbags
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Sarra Marria Hoyos De Ojeda at 232-317-6048
• Sew In Style
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Halwalage C. Fernando at 702-823-9781
• The Flooring Warehouse
3311 Meade Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Dawn C. Schultz at 702-754-0800
• Tint Tech Window Films
2906 Evening Storm Court, North Las Vegas 89030
Edgar Zepeda
• Tobacco Leaf
6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Walid Sabra at 702-432-3000
• Uni & Co.
6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
Yoon Hwang at 702-577-8714
• Victory Martial Arts
6400 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas 89131
Sergio A. Von Schmeling at 702-360-5780
• Victory Printing
122 Industrial Park Road, Henderson 89074
Vincente E. Ebarb at 702-937-7337
• Visual Art Images
425 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101
Ann Mong at 702-460-6904
SUPPORT SERVICES
• Billpayconnect
8320 Way, Las Vegas 89178
One Arkangel at 702-769-3273
• Blackhawk Risk Management
101 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas 89109
Larry M. Wood at 702-949-1324
• Las Vegas Media
105 E. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Melissa McCormick at 702-586-3342
• Legal Medical Liens
4 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104
Keystone Consulting at 702-949-2000
• Los Gonzalez Landscape Service
6101 Blossom Knoll Ave., Las Vegas 89108
Pedro Gonzalez at 702-203-6373
• Luxe Urbane Events
9480 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89074
Candace D. Mays at 313-236-5482
• Pro Gaming League Nevada
450 Fremont St 280, Las Vegas 89101
Alex Igleman at 702-776-7000
• The NSE Group
4080 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169
Marita Walton at 702-625-1970
• True Pro Pressure Washing
6105 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89142
Casiana Analco at 702-986-3631
USED CAR DEALER
• First National Autos
3020 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89104
Jihad M. Rifai at 702-290-0560
WHOLESALE
• LV Beauty Distributors
4425 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
Genesis M. Rosas Virgen at 702-498-5474