BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED APRIL 16-22, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Boxing Café

8445 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89147

Rigoberto Rangel @ 702.235.6654

Dance 4 Energy

4225 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104

Sara Barrios @ 702.237.2764

FITLab Las Vegas

6210 Annie Oakley Drive, Suite 103, LV 89120

Trevor P. Scelso @ 702.660.3144

Men of the Strip Las Vegas

948 Rainbow Rock St., LV 89123

Jeff Timmons @ 702.203.0471

Pho Kitchen

3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 24-25, LV 89103

Nancy Nhung Vo @ 702.355.5553

Sublime Art Expressions

11675 Longworth Road, LV 89135

Diane Faith Steinberg @ 702.526.9607

Vegas Fun Tours

6130 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Daniel Myers @ 702.527.3900

AUTOMOTIVE

Highline Classics

3009 Builders Ave., LV 89101

Alvaro Carrino @ 702.782.7276

JR & JR Limousine Manufacture Royal Limos

3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 108, LV 89102

Jose Reyes Cruz @ 562.374.6828

LV Quik Tow

415 W. Bonanza Road, LV 89106

Troy Kearn @ 702.450.1222

Llantera La Reina Del Sur

4561 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 150, LV 89110

Leticia Avendano @ 702.212.0766

RT Carwash

1008 N. Yale St., LV 89108

Perla Lizeth Trevizo @ 702.971.9768

Redline Diagnostics

2100 Highland Ave., Suite 3, LV 89102

Michael Leonard @ 702.588.8102

Stockton Car Wash

3909 Eblick Wash Drive, LV 89115

Cesar V. Cuellar @ 702.712.6394

Yo! Carwash

3655 Lanai Ave., LV 89104

Maya Azucena @ 702.608.9393

CONSTRUCTION

A&J Handyman Services

5863 Honeysuckle Ridge St., LV 89148

Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto @ 702.563.7368

AMMCO Construction

3995 W. Quail Ave., Suite D, LV 89118

Ray B. Long @ 702.238.6364

Able Electrical Services

4985 Cecile Ave., LV 89115

Jeffrey Foutz @ 702.643.4478

Arm Innovations

5358 Palisades Quad Ave., LV 89122

Alonzo Madison @ 716.715.6088

CBA Handyman

1037 Singapore Court, LV 89110

Basilio Uribe Enriquez @ 702.472.3836

Jose’s Cabinets

5470 Cameron St., Suite 102, LV 89118

Jose Manuel Navarro Vieyra @ 702.439.3021

Luna’s Drywall, Paint & Stucco

4660 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 105, LV 89119

Celeste J. Ortega Valadez @ 702.910.9826

Mobilesets

3845 Hoopa Lane, LV 89169

Douglas Holland @ 661.221.3396

R.G. Home Improvement Handyman

4463 E. Wyoming Ave., LV 89104

Rosario Gomez Escobar @ 702.808.4775

RAH Home Services

4909 E. Harmon Ave., LV 89121

Ronald Henriquez @ 702.325.0691

We Do It All 4 U

6190 N. Conquistador St., LV 89149

Mark Harvey @ 816.805.5042

EDUCATION

Global Strategies

2747 Paradise Road, Suite 3-1903, LV 89109

Christopher Simovich @ 615.224.6669

Financial services

Noble Home Loans

3090 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102-103, LV 89117

Bradley Malkin @ 702.879.0987

FOOD SERVICES

Blue Sea Sushi and Izakaya

500 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 165, LV 89123

Akihiro Shimizu @ 702.823.2779

Chef Tal Ronnen

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109

Tal Ronnen @ 323.428.0011

Crunch Donut Factory

6320 Simmons St., Suite 135, NLV 89031

Michael Weyneth @ 702.202.6400

Fit Gourmet Chef

6250 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, LV 89120

Ken Arancibia @ 702.955.7312

La Belle Terre Bread

8390 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, LV 89117

Daoud David Anwar @ 702.556.6290

Pho Saigon 8

6910 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100, LV 89118

Phung D. Vu @ 949.633.1888

Sin Fronteras Tacos

4016 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89129

Daniel Gonzalez @ 702.866.0080

The Flava Truck

3380 Arville St., LV 89102

Teala Carter @ 702.717.4719

HEALTH CARE

Addiction Recovery Centers

501 S. Rancho Drive, Suite H50, LV 89106

John S. Bamforth @ 702.919.0000

Amazing Massage

5576 W. Rochelle Ave., LV 89103

Ling Z. Cooley @ 702.647.6011

Brighton Hospice Nevada

8945 W. Russell Road, LV 89148

Thomas Godfrey @ 801.996.3217

Brittany Field

8140 Hometown Hero Drive, LV 89113

Brittany Field @ 702.601.8835

Caring for U HIC Home

10147 Clifton Forge Ave., LV 89148

Robin Mathews @ 702.324.6922

Chunmiao Wang

4718 Elk Springs Ave., Suite C, LV 89103

Chunmiao Wang @ 626.759.4788

Chuy’s Medical Clinic

4225 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 8, LV 89119

Judith Corn @ 702.375.4348

Creative Minds Behavioral Health

1809 Luna Alegre St., LV 89115

Prenise A. Reid @ 702.201.8105

Jiahui Ma

8398 Hollywood Hills Ave., LV 89178

Jiahui Ma @ 702.970.2333

Jian Zhen Chen

9061 Baysinger Drive, LV 89129

Jian Zhen Chen @ 626.423.8161

Liling Tang

4130 Sanderling Circle, Suite 433, LV 89103

Liling Tang @ 754.248.0193

Nocturna Sleep Center

777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 145, LV 89107

Christina Molfetta @ 702.896.7378

Now Faith Behavorial Health Management

9708 Gilespie St., Suite 114, LV 89183

Patricia Pennington @ 866.697.3188

Parinya Thanaisawan

5141 Pioneer Ave., Suite 104, LV 89146

Parinya Thanaisawan @ 702.858.3897

Su Familia Dental

4161 S. Eastern Ave., Suite E8, LV 89119

Nader Afshari @ 702.233.1222

Vegas Treatment Center

2121 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 218, LV 89119

Nicole Brik @ 818.660.4835

XL Behavioral Health Services

1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite A120, LV 89119

Scott L. Thompson @ 702.500.1425

Yan Zhou

3146 Cameron St., LV 89102

Yan Zhou @ 312.721.9509

Yixin Zhang

8212 Brittany Harbor Drive, LV 89128

Yixin Zhang @ 702.612.6003

MANUFACTURING

ASP Apparel

3261 Builders Ave., LV 89101

Bok Yeol Koh @ 702.556.5201

Crown World

6275 S. Pearl St., Suite 400, LV 89120

James Glidewell @ 949.440.2723

Personal services

Aloha Spa & Nails

6166 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Mimi Le @ 702.248.1120

Anthem Personal Care Services

8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 144, LV 89123

Gavin Wynot @ 702.328.7357

Aria Nails

6010 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 10, LV 89108

Thu-Vy Nguyen @ 702.505.1710

CedeLin

4025 Esmeralda Ave., LV 89102

Linvania Cedeno Nunez @ 702.762.0934

D’Kabellos Beauty Salon

5853 W. Tropicana Ave., LV 89103

Jamie Alberto Landaverde @ 702.367.3582

Da-Vi Nails

3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., NLV 89032

Nguyen Thi To @ 702.341.7503

Lee’s Nails

9775 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 1, LV 89183

Mai Thi Ngo @ 702.407.0770

Luxe Salon Studios Rampart

2225 N. Rampart Blvd., LV 89134

Victoria Rothermel @ 702.528.1087

Nail Image

4865 S. Pecos Road, Suite 3, LV 89121

Jimmy Hua @ 702.456.8898

Natty Life

5201 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Suite 1274, LV 89118

Brandon Snyder @ 360.820.1595

Pacific Spa

2933 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109

Favian Gomez @ 702.969.9910

Pure Elegance Beauty Salon

6355 N. Commerce St., Suite 105, NLV 89031

Maribel Cervantes Esqueda @ 702.748.0315

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Blueprint Sound

8071 Villa Trovas Court, LV 89113

Terrence Bligen @ 702.443.1859

CSA Engineering

3168 El Cedro Circle, LV 89121

James Smith @ 702.583.9185

Capline Mortgage

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128

Doris E. Hontz @ 858.382.1163

Cranium Technology

7440 Edgecove Court, LV 89139

Jorge Rebolledo @ 702.373.8758

Cute Needs

5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141

Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351

Gregory & Waldo

324 S. Third St., Suite 1, LV 89101

Amanda Gregory @ 702.830.7925

IQC Southwest

6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A, LV 89118

Auroop Roy @ 702.629.3902

Johns Consulting Group

175 Whitly Bay Ave., LV 89148

Jeffrey Johns @ 702.972.8699

LTRD Corp.

3047 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 500, LV 89120

Andrea Tindall @ 702.597.5597

NGB Global Solutions

339 Steelhead Lane, Suite 102, LV 89110

Vulnavia Thomas @ 877.316.2048

NV Immigration Services

4570 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119

Oana Rodriguez @ 702.415.5793

Noey R Design

43 Olive Ridge Drive, LV 89135

Noelani Richardson @ 702.521.7401

Parkway Title

6345 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89118

James Palda @ 702.781.3725

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

Monicas Cleaning Services

4488 Del Oro Drive, LV 89102

Concepcion Rascon @ 702.521.8718

Ryan’s Tree Care

2615 El Camino Road, LV 89146

Christopher R. Brooksby @ 702.497.0435

REAL ESTATE

Hudson Real Estate

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 314, LV 89107

Tamara Dill @ 702.871.9339

MDG Realty

8704 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105, LV 89145

Melissa A. Gilbert @ 702.285.6255

MP Association Management

6053 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 110, LV 89148

Debi Pike @ 702.304.9455

United Realty Group

8330 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, LV 89117

Pablo Covarrubias @ 702.331.7870

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

AM Auto Care

3216 Fremont St., Suite 1, LV 89104

Abel Mora @ 702.586.4466

LV Veloworks

7694 Canyon Diablo Road, LV 89179

Tracy Fossen @ 818.813.2493

RETAIL

3 Wizards

953 Sahara Ave., Suite E21, LV 89109

Joshua P. York @ 702.720.6458

Advanced Auto Styling

5686 La Costa Canyon Court, Suite 100, LV 89139

Dilia Romero @ 702.351.2009

Alumicast Too

6336 W. El Campo Grande Ave., LV 89130

Mark C. Weinmann @ 702.557.4932

Ascendant Tattoo Studio

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 6, LV 89119

Lynette Hanlon @ 702.619.6121

Bead Shoppe LV

9563 Rickshaw St., LV 89123

Ronald Bernardino @ 559.907.5789

EMC Shoe Boutique

2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite G105, LV 89107

Emilia Carbajal @ 702.203.4362

Fancy Feet

3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2809, LV 89109

Anjanelle Yancy @ 702.445.4244

GR Smoke Plus

4110 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 30, LV 89119

Gagan Deep Virdi @ 702.724.2460

Gear and Clothing In Las Vegas

913 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89101

Nezihe Hewson @ 508.304.4117

J.S. Enterprises

4801 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 238, LV 89104

Jacqueline Smith @ 818.835.5316

Kingsman Suit Outlet

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G49/G52, LV 89102

Kevin Johnson @ 702.354.0629

Limelight Hookah

8022 Severn Valley St., LV 89139

Joseph Dery @ 702.498.1308

MMI Corp.

2010 Western Ave., LV 89102

Sherri L. Branscombe @ 702.419.1269

Manny Liquidations Center

1830 N. Martin L King Blvd., Suite 109, LV 89106

Manuel Garcia @ 702.596.5624

Morteza Vapors

6455 W. Eldorado Lane, LV 89139

Kamran Nasseri @ 702.808.6808

Ms. Flo’s Smoke Shop

3224 Civic Center Drive, Suite A/B, NLV 89030

Michael Coleman @ 702.955.2006

Off Shelves

5226 Kendall Ridge Court, LV 89141

Jose A. Ontiveros @ 702.917.8351

PBH Security Products

8928 Spinning Wheel Ave., LV 89143

Nathan Pinkney

Pacific Surf Shop

3307 Palio Ave., LV 89141

Debra Summers Ordaz @ 775.233.9240

Pink Desert

7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 223, LV 89130

Darci Schurig @ 702.524.6886

Random Fandom

7790 Galloping Hills St., LV 89113

Cynthia Paglia @ 702.742.2200

Skyline Hookah Supply

9360 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 110, LV 89147

Angelica Stella @ 702.696.8606

T-Shirts N Tennis Shoes

3830 Swenson St., Suite 621, LV 89119

Antonia R. Cooper @ 702.202.1439

WHOLESALE

American Aero Technology

6655 W. Sahara Ave., Suite B200, LV 89146

Robert P. Tam @ 702.485.1197

Concept 3

10789 W. Twain Ave., Suite 200, LV 89135

Karl W. Kamb @ 702.477.5616

NEP Electronics

7485 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 104, LV 89139

William Federighi @ 630.595.8500

Operational Experts

1010 E. Oakey Blvd., LV 89104

David N. Spriggs @ 702.752.6690

Rodriguez Food

3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite M101, LV 89102

Susan Antiporda Rodriguez @ 702.301.8280