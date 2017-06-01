Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 21-28, 2017


Source: Clark County and Las Vegas business license departments

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

A Bounce Above the Rest

6013 Iron Kettle St, LV 89130

Bradley W. Abbatte @ 702.907.5544

ARM TV USA

6370 W Flamingo Road, Suite 1, LV 89103

Gayana Adamyan @ 702.487.7777

Javier Galvezy

8450 W Charleston Blvd., Suite 1004, LV 89117

Francisco Javier Hernandez @ 702.756.2124

Joebee Music

5525 W Flamingo Road, Suite 1021, LV 89103

Joseph Bonasorte @ 201.396.0190

Perfect Darkness Fine Art Studio

107 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89101

Christopher Wagemann @ 314.600.1906

The Bronx Wanderers

7715 Spanish Bay Drive, LV 89113

Vincent Adinofli @ 201.873.4883

Wonderland Gallery

107 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89101

Kathleen Tatz @ 702.686.4010

AUTOMOTIVE

AAA Charlies Auto Service

4012 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107

Sam Barba @ 702.880.9300

LV Auto Collision Repair

1910 Western Ave., LV 89102

Juan P. Cabrera @ 702.882.9940

Vic Auto Repair Maintenance

2074 Highland Ave., LV 89102

Victorino Quimson @ 702.648.2551

CONSTRUCTION

CI Contractors

5980 W Cougar Ave., LV 89139

Shane Durand @ 702.362.0157

NV Handyman

3751 S Nellis Blvd., Suite 226, LV 89121

Juan Carlos Cardona @ 702.547.9563

Southwest Handyman Service

6255 W Tropicana Ave., Suite 268, LV 89103

Rene Santa Maria Franco @ 702.788.3448

EDUCATION

D&B Consulting and Sales

4949 Sawyer Ave., LV 89108

DeAnn Stout @ 702.371.0422

Shoshinkan Martial Arts

4450 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89129

Jerome Jeannest @ 702.900.3210

Surgical Sales 101

8475 S Eastern Ave., Suite 105, LV 89123

Jim Goode @ 972.965.3476

Financial services

American Financial Network

8860 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 109, LV 89123

John Sherman

Perl Mortgage

3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 200, LV 89169

Kenneth Perlmutter @ 773.413.6215

FOOD SERVICES

Bajamar

1615 S. Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89104

Jesus Luna @ 619.370.4944

Kuben

5025 S Fort Apache Road, Suite 105, LV 89148

Donguk Jang @ 702.755.5740

Monthathong Thai

5075 S Pecos Road, Suite A, LV 89120

Sumontinee Wongkaew @ 702.238.5661

Saucy

2025 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89169

Karyn Dresbach @ 702.876.4713

HEALTH CARE

Alexander Cassaro

6417 Winter Moon St., LV 89084

Alexander Cassaro @ 702.277.1113

Aloha Healing Hands

3913 Sweet Pine St Unit 103, Suite 103, LV 89108

Linda Antonia Cadena-Park @ 702.596.4003

Catch These Hands

3040 E Charleston Blvd., Suite 2027, LV 89104

Tericka Eatman @ 702.335.0325

Dan Wang

6699 Catoctin Ave., LV 89139

Dan Wang @ 702.427.3066

Hands On Approach

3395 S Jones Blvd., Suite 167, LV 89146

Yui Kato @ 702.582.5959

Lijun Wu

5114 Golden Spring Ave., LV 89146

Lijun Wu @ 702.912.6688

Silk Hands

2850 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite J208, LV 89109

Yariannys Leyva Perez @ 702.863.6333

Smooth Hands

8633 Freeport Ln, LV 89117

Rameek Silas @ 520.661.8960

Stephanie Placido

6105 Blossom Knoll Ave., LV 89108

Stephanie Placido @ 443.848.7481

Tyler Kojima - Independent Massage Therapist

4285 N. Tomsik St., LV 89129

Tyler Kojima @ 702.901.2158

Ultravision

2950 E Flamingo Road, Suite C, LV 89121

Charles Mapes @ 702.601.1216

Ziering Medical

8930 W Sunset Road, Suite 140, LV 89148

Craig Ziering @ 201.933.4199

MANUFACTURING

Ink and Paper Printing

2860 E Russell Road, LV 89120

Christopher M. Sumpter @ 702.306.3397

PERSONAL SERVICES

Club K9

240 N Jones, LV 89166

Susan Davis

Florez Financial

5854 S Pecos Road, Suite 300-400, LV 89120

Carlos Florez @ 702.595.3170

International Introductory Service

2770 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 512A, LV 89109

Ma Linda Ramos @ 702.324.5055

Krafty Princess Crafts, Events, & More

3125 Gentle Breeze St, LV 89108

Princess Glean Sayas @ 702.480.7997

Lovely Spa Tanning

700 E Naples Drive, Suite 109, LV 89119

Dinh Nguyen @ 408.561.7599

Meganlovesface

7381 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89117

Megan Riley @ 702.379.3344

Nneke McClain

4001 S Buffalo Drive, Suite 106, LV 89147

Nneke McClain @ 725.222.1012

Sallys Beauty Salon

1922 N. Decatur Blvd., LV 89108

Rosa Torres @ 702.726.1417

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Abar Consulting

2700 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 3107, LV 89109

Brett L. Abarbanel @ 858.431.6426

Bedrock Protection Agency

2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 108, LV 89014

Paul J. Nelson @ 801.713.3600

Davis Law Group

2680 S Jones Blvd., Suite 1, LV 89146

David Davis @ 702.790.2222

Kevin E. Helm

2330 Paseo Del Prado 103 , Suite 103, LV 89102

Kevin E. Helm @ 702.258.0022

Las Vegas House Dressing

11335 Early Sun Ct, LV 89135

Shelley Brown @ 702.499.7093

Lynch Law Practice

3613 S Eastern Ave., LV 89169

Michael Lynch @ 702.684.6000

Nadine Cracraft MFT

7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 200/104, LV 89128

Nadine Cracraft @ 702.893.2390

Next 2 Venus

9680 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 137, LV 89147

Phelicia Cyrus @ 360.977.2001

PHLV Radio

3909 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 215, LV 89119

Johann N. Sayson @ 702.551.9701

Rad Studio

197 E. California St., Suite 300, LV 89104

Ryan Allord @ 702.340.6180

TW Holdings

9850 S Maryland Pkwy., LV 89183

Tom Walters @ 702.885.4977

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

Sr. Handyman Services

205 E. Brooks Ave., Suite A, LV 89030

Brittany Root @ 702.593.0928

Superior Home Improvements

10488 Raining Sky St., LV 89178

Alfredo Ramirez @ 702.581.8928

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

AB Wireless

6680 W Flamingo Road, Suite 10, LV 89103

Beniam Mamo @ 702.328.3941

AR Handyman Service

3636 Tamal Court, LV 89103

Alfred Rondeau @ 702.415.9180

D & F Advertising Display Services

4218 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118

Margo Welshans @ 702.362.9099

Royal Bio Services

8374 Bismark Sapphire St., LV 89139

Kelvin Blackman Jr. @ 702.378.1135

RETAIL

A New French Food Concept & Co.

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H27, LV 89102

Veronique Teahui @ 702.427.0505

Blissfully Healing Hands of Nevada

2250 E Tropicana Ave., Suite 19, LV 89119

Lisa Ann Domen @ 702.272.3134

Creative Healing

4132 S Rainbow Blvd., Suite 517, LV 89103

Jenifer Freer @ 702.622.7692

Deana Khoshaba Studio & Gallery

107 E Charleston Blvd., Suite 210, LV 89104

Deana Khoshaba @ 773.732.5408

Dollar Planet

4841 W. Craig Road, LV 89130

Diava Sessi @ 702.445.9691

Edge

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 1055, LV 89109

Hicham Darouich @ 702.407.4041

Flower Petal Boutique

3981 E Sunset Road, Suite E, LV 89120

Andreas G. Carroll @ 702.366.4600

General Trading Co.

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J1, LV 89102

Maysoun Haddadin @ 913.742.0880

IT Solutions

4535 W Russell Road, Suite 14, LV 89118

Zehariyas Abebe @ 702.447.1238

Jpro Arms

1700 Western Ave., Suite E, LV 89102

Joseph Feola @ 951.662.3831

KC Party Supply

5485 E Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89156

Olga Fuentes @ 702.747.0305

Las Vegas Medical Store

4527 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89102

Arenak Muradyan @ 702.803.1365

Lome Designs

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D34, D35, E59, E60, LV 89102

Eduardo D. Lome @ 702.807.6927

MK Holdings

1455 E Katie Ave., Suite P24, LV 89119

Mian Kamal @ 702.416.4431

Narcissistik

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D47, LV 89102

Ade Asaah @ 702.768.6562

Nevada Fashion

3506 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 166, LV 89169

Moshe Mahcluf @ 858.274.5573

R&B Wholesale Distributors

2350 S. Milliken Ave., LV 91761

Robert Burggraf @ 909.230.5400

Red Star Couture

3651 Lindell Road, Suite D497, LV 89103

Donzell Goodwin @ 702.688.3829

Red Tag Deals

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G28, LV 89102

Ray A. Magcaling @ 702.821.5061

SRDLV

7514 Westcliff Drive, LV 89145

Robert Rymer @ 702.595.1703

Simply Sheets and Such

2725 W Wigwam Ave., Suite 1021, LV 89123

Robert Ward Coppes @ 702.290.5588

Speed Energy Nevada

5875 N. Conquistador St., LV 89149

Cameron Haney @ 702.714.1049

The Glam Closet NV

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, LV 89108

Shuntell M. Burrows @ 702.502.4608

Vanilla Moon Vending

5536 Oxbow St., LV 89119

May Crouse @ 702.324.5874

Veganbites

8876 S Eastern Ave., Suite 101, LV 89123

Frantisek Stanik @ 702.504.5967

Vegas Couture

7155 Bermuda Road, Suite B, LV 89119

Eva Solis @ 702.466.6584

USED MERCHANDISE

Ruben’S Appliances

2245 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite K, LV 89108

Jacqueline Cerpa Morales @ 702.595.2471

WAREHOUSE

Kubik LV

6145 S Valley View Blvd., Suite H, LV 89118

Sam Kohn @ 877.252.2818

Spensa Nevada LV

3900 N. Tenaya Way , LV 89129

Gerald Schwalbach @ 480.463.4512

WHOLESALE

RAGM Import Wholesale Distribution

7304 Prussian Green St, LV 89139

Raghubir Misherwan @ 702.617.8155