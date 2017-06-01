BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 21-28, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
A Bounce Above the Rest
6013 Iron Kettle St, LV 89130
Bradley W. Abbatte @ 702.907.5544
ARM TV USA
6370 W Flamingo Road, Suite 1, LV 89103
Gayana Adamyan @ 702.487.7777
Javier Galvezy
8450 W Charleston Blvd., Suite 1004, LV 89117
Francisco Javier Hernandez @ 702.756.2124
Joebee Music
5525 W Flamingo Road, Suite 1021, LV 89103
Joseph Bonasorte @ 201.396.0190
Perfect Darkness Fine Art Studio
107 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89101
Christopher Wagemann @ 314.600.1906
The Bronx Wanderers
7715 Spanish Bay Drive, LV 89113
Vincent Adinofli @ 201.873.4883
Wonderland Gallery
107 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89101
Kathleen Tatz @ 702.686.4010
AUTOMOTIVE
AAA Charlies Auto Service
4012 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107
Sam Barba @ 702.880.9300
LV Auto Collision Repair
1910 Western Ave., LV 89102
Juan P. Cabrera @ 702.882.9940
Vic Auto Repair Maintenance
2074 Highland Ave., LV 89102
Victorino Quimson @ 702.648.2551
CONSTRUCTION
CI Contractors
5980 W Cougar Ave., LV 89139
Shane Durand @ 702.362.0157
NV Handyman
3751 S Nellis Blvd., Suite 226, LV 89121
Juan Carlos Cardona @ 702.547.9563
Southwest Handyman Service
6255 W Tropicana Ave., Suite 268, LV 89103
Rene Santa Maria Franco @ 702.788.3448
EDUCATION
D&B Consulting and Sales
4949 Sawyer Ave., LV 89108
DeAnn Stout @ 702.371.0422
Shoshinkan Martial Arts
4450 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89129
Jerome Jeannest @ 702.900.3210
Surgical Sales 101
8475 S Eastern Ave., Suite 105, LV 89123
Jim Goode @ 972.965.3476
Financial services
American Financial Network
8860 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 109, LV 89123
John Sherman
Perl Mortgage
3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 200, LV 89169
Kenneth Perlmutter @ 773.413.6215
FOOD SERVICES
Bajamar
1615 S. Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89104
Jesus Luna @ 619.370.4944
Kuben
5025 S Fort Apache Road, Suite 105, LV 89148
Donguk Jang @ 702.755.5740
Monthathong Thai
5075 S Pecos Road, Suite A, LV 89120
Sumontinee Wongkaew @ 702.238.5661
Saucy
2025 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89169
Karyn Dresbach @ 702.876.4713
HEALTH CARE
Alexander Cassaro
6417 Winter Moon St., LV 89084
Alexander Cassaro @ 702.277.1113
Aloha Healing Hands
3913 Sweet Pine St Unit 103, Suite 103, LV 89108
Linda Antonia Cadena-Park @ 702.596.4003
Catch These Hands
3040 E Charleston Blvd., Suite 2027, LV 89104
Tericka Eatman @ 702.335.0325
Dan Wang
6699 Catoctin Ave., LV 89139
Dan Wang @ 702.427.3066
Hands On Approach
3395 S Jones Blvd., Suite 167, LV 89146
Yui Kato @ 702.582.5959
Lijun Wu
5114 Golden Spring Ave., LV 89146
Lijun Wu @ 702.912.6688
Silk Hands
2850 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite J208, LV 89109
Yariannys Leyva Perez @ 702.863.6333
Smooth Hands
8633 Freeport Ln, LV 89117
Rameek Silas @ 520.661.8960
Stephanie Placido
6105 Blossom Knoll Ave., LV 89108
Stephanie Placido @ 443.848.7481
Tyler Kojima - Independent Massage Therapist
4285 N. Tomsik St., LV 89129
Tyler Kojima @ 702.901.2158
Ultravision
2950 E Flamingo Road, Suite C, LV 89121
Charles Mapes @ 702.601.1216
Ziering Medical
8930 W Sunset Road, Suite 140, LV 89148
Craig Ziering @ 201.933.4199
MANUFACTURING
Ink and Paper Printing
2860 E Russell Road, LV 89120
Christopher M. Sumpter @ 702.306.3397
PERSONAL SERVICES
Club K9
240 N Jones, LV 89166
Susan Davis
Florez Financial
5854 S Pecos Road, Suite 300-400, LV 89120
Carlos Florez @ 702.595.3170
International Introductory Service
2770 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 512A, LV 89109
Ma Linda Ramos @ 702.324.5055
Krafty Princess Crafts, Events, & More
3125 Gentle Breeze St, LV 89108
Princess Glean Sayas @ 702.480.7997
Lovely Spa Tanning
700 E Naples Drive, Suite 109, LV 89119
Dinh Nguyen @ 408.561.7599
Meganlovesface
7381 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89117
Megan Riley @ 702.379.3344
Nneke McClain
4001 S Buffalo Drive, Suite 106, LV 89147
Nneke McClain @ 725.222.1012
Sallys Beauty Salon
1922 N. Decatur Blvd., LV 89108
Rosa Torres @ 702.726.1417
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Abar Consulting
2700 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 3107, LV 89109
Brett L. Abarbanel @ 858.431.6426
Bedrock Protection Agency
2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 108, LV 89014
Paul J. Nelson @ 801.713.3600
Davis Law Group
2680 S Jones Blvd., Suite 1, LV 89146
David Davis @ 702.790.2222
Kevin E. Helm
2330 Paseo Del Prado 103 , Suite 103, LV 89102
Kevin E. Helm @ 702.258.0022
Las Vegas House Dressing
11335 Early Sun Ct, LV 89135
Shelley Brown @ 702.499.7093
Lynch Law Practice
3613 S Eastern Ave., LV 89169
Michael Lynch @ 702.684.6000
Nadine Cracraft MFT
7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 200/104, LV 89128
Nadine Cracraft @ 702.893.2390
Next 2 Venus
9680 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 137, LV 89147
Phelicia Cyrus @ 360.977.2001
PHLV Radio
3909 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 215, LV 89119
Johann N. Sayson @ 702.551.9701
Rad Studio
197 E. California St., Suite 300, LV 89104
Ryan Allord @ 702.340.6180
TW Holdings
9850 S Maryland Pkwy., LV 89183
Tom Walters @ 702.885.4977
PROPERTY MAINTENANCE
Sr. Handyman Services
205 E. Brooks Ave., Suite A, LV 89030
Brittany Root @ 702.593.0928
Superior Home Improvements
10488 Raining Sky St., LV 89178
Alfredo Ramirez @ 702.581.8928
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
AB Wireless
6680 W Flamingo Road, Suite 10, LV 89103
Beniam Mamo @ 702.328.3941
AR Handyman Service
3636 Tamal Court, LV 89103
Alfred Rondeau @ 702.415.9180
D & F Advertising Display Services
4218 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118
Margo Welshans @ 702.362.9099
Royal Bio Services
8374 Bismark Sapphire St., LV 89139
Kelvin Blackman Jr. @ 702.378.1135
RETAIL
A New French Food Concept & Co.
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H27, LV 89102
Veronique Teahui @ 702.427.0505
Blissfully Healing Hands of Nevada
2250 E Tropicana Ave., Suite 19, LV 89119
Lisa Ann Domen @ 702.272.3134
Creative Healing
4132 S Rainbow Blvd., Suite 517, LV 89103
Jenifer Freer @ 702.622.7692
Deana Khoshaba Studio & Gallery
107 E Charleston Blvd., Suite 210, LV 89104
Deana Khoshaba @ 773.732.5408
Dollar Planet
4841 W. Craig Road, LV 89130
Diava Sessi @ 702.445.9691
Edge
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 1055, LV 89109
Hicham Darouich @ 702.407.4041
Flower Petal Boutique
3981 E Sunset Road, Suite E, LV 89120
Andreas G. Carroll @ 702.366.4600
General Trading Co.
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J1, LV 89102
Maysoun Haddadin @ 913.742.0880
IT Solutions
4535 W Russell Road, Suite 14, LV 89118
Zehariyas Abebe @ 702.447.1238
Jpro Arms
1700 Western Ave., Suite E, LV 89102
Joseph Feola @ 951.662.3831
KC Party Supply
5485 E Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89156
Olga Fuentes @ 702.747.0305
Las Vegas Medical Store
4527 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89102
Arenak Muradyan @ 702.803.1365
Lome Designs
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D34, D35, E59, E60, LV 89102
Eduardo D. Lome @ 702.807.6927
MK Holdings
1455 E Katie Ave., Suite P24, LV 89119
Mian Kamal @ 702.416.4431
Narcissistik
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D47, LV 89102
Ade Asaah @ 702.768.6562
Nevada Fashion
3506 S Maryland Pkwy., Suite 166, LV 89169
Moshe Mahcluf @ 858.274.5573
R&B Wholesale Distributors
2350 S. Milliken Ave., LV 91761
Robert Burggraf @ 909.230.5400
Red Star Couture
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D497, LV 89103
Donzell Goodwin @ 702.688.3829
Red Tag Deals
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G28, LV 89102
Ray A. Magcaling @ 702.821.5061
SRDLV
7514 Westcliff Drive, LV 89145
Robert Rymer @ 702.595.1703
Simply Sheets and Such
2725 W Wigwam Ave., Suite 1021, LV 89123
Robert Ward Coppes @ 702.290.5588
Speed Energy Nevada
5875 N. Conquistador St., LV 89149
Cameron Haney @ 702.714.1049
The Glam Closet NV
3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, LV 89108
Shuntell M. Burrows @ 702.502.4608
Vanilla Moon Vending
5536 Oxbow St., LV 89119
May Crouse @ 702.324.5874
Veganbites
8876 S Eastern Ave., Suite 101, LV 89123
Frantisek Stanik @ 702.504.5967
Vegas Couture
7155 Bermuda Road, Suite B, LV 89119
Eva Solis @ 702.466.6584
USED MERCHANDISE
Ruben’S Appliances
2245 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite K, LV 89108
Jacqueline Cerpa Morales @ 702.595.2471
WAREHOUSE
Kubik LV
6145 S Valley View Blvd., Suite H, LV 89118
Sam Kohn @ 877.252.2818
Spensa Nevada LV
3900 N. Tenaya Way , LV 89129
Gerald Schwalbach @ 480.463.4512
WHOLESALE
RAGM Import Wholesale Distribution
7304 Prussian Green St, LV 89139
Raghubir Misherwan @ 702.617.8155