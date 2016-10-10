Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

AUTOMOTIVE

• All Budget Car Wash and Detailing

3744 White Ivory Court, Las Vegas 89147

Abar Zioryan at 702-372-2054

• Complete DMV Serices

515 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Danil Fomine at 702-756-0094

• Done Right Mobile Detail

5414 Gold One Lane, Las Vegas 89122

Jerome K. Zuniga at 702-717-7171

• Jorge’s Car Wash

4155 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Jorge Maciel-Cruz at 702-936-2015

• Kings Towing

4701 E. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89115

Ricardo Reyes at 702-497-2433

• Kreative Auto Refinishing

3100 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89101

Keith Flowers at 702-568-0977

• We Care Mobile Car Wash

5467 Petaca Road, Las Vegas 89122

Leslie Susan Mclean at 702-502-3683

CONSTRUCTION

• A+ Home Repair Service

7757 Round Court, Las Vegas 89123

Donna J. Lewis at 702-504-5579

• All American Finishing

6225 Harrison Drive, Las Vegas 89120

Laurencio Alvarez at 702-722-3197

• Building Consensus

6077 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148

William J. Rigdon at 702-733-6363

• Comtech Communications System

3013 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108

Thomas Holdmann II at 702-221-9221

• Dent Plumbing Dba Roto-Rooter

900 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89011

Raymond Dent at 702-646-7501

• Dr Electric Services, Inc.

2367 Moorpark Way, Henderson 89014

Roger A. Fisher at 702-348-6095

• Global Design & Construction

9534 Castillana Court, Las Vegas 89147

Shay Assaiag

• Maintenance First

6277 Elvido Ave., Las Vegas 89122

Albert L. Rodriguez at 702-840-8209

• Medalla General Services

3145 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121

Serafin A. Medalla at 408-841-3260

• Nate’s Handyman

5719 Argenta Habitat Ave., Las Vegas 89139

Nathaniel Hall at 702-357-5137

• Nu-Look Renovation

6436 Duck Hill Springs Drive, Las Vegas 89122

Sergio Meza at 702-517-7414

• Rio Stone Tile

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Jose M. Avila-Rios at 702-265-9038

• S&D Handyman

4742 San Rafael Ave., Las Vegas 89120

Diego F. Correa-Rios at 702-439-4413

EDUCATION

• #1 $8 Dollars Easy Traffic School.com

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Kathrina Morera at 866-719-2159

• #1 A Easy Saving Traffic School.com

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Nelly Shabtai at 888-618-1643

• #1 Adummiestrafficschool.com

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Lawrence Morera at 888-852-2826

• 007 Driving School

3627 Jicama St., Las Vegas 89103

Andy Yu at 626-588-8585

• A Way of Learning

200 W. Kimberly Drive, Henderson 89015

Daphne Hafen at 702-769-2958

• Career Development Solutions

7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Kevin M. Landry at 714-221-3112

• Fullout Dance Academy

8090 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

Jennifer Oliver at 702-466-7579

• Natasha Nile

2400 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89128

Natasha N. Dunning at 702-575-5339

• New Horizons Learning Group

7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Kevin M. Landy at 714-221-3112

• Rodd United

4240 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

Warisra Stevens at 702-331-4535

• Step It Up Fitness

871 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110

Mireyda C. Herrera at 702-280-7087

• The Bubblegum Gallery

1800 Industrial Road, Las Vegas 89102

Leslieann Farrell at 702-806-0930

ENTERTAINMENT

• Blast Bounce House

2620 Way, Las Vegas 89102

Darla R. Martin at 702-741-6543

• Purrfect LV

6340 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas 89120

Iman Aubrey at 702-310-6733

• Red Road Training

1505 S. Pavilion Drive, Las Vegas 89135

Steve Chayra at 702-506-7494

• The Innkeeper

3726 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89158

Jordan North at 888-918-3427

• The Lift Factory

6824 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89108

Nicholas D. Rhodes at 702-332-9887

EVENT SERVICES

• Elite At Badlands Golf Club

9119 Alta Drive, Las Vegas 89145

James K. Flatt at 702-363-0754

FINANCIAL SERVICES

• Royalty One Enterprises

2420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89052

Eric Barbaro at 702-901-5113

FOOD SERVICES

• Chef KP Creations

750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas 89145

Aaron Klafter-Phillips at 702-526-8744

• El Pollo Mobile

621 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89101

Fernando Montanez Cardenas at 702-462-1710

• Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

7080 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Shehzad Gill at 817-991-6918

• Greens and Proteins

353 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas 89101

Greg Jarmolowich at 702-813-4312

• La Flor Es Michoacan

4161 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Martina V. Rivera Herrera at 702-699-5507

• Ninja Fit Meals

1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Alexander Lee at 702-338-4008

• Panaderia Don Berna

1061 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas 89106

Yolanda Franco at 702-479-8427

• Picanha Steak Truck

4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Luis Fernandez-Nava at 702-912-9453

• Rainbow Kitchen

7537 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Sally Lei at 702-960-7577

• The Bar @ Trails Village

1916 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas 89134

Peter Simon II at 702-979-6005

• The Cupcakery

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Ricardo Gudino at 702-748-3425

• Vegeway

7790 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Danny T. Choi at 702-336-8229

HEALTH CARE

• Anna Burkemper

6332 Anza Lane, Las Vegas 89108

Anna Burkemper at 312-206-3412

• CalmYourself

8901 Sherwood Park Drive, Las Vegas 89131

Shannon Pushaw at 949-525-0299

• Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery

6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149

Jesse Falk at 702-800-2927

• Chuan Hua He

4406 Fernbrook Road, Las Vegas 89103

Chuan Hua He at 626-267-1282

• Emily Clark

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89183

Emily Clark at 702-575-9130

• Faith Home Health Care

6845 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117

Faith Marie Unite at 702-474-9007

• Heavenly World Foot Spa

3585 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Kaishuang Liu at 702-248-8889

• Huiru Zhuang

5576 W. Rochelle Ave., Las Vegas 89103

Huiru Zhuang at 702-686-9551

• Jonathan G. Still MD

8685 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89123

Jonathan G. Still at 702-338-8818

• Liwa Kuang

8055 Buffalo Ranch Ave., Las Vegas 89147

Liwa Kuang at 702-690-8869

• Monique Miranda

1328 Meyer St., Las Vegas 89101

Monique Miranda at 702-327-7094

• Shi Bi Zhang

8321 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Shi Bi Zhang at 702-353-9222

• Shujia Fan

10100 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89052

Shujia Fan at 702-287-3620

• Star Foot Spa

5599 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Michael Blanc at 702-456-0003

• The Green Sun Therapy

9810 Dryden Court, Las Vegas 89148

Anne Jelique Braceros at 702-469-7274

• Tornamassage

5286 Del Gado Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Yudilexis Torna Lopez at 702-272-7948

• Trillity Care Counseling

4760 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89121

Beverly N. Williams at 702-601-2697

• True House Calls

2024 E. Wigwam Ave., Las Vegas 89123

Allan Lunn Jr. at 702-986-3724

• VIP Primary Care

4903 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas 89108

Franklin Akioyame at 702-998-1200

• Virag P. Patel MD

7220 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas 89113

Virag Patel at 702-883-6474

• World Tree Healing Arts

5931 Moon Garden St., Las Vegas 89148

Miriamah Saba at 720-933-9874

• Xiao Hong Deng

4998 Wright View Drive, Las Vegas 89120

Xiao Hong Deng at 626-757-6288

• Ying Yu

4573 Sirius Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Ying Yu at 702-290-6268

• Yueming Huang

3627 Jicama St., Las Vegas 89103

Yueming Huang at 702-826-9398

• Yuqi Ou

6183 Meadowgrass Lane, Las Vegas 89103

Yuqi Ou at 646-707-7170

MAINTENANCE

• American Appliance Company

4730 Rockvale Drive, Las Vegas 89103

Ivan Vasilev at 702-701-8557

• American Junk Solutions

2831 St Rose Pkwy., Las Vegas 89052

Felix Soto at 240-374-2473

• Colichih

11 Bishopsgate Terrace, Henderson 89074

Patricia Medina at 702-488-6975

• E-Z Remodeling

2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Susi Venegas

• J&R Auto Repair

3859 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Rene Beltran at 702-690-1569

• RW Handyman Professionals

2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Keith M. Robillard at 702-334-8594

• Tronic Repairs

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Torinn Elliot at 702-426-4330

• Viviana Gaytan

6539 Mammoth Canyon Place, North Las Vegas 89031

Viviana Gaytan

• Xtreme Flooring

3701 E. Tonopah Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Jose Estrada

MEDIA

• Redline Print Group

4318 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Jonathan Jarzen at 702-423-2514

• Veterans Reporter News

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Su Phelps at 702-642-7028

PERSONAL SERVICES

• Dale Mead

6835 Groveview Lane, Las Vegas 89103

Dale Mead at 702-497-8344

• Dawn Cleaners

4815 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas 89130

Joseph B. Hack at 702-894-4414

• Ethio Delivery Service

3650 Stober Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

Sara Fisseha Abraha at 702-927-0597

• Feel

900 Karen Ave., Las Vegas 89109

Annie Stanik at 702-531-5888

• Kaqun Wellness Spa

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89139

Aniko Brown at 702-715-3770

• Las Vegas Spa

3133 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Las Vegas 89109

Chien Yu Chen at 702-945-4789

• Lotus Spa

445 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas 89123

Hui Chun Myers at 702-513-2748

• Lush Event Productions

2700 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89109

Stephanie Case at 702-608-3664

• Nail Garden

1207 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Margaret Tran at 702-369-1446

• Nails Attraction Salon

3945 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89147

Quyen Vu Spangler at 702-577-5248

• New Image Barber

2800 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Randall M. Benefiel at 702-384-8676

• San Juan Cores

2110 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89115

San Juan Cores at 702-266-5744

• Star Foot Spa

5599 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Michel Blanc at 702-456-0003

• Sterling 2 Cleaners

4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89147

Exiquio Hernandez at 702-220-5400

• The Stellar Experience

11147 Autumn Grove Court, Las Vegas 89135

Shirley Fugazzotto at 702-497-4843

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• Actus

3203 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89120

Darryl Lattimore at 702-403-4174

• Andreas Belmar Designs

10464 Calico Pines Ave., Las Vegas 89135

Andreas Belmar at 702-913-5316

• Azteca Services

3522 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas 89030

Zenia Carrasco

• Barton Consulting Group

1200 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

Lance Barton at 646-316-1179

• GHC Models

241 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Barbara Bell at 702-591-6698

• Headwrapz

3090 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89117

Grant Gravitt at 702-749-5315

• Heidari Law Group

400 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas 89101

Sam Ryan Heidari at 702-722-1500

• Hospitality Procurement & Design

340 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119

Anurag Bhatnagar at 702-493-7348

• Ideal Community Management

5785 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas 89149

Raynie White at 702-247-1115

• Judd J. Balmer Esq.

301 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89014

Judd J. Balmer at 702-642-4200

• Koeller Nebeker Carlson & Halu

400 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas 89101

Robert C. Carlson at 702-853-5500

• Lady Luck Law

626 S. Third St., Las Vegas 89101

Todd M. Leventhal at 702-605-5555

• Leavitt Legal Services

601 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas 89101

James T. Leavitt at 702-385-7444

• Lundellpolygraph

1920 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89104

Robert G. Lundell at 541-840-7878

• MW Consulting Professional Counseling Services

4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Mike Waller at 702-462-0316

• Marshall H. Waldman

388 Layla Bay St., Henderson 89014

Marshall H. Waldman at 503-869-4124

• Martin Law Pc.

732 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas 89101

Jon Martin at 702-335-5918

• Melissa Fisher

3501 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Melissa Fisher at 702-907-8111

• Modern Artistic

16 Cool Days Ave., Henderson 89002

April Bridges at 702-715-3515

• Moore Global Group

8235 Broward Lane, Las Vegas 89147

Devin Moore at 702-787-1272

• Mountain Vista Animal Hospital

4675 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89121

Dennis C. Law at 702-458-8808

• Origin 8 Architecture

2955 Allariz Court, Las Vegas 89436

Martin Harsin at 775-525-9240

• Pacific Home Loans

1180 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas 89144

Shawn Nevin at 949-468-0889

• Shelley D. Krohn

510 S. Eigth St., Las Vegas 89101

Shelley D. Krohn at 702-421-2210

• Spirit Media

2620 Regatta Drive, Las Vegas 89128

Robert Dorazio at 702-460-6214

• TTI Group

2620 Regatta Drive, Las Vegas 89128

Katherine Caballer-Johnson at 970-445-7848

• USFantasy Sports

107 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119

Victor Salerno at 702-857-8757

REAL ESTATE

• JSH Enterprises

720 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104

Joseph S. Hutchings at 702-471-1585

RETAIL

• 24/7 Computers

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Jeffrey Solet at 702-352-5527

• A Vogue and Vine Story

8235 Broward Lane, Las Vegas 89147

Elisheba Barnard at 702-265-7758

• Alverrie Pinto

6623 Solitary Ave., Las Vegas 89110

Alverrie Pinto at 702-429-8846

• Arendte Jewelers

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Arelys Cabrera at 949-547-4828

• Avon

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Debra Benefield-Chambers at 702-379-1655

• Catsgotart.com

1927 Salvation St., Las Vegas 89115

Erica Michelle Murphy at 702-490-2595

• Childrens Formal

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Nereida Acero at 702-557-2179

• China Plus

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89102

Bing Zhang at 702-868-7722

• DXC

696 Chepstow Ave., Las Vegas 89178

Paul Jones at 702-882-3715

• Fido’s Fine Dining

7875 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Marlyn Granados at 702-808-1084

• Foreign Beauty

3231 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89130

Cedric Hasan at 702-752-8308

• Gresham Foods

3110 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Bryan Gresham at 800-485-7414

• Harper Gray Studio

278 Jubilee Road, Henderson 89074

Mary Coxson at 702-305-9744

• Helen Shea Butter

2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89107

Helen Brempong at 323-496-0421

• JB Auto Body Parts

1735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89115

Jose Contreras Juarez at 702-480-3268

• Keepsake Crystals

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Eran Hill at 702-504-6964

• Match Tuff

2081 Alyssa Jade Drive, Henderson 89052

Judy Schmidt at 877-628-2488

• Modernmist

5310 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89146

Kieu A. Le at 209-834-6000

• My Pink Hare

1535 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014

Esther Rodriguez at 702-858-5556

• Naked Athletix Fitness

3013 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89108

Michael Teagues at 702-929-8791

• Nicaro

2300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Kristin Kauth at 702-981-1313

• Nicole Arany

7400 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas 89123

Nicole Arany at 985-222-4687

• Niu Life Essentials

383 Harpers Ferry Ave., Las Vegas 89148

Michael Niu at 702-528-1174

• Orthopedic Motion

653 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas 89144

Brittany Stryker at 702-697-7070

• Pretty Girls Rock-Vegas

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89102

Latasha Johnson at 734-525-8080

• Pure Promotions & Advertising

5275 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118

Michele R. Anthony at 702-248-0213

• Rainbow Handbags

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Sarra Marria Hoyos De Ojeda at 232-317-6048

• Sew In Style

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Halwalage C. Fernando at 702-823-9781

• The Flooring Warehouse

3311 Meade Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Dawn C. Schultz at 702-754-0800

• Tint Tech Window Films

2906 Evening Storm Court, North Las Vegas 89030

Edgar Zepeda

• Tobacco Leaf

6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Walid Sabra at 702-432-3000

• Uni & Co.

6850 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

Yoon Hwang at 702-577-8714

• Victory Martial Arts

6400 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas 89131

Sergio A. Von Schmeling at 702-360-5780

• Victory Printing

122 Industrial Park Road, Henderson 89074

Vincente E. Ebarb at 702-937-7337

• Visual Art Images

425 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89101

Ann Mong at 702-460-6904

SUPPORT SERVICES

• Billpayconnect

8320 Way, Las Vegas 89178

One Arkangel at 702-769-3273

• Blackhawk Risk Management

101 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas 89109

Larry M. Wood at 702-949-1324

• Las Vegas Media

105 E. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89119

Melissa McCormick at 702-586-3342

• Legal Medical Liens

4 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104

Keystone Consulting at 702-949-2000

• Los Gonzalez Landscape Service

6101 Blossom Knoll Ave., Las Vegas 89108

Pedro Gonzalez at 702-203-6373

• Luxe Urbane Events

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89074

Candace D. Mays at 313-236-5482

• Pro Gaming League Nevada

450 Fremont St 280, Las Vegas 89101

Alex Igleman at 702-776-7000

• The NSE Group

4080 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169

Marita Walton at 702-625-1970

• True Pro Pressure Washing

6105 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89142

Casiana Analco at 702-986-3631

USED CAR DEALER

• First National Autos

3020 Fremont St., Las Vegas 89104

Jihad M. Rifai at 702-290-0560

WHOLESALE

• LV Beauty Distributors

4425 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

Genesis M. Rosas Virgen at 702-498-5474