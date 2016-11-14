BUSINESS LICENSES

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Griff’s

3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Mark G. Griffin – 702.835.2000

• Q Pool & Game

3400 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Dung Nguyen – 702.321.7581

• Vegas Nightlife

9451 Crimson Sky St., Las Vegas

Owner: Luke W. Rinderknecht – 702.944.9934

• Wild Entertainment

3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Kim – 702.793.2699

AUTOMOTIVE

• El Pinchi Smog

4450 E. Washington Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: Heather L. Ramos – 702.664.5823

• Meineke #4075

4337 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Irina Figearo – 702.596.3070

CAR WASH

• Flawless Mobile Car Wash

6097 Autumn Rose Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Alberto Munoz – 702.576.5186

• I Candi Car Wash

6159 Sierra Mist Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: George W. Copeland – 323.552.0499

CONSTRUCTION

• Ayers Home Improvements

12020 Southern Highlands Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: James Ayers – 702.381.7729

• Desert Marble & Granite

426 Hidden Brook Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Angela L. Quijada – 702.272.9798

• Duque Rapid Repair and Paint

6174 Meadow View Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Victor Duque – 702.278.3898

• Entourage

8060 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Herlihy – 702.280.1593

• Guardian Angel Air

8555 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Anjela Oustian – 702.374.8572

• Houston Electric

4371 E. Chicago Ave, Las Vegas

Owner: Garhett M. Houston – 702.704.5858

• K & G

4845 Judson Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gayla Boyd – 702.649.0711

• Legacy Specialties

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Kimberly Martinez.Neff – 775.267.3008

• Majestic Restoration Services

4125 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Marie Trust – 702.396.9800

• Premier Solar Solutions

21402 N. 7th Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: Patrick Lamore – 602.254.2040

• Sierra Excavating

1280 Rockpebble Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Matthew Johnson –

• Tal Tzitel

7080 Arville St. Las Vegas

Owner: Tal Tzitel – 702.423.1717

• TCS

4095 Ponderosa Way Las Vegas

Owner: Peter J. Cicchetti – 702.597.0878

EDUCATION

• Cynthia Wisner

2119 Bannerwood St., Henderson

Owner: Cynthia Wisner – 702.768.2587

• Dementia Communication RN Consultant

6245 Huntington Ridge Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Crystal Marie Weeks – 336.870.3153

• Gotta Dance

10420 Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sharryn R. Babcock – 702.957.8980

• Kayla Wilson

212 Lynbrook St., Henderson

Owner: Kayla Wilson – 702.622.2091

• Las Vegas Chess Academy

2560 Montessouri St. Las Vegas

Owner: Juan P. Jauregui – 702.202.1797

• Zulu Dreams

2455 W. Serene Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Richman Mahlangu – 702.808.9409

FINANCIAL SERVICES

• Frontier Insurance

9408 Del Webb Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Yoojin Lee.Sedera – 702.333.2233

• H&H Retirement Design and Management

1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Kenneth Himmler – 702.470.2660

• Making A Way Mortgage Co.

8930 W. Sunset Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Cheryl D. Kuchka – 702.518.8069

FOOD SERVICES

• Coco Donuts

7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Yeon Hee Yang – 224.305.1312

• Da Pineapple Express

2025 E. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: Angela Brown.Villiarimo – 702.249.4915

• Evel Pie

508 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Jeffrey Fine – 702.933.7140

• Health Binge

6040 Badura Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gerome D. Sapp – 317.748.3110

• Jjanga Japanese Restaurant

3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Insuk Cho – 702.308.3143

• Kabob Korner

730 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ijlal Hayder Hussain – 702.384.7722

• Off The Hook

4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Ferrara – 702.222.3474

• Paradise Place

7365 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Shernette Mitchell – 702.983.9444

• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

6051 N. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Micatrotto II – 702.365.9221

• Retro Bleu Cafe

6475 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Conrad Tomas – 408.569.5043

• Sweet Travels Treat Truck

4181 Pioneer Ave, Las Vegas

Owner: Lori Ann Garcia – 702.912.5732

HEALTH CARE

• Alina Tianming Guo

5616 Woods Crossing St., Las Vegas

Owner: Chen Zhao – 626.586.4426

• Baiyu Tian

4972 River Glen Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Baiyu Tian – 626.586.8095

• Body Detox Systems

5875 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Micaela A. Binion – 404.315.6999

• Cicely Hospes

5000 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Hripsime Knyazyan – 702.448.6767

• Dou Qian Quan

6167 Mythic Atlantis Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Dou Quian Quan – 626.586.4970

• Emilie’s Home Care

3856 Jewel Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: Ivy M. Johnson – 702.434.5882

• Evensen’s Emergency Medical Services

2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Erik Evensen – 702.822.7400

• Friends Reflexology

9575 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Hongfen Zhang – 702.413.3796

• Gang Wu

7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Gang Wu – 702.541.2969

• Haiyang Li

6138 Meadowhaven Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Haiyang Li – 702.970.2333

• Jusoma

10736 Elfstrom Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Marilyn Ferguson – 702.540.3147

• Karen Miranda

525 Brinkburn Point Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Karen Miranda – 702.525.7983

• Las Vegas Dental Studio

3117 W. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Glen Yamamoto – 310.805.4555

• Li Feng

190 Paxon Hollow Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Li Feng – 626.620.9409

• Mml Physical Therapy Group

600 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Karen Crawford – 702.384.6330

MAINTENANCE

• Joel’s Upholstery

4174 Big Dipper Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Joel Martinez – 702.556.3675

• Little Blue Handyman

2576 Cornerbrook Circle Henderson

Owner: Joshua Nay – 385.208.8890

• Pro Curb Painting

2842 Crystal Lantern Drive Henderson

Owner: Alan Frederic Schlines – 702.292.4415

• Wild West Appliance Repair

316 Oak Canyon Drive Henderson

Owner: Jack Bennett – 702.969.3906

• Window Genie

28 Spur Cross Circle Las Vegas

Owner: Bradley Stegman – 702.493.9272

MANUFACTURING

• 702 Laser

4339 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: Garrett Tokuno

• West Coast Resurfacing

4425 E. Colton Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Juan C. Huerta – 702.286.7266

MISCELLANEOUS

• Red Rock Trim

1016 Mocha Mattari St., Henderson

Owner: Kevin Faber – 702.738.2300

PERSONAL SERVICES

• Allure Floatspa

10870 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Chris Mertes – 702.587.5703

• Anthem Home Watchers

2083 Oliver Springs St., Henderson

Owner: Amy I. Verly – 612.850.0529

• Canvas Salon

2700 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Jessica Muro – 702.340.5261

• Carrie.Design

5265 N. Campbell Road Las Vegas

Owner: Carrie F. Anderson – 702.606.3415

• Graceful Spaces

2595 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Cristen L. Jacobsen – 702.728.1352

• Lash & Dash

8034 Brighton Summit Ave, Las Vegas

Owner: Jami Tracy – 517.490.0715

• MD Nail Spa

3385 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Minh Pham – 702.228.3442

• Microblading By Gee

2470 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson

Owner: Chintana Nagy – 702.786.8457

• New Jasmine Spa

6020 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800

• Nicky’s African Hair Braiding

3925 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Nichole Nelson –

• Revolution Beauty Salon

4160 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Evelyn M. Garcia.Martinez – 702.366.6772

• Shu Hua Ludwig

3215 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson

Owner: William Henry Ludwig – 702.220.7978

• Your Massage Spa

4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gregory D. McGraw – 310.902.2764

• Youtopia

5795 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Baca – 702.672.6964

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• All In One Auto

5185 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Raul Catardi – 702.531.5131

• Asset Protection of America

3425 Cliff Shadows Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Julie Bauman – 800.581.1522

• Asset Protection of America

10120 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Julie Bauman – 702.897.9997

• Business Made Easy Consulting

3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy. Las Vegas

Owner: Ileana Drobkin – 702.496.1134

• Carrara Group

2500 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Carl L. Finseth II – 702.228.8026

• Connell Law

3905 Jacob Lake Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Christopher S. Connell – 702.994.2943

• Datastrm

10482 Riverside Park Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Lara De Guzman – 702.308.1509

• DG Koch Associates

2920 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Sharon Koch – 702.221.5160

• Diamondback Land Surveying

6140 Brent Thurman Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Lisa J. Keenan – 702.823.3257

• DMS Leads and Services Unlimited

5855 Palmyra Ave. Las Vegas

Owner: Bregida Martinez – 702.283.4999

• Ephcto

8301 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ernesto Borges – 407.928.5865

• Infinity Systems

817 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Owner: Art Johnson – 612.865.7555

• Luxe Urbane Events & Design

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Candace D. Mays – 469.759.9368

• Modern Media

1901 Langley Estates Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Norma Alvarez – 702.355.6792

• New Foundations

2309 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Latosha Campbell – 702.822.1206

• Rite Way Credit Services

3100 Fremont St. Las Vegas

Owner: Claude T. Kennedy – 702.423.1031

• Silver Fox Finance

26 Candlewyck Drive Henderson

Owner: Philippe M. Breyer – 702.253.0217

• Southwest Digital Solutions

5504 Aleman Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Judd Kidman – 702.981.1810

• Spectrum Services

4850 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Katie Wener – 702.367.7705

• Take Studios

7320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Taewan Kwon – 702.541.3470

• The Peko Agency

8360 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jodi L. Peko –

• Thoreact

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy. Las Vegas

Owner: Camille Chidiac – 310.276.4898

• Vegas Cannabis Magazine

404 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Stephanie Shehan – 702.622.8001

• Waltman Productions

2510 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson

Owner: Karen R. Waltman – 702.776.6562

PUBLIC UTILITY

• Brother International Corp.

200 Crossing Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Patricia A. Mamchur – 770.656.0263

REAL ESTATE

• Modern Times Realty

2471 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: James Bellile – 702.222.0815

RETAIL

• All About Details

2400 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Annielyn A. Abarca – 702.524.9075

• All In Wireless

3411 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Leonardo Garcia – 702.293.3300

• America Natural Ingredients

530 S. 8th St, Las Vegas

Owner: Francisco Zuniga Vargas – 702.214.9403

• Andy’s Store

2300 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Lupe Soto – 702.759.5468

• Ascent Audiology & Hearing

2625 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson

Owner: Beau T. England – 702.240.2059

• At Home Blinds and Shutters

1000 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Marilyn Guzman.Torres – 702.219.6432

• Auntie B’s Treasure Shop

1083 Plantation Rose Court, Henderson

Owner: Bridgett Budrow – 702.558.6135

• Bayside Watch

4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Farida Quassani – 702.871.3600

• Body & Nail Tattoos

875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Dikla Avisahy – 702.415.3445

• Calvin’s Creations

10447 Placid St., Las Vegas

Owner: Ginny Priebe – 702.494.7514

• Dreamcatcher Archery

5900 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Katrina Baker – 702.902.0689

• Faded And Glazed

5643 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Ellie T. Charo. – 702.913.4025

• Fujiryoki V. USA

11963 Fairfax Ridge St., Las Vegas

Owner: Liyue Yang – 408.826.7177

• Galena European Spa

8053 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Galina Leon – 702.782.0131

• Gifts 4 All

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Rongmin Zhao – 626.840.7709

• Guadalajara Salon

3375 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Graciela Patron – 702.912.0651

• HFB Store

2760 Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Ajit B. Joshi – 702.300.3411

• JL Top Socks

5976 Lazy Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: John C. Pauli – 702.287.8065

• Kat In The Kitchen

11620 Andorra St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nickie Vitali – 702.374.8159

• Kids Corner

4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Guadalupe Garcia – 702.218.6805

• Kingdom Klothing

1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Kelly Johnson – 702.562.4067

• Kross Logistics

5550 Painted Mirage Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Eric Fahs – 702.290.5856

• Los Angeles Customs

2600 Dalhart St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nancy C. Graibay – 702.771.3675

• Lularoe Tia Kephart

2 Luke Drie, Las Vegas

Owner: LuLaRoe Tia Kephart – 814.596.2495

• National Rider Supply

10236 S. Bronco St., Las Vegas

Owner: Charles A. Palmer – 208.819.9295

• New Day Led

2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Suhua Chien – 702.755.6090

• Red Rock’n Tattoos and Apparel

6145 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Derick L. Amundson – 651.247.0749

• Rylo Media Group

2950 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Joshua A. Markle – 702.918.5006

• Sly Gift Shop

3859 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Kenneth Sly – 323.481.2596

• Storage Depot

6240 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas

Owner: Paul F. Peppard – 702.212.2528

• Sugar Bear’s

1762 Graystone Canyon Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Maki Evans – 702.858.7385

• Sun Telecom USA LV

1310 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Yoon Seong – 702.437.7124

• Texas Treasures Unlimited

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Gladys Robinson – 817.709.5377

• Vaeh Fashions

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Roderick Lee – 702.203.1747

• Vegas Flooring Direct

7415 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Tin Hung Lee – 702.570.7092

• Video & Sound Distribution LV

3140 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Simon Gabay – 702.628.9877

• Westcoast Street Wear

3265 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Alicia Marcial Valeriano – 702.547.0188

• Western Sign & Engraving

3950 N. Blagg Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ronald Gramm – 702.367.8888

• Wonder Gears

4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Benjamin Plaksin – 702.528.3029

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

• Sterling Group Enterprises

701 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

Owner: Daniel McGough – 702.379.9392

USED CAR DEALER

• Cars 4 Low

3735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Manuel Rosario Arias – 702.980.8057

• Station Auto Sales

2525 S. Bruce St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nelson Membreno – 702.236.4251

• Super Auto Sales

3535 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas

Owner: Joe Rahme – 702.525.8737

USED MERCHANDISE SALES

• Old West Guns

941 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson

Owner: Jeffrey R. Hacker – 702.499.3124

WAREHOUSE

• Blue Air Training

6625 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: James Barlow – 888.258.3447

• G and C Exports

2054 Marion Drive Las Vegas

Owner: Steven J. Greenberg – 702.429.9766

• R.E.M. Innovation

450 Baldur Run St. Las Vegas

Owner: Roey Dahan – 702.332.4649