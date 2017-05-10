BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Boynton Art and Glass
4929 Flower Dance Court, LV 89131
Sherri Boynton @ 702.291.8498
Candy Corpse
2441 Old Forge Lane, Suite 106, LV 89121
Dan Mendoza @ 562.208.2090
Powers
9353 Tall Wood Lane, LV 89129
Eddie Powers @ 702.205.3277
VegasVR
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89169
Richard Andrew Jones @ 702.517.2379
AUTO SALES
Odiaga Auto Sales
2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 7F, LV 89102
Iris Honderman @ 702.462.6810
AUTOMOTIVE
Automotive Paint Protection Services
2901 Highland Drive, Suite 10A, LV 89109
Jack Riley @ 702.733.1859
Max’s Clean Car Wash
4764 Sheppard Drive, LV 89122
Leonardo Eduardo-Salcedo @ 702.875.1560
CONSTRUCTION
Drew’s Plumbing
3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite E131, LV 89102
Jeffrey Drew @ 702.349.2400
Gorgonio Diaz
1839 Venalynne St., LV 89156
Gorgonio Diaz @ 702.350.5993
Olivia Carlos
3463 Marquette Drive, LV 89115
Olivia Carlos @ 702.750.6579
EDUCATION
Larry Lake’s Gymnastic
805 Stillwater Lane, LV 89014
Lawrence B. Lake @ 702.480.5460
Nutrition Power
4500 E. Bonanza Road, Suite F, LV 89110
Jose Antonio Jimenez @ 702.491.3085
FOOD SERVICES
Fresh Sub
6174 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Min Kim @ 702.368.3626
Mr Beijing
730 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 8, LV 89119
Duojia Ma @ 702.666.3140
Sushi Burrito Bowl
9134 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89117
Sushi Maya @ 702.838.0909
HEALTH CARE
Changing Minds
222 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 114, LV 89145
Nicole Vaughn @ 702.405.8088
Halo Chiropractic, Wellness Clinic and Performance Center
9333 W. Sunset Road, Suite A, LV 89148
Kristine Lukens @ 714.504.9446
Jin Duo Xi
3221 Jericho St., Suite B, LV 89102
Jin Duo Xi @ 702.209.8979
Jin Zhi Qin
3718 Majestic Drive, LV 89147
Jin Zhi Qin @ 702.666.4871
Joseph Sellas
9490 Bermuda Road, Suite 1100, LV 89123
Joseph Sellas @ 702.292.1654
Laura Sue Durgin
8209 Cactus Canyon Ct, LV 89128
Laura Sue Durgin @ 702.279.5279
Ma Valentina Miller
7470 Rancho Destino Road, LV 89123
Ma Valentina Miller @ 702.624.9429
Mesa Dental
4280 S. Hualapai Wy 101, Suite 101, LV 89147
Emily J. Browner @ 702.514.7977
Rolfing Las Vegas
6999 Sylvan Oak Drive, LV 89147
Susan Shults @ 435.669.7021
Xiaojuan Wu
3887 S. Juliano Road, LV 89147
Xiaojuan Wu @ 702.470.5376
Yuet Ming Lam
5729 Butterick Ct, LV 89118
Yuet Ming Lam @ 702.690.6896
MANUFACTURING
Digital Print Solutions
3672 Highland Drive, LV 89103
Martha I. Gonzalez-Davidowicz @ 702.889.8006
Sweet Fairy Brigadeiros
1525 E. Sunset Road, Suite 10, LV 89119
Patricia Swolensky @ 702.526.8031
PERSONAL SERVICES
ACS Asset Recovery
10956 Hunting Hawk Road, LV 89179
Cynthia Hunter @ 702.349.0733
Angel Foot Spa
7320 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 109, LV 89139
Shuet Yim Tam @ 702.728.7203
Booze Yoga
5595 Spring Mountain Road, Suite B, LV 89146
Tasaneeport Upright @ 702.324.8996
Breon J. Jenzen
9405 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2040, LV 89123
Breon J. Jenzen @ 702.506.7242
Carla Marie Santucci
2280 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89146
Carla Santucci @ 702.683.1004
Crystal Clean Maids LV
6634 Mountainwood Lane, LV 89103
Mariana Ramirez @ 702.265.1609
Deborah Adams
2300 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 5, LV 89169
Debora Adams @ 702.222.9922
Dejayce Guitar Repair
3655 S. Durango Drive, LV 89147
Susan R. Carter @ 702.350.7958
GA Hair Salon
3779 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89121
Georgina Picon-Vega @ 702.724.4332
London Cut Fine Tailoring
3855 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 2, LV 89103
Tim Afzali @ 702.501.2645
Nevada Pigeon Control
5820 Wynn Road, LV 89118
David Kanellis @ 702.580.1386
Noc-Turnal Sounds
9869 Jazzy June St, LV 89183
Matthew Sugimura @ 530.400.0454
Sit Means Sit Aliante
7798 Minas Ridge Drive, LV 89178
Mark L. Malonzo @ 702.823.6366
Treasured Life Funeral Planning
8850 Quintane Lane, LV 89123
Melissa Winders @ 702.743.8718
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
360 Consultant
5692 Woods Crossing St., LV 89148
Roei Hasson @ 702.756.0945
Elevate Life Family Services
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 170, LV 89107
Willie Jackson @ 702.630.5009
Ivy Counseling
810 S. Seventh St., LV 89101
Christina M. Navarro @ 702.499.3487
MXT Media
5481 Castle Vista Court, LV 89118
Lora Hendrickson @ 702.235.2140
Modern Hippie
7391 Aquifer St., LV 89139
Yonatan Woldabyezgi @ 702.824.6197
Sand Services
2812 Sweet Basil Drive, LV 89142
Luis Sandoval @ 702.901.2714
TPS Holdings
11112 Harvest Hill Lane, LV 89135
Peter J. Snovitch @ 702.600.8238
Timeshare Relief Center
8480 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, LV 89123
Joel Martin @ 702.409.0956
Today Counseling of Nevada
6769 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite C, LV 89146
Maria Job @ 702.528.0552
REAL ESTATE
Nevada Realty Consultants
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 170-161, LV 89107
Sahand Mirzaei @ 702.751.7494
Tom Grant
8704 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105, LV 89145
Tom Grant @ 702.813.0089
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
Care Property Services
4230 Cameron St., LV 89103
Jase Engel @ 702.600.6269
RETAIL
Acuity Solutions
2451 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 112, LV 89117
Annette Egbert @ 702.966.2000
American Pool Supply
3721 Meade Ave., LV 89102
John D. Crockett @ 702.876.1634
Anderson Designs
5453 S. Durango Drive, Suite 2054, LV 89113
Tiffany Sherell Anderson @ 609.310.8505
Angel Top Outlet
556 N. Eastern Ave., Suite F, LV 89101
Yong Soon Im @ 702.556.5201
Battery Exchange 4 Less
1062 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89106
John Okafor @ 702.406.7133
Boulder Laundromat
3644 Boulder Hwy, LV 89121
Marcelo V. Montillo @ 702.207.2137
Doin’ Vegas
5453 S. Durango Drive, Suite 2013, LV 89113
Frank Azzurro @ 818.613.5922
Flower Trails Flower Shop
861 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 4, LV 89110
Dalia Zamudio @ 702.239.6658
Fun Toys
875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Suite 39, LV 89106
Doron Elimelech @ 956.299.1378
Giant Las Vegas
9345 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 100, LV 89178
Michelle Ogaard @ 801.810.0433
Green Tribe Enterprise Corp.
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D229, LV 89103
Alejandra E. Escobedo @ 702.208.3252
I Am That I Am
5097 W. Moberly Ave., LV 89139
Camlya Jasames @ 702.205.3683
Ion Effect
7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123
William B. Haney @ 928.542.0770
LK Socks
4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite E1, LV 89110
Nosoon Lim @ 702.292.8605
Life Nutrition
1040 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89106
Noralia Lopez Ramirez @ 702.517.3643
Maybell’s Goodies
3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite X5, LV 89108
Otis Avione Tate @ 702.742.4896
Sacred Social Herbs & Oils
7413 W. Russell Road, Suite 266, LV 89113
Sitka S. Coppedge @ 702.500.1151
Sorrell Enterprises
7723 Gallant Circle, LV 89147
Brandie Sorrell @ 702.577.7630
Sunny Stop Smoke Shop
5693 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89118
Tony Saroya @ 702.778.4141
The French Seller
6655 Boulder Hwy., Suite 1012, LV 89122
Jean-Baptiste Perie @ 702.366.6462
The Red Shark #2
2240 S. Nellis Blvd., LV 89104
Bogar S. Rodriguez @ 702.434.8070
Turn 5
4601 E. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 107, LV 89115
Steven Voudouris @ 610.251.1672
Unlimited Wireless Corp.
821 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 10, LV 89110
Faiek Manni @ 702.650.2400
Wist & Whim
9208 Sunny Oven Court, LV 89178
Miriam Girard @ 702.334.1358
Yesterday’s Fits
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2/3, LV 89119
Jesse Smith @ 702.324.0606
Yiang Seng Hong
7504 Longhorn Lodge Ave., LV 89113
Sally Luo @ 702.278.2820
Used car sales
Casas Auto Sales
2710 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 2, LV 89120
Jason Casas @ 702.505.0165
WAREHOUSE
PA Screen
3955 W. Mesa Vista Ave., Suite A6, LV 89118
Dien L. Nguyen @ 778.340.5658
WHOLESALE
Alpha Pallets
4645 Copper Sage St., LV 89115
Leticia Sanabria @ 702.267.7648
LV Auto Parts
4350 Arville St., Suite 14, LV 89103
Arthur Ogane Syan @ 818.618.6855