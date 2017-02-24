Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Las Vegas Travel Club

9620 W. Russell Road, Suite 2134, LV 89148

Kim Hyeon Suk @ 702.912.3303

Legacy Lenz Entertainment Corp.

8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 1075, LV 89123

George Brown @ 702.629.2656

Q Travel LLC

6069 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148

Keum Sub Lee @ 760.898.3775

AUTOMOTIVE

Rancho Automotive & Alignment

4561 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 120, LV 89110

Marco Reynaga @ 702.340.5616

CAR SALES

Imports R US

2238 Losee Road, NLV 89030

Fernando Hostia @ 702.472.1105

CONSTRUCTION

Facilities Maintenance Services

3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 8, LV 89102

Ofere Goren @ 702.741.0313

LV Pro Maintenance

4626 E. Utah Ave., LV 89104

Manuel De Jesus Vallecillo-Diaz @ 702.601.2225

Lion 80

5002 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89118

Oleksiy Borovenskyy @ 702.945.5001

Vovik

5160 Indian River Drive, Suite 335, LV 89103

Uladzimir Novik @ 702.232.8141

EDUCATION

MC Academy

60 N. 25th St., Suite 150, LV 89101

Michael Ceijas-Reid @ 702.586.4447

Nevada Firearms & Training

10890 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, HD 89052

Paul Davidson @ 702.577.1230

Rmando Kajukenbo Self Defense

5825 Eldora Ave., LV 89146

Debra Prosser @ 702.524.4139

SLS Music Lessons & Services

7232 Plushstone St., LV 89148

Sally Saberola @ 702.608.9190

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Adam Brown Agency

3620 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 105, LV 89130

Adam Brown @ 702.269.4820

LA Insurance Agency NV36

1520 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 116, LV 89101

Basel Nafal @ 702.737.3331

FOOD SERVICES

American Gypsy Cafe

2790 E. Flamingo Road, Suite A, LV 89121

Finarti Widjaja @ 702.799.0336

Design & Dine

3175 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89108

John P. Sliney @ 702.327.7325

Durango Taco Shop

7785 N. Durango Drive, Suite 105, LV 89143

Rick A. Yanes @ 702.533.2181

El Paisa

4181 Pioneer Ave., LV 89102

Raymundo Gil Madonado @ 702.210.2235

Lee Naturals

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E47B1/E47B2, LV 89102

Kei Wen Lee @ 702.595.8301

Skimos Coffee Shop

1533 W. Sunset Road, Suite A2, HD 89014

Veronica Croaker @ 661.377.8915

Tacos and Burgers LV

1061 W. Owens Ave., LV 89106

Domingo Martinez @ 831.869.3292

Tokyo Peking Asian Restraunt

750 E. Pyle Ave., Suite 108-109, LV 89183

Hui Lin @ 347.836.2328

Vanilla and Pepper Catering and Events

4255 Dean Martin Drive, Suite G4/G5, LV 89103

German Castellanos @ 702.769.8852

HEALTH CARE

Aarti Home Care

3960 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 202, LV 89120

Ian Amaranto @ 702.855.3382

Advanced Surgery Center of Nevada

6240 N. Durango Drive, LV 89149

Pankaj Bhatnagar @ 702.569.0965

Calm The Water

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy Ste 14 #306, Suite 14-306, LV 89183

Natalie Winklesky @ 702.275.5783

Cosmetique

1601 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104

Rebekka Juveland

DEP Health Care

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 1388, LV 89104

Dexter Jasper @ 702.723.0071

Gabrielle Funches

1113 Sterling Peak St., LV 89110

Gabrielle Funches @ 702.349.0688

Guiyan Li

8254 Strawberry Valley Court, LV 89147

Guiyan Li @ 851.870.9595

Harvard MedTech of Nevada

6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 412, LV 89118

Kuldarshan Padda @ 847.910.2101

KC Caregiving Service

8780 Horizon Wind Ave., Suite 102, LV 89178

Knuwane C. Martinez @ 702.506.8942

Kerry Suzanne Spalding

4760 S. Pecos Road, Suite 208-215, LV 89121

Kerry Suzanne Spalding @ 352.246.4449

Kieya Sinclaire

760 Coronado Center Drive, HD 89052

Kieya Sinclaire @ 702.956.4504

Kokua Services Inc.

5145 Rawhide St., Suite 126, LV 89122

Tina E. Nakasone @ 702.463.8608

Oscar Galvan

9730 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 115, LV 89147

Oscar Galvan @ 702.217.0514

Relaxology

4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 5511, LV 89107

Qian Yang @ 805.453.2908

Sandra Stevens

3439 Twilight Star Drive, LV 89117

Sandra L. Stevens @ 702.612.2676

Yan Wang

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1510, HD 89014

Yan Wang @ 702.886.9574

Yolanda Mempin

2985 Juniper Hills Blvd., Suite 102, LV 89142

Yolanda Mempin @ 702.517.6453

MANUFACTURING

The Canvas Depot

7842 Blue Brook Drive, LV 89147

Christopher Crawford @ 702.215.9553

PERSONAL SERVICES

Cleaning Genie

5709 Palma Del Sol Way, LV 89130

Tracy Ragsdale @ 702.272.7897

Edwin Ganja

1245 W. Warm Springs Road, HD 89014

Edwin Ganja @ 702.855.5170

Gulden Mediation Services

2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8-368, LV 89119

Charles A. Gulden @ 702.338.9375

Jessperna.com

2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 1114, HD 89014

Jess Perna @ 800.493.3239

Kreature Komforts Pet Sitters

292 Parisian Springs Court, LV 89148

Cheryl Morrison @ 702.701.3820

Las Vegas Animal Emergency Hospital

5231 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89146

Joe Owens III @ 702.553.8806

Nail Perfection

1306 W. Craig Road, Suite B, NLV 89030

Jimmy To @ 702.452.5300

Peace Laundromat

4450 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 4, LV 89110

Awet Gebrezgher @ 702.576.8422

Rico’s House of Fades

2901 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108

Rico Cotla @ 775.848.3343

Salon V

101 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 14, LV 89107

Olivia Velasco @ 702.206.0050

Yireh Co.

1901 Losee Road, Suite 150, LV 89106

Joanne Song @ 702.556.5201

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Advance Productions

1063 Little Rock Way, LV 89123

Paul Vance @ 702.526.2027

Casino Party Agency

2400 Greens Ave., HD 89014

Joey Saccavino @ 702.891.0587

Corli Photos

8148 Hometown Hero Drive, LV 89113

James C. Snyder @ 702.245.4492

Didittt Strategies

7152 Indian Head Ave., LV 89179

Kristin Guthrie @ 702.236.8146

IP Action Partners

2877 Paradise Road, Suite 205, LV 89109

Stuart Lipoff @ 617.244.3877

ISC Consulting

8341 Plum Creek Court, LV 89113

Steve Cyr @ 702.591.4896

Kristopher Pre

3606 Whispring Native Court, LV 89115

Kristopher Pre @ 702.900.6986

MMM Services

720 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89104

Michelle Molley @ 404.437.4157

Manuel Olivo Montelongo

2516 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030

Manuel Montelongo @ 702.581.9196

Matt Heitzman

9625 W. Russell Road, Suite 2045, LV 89148

Matthew Heitzman @ 937.272.5127

Mmax Investment Partners

2520 St. Rose Pkwy., Suite 302, HD 89074

Russ Ramsey @ 702.326.1555

Mobile Design App

3651 Lindell Road, Suite D398, LV 89103

Jerry Reynolds @ 702.209.7658

Mongaxi Consulting Services

3521 Gloucester Gate St., LV 89122

Clara A. Monarrez @ 702.355.3842

Rainbow Media

2095 High Mesa Drive, HD 89012

Arnie Altman @ 702.456.4050

Sean Bertram

5966 Hopkinsville Court, LV 89148

Sean Bertram @ 702.812.0871

The Dawg

2516 E. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89030

Soraida Skaropoulos @ 702.372.7233

Tickle Me Too Photography

11055 Hunting Hawk Road, LV 89179

Rebecca Neuharth @ 702.521.3556

Property maintenance

Orcines Business & Maid Services

3955 Monaco View Drive, NLV 89032

Marivic Orcine @ 702.278.5049

Real estate

WT Property Management and Real Estate Services

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128

Diana Winder-Hedgeman @ 702.493.3027

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

Acebal Services

3890 Cambridge St., LV 89119

Yuniel Urtiaga @ 702.479.8703

Ignazio Lanzafame

4355 S. Grand Canyon Drive, LV 89147

Ignazio Lanzafame @ 702.469.9417

Janitorial Specialists

10844 Franklin Hills Ave., LV 89135

Carl Pappalardo @ 702.768.3475

RH Bodyshop & Estimate Center

4600 E. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89115

Roger Hernandez @ 702.768.5264

RussTech Coachworks

2082 E. Camero Ave., LV 89123

Robert Russell @ 702.538.5533

RETAIL

Anointed Caps

3583 Spring Shower Drive, LV 89147

La’Sean D. Lowery @ 702.771.2316

Anomalous

8321 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89117

Brandon P. Boisclair @ 702.423.7607

Arrietas Baby Supplies

4425 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite F, LV 89121

Blanca M. Arrieta-Bustillo @ 702.202.8272

CYB

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 2510, LV 89109

Yana Vergasova @ 702.380.1215

Chung’s Sports Wear

4512 Andrews St., Suite A2, NLV 89031

Chi Young Chung @ 702.556.5201

Control Transportation Services

6255 S. Sandhill Road, LV 89120

Jill Remick @ 847.844.8790

Crystal Spencer

10343 Beallsville St., LV 89141

Crystal Spencer @ 702.289.9870

Cyndees

5225 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1159, LV 89142

Cynthia Garcia @ 760.532.1778

Home Automation Today

3692 Poker Hand Court, LV 89129

Vincent J. Romero @ 702.530.9242

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

3125 Van Der Meer St., NLV 89030

Todd Beier @ 702.539.8748

Joey Molnar

12049 Alzina Court, LV 89138

Joey Molnar @ 702.812.6151

Los 3 Hermanos

4425 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, LV 89110

Bessy Recinos @ 702.533.6088

Lux Pet Bowls

29 Promontory Ridge Drive, LV 89135

Danielle Stonestreet @ 702.521.4860

Mental Giants Nutrition

8230 San Mateo St., NLV 89085

Brandon Nidasio @ 907.952.6973

Not Your Grandmas Jams

1309 Belcher Lane, LV 89110

Diana L. Davis @ 702.596.3299

Phung Dao

5224 S. Pearl St., LV 89120

Phung Dao @ 702.722.4122

Protour and Travel Services

9068 Casalvieri St., LV 89113

Irene L. Chau @ 702.499.1000

Shay’s Billiard Supply & Service

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 12, LV 89119

Mark Estes @ 702.882.0672

USED CAR SALES

Havana Motors

5030 Paradise Road, Suite A121, LV 89119

Julio Viera @ 702.980.1966

WAREHOUSE

Agro Finance

3669 W. Hacienda Ave., LV 89118

Dennis F. Nelson @ 702.550.4631

Bazaar Nayarit

3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 11, NLV 89030

Rosa Ma Del La Torre @ 702.281.2290

WHOLESALE

Espe Golf Co.

8545 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite A4228, LV 89113

Jayson F. Aguirre @ 209.620.3861

Sweet Style

125 Cascade Meadow Court, HD 89011

Ashley Sweetman @ 702.578.5654