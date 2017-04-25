BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED APRIL 16-22, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Boxing Café
8445 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89147
Rigoberto Rangel @ 702.235.6654
Dance 4 Energy
4225 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104
Sara Barrios @ 702.237.2764
FITLab Las Vegas
6210 Annie Oakley Drive, Suite 103, LV 89120
Trevor P. Scelso @ 702.660.3144
Men of the Strip Las Vegas
948 Rainbow Rock St., LV 89123
Jeff Timmons @ 702.203.0471
Pho Kitchen
3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 24-25, LV 89103
Nancy Nhung Vo @ 702.355.5553
Sublime Art Expressions
11675 Longworth Road, LV 89135
Diane Faith Steinberg @ 702.526.9607
Vegas Fun Tours
6130 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Daniel Myers @ 702.527.3900
AUTOMOTIVE
Highline Classics
3009 Builders Ave., LV 89101
Alvaro Carrino @ 702.782.7276
JR & JR Limousine Manufacture Royal Limos
3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 108, LV 89102
Jose Reyes Cruz @ 562.374.6828
LV Quik Tow
415 W. Bonanza Road, LV 89106
Troy Kearn @ 702.450.1222
Llantera La Reina Del Sur
4561 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 150, LV 89110
Leticia Avendano @ 702.212.0766
RT Carwash
1008 N. Yale St., LV 89108
Perla Lizeth Trevizo @ 702.971.9768
Redline Diagnostics
2100 Highland Ave., Suite 3, LV 89102
Michael Leonard @ 702.588.8102
Stockton Car Wash
3909 Eblick Wash Drive, LV 89115
Cesar V. Cuellar @ 702.712.6394
Yo! Carwash
3655 Lanai Ave., LV 89104
Maya Azucena @ 702.608.9393
CONSTRUCTION
A&J Handyman Services
5863 Honeysuckle Ridge St., LV 89148
Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto @ 702.563.7368
AMMCO Construction
3995 W. Quail Ave., Suite D, LV 89118
Ray B. Long @ 702.238.6364
Able Electrical Services
4985 Cecile Ave., LV 89115
Jeffrey Foutz @ 702.643.4478
Arm Innovations
5358 Palisades Quad Ave., LV 89122
Alonzo Madison @ 716.715.6088
CBA Handyman
1037 Singapore Court, LV 89110
Basilio Uribe Enriquez @ 702.472.3836
Jose’s Cabinets
5470 Cameron St., Suite 102, LV 89118
Jose Manuel Navarro Vieyra @ 702.439.3021
Luna’s Drywall, Paint & Stucco
4660 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 105, LV 89119
Celeste J. Ortega Valadez @ 702.910.9826
Mobilesets
3845 Hoopa Lane, LV 89169
Douglas Holland @ 661.221.3396
R.G. Home Improvement Handyman
4463 E. Wyoming Ave., LV 89104
Rosario Gomez Escobar @ 702.808.4775
RAH Home Services
4909 E. Harmon Ave., LV 89121
Ronald Henriquez @ 702.325.0691
We Do It All 4 U
6190 N. Conquistador St., LV 89149
Mark Harvey @ 816.805.5042
EDUCATION
Global Strategies
2747 Paradise Road, Suite 3-1903, LV 89109
Christopher Simovich @ 615.224.6669
Financial services
Noble Home Loans
3090 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102-103, LV 89117
Bradley Malkin @ 702.879.0987
FOOD SERVICES
Blue Sea Sushi and Izakaya
500 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 165, LV 89123
Akihiro Shimizu @ 702.823.2779
Chef Tal Ronnen
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109
Tal Ronnen @ 323.428.0011
Crunch Donut Factory
6320 Simmons St., Suite 135, NLV 89031
Michael Weyneth @ 702.202.6400
Fit Gourmet Chef
6250 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, LV 89120
Ken Arancibia @ 702.955.7312
La Belle Terre Bread
8390 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, LV 89117
Daoud David Anwar @ 702.556.6290
Pho Saigon 8
6910 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100, LV 89118
Phung D. Vu @ 949.633.1888
Sin Fronteras Tacos
4016 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89129
Daniel Gonzalez @ 702.866.0080
The Flava Truck
3380 Arville St., LV 89102
Teala Carter @ 702.717.4719
HEALTH CARE
Addiction Recovery Centers
501 S. Rancho Drive, Suite H50, LV 89106
John S. Bamforth @ 702.919.0000
Amazing Massage
5576 W. Rochelle Ave., LV 89103
Ling Z. Cooley @ 702.647.6011
Brighton Hospice Nevada
8945 W. Russell Road, LV 89148
Thomas Godfrey @ 801.996.3217
Brittany Field
8140 Hometown Hero Drive, LV 89113
Brittany Field @ 702.601.8835
Caring for U HIC Home
10147 Clifton Forge Ave., LV 89148
Robin Mathews @ 702.324.6922
Chunmiao Wang
4718 Elk Springs Ave., Suite C, LV 89103
Chunmiao Wang @ 626.759.4788
Chuy’s Medical Clinic
4225 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 8, LV 89119
Judith Corn @ 702.375.4348
Creative Minds Behavioral Health
1809 Luna Alegre St., LV 89115
Prenise A. Reid @ 702.201.8105
Jiahui Ma
8398 Hollywood Hills Ave., LV 89178
Jiahui Ma @ 702.970.2333
Jian Zhen Chen
9061 Baysinger Drive, LV 89129
Jian Zhen Chen @ 626.423.8161
Liling Tang
4130 Sanderling Circle, Suite 433, LV 89103
Liling Tang @ 754.248.0193
Nocturna Sleep Center
777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 145, LV 89107
Christina Molfetta @ 702.896.7378
Now Faith Behavorial Health Management
9708 Gilespie St., Suite 114, LV 89183
Patricia Pennington @ 866.697.3188
Parinya Thanaisawan
5141 Pioneer Ave., Suite 104, LV 89146
Parinya Thanaisawan @ 702.858.3897
Su Familia Dental
4161 S. Eastern Ave., Suite E8, LV 89119
Nader Afshari @ 702.233.1222
Vegas Treatment Center
2121 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 218, LV 89119
Nicole Brik @ 818.660.4835
XL Behavioral Health Services
1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite A120, LV 89119
Scott L. Thompson @ 702.500.1425
Yan Zhou
3146 Cameron St., LV 89102
Yan Zhou @ 312.721.9509
Yixin Zhang
8212 Brittany Harbor Drive, LV 89128
Yixin Zhang @ 702.612.6003
MANUFACTURING
ASP Apparel
3261 Builders Ave., LV 89101
Bok Yeol Koh @ 702.556.5201
Crown World
6275 S. Pearl St., Suite 400, LV 89120
James Glidewell @ 949.440.2723
Personal services
Aloha Spa & Nails
6166 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Mimi Le @ 702.248.1120
Anthem Personal Care Services
8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 144, LV 89123
Gavin Wynot @ 702.328.7357
Aria Nails
6010 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 10, LV 89108
Thu-Vy Nguyen @ 702.505.1710
CedeLin
4025 Esmeralda Ave., LV 89102
Linvania Cedeno Nunez @ 702.762.0934
D’Kabellos Beauty Salon
5853 W. Tropicana Ave., LV 89103
Jamie Alberto Landaverde @ 702.367.3582
Da-Vi Nails
3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89032
Nguyen Thi To @ 702.341.7503
Lee’s Nails
9775 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 1, LV 89183
Mai Thi Ngo @ 702.407.0770
Luxe Salon Studios Rampart
2225 N. Rampart Blvd., LV 89134
Victoria Rothermel @ 702.528.1087
Nail Image
4865 S. Pecos Road, Suite 3, LV 89121
Jimmy Hua @ 702.456.8898
Natty Life
5201 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Suite 1274, LV 89118
Brandon Snyder @ 360.820.1595
Pacific Spa
2933 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109
Favian Gomez @ 702.969.9910
Pure Elegance Beauty Salon
6355 N. Commerce St., Suite 105, NLV 89031
Maribel Cervantes Esqueda @ 702.748.0315
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Blueprint Sound
8071 Villa Trovas Court, LV 89113
Terrence Bligen @ 702.443.1859
CSA Engineering
3168 El Cedro Circle, LV 89121
James Smith @ 702.583.9185
Capline Mortgage
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128
Doris E. Hontz @ 858.382.1163
Cranium Technology
7440 Edgecove Court, LV 89139
Jorge Rebolledo @ 702.373.8758
Cute Needs
5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141
Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351
Gregory & Waldo
324 S. Third St., Suite 1, LV 89101
Amanda Gregory @ 702.830.7925
IQC Southwest
6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A, LV 89118
Auroop Roy @ 702.629.3902
Johns Consulting Group
175 Whitly Bay Ave., LV 89148
Jeffrey Johns @ 702.972.8699
LTRD Corp.
3047 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 500, LV 89120
Andrea Tindall @ 702.597.5597
NGB Global Solutions
339 Steelhead Lane, Suite 102, LV 89110
Vulnavia Thomas @ 877.316.2048
NV Immigration Services
4570 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119
Oana Rodriguez @ 702.415.5793
Noey R Design
43 Olive Ridge Drive, LV 89135
Noelani Richardson @ 702.521.7401
Parkway Title
6345 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89118
James Palda @ 702.781.3725
PROPERTY MAINTENANCE
Monicas Cleaning Services
4488 Del Oro Drive, LV 89102
Concepcion Rascon @ 702.521.8718
Ryan’s Tree Care
2615 El Camino Road, LV 89146
Christopher R. Brooksby @ 702.497.0435
REAL ESTATE
Hudson Real Estate
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 314, LV 89107
Tamara Dill @ 702.871.9339
MDG Realty
8704 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105, LV 89145
Melissa A. Gilbert @ 702.285.6255
MP Association Management
6053 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 110, LV 89148
Debi Pike @ 702.304.9455
United Realty Group
8330 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, LV 89117
Pablo Covarrubias @ 702.331.7870
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
AM Auto Care
3216 Fremont St., Suite 1, LV 89104
Abel Mora @ 702.586.4466
LV Veloworks
7694 Canyon Diablo Road, LV 89179
Tracy Fossen @ 818.813.2493
RETAIL
3 Wizards
953 Sahara Ave., Suite E21, LV 89109
Joshua P. York @ 702.720.6458
Advanced Auto Styling
5686 La Costa Canyon Court, Suite 100, LV 89139
Dilia Romero @ 702.351.2009
Alumicast Too
6336 W. El Campo Grande Ave., LV 89130
Mark C. Weinmann @ 702.557.4932
Ascendant Tattoo Studio
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 6, LV 89119
Lynette Hanlon @ 702.619.6121
Bead Shoppe LV
9563 Rickshaw St., LV 89123
Ronald Bernardino @ 559.907.5789
EMC Shoe Boutique
2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite G105, LV 89107
Emilia Carbajal @ 702.203.4362
Fancy Feet
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2809, LV 89109
Anjanelle Yancy @ 702.445.4244
GR Smoke Plus
4110 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 30, LV 89119
Gagan Deep Virdi @ 702.724.2460
Gear and Clothing In Las Vegas
913 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89101
Nezihe Hewson @ 508.304.4117
J.S. Enterprises
4801 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 238, LV 89104
Jacqueline Smith @ 818.835.5316
Kingsman Suit Outlet
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G49/G52, LV 89102
Kevin Johnson @ 702.354.0629
Limelight Hookah
8022 Severn Valley St., LV 89139
Joseph Dery @ 702.498.1308
MMI Corp.
2010 Western Ave., LV 89102
Sherri L. Branscombe @ 702.419.1269
Manny Liquidations Center
1830 N. Martin L King Blvd., Suite 109, LV 89106
Manuel Garcia @ 702.596.5624
Morteza Vapors
6455 W. Eldorado Lane, LV 89139
Kamran Nasseri @ 702.808.6808
Ms. Flo’s Smoke Shop
3224 Civic Center Drive, Suite A/B, NLV 89030
Michael Coleman @ 702.955.2006
Off Shelves
5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141
Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351
PBH Security Products
8928 Spinning Wheel Ave., LV 89143
Nathan Pinkney
Pacific Surf Shop
3307 Palio Ave., LV 89141
Debra Summers Ordaz @ 775.233.9240
Pink Desert
7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 223, LV 89130
Darci Schurig @ 702.524.6886
Random Fandom
7790 Galloping Hills St., LV 89113
Cynthia Paglia @ 702.742.2200
Skyline Hookah Supply
9360 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 110, LV 89147
Angelica Stella @ 702.696.8606
T-Shirts N Tennis Shoes
3830 Swenson St., Suite 621, LV 89119
Antonia R. Cooper @ 702.202.1439
WHOLESALE
American Aero Technology
6655 W. Sahara Ave., Suite B200, LV 89146
Robert P. Tam @ 702.485.1197
Concept 3
10789 W. Twain Ave., Suite 200, LV 89135
Karl W. Kamb @ 702.477.5616
NEP Electronics
7485 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 104, LV 89139
William Federighi @ 630.595.8500
Operational Experts
1010 E. Oakey Blvd., LV 89104
David N. Spriggs @ 702.752.6690
Rodriguez Food
3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite M101, LV 89102
Susan Antiporda Rodriguez @ 702.301.8280