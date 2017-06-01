Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 14-20, 2017


Source: Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Eyecandi LV

3135 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Suite 229A, LV 89109

Andrea Hansen-Patrick @ 702.701.4561

Whichway Records

7715 Spanish Bay Drive, LV 89113

Vincent Adinolfi @ 201.873.7482

AUTOMOTIVE

Champion Mobile Car Wash

1709 Eagle Feather St., LV 89128

Kofi Jantuah @ 702.504.0759

Rocco’s Auto & Custom Cycles

3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150, LV 89108

Michelle Bottarini @ 702.524.6665

CAR WASH

Sharkys Carwash

1394 N. Nellis Blvd., LV 89110

Yessica Michel Amador @ 702.503.1215

CONSTRUCTION

123 Handy

4790 W. Montara Circle, LV 89121

Gladys Alcantara @ 702.327.2321

AJ Cuba Electric

891 Eagle Mountain Drive, LV 89123

Armando H. Cuba @ 702.521.3648

Alpha Maintenance

10260 Lemon Thyme St., LV 89183

Anthony Guerra @ 702.502.1688

B & D Mechanical

7487 Evening Falls Drive, LV 89131

William Medved @ 702.428.5824

DAC Handyman

1520 La Jolla Ave., LV 89169

Bernardo Cimental @ 702.350.5675

FM Flooring Services

6271 Newville Ave., LV 89103

Francisco J. Montes @ 702.302.1320

LPRD

1222 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104

Robert Decker @ 702.460.8546

Multi-Service Handyman

5660 E. Owens Ave., LV 89110

Arturo Delgado Arzate @ 702.285.3535

Rodney Sullivan

7877 Wildebeest Court, LV 89149

Rodney Sullivan @ 702.406.8677

Sega Paint & More

4808 Fairfax Ave., LV 89120

Marina Araujo @ 909.587.8678

XACT Leak

2238 Chasing Star Ave., LV 89123

Marc Bounds @ 702.869.4000

EDUCATION

Camp Volcano

6120 Rio Nevada Way, LV 89113

Sheryl Suzanne Giannola @ 702.622.5005

Swim With Sylvie

1241 Spanish Armada Road, LV 89123

Sylvie Dumaine @ 702.739.4186

The Learning Linq

321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, LV 89145

Karin Soresman @ 702.822.0272

FOOD SERVICE

La Marqueza

3871 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite M, LV 89103

Emma Montoya Reyes @ 702.748.4171

Tang Tang Tang

6000 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 1B, LV 89146

Haeng Chu @ 323.807.9774

The Twisted Lemon

7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123

Tyler Jenkin @ 702.410.3980

Yanni’s Gyro

9770 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 6, LV 89183

Asad Yaqubi Health care

Alexa M. Hantz

8053 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, LV 89143

Alexa M. Hantz @ 702.815.3577

Belyegea

4742 Desert Plains Road, LV 89147

Belinda Rodriguez @ 623.224.5972

Crystal Sizemore

4760 S. Pecos Road, Suite 208, LV 89121

Crystal Sizemore @ 727.534.9658

Jialin Lu

6250 Peneplain Ave., LV 89139

Jialin Lu @ 702.443.2246

Kiana Cantu LMT

1673 Dark Wolf Ave., LV 89123

Kiana Cantu @ 702.301.8197

Leanne Andersen (Massage By Leanne)

4824 Soaring Springs Ave., LV 89131

Leanne Andersen @ 702.715.1141

Lifesource Home Care

3075 Greenbriar Drive, LV 89121

Khoren Barseghyan @ 702.333.2344

Massage by AF

2124 Peyton Drive, Suite B, LV 89104

Adriana Falcon Alvarez @ 702.906.8382

Rattana Nelson

2555 Montessouri St., Suite B, LV 89117

Rattana Nelson @ 702.754.4447

Savannah Rogers

912 Ironwood Drive, LV 89108

Savannah Rogers @ 702.375.8830

Thuy Tran

5710 Simmons St., NLV 89031

Tran Thuy @ 702.822.0670

Yanan Wang

3570 Duneville St., LV 89103

Yanan Wang @ 702.715.6685

Ying Meng

6562 Boxwood Lane, LV 89103

Ying Meng @ 702.882.3988

Zhixiu Liu

4009 Arrowood Drive, LV 89147

Zhixiu Liu @ 702.728.8416

MANUFACTURING

Acres Medical

2320 Western Ave., LV 89102

Paris Balaouras @ 702.606.6401

All About Details

5030 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D, LV 89118

Annielyn Abarca @ 702.888.3700

DHS Sign Service

3350 W. Ali Baba Lane, LV 89118

William Van Den Ouden @ 702.798.9996

Las Vegas Screen Printing

6586 W. Mesa Vista Ave., LV 89118

Ebrahim Dadkhah @ 702.904.2335

PERSONAL SERVICES

Asia Pacific Heart of Worship Festival and Tradeshow

3301 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 23, LV 89102

Nadia Arroyo @ 702.624.4991

Deluxe Auto Spa

10255 Running Falls St., LV 89178

Shawn Borland @ 702.470.4228

Halia Tantra

10991 Sardinia Sands Drive, LV 89141

Halia Tantra @ 808.382.9887

Her Bid

5035 E. Russell Road, Suite 1015, LV 89122

Darren Christopher Smith @ 951.230.5659

Inner Evolution

11513 Flagwood St., LV 89141

Heather Gottlieb @ 815.482.4702

JT Nails

8846 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 104, LV 89123

Linh K. Phan @ 702.949.3170

Las Vegas Delivered Goods

2467 Domingo St., LV 89121

Cherish Fletcher @ 888.619.4299

Modern Spa & Tanning

4850 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 39-40, LV 89103

Suppattrachai Sittihson @ 702.929.9779

Odete M. Pilon

7569 Spindrift Tide Court, LV 89139

Odete M. Pilon @ 702.336.3607

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Academica Nevada

6630 Surrey St , LV 89119

Robert A. Howell @ 702.431.6260

Arbor Behavioral Services

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., LV 89113

Sarah Turner Gonzalez @ 702.761.6511

Clinical Network Services

3849 Prespa Lake Court, LV 89141

Michael Herrera @ 702.991.2129

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

1050 Flamingo Road, Suite 103, LV 89119

Steven R. Drexel @ 925.426.6900

David M. Niecikowski

136 Ginger Root Court, LV 89110

David Niecikowski @ 520.465.8992

Events to Remember

3334 Beam Drive, LV 89139

Tina Weghorst @ 702.845.9477

House Dressing

2989 Bella Kathryn Cir , LV 89117

Sharon Murphy @ 702.499.7093

LV Sporting

3950 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 120, LV 89129

Maci Jordan @ 725.222.1941

Law Office of Timothy R. Treffinger

1148 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104

Timothy R. Treffinger @ 775.276.2398

MAPCA Surveys

3651 Lindell Road, Suite D393, LV 89103

Antonio Alvarado @ 775.432.2067

McGettigan Consulting

1551 Desert Crossing Road, Suite 150, LV 89144

Michael McGettigan @ 702.415.6530

Navis Strategic Services

3507 La Paloma Ave., LV 89121

Irene L. Navis @ 702.454.9435

RR Consultants

4882 W. Lone Mountain Road, LV 89130

Terry Montgomery @ 702.340.7330

Samsim

6795 Edmond St., Suite 300, LV 89118

Samuel Davis @ 702.589.0338

WFG National Title Insurance Co.

4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, LV 89119

Cindy Tucker @ 503.431.8524

REAL ESTATE

Laurich Properties

10655 Park Run Drive, Suite 160, LV 89144

Hank Gordon @ 702.220.4500

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

A1 Protech

3855 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 10-43, LV 89103

Joel Dacanay @ 702.820.8790

VIP Home Services

4659 Fuentes Way, LV 89121

Michael Blake @ 702.553.5834

RETAIL

Ala Art Advisory

5845 Mountain Home St., Suite 318, LV 89191

Alberto Ala @ 702.273.6233

Alohi Kreations

7173 S. Durango Drive, Suite 108, LV 89113

Jennifer Kahookano @ 808.354.6982

Creole Bombshell Clothing

1316 Cactus Grove Court, NLV 89084

Carlee Michelle Hank @ 702.427.7922

Downtown Corner Store

353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 105, LV 89101

Erik Lemons @ 702.917.8671

Fashion N Jewelry.Com

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E37/F60, LV 89102

Yonghwa Levy @ 702.592.2450

Gabriela Ortega Galguera

7600 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 2155, LV 89139

Gabriela Ortega Galguera @ 702.472.0489

Glass Solutions LV

1621 Bamboo Rain Ave., LV 89183

Isaac Zamora @ 702.353.7466

Holfer

5051 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, LV 89110

Remigio Favela @ 702.929.0000

Krhema

4790 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119

Krystal Rhema Wharton @ 702.338.5981

La Guadalupana Western Wear

871 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 9, LV 89110

Asalia McInerney @ 702.531.1460

Lookout59 Business Development

6533 Frias Point Court, LV 89122

Raphael D. Bonner @ 310.259.1495

Maralyn Miller

7062 Acorn Court, LV 89147

Maralyn Miller @ 702.232.3376

Mory Pet Amazon

1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite C10, LV 89101

Moravia Esteban @ 702.542.1341

Neil & Donna Aldred

6196 Twilight Cove Circle, LV 89131

Donna Aldred @ 702.497.7225

Niou Niou

5172 Fiery Sky Ridge St., LV 89148

Hagar Haraz @ 702.610.9509

Outsiderartbyccole

4210 Farmdale Ave., NLV 89030

Cynthia Cole @ 702.488.7597

Sam S Jewelry and Watch Repair

821 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 5, LV 89110

Samuel Akopian @ 702.217.4396

Serenity Bar Flamingo

3555 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89109

Donna E. Tuba @ 702.778.4600

The Mobile Recording Studio LV

3424 Rose Valley St., NLV 89030

Vital Alphonse @ 702.787.5447

Twist Em Up

5017 Wright View Drive, LV 89120

Kelsea McBrayer @ 702.439.3249

Vegas Manga

2880 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89109

James J. Byun @ 702.277.9184

Winks Fashions

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B29, LV 89102

Roxanne Warburton @ 347.485.5113

Witches Brew

4669 Troy Place, LV 89103

Evon Theisgen @ 702.343.0624

X World 360

2880 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite C100, LV 89109

Jeffrey D. Gordon @ 702.736.6665

WAREHOUSE

West Coast Exhibits Services

6885 Speedway Blvd., LV 89115

Michael Taylor @ 951.248.0000

WHOLESALE

Transpack

5225 W. Reno Ave., Suite 127, LV 89118

Merih Ghebresilassie @ 702.588.0593

Vegas Valley Estate Sales & Service

6424 Little Star Drive, LV 89156

Brian F. Pearson @ 702.715.6189

Blu Mack BBQ

2901 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108

Larry Mack @ 702.981.7656

Italian American Kitchen

1238 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89104

Casey Taravella @ 702.423.0523