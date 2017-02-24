BUSINESS LICENSES

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Las Vegas Travel Club
9620 W. Russell Road, Suite 2134, LV 89148
Kim Hyeon Suk @ 702.912.3303
Legacy Lenz Entertainment Corp.
8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 1075, LV 89123
George Brown @ 702.629.2656
Q Travel LLC
6069 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148
Keum Sub Lee @ 760.898.3775
AUTOMOTIVE
Rancho Automotive & Alignment
4561 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 120, LV 89110
Marco Reynaga @ 702.340.5616
CAR SALES
Imports R US
2238 Losee Road, NLV 89030
Fernando Hostia @ 702.472.1105
CONSTRUCTION
Facilities Maintenance Services
3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 8, LV 89102
Ofere Goren @ 702.741.0313
LV Pro Maintenance
4626 E. Utah Ave., LV 89104
Manuel De Jesus Vallecillo-Diaz @ 702.601.2225
Lion 80
5002 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89118
Oleksiy Borovenskyy @ 702.945.5001
Vovik
5160 Indian River Drive, Suite 335, LV 89103
Uladzimir Novik @ 702.232.8141
EDUCATION
MC Academy
60 N. 25th St., Suite 150, LV 89101
Michael Ceijas-Reid @ 702.586.4447
Nevada Firearms & Training
10890 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, HD 89052
Paul Davidson @ 702.577.1230
Rmando Kajukenbo Self Defense
5825 Eldora Ave., LV 89146
Debra Prosser @ 702.524.4139
SLS Music Lessons & Services
7232 Plushstone St., LV 89148
Sally Saberola @ 702.608.9190
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Adam Brown Agency
3620 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 105, LV 89130
Adam Brown @ 702.269.4820
LA Insurance Agency NV36
1520 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 116, LV 89101
Basel Nafal @ 702.737.3331
FOOD SERVICES
American Gypsy Cafe
2790 E. Flamingo Road, Suite A, LV 89121
Finarti Widjaja @ 702.799.0336
Design & Dine
3175 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89108
John P. Sliney @ 702.327.7325
Durango Taco Shop
7785 N. Durango Drive, Suite 105, LV 89143
Rick A. Yanes @ 702.533.2181
El Paisa
4181 Pioneer Ave., LV 89102
Raymundo Gil Madonado @ 702.210.2235
Lee Naturals
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E47B1/E47B2, LV 89102
Kei Wen Lee @ 702.595.8301
Skimos Coffee Shop
1533 W. Sunset Road, Suite A2, HD 89014
Veronica Croaker @ 661.377.8915
Tacos and Burgers LV
1061 W. Owens Ave., LV 89106
Domingo Martinez @ 831.869.3292
Tokyo Peking Asian Restraunt
750 E. Pyle Ave., Suite 108-109, LV 89183
Hui Lin @ 347.836.2328
Vanilla and Pepper Catering and Events
4255 Dean Martin Drive, Suite G4/G5, LV 89103
German Castellanos @ 702.769.8852
HEALTH CARE
Aarti Home Care
3960 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 202, LV 89120
Ian Amaranto @ 702.855.3382
Advanced Surgery Center of Nevada
6240 N. Durango Drive, LV 89149
Pankaj Bhatnagar @ 702.569.0965
Calm The Water
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy Ste 14 #306, Suite 14-306, LV 89183
Natalie Winklesky @ 702.275.5783
Cosmetique
1601 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104
Rebekka Juveland
DEP Health Care
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 1388, LV 89104
Dexter Jasper @ 702.723.0071
Gabrielle Funches
1113 Sterling Peak St., LV 89110
Gabrielle Funches @ 702.349.0688
Guiyan Li
8254 Strawberry Valley Court, LV 89147
Guiyan Li @ 851.870.9595
Harvard MedTech of Nevada
6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 412, LV 89118
Kuldarshan Padda @ 847.910.2101
KC Caregiving Service
8780 Horizon Wind Ave., Suite 102, LV 89178
Knuwane C. Martinez @ 702.506.8942
Kerry Suzanne Spalding
4760 S. Pecos Road, Suite 208-215, LV 89121
Kerry Suzanne Spalding @ 352.246.4449
Kieya Sinclaire
760 Coronado Center Drive, HD 89052
Kieya Sinclaire @ 702.956.4504
Kokua Services Inc.
5145 Rawhide St., Suite 126, LV 89122
Tina E. Nakasone @ 702.463.8608
Oscar Galvan
9730 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 115, LV 89147
Oscar Galvan @ 702.217.0514
Relaxology
4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 5511, LV 89107
Qian Yang @ 805.453.2908
Sandra Stevens
3439 Twilight Star Drive, LV 89117
Sandra L. Stevens @ 702.612.2676
Yan Wang
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1510, HD 89014
Yan Wang @ 702.886.9574
Yolanda Mempin
2985 Juniper Hills Blvd., Suite 102, LV 89142
Yolanda Mempin @ 702.517.6453
MANUFACTURING
The Canvas Depot
7842 Blue Brook Drive, LV 89147
Christopher Crawford @ 702.215.9553
PERSONAL SERVICES
Cleaning Genie
5709 Palma Del Sol Way, LV 89130
Tracy Ragsdale @ 702.272.7897
Edwin Ganja
1245 W. Warm Springs Road, HD 89014
Edwin Ganja @ 702.855.5170
Gulden Mediation Services
2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8-368, LV 89119
Charles A. Gulden @ 702.338.9375
Jessperna.com
2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 1114, HD 89014
Jess Perna @ 800.493.3239
Kreature Komforts Pet Sitters
292 Parisian Springs Court, LV 89148
Cheryl Morrison @ 702.701.3820
Las Vegas Animal Emergency Hospital
5231 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89146
Joe Owens III @ 702.553.8806
Nail Perfection
1306 W. Craig Road, Suite B, NLV 89030
Jimmy To @ 702.452.5300
Peace Laundromat
4450 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 4, LV 89110
Awet Gebrezgher @ 702.576.8422
Rico’s House of Fades
2901 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108
Rico Cotla @ 775.848.3343
Salon V
101 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 14, LV 89107
Olivia Velasco @ 702.206.0050
Yireh Co.
1901 Losee Road, Suite 150, LV 89106
Joanne Song @ 702.556.5201
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Advance Productions
1063 Little Rock Way, LV 89123
Paul Vance @ 702.526.2027
Casino Party Agency
2400 Greens Ave., HD 89014
Joey Saccavino @ 702.891.0587
Corli Photos
8148 Hometown Hero Drive, LV 89113
James C. Snyder @ 702.245.4492
Didittt Strategies
7152 Indian Head Ave., LV 89179
Kristin Guthrie @ 702.236.8146
IP Action Partners
2877 Paradise Road, Suite 205, LV 89109
Stuart Lipoff @ 617.244.3877
ISC Consulting
8341 Plum Creek Court, LV 89113
Steve Cyr @ 702.591.4896
Kristopher Pre
3606 Whispring Native Court, LV 89115
Kristopher Pre @ 702.900.6986
MMM Services
720 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89104
Michelle Molley @ 404.437.4157
Manuel Olivo Montelongo
2516 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030
Manuel Montelongo @ 702.581.9196
Matt Heitzman
9625 W. Russell Road, Suite 2045, LV 89148
Matthew Heitzman @ 937.272.5127
Mmax Investment Partners
2520 St. Rose Pkwy., Suite 302, HD 89074
Russ Ramsey @ 702.326.1555
Mobile Design App
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D398, LV 89103
Jerry Reynolds @ 702.209.7658
Mongaxi Consulting Services
3521 Gloucester Gate St., LV 89122
Clara A. Monarrez @ 702.355.3842
Rainbow Media
2095 High Mesa Drive, HD 89012
Arnie Altman @ 702.456.4050
Sean Bertram
5966 Hopkinsville Court, LV 89148
Sean Bertram @ 702.812.0871
The Dawg
2516 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030
Soraida Skaropoulos @ 702.372.7233
Tickle Me Too Photography
11055 Hunting Hawk Road, LV 89179
Rebecca Neuharth @ 702.521.3556
Property maintenance
Orcines Business & Maid Services
3955 Monaco View Drive, NLV 89032
Marivic Orcine @ 702.278.5049
Real estate
WT Property Management and Real Estate Services
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128
Diana Winder-Hedgeman @ 702.493.3027
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
Acebal Services
3890 Cambridge St., LV 89119
Yuniel Urtiaga @ 702.479.8703
Ignazio Lanzafame
4355 S. Grand Canyon Drive, LV 89147
Ignazio Lanzafame @ 702.469.9417
Janitorial Specialists
10844 Franklin Hills Ave., LV 89135
Carl Pappalardo @ 702.768.3475
RH Bodyshop & Estimate Center
4600 E. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89115
Roger Hernandez @ 702.768.5264
RussTech Coachworks
2082 E. Camero Ave., LV 89123
Robert Russell @ 702.538.5533
RETAIL
Anointed Caps
3583 Spring Shower Drive, LV 89147
La’Sean D. Lowery @ 702.771.2316
Anomalous
8321 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89117
Brandon P. Boisclair @ 702.423.7607
Arrietas Baby Supplies
4425 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite F, LV 89121
Blanca M. Arrieta-Bustillo @ 702.202.8272
CYB
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 2510, LV 89109
Yana Vergasova @ 702.380.1215
Chung’s Sports Wear
4512 Andrews St., Suite A2, NLV 89031
Chi Young Chung @ 702.556.5201
Control Transportation Services
6255 S. Sandhill Road, LV 89120
Jill Remick @ 847.844.8790
Crystal Spencer
10343 Beallsville St., LV 89141
Crystal Spencer @ 702.289.9870
Cyndees
5225 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1159, LV 89142
Cynthia Garcia @ 760.532.1778
Home Automation Today
3692 Poker Hand Court, LV 89129
Vincent J. Romero @ 702.530.9242
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling
3125 Van Der Meer St., NLV 89030
Todd Beier @ 702.539.8748
Joey Molnar
12049 Alzina Court, LV 89138
Joey Molnar @ 702.812.6151
Los 3 Hermanos
4425 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, LV 89110
Bessy Recinos @ 702.533.6088
Lux Pet Bowls
29 Promontory Ridge Drive, LV 89135
Danielle Stonestreet @ 702.521.4860
Mental Giants Nutrition
8230 San Mateo St., NLV 89085
Brandon Nidasio @ 907.952.6973
Not Your Grandmas Jams
1309 Belcher Lane, LV 89110
Diana L. Davis @ 702.596.3299
Phung Dao
5224 S. Pearl St., LV 89120
Phung Dao @ 702.722.4122
Protour and Travel Services
9068 Casalvieri St., LV 89113
Irene L. Chau @ 702.499.1000
Shay’s Billiard Supply & Service
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 12, LV 89119
Mark Estes @ 702.882.0672
USED CAR SALES
Havana Motors
5030 Paradise Road, Suite A121, LV 89119
Julio Viera @ 702.980.1966
WAREHOUSE
Agro Finance
3669 W. Hacienda Ave., LV 89118
Dennis F. Nelson @ 702.550.4631
Bazaar Nayarit
3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 11, NLV 89030
Rosa Ma Del La Torre @ 702.281.2290
WHOLESALE
Espe Golf Co.
8545 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite A4228, LV 89113
Jayson F. Aguirre @ 209.620.3861
Sweet Style
125 Cascade Meadow Court, HD 89011
Ashley Sweetman @ 702.578.5654