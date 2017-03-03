Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Madrid

3727 Casa Colorado Ave., LV 89121

Hector Madrid Ruiz @ 801.301.0670

LVC247

220 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 312, LV 89169

Amir Halperin @ 818.268.0202

La Casona

2600 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89121

Samuel Mejia-Mejia @ 702.444.1525

TruFusion Studio Group

4750 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 100, LV 89139

Bryan Ercolano @ 410.458.2515

AUTOMOTIVE

ATV Performance

3060 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 3, LV 89115

Gloria Maria Whynot @ 702.752.9036

LVS Car Rental and Sales

4350 Arville St., Suite 1, LV 89103

Emerson Kruger @ 702.540.8806

Penaloza Car Wash

2027 Webster St., Suite 3, NLV 89030

Octavio Panaloza @ 702.574.8052

Triple M Auto Detailing

9716 Granite Gorge Court, LV .8.9148

Mary Ann A. Balista @ 702.972.4823

Yogi Mobile Detail

3604 W. Bonanza Road, LV 89107

Nahun Ernesto Ayestas-Hernandez @ 702.981.2424

CONSTRUCTION

ATM Roof Repair

1908 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89102

Belarmino Soto Jr. @ 702.929.8469

MG Home Solution General Reparation

6311 Freshet Court, LV 89139

Yanetsi Gonzalez @ 702.686.7607

Made In The Shade Henderson

1832 Country Meadows Drive, HD .8.9012

Keith Boniface @ 702.688.1361

Midwest Quality Construction

11197 Tuscolana St., LV 89141

Michael Villa @ 702.423.6010

Nahel Anwya

9050 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 2065, LV 89148

Nahel Anwya @ 702.542.7656

EDUCATION

Corinne Cherek

3321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 125B, LV 89129

Corinne Cherek @ 702.339.4100

Fantasy Slam ProWrestling Fantasy Camp

3855 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 140, LV 89120

Nicholas Cvjetkovich @ 586.872.6744

Point Firearms Instruction

8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200-42, LV 89123

Brittany Johnson @ 702.706.8558

FINANCIAL SERVICES

LA Insurance Agency NV37

1508 N. Jones Blvd., LV 89108

Basel Nafal @ 702.735.7779

FOOD SERVICES

Good Company Cafe

1263 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 105B, LV 89183

Abigail Tear @ 702.680.4555

Olay’s Thai Food Express

6087 S. Pecos Road, Suite 102, LV 89120

Tommy Khounkeo @ 702.882.3868

Oodle Noodle

4449 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Kunihiro Sakuragi @ 702.538.9556

Shorty’s Shack

4821 W. Craig Road, LV 89130

Terry Hargraves @ 702.445.2137

Taste of Fitness LV

6250 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, LV 89120

Sheila J. Beckom @ 702.262.1191

HEALTH CARE

China Town OK Feet

3929 Calle Fermo, LV 89103

Yuan Li @ 702.207.9302

Dave Cortes

3824 Total Eclipse St., LV 89129

Dave Cortes @ 702.682.9683

Elite Massage

3546 Eureka Coast Way, LV 89141

Battsetseg White @ 702.332.7337

Jessica Krutka

4760 S. Pecos Road, LV 89121

Jessica Krutka @ 702.305.9891

Jianyi Luo

4801 Harrison Drive, Suite 241, LV 89121

Jianyi Luo @ 702.815.4533

Joseph Cenit

270 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 102, LV 89169

Joseph Cenit @ 424.270.1951

Kevin Snoddy Medical Services

9641 Kirkland Ranch Court, LV 89139

Kevin Snoddy @ 775.250.2775

Kid Intervention

219 Bastrop St., HD 89074

Reginald Davis @ 702.706.2044

Las Vegas Counseling Center

7391 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, LV 89117

Karen Anderson @ 702.485.8470

Normida Sadsad

3562 Harbor Tides St., LV 89147

Normida Sadsad @ 702.793.9011

Parker Medical

5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 228, LV 89118

Ryon Parker @ 702.778.2201

Taylor Seidler

4188 Pleasant Road, LV 89108

Taylor Seidler @ 702.401.5841

WB Wellness

3355 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 2026, LV 89135

William Burns @ 925.381.2381

Yuling Yang

90 Buckthorn Ridge Court, LV 89183

Yuling Yang @ 702.830.2629

PERSONAL SERVICES

Equinox One

3074 Tara Murphy Drive, HD .8.9044

Ben Hur L. Aguila @ 702.384.7676

Fantastic Nails

9285 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 115, LV .8.9178

Doan T. Le Pham @ 702.257.3330

Frus Glass

1510 Colt Drive, HD 89002

Adam Frus @ 408.516.6691

Golden Documents

3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite K102, LV 89120

Raffi Martinian @ 818.468.4649

Maul, Steven Allan

1940 Magic Canyon Drive, HD .8.9002

Steven Allan Maul @ 702.666.4400

Mystic Illuminations

4801 Harrison Drive, Suite 246, LV 89121

Michael Ifeanyi Nnebe @ 915.251.6662

Nail Tops

1844 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104

Tracy Truong @ 702.678.1994

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

American Interpreters Association

3133 W. Post Road, LV 89118

Mami Rios @ 702.271.6122

Bearded Twins

3651 Lindell Road, Suite D442, LV 89103

Victor Evangelista @ 702.927.0235

Boaz Yes Graphic Design

8541 Sonnet Court, LV 89147

Yonas Mekonnen @ 702.477.5074

Eight Horses

8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, LV 89123

John Park @ 949.419.7350

Feel and Focus Photography

8540 W. Washburn Road, LV 89149

Kassie Gunn @ 702.496.7229

GKWright Consulting

4615 Ordway Drive, LV 89139

Gail Wright @ 702.262.1967

Homeowners Financial Group Usa, Llc

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390, LV 89145

William Rogers IV @ 480.305.8500

Invigorated Online Marketing

1138 Paradise Vista Drive, HD .8.9002

Alexander W. Hall @ 713.992.5771

Kiera McGillivray

7391 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89117

Kiera McGillivray @ 702.526.1324

Law Office of William H Jackso

6130 Elton Ave., LV 89107

William H. Jackson III @ 702.489.3030

Nexgen Property Inspections

102 Sandy Bunker Lane, LV 89148

Gary Lee Lewey @ 725.400.1395

One Stop Marketing Consultant

325 Kenya Road, LV 89123

Marianita Gee @ 702.592.9955

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, LV 89104

Robert Holliday @ 951.278.0000

Sales Consulting

5555 Dancing Fox Court, LV 89139

Daniel E. Cires @ 702.460.8518

Sanchez Income Tax

4825 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 5, LV 89104

Eliza Martinez @ 702.207.2544

Tino Haus

2775 W. Pebble Road, Suite 319, LV 89123

Tino Or @ 909.525.0968

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

Arrow Systems Integration

6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 210, LV 89119

Michael Bevilacqua @ 972.462.5800

Bug Emergency

944 Marina Blvd., LV 86442

Michelle Moreno @ 928.444.4158

Huerta’s Lawn Maintenance

2531 Heather Court, NLV 89030

Jose de Jesus Huerta Aguayo @ 702.504.8583

Juan Duarte

1401 S. Commerce St., LV 89102

Juan Duarte @ 702.888.2160

Limb It Less Tree Service

13011 S. Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89044

Victoria Rea @ 702.575.5835

Orange Appliances

546 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 160, LV 89101

Braulio Villazana-Lopez @ 702.405.6422

Phat-Boys Pools

6901 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 1099, LV 89156

Alberto Medina Sanchez @ 702.752.8002

Top Notch Landscape Maintenance

4325 E. Baltimore Ave., LV 89104

Eswin E. Cabrera @ 702.604.7208

RETAIL

360 Customs

1528 S. Commerce St., LV 89102

Roy Castillo @ 702.817.6037

Bud Buddy Las Vegas

5282 Emelita St., LV 89122

Kimberly Proctor @ 702.573.4804

C&M Remodeling

3020 Marco St., LV 89115

Camille Charbonneau @ 702.267.7827

Cambio Total

4620 Meadows Lane, Suite 110, LV 89107

Antonio Zuniga @ 702.498.9838

Cames Creative

3343 Old Sorrel Court, NLV 89030

Acamy K. Menson

Cardzncollectablez

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E48A/E48B, LV 89102

Bonnie Pollack @ 248.417.8873

Deadstock Kustoms

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I4, LV 89108

Tyrell Cason @ 313.970.1546

Doll Beds and More

6223 Meadow Vista Lane, LV 89103

Sandee Herlands @ 702.417.8680

Inflow Leather Possibles

2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 422, HD .8.9014

Andrea Rizzo @ 702.443.2193

Jafra

840 N. Decatur Blvd., LV 89107

Raquel Gonzalez @ 702.379.7226

Juice Stars

13 Moltrasio Lane, HD 89011

Sabine Koning @ 310.699.5690

Las Vegas Septic Supply

7260 W. Azure Drive, Suite 140-156, LV 89130

Brandy Cahoon @ 702.326.9825

Louis 916 Boulangerie Et Patisserie & Catering

8411 Lodge Haven St., LV 89123

Maria Jobelle Salvador @ 702.523.2625

Modern Men Footwear

23 N. Mojave Road, Suite B, LV 89101

Roberto Lepe @ 702.250.2026

SRL Gifts

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C38, LV 89102

Shawnda Lowery @ 702.839.5396

T-Shirts Creations And More…

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I3, LV 89108

Erick R. Gutierrez @ 702.686.5184

The Pickled Pantry

1639 Nevada Hwy., LV 89005

Nicholas Kreway @ 702.809.5892

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Harli Hinebauch

2235 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 226, LV 89119

Harli Hinebauch @ 406.598.3618

WHOLESALE

Culture Foods Products

1161 Red Margin Court, Suite U102, LV 89183

Julio J. Jauregui @ 702.347.2531

Da Touch

3864 Almondview St., LV 89147

Linda Kim @ 808.722.5678