BUSINESS LICENSES

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT
• Griff’s
3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Mark G. Griffin – 702.835.2000
• Q Pool & Game
3400 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Dung Nguyen – 702.321.7581
• Vegas Nightlife
9451 Crimson Sky St., Las Vegas
Owner: Luke W. Rinderknecht – 702.944.9934
• Wild Entertainment
3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Kim – 702.793.2699
AUTOMOTIVE
• El Pinchi Smog
4450 E. Washington Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: Heather L. Ramos – 702.664.5823
• Meineke #4075
4337 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Irina Figearo – 702.596.3070
CAR WASH
• Flawless Mobile Car Wash
6097 Autumn Rose Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Alberto Munoz – 702.576.5186
• I Candi Car Wash
6159 Sierra Mist Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: George W. Copeland – 323.552.0499
CONSTRUCTION
• Ayers Home Improvements
12020 Southern Highlands Pkwy., Las Vegas
Owner: James Ayers – 702.381.7729
• Desert Marble & Granite
426 Hidden Brook Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Angela L. Quijada – 702.272.9798
• Duque Rapid Repair and Paint
6174 Meadow View Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Victor Duque – 702.278.3898
• Entourage
8060 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Herlihy – 702.280.1593
• Guardian Angel Air
8555 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Anjela Oustian – 702.374.8572
• Houston Electric
4371 E. Chicago Ave, Las Vegas
Owner: Garhett M. Houston – 702.704.5858
• K & G
4845 Judson Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gayla Boyd – 702.649.0711
• Legacy Specialties
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Kimberly Martinez.Neff – 775.267.3008
• Majestic Restoration Services
4125 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Marie Trust – 702.396.9800
• Premier Solar Solutions
21402 N. 7th Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: Patrick Lamore – 602.254.2040
• Sierra Excavating
1280 Rockpebble Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Matthew Johnson –
• Tal Tzitel
7080 Arville St. Las Vegas
Owner: Tal Tzitel – 702.423.1717
• TCS
4095 Ponderosa Way Las Vegas
Owner: Peter J. Cicchetti – 702.597.0878
EDUCATION
• Cynthia Wisner
2119 Bannerwood St., Henderson
Owner: Cynthia Wisner – 702.768.2587
• Dementia Communication RN Consultant
6245 Huntington Ridge Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Crystal Marie Weeks – 336.870.3153
• Gotta Dance
10420 Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sharryn R. Babcock – 702.957.8980
• Kayla Wilson
212 Lynbrook St., Henderson
Owner: Kayla Wilson – 702.622.2091
• Las Vegas Chess Academy
2560 Montessouri St. Las Vegas
Owner: Juan P. Jauregui – 702.202.1797
• Zulu Dreams
2455 W. Serene Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Richman Mahlangu – 702.808.9409
FINANCIAL SERVICES
• Frontier Insurance
9408 Del Webb Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Yoojin Lee.Sedera – 702.333.2233
• H&H Retirement Design and Management
1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Kenneth Himmler – 702.470.2660
• Making A Way Mortgage Co.
8930 W. Sunset Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Cheryl D. Kuchka – 702.518.8069
FOOD SERVICES
• Coco Donuts
7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Yeon Hee Yang – 224.305.1312
• Da Pineapple Express
2025 E. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: Angela Brown.Villiarimo – 702.249.4915
• Evel Pie
508 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Jeffrey Fine – 702.933.7140
• Health Binge
6040 Badura Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gerome D. Sapp – 317.748.3110
• Jjanga Japanese Restaurant
3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Insuk Cho – 702.308.3143
• Kabob Korner
730 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Ijlal Hayder Hussain – 702.384.7722
• Off The Hook
4155 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Ferrara – 702.222.3474
• Paradise Place
7365 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Shernette Mitchell – 702.983.9444
• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
6051 N. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Micatrotto II – 702.365.9221
• Retro Bleu Cafe
6475 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Conrad Tomas – 408.569.5043
• Sweet Travels Treat Truck
4181 Pioneer Ave, Las Vegas
Owner: Lori Ann Garcia – 702.912.5732
HEALTH CARE
• Alina Tianming Guo
5616 Woods Crossing St., Las Vegas
Owner: Chen Zhao – 626.586.4426
• Baiyu Tian
4972 River Glen Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Baiyu Tian – 626.586.8095
• Body Detox Systems
5875 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Micaela A. Binion – 404.315.6999
• Cicely Hospes
5000 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Hripsime Knyazyan – 702.448.6767
• Dou Qian Quan
6167 Mythic Atlantis Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Dou Quian Quan – 626.586.4970
• Emilie’s Home Care
3856 Jewel Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: Ivy M. Johnson – 702.434.5882
• Evensen’s Emergency Medical Services
2650 Lake Sahara Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Erik Evensen – 702.822.7400
• Friends Reflexology
9575 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Hongfen Zhang – 702.413.3796
• Gang Wu
7251 Gypsy Canyon Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Gang Wu – 702.541.2969
• Haiyang Li
6138 Meadowhaven Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Haiyang Li – 702.970.2333
• Jusoma
10736 Elfstrom Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Marilyn Ferguson – 702.540.3147
• Karen Miranda
525 Brinkburn Point Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Karen Miranda – 702.525.7983
• Las Vegas Dental Studio
3117 W. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Glen Yamamoto – 310.805.4555
• Li Feng
190 Paxon Hollow Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Li Feng – 626.620.9409
• Mml Physical Therapy Group
600 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Karen Crawford – 702.384.6330
MAINTENANCE
• Joel’s Upholstery
4174 Big Dipper Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Joel Martinez – 702.556.3675
• Little Blue Handyman
2576 Cornerbrook Circle Henderson
Owner: Joshua Nay – 385.208.8890
• Pro Curb Painting
2842 Crystal Lantern Drive Henderson
Owner: Alan Frederic Schlines – 702.292.4415
• Wild West Appliance Repair
316 Oak Canyon Drive Henderson
Owner: Jack Bennett – 702.969.3906
• Window Genie
28 Spur Cross Circle Las Vegas
Owner: Bradley Stegman – 702.493.9272
MANUFACTURING
• 702 Laser
4339 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas
Owner: Garrett Tokuno
• West Coast Resurfacing
4425 E. Colton Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Juan C. Huerta – 702.286.7266
MISCELLANEOUS
• Red Rock Trim
1016 Mocha Mattari St., Henderson
Owner: Kevin Faber – 702.738.2300
PERSONAL SERVICES
• Allure Floatspa
10870 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Chris Mertes – 702.587.5703
• Anthem Home Watchers
2083 Oliver Springs St., Henderson
Owner: Amy I. Verly – 612.850.0529
• Canvas Salon
2700 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Jessica Muro – 702.340.5261
• Carrie.Design
5265 N. Campbell Road Las Vegas
Owner: Carrie F. Anderson – 702.606.3415
• Graceful Spaces
2595 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Cristen L. Jacobsen – 702.728.1352
• Lash & Dash
8034 Brighton Summit Ave, Las Vegas
Owner: Jami Tracy – 517.490.0715
• MD Nail Spa
3385 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Minh Pham – 702.228.3442
• Microblading By Gee
2470 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson
Owner: Chintana Nagy – 702.786.8457
• New Jasmine Spa
6020 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800
• Nicky’s African Hair Braiding
3925 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Nichole Nelson –
• Revolution Beauty Salon
4160 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Evelyn M. Garcia.Martinez – 702.366.6772
• Shu Hua Ludwig
3215 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson
Owner: William Henry Ludwig – 702.220.7978
• Your Massage Spa
4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gregory D. McGraw – 310.902.2764
• Youtopia
5795 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Baca – 702.672.6964
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• All In One Auto
5185 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Raul Catardi – 702.531.5131
• Asset Protection of America
3425 Cliff Shadows Pkwy., Las Vegas
Owner: Julie Bauman – 800.581.1522
• Asset Protection of America
10120 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Julie Bauman – 702.897.9997
• Business Made Easy Consulting
3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy. Las Vegas
Owner: Ileana Drobkin – 702.496.1134
• Carrara Group
2500 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Carl L. Finseth II – 702.228.8026
• Connell Law
3905 Jacob Lake Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Christopher S. Connell – 702.994.2943
• Datastrm
10482 Riverside Park Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Lara De Guzman – 702.308.1509
• DG Koch Associates
2920 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Sharon Koch – 702.221.5160
• Diamondback Land Surveying
6140 Brent Thurman Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Lisa J. Keenan – 702.823.3257
• DMS Leads and Services Unlimited
5855 Palmyra Ave. Las Vegas
Owner: Bregida Martinez – 702.283.4999
• Ephcto
8301 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Ernesto Borges – 407.928.5865
• Infinity Systems
817 S. Main St., Las Vegas
Owner: Art Johnson – 612.865.7555
• Luxe Urbane Events & Design
9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Candace D. Mays – 469.759.9368
• Modern Media
1901 Langley Estates Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Norma Alvarez – 702.355.6792
• New Foundations
2309 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Latosha Campbell – 702.822.1206
• Rite Way Credit Services
3100 Fremont St. Las Vegas
Owner: Claude T. Kennedy – 702.423.1031
• Silver Fox Finance
26 Candlewyck Drive Henderson
Owner: Philippe M. Breyer – 702.253.0217
• Southwest Digital Solutions
5504 Aleman Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Judd Kidman – 702.981.1810
• Spectrum Services
4850 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Katie Wener – 702.367.7705
• Take Studios
7320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Taewan Kwon – 702.541.3470
• The Peko Agency
8360 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Jodi L. Peko –
• Thoreact
3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy. Las Vegas
Owner: Camille Chidiac – 310.276.4898
• Vegas Cannabis Magazine
404 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Stephanie Shehan – 702.622.8001
• Waltman Productions
2510 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson
Owner: Karen R. Waltman – 702.776.6562
PUBLIC UTILITY
• Brother International Corp.
200 Crossing Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Patricia A. Mamchur – 770.656.0263
REAL ESTATE
• Modern Times Realty
2471 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Las Vegas
Owner: James Bellile – 702.222.0815
RETAIL
• All About Details
2400 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Annielyn A. Abarca – 702.524.9075
• All In Wireless
3411 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Leonardo Garcia – 702.293.3300
• America Natural Ingredients
530 S. 8th St, Las Vegas
Owner: Francisco Zuniga Vargas – 702.214.9403
• Andy’s Store
2300 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Lupe Soto – 702.759.5468
• Ascent Audiology & Hearing
2625 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson
Owner: Beau T. England – 702.240.2059
• At Home Blinds and Shutters
1000 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Marilyn Guzman.Torres – 702.219.6432
• Auntie B’s Treasure Shop
1083 Plantation Rose Court, Henderson
Owner: Bridgett Budrow – 702.558.6135
• Bayside Watch
4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Farida Quassani – 702.871.3600
• Body & Nail Tattoos
875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas
Owner: Dikla Avisahy – 702.415.3445
• Calvin’s Creations
10447 Placid St., Las Vegas
Owner: Ginny Priebe – 702.494.7514
• Dreamcatcher Archery
5900 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Katrina Baker – 702.902.0689
• Faded And Glazed
5643 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Ellie T. Charo. – 702.913.4025
• Fujiryoki V. USA
11963 Fairfax Ridge St., Las Vegas
Owner: Liyue Yang – 408.826.7177
• Galena European Spa
8053 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Galina Leon – 702.782.0131
• Gifts 4 All
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Rongmin Zhao – 626.840.7709
• Guadalajara Salon
3375 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Graciela Patron – 702.912.0651
• HFB Store
2760 Highland Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Ajit B. Joshi – 702.300.3411
• JL Top Socks
5976 Lazy Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: John C. Pauli – 702.287.8065
• Kat In The Kitchen
11620 Andorra St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nickie Vitali – 702.374.8159
• Kids Corner
4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Guadalupe Garcia – 702.218.6805
• Kingdom Klothing
1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Kelly Johnson – 702.562.4067
• Kross Logistics
5550 Painted Mirage Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Eric Fahs – 702.290.5856
• Los Angeles Customs
2600 Dalhart St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nancy C. Graibay – 702.771.3675
• Lularoe Tia Kephart
2 Luke Drie, Las Vegas
Owner: LuLaRoe Tia Kephart – 814.596.2495
• National Rider Supply
10236 S. Bronco St., Las Vegas
Owner: Charles A. Palmer – 208.819.9295
• New Day Led
2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Suhua Chien – 702.755.6090
• Red Rock’n Tattoos and Apparel
6145 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Derick L. Amundson – 651.247.0749
• Rylo Media Group
2950 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Joshua A. Markle – 702.918.5006
• Sly Gift Shop
3859 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Kenneth Sly – 323.481.2596
• Storage Depot
6240 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas
Owner: Paul F. Peppard – 702.212.2528
• Sugar Bear’s
1762 Graystone Canyon Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Maki Evans – 702.858.7385
• Sun Telecom USA LV
1310 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Yoon Seong – 702.437.7124
• Texas Treasures Unlimited
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Gladys Robinson – 817.709.5377
• Vaeh Fashions
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Roderick Lee – 702.203.1747
• Vegas Flooring Direct
7415 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Tin Hung Lee – 702.570.7092
• Video & Sound Distribution LV
3140 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Simon Gabay – 702.628.9877
• Westcoast Street Wear
3265 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Alicia Marcial Valeriano – 702.547.0188
• Western Sign & Engraving
3950 N. Blagg Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Ronald Gramm – 702.367.8888
• Wonder Gears
4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Benjamin Plaksin – 702.528.3029
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
• Sterling Group Enterprises
701 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
Owner: Daniel McGough – 702.379.9392
USED CAR DEALER
• Cars 4 Low
3735 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Manuel Rosario Arias – 702.980.8057
• Station Auto Sales
2525 S. Bruce St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nelson Membreno – 702.236.4251
• Super Auto Sales
3535 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas
Owner: Joe Rahme – 702.525.8737
USED MERCHANDISE SALES
• Old West Guns
941 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson
Owner: Jeffrey R. Hacker – 702.499.3124
WAREHOUSE
• Blue Air Training
6625 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: James Barlow – 888.258.3447
• G and C Exports
2054 Marion Drive Las Vegas
Owner: Steven J. Greenberg – 702.429.9766
• R.E.M. Innovation
450 Baldur Run St. Las Vegas
Owner: Roey Dahan – 702.332.4649