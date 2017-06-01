BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 14-20, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Eyecandi LV
3135 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Suite 229A, LV 89109
Andrea Hansen-Patrick @ 702.701.4561
Whichway Records
7715 Spanish Bay Drive, LV 89113
Vincent Adinolfi @ 201.873.7482
AUTOMOTIVE
Champion Mobile Car Wash
1709 Eagle Feather St., LV 89128
Kofi Jantuah @ 702.504.0759
Rocco’s Auto & Custom Cycles
3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150, LV 89108
Michelle Bottarini @ 702.524.6665
CAR WASH
Sharkys Carwash
1394 N. Nellis Blvd., LV 89110
Yessica Michel Amador @ 702.503.1215
CONSTRUCTION
123 Handy
4790 W. Montara Circle, LV 89121
Gladys Alcantara @ 702.327.2321
AJ Cuba Electric
891 Eagle Mountain Drive, LV 89123
Armando H. Cuba @ 702.521.3648
Alpha Maintenance
10260 Lemon Thyme St., LV 89183
Anthony Guerra @ 702.502.1688
B & D Mechanical
7487 Evening Falls Drive, LV 89131
William Medved @ 702.428.5824
DAC Handyman
1520 La Jolla Ave., LV 89169
Bernardo Cimental @ 702.350.5675
FM Flooring Services
6271 Newville Ave., LV 89103
Francisco J. Montes @ 702.302.1320
LPRD
1222 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104
Robert Decker @ 702.460.8546
Multi-Service Handyman
5660 E. Owens Ave., LV 89110
Arturo Delgado Arzate @ 702.285.3535
Rodney Sullivan
7877 Wildebeest Court, LV 89149
Rodney Sullivan @ 702.406.8677
Sega Paint & More
4808 Fairfax Ave., LV 89120
Marina Araujo @ 909.587.8678
XACT Leak
2238 Chasing Star Ave., LV 89123
Marc Bounds @ 702.869.4000
EDUCATION
Camp Volcano
6120 Rio Nevada Way, LV 89113
Sheryl Suzanne Giannola @ 702.622.5005
Swim With Sylvie
1241 Spanish Armada Road, LV 89123
Sylvie Dumaine @ 702.739.4186
The Learning Linq
321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, LV 89145
Karin Soresman @ 702.822.0272
FOOD SERVICE
La Marqueza
3871 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite M, LV 89103
Emma Montoya Reyes @ 702.748.4171
Tang Tang Tang
6000 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 1B, LV 89146
Haeng Chu @ 323.807.9774
The Twisted Lemon
7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123
Tyler Jenkin @ 702.410.3980
Yanni’s Gyro
9770 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 6, LV 89183
Asad Yaqubi Health care
Alexa M. Hantz
8053 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, LV 89143
Alexa M. Hantz @ 702.815.3577
Belyegea
4742 Desert Plains Road, LV 89147
Belinda Rodriguez @ 623.224.5972
Crystal Sizemore
4760 S. Pecos Road, Suite 208, LV 89121
Crystal Sizemore @ 727.534.9658
Jialin Lu
6250 Peneplain Ave., LV 89139
Jialin Lu @ 702.443.2246
Kiana Cantu LMT
1673 Dark Wolf Ave., LV 89123
Kiana Cantu @ 702.301.8197
Leanne Andersen (Massage By Leanne)
4824 Soaring Springs Ave., LV 89131
Leanne Andersen @ 702.715.1141
Lifesource Home Care
3075 Greenbriar Drive, LV 89121
Khoren Barseghyan @ 702.333.2344
Massage by AF
2124 Peyton Drive, Suite B, LV 89104
Adriana Falcon Alvarez @ 702.906.8382
Rattana Nelson
2555 Montessouri St., Suite B, LV 89117
Rattana Nelson @ 702.754.4447
Savannah Rogers
912 Ironwood Drive, LV 89108
Savannah Rogers @ 702.375.8830
Thuy Tran
5710 Simmons St., NLV 89031
Tran Thuy @ 702.822.0670
Yanan Wang
3570 Duneville St., LV 89103
Yanan Wang @ 702.715.6685
Ying Meng
6562 Boxwood Lane, LV 89103
Ying Meng @ 702.882.3988
Zhixiu Liu
4009 Arrowood Drive, LV 89147
Zhixiu Liu @ 702.728.8416
MANUFACTURING
Acres Medical
2320 Western Ave., LV 89102
Paris Balaouras @ 702.606.6401
All About Details
5030 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D, LV 89118
Annielyn Abarca @ 702.888.3700
DHS Sign Service
3350 W. Ali Baba Lane, LV 89118
William Van Den Ouden @ 702.798.9996
Las Vegas Screen Printing
6586 W. Mesa Vista Ave., LV 89118
Ebrahim Dadkhah @ 702.904.2335
PERSONAL SERVICES
Asia Pacific Heart of Worship Festival and Tradeshow
3301 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 23, LV 89102
Nadia Arroyo @ 702.624.4991
Deluxe Auto Spa
10255 Running Falls St., LV 89178
Shawn Borland @ 702.470.4228
Halia Tantra
10991 Sardinia Sands Drive, LV 89141
Halia Tantra @ 808.382.9887
Her Bid
5035 E. Russell Road, Suite 1015, LV 89122
Darren Christopher Smith @ 951.230.5659
Inner Evolution
11513 Flagwood St., LV 89141
Heather Gottlieb @ 815.482.4702
JT Nails
8846 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 104, LV 89123
Linh K. Phan @ 702.949.3170
Las Vegas Delivered Goods
2467 Domingo St., LV 89121
Cherish Fletcher @ 888.619.4299
Modern Spa & Tanning
4850 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 39-40, LV 89103
Suppattrachai Sittihson @ 702.929.9779
Odete M. Pilon
7569 Spindrift Tide Court, LV 89139
Odete M. Pilon @ 702.336.3607
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Academica Nevada
6630 Surrey St , LV 89119
Robert A. Howell @ 702.431.6260
Arbor Behavioral Services
7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., LV 89113
Sarah Turner Gonzalez @ 702.761.6511
Clinical Network Services
3849 Prespa Lake Court, LV 89141
Michael Herrera @ 702.991.2129
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions
1050 Flamingo Road, Suite 103, LV 89119
Steven R. Drexel @ 925.426.6900
David M. Niecikowski
136 Ginger Root Court, LV 89110
David Niecikowski @ 520.465.8992
Events to Remember
3334 Beam Drive, LV 89139
Tina Weghorst @ 702.845.9477
House Dressing
2989 Bella Kathryn Cir , LV 89117
Sharon Murphy @ 702.499.7093
LV Sporting
3950 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 120, LV 89129
Maci Jordan @ 725.222.1941
Law Office of Timothy R. Treffinger
1148 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104
Timothy R. Treffinger @ 775.276.2398
MAPCA Surveys
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D393, LV 89103
Antonio Alvarado @ 775.432.2067
McGettigan Consulting
1551 Desert Crossing Road, Suite 150, LV 89144
Michael McGettigan @ 702.415.6530
Navis Strategic Services
3507 La Paloma Ave., LV 89121
Irene L. Navis @ 702.454.9435
RR Consultants
4882 W. Lone Mountain Road, LV 89130
Terry Montgomery @ 702.340.7330
Samsim
6795 Edmond St., Suite 300, LV 89118
Samuel Davis @ 702.589.0338
WFG National Title Insurance Co.
4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, LV 89119
Cindy Tucker @ 503.431.8524
REAL ESTATE
Laurich Properties
10655 Park Run Drive, Suite 160, LV 89144
Hank Gordon @ 702.220.4500
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
A1 Protech
3855 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 10-43, LV 89103
Joel Dacanay @ 702.820.8790
VIP Home Services
4659 Fuentes Way, LV 89121
Michael Blake @ 702.553.5834
RETAIL
Ala Art Advisory
5845 Mountain Home St., Suite 318, LV 89191
Alberto Ala @ 702.273.6233
Alohi Kreations
7173 S. Durango Drive, Suite 108, LV 89113
Jennifer Kahookano @ 808.354.6982
Creole Bombshell Clothing
1316 Cactus Grove Court, NLV 89084
Carlee Michelle Hank @ 702.427.7922
Downtown Corner Store
353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 105, LV 89101
Erik Lemons @ 702.917.8671
Fashion N Jewelry.Com
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E37/F60, LV 89102
Yonghwa Levy @ 702.592.2450
Gabriela Ortega Galguera
7600 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 2155, LV 89139
Gabriela Ortega Galguera @ 702.472.0489
Glass Solutions LV
1621 Bamboo Rain Ave., LV 89183
Isaac Zamora @ 702.353.7466
Holfer
5051 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, LV 89110
Remigio Favela @ 702.929.0000
Krhema
4790 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119
Krystal Rhema Wharton @ 702.338.5981
La Guadalupana Western Wear
871 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 9, LV 89110
Asalia McInerney @ 702.531.1460
Lookout59 Business Development
6533 Frias Point Court, LV 89122
Raphael D. Bonner @ 310.259.1495
Maralyn Miller
7062 Acorn Court, LV 89147
Maralyn Miller @ 702.232.3376
Mory Pet Amazon
1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite C10, LV 89101
Moravia Esteban @ 702.542.1341
Neil & Donna Aldred
6196 Twilight Cove Circle, LV 89131
Donna Aldred @ 702.497.7225
Niou Niou
5172 Fiery Sky Ridge St., LV 89148
Hagar Haraz @ 702.610.9509
Outsiderartbyccole
4210 Farmdale Ave., NLV 89030
Cynthia Cole @ 702.488.7597
Sam S Jewelry and Watch Repair
821 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 5, LV 89110
Samuel Akopian @ 702.217.4396
Serenity Bar Flamingo
3555 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89109
Donna E. Tuba @ 702.778.4600
The Mobile Recording Studio LV
3424 Rose Valley St., NLV 89030
Vital Alphonse @ 702.787.5447
Twist Em Up
5017 Wright View Drive, LV 89120
Kelsea McBrayer @ 702.439.3249
Vegas Manga
2880 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89109
James J. Byun @ 702.277.9184
Winks Fashions
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B29, LV 89102
Roxanne Warburton @ 347.485.5113
Witches Brew
4669 Troy Place, LV 89103
Evon Theisgen @ 702.343.0624
X World 360
2880 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite C100, LV 89109
Jeffrey D. Gordon @ 702.736.6665
WAREHOUSE
West Coast Exhibits Services
6885 Speedway Blvd., LV 89115
Michael Taylor @ 951.248.0000
WHOLESALE
Transpack
5225 W. Reno Ave., Suite 127, LV 89118
Merih Ghebresilassie @ 702.588.0593
Vegas Valley Estate Sales & Service
6424 Little Star Drive, LV 89156
Brian F. Pearson @ 702.715.6189
Blu Mack BBQ
2901 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108
Larry Mack @ 702.981.7656
Italian American Kitchen
1238 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89104
Casey Taravella @ 702.423.0523