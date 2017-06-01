BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 7-13, 2017

AUTOMOTIVE
Deluxe CarWash
4429 Greenhill Drive, LV 89121
Luis Manzo @ 254.498.3300
Llantera El Chihuas
4263 Boulder Hwy., LV 89121
Ramiro Garcia Armendariz @ 702.773.2890
CONSTRUCTION
3DMG Construction
5606 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119
Damir Dupin @ 702.434.6159
AR Stone & Tile
3691 N. Walnut Road, LV 89115
Armando Rojas Gonzalez @ 702.353.9640
Choice Services
8920 Silent Brook Court, LV 89149
Connor Gordon @ 702.279.8978
Ryan’s Pro Service
3984 Roohani Court, LV 89103
Qun Shi @ 702.722.8800
EDUCATION
DWM Dance Studio Summerlin
420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89145
Valentin Chmerkovskiy @ 702.710.1100
Obbara Dance Studio
1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 20, LV 89108
Maury J. Prado Izquierdo @ 702.787.1013
FINANCIAL SERVICE
Mega Ins Agency #2
8221 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 106, LV 89117
Julio I. Alsonso-Moreles @ 702.818.4200
FOOD SERVICES
The Black Sheep
8680 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135, LV 89148
Andrew Hooper @ 615.542.4627
Trailhound Smokers BBQ
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89032
Timm Martin @ 702.802.1134
HEALTH CARE
Anna Alonova
5921 Alcott Ave., LV 89142
Anna Alonova @ 702.785.3149
Barrett’s Behavioral Business
801 Las Vegas Blvd South, LV 89101
Lorinda Barrett @ 702.417.2203
Consuelo Quintanar
1936 Ann Greta Drive, LV 89108
Consuelo Quintanar @ 702.981.4921
G.W Health Center
9405 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2006, LV 89123
Gang Wu @ 702.541.2969
Inside Out Chiropractic
8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 113, LV 89128
Teresa J. Berry @ 702.259.0233
Lily Health Center
2694 Rimpacific Circle, LV 89146
Liping Liu @ 415.407.3010
Limiao Guan
8425 Opulent Ave., LV 89147
Limiao Guan @ 702.528.3182
MH Massage Therapy
78 Einstein Ridge Way, LV 89183
Min Howell @ 702.600.9379
Mei Qin
4943 Indian River Drive, Suite 136, LV 89103
Mei Qin @ 702.970.0404
One of A Kind Therapeutic Massage
4105 Hemphill St., NLV 89030
Victoria K. Finney @ 702.406.2560
Rainbow
6843 Grandola Drive, LV 89103
Yingjie Yao @ 702.528.9448
Red Rock Hospice
1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 215, LV 89117
Rastelli Regalado @ 702.540.7707
Takher & Takher
2880 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89128
Ellen Takher @ 702.825.2626
Tengoku Massage
4742 Desert Plains Road, LV 89147
Emanuel Martinez @ 702.629.0899
Valarie Marck
1608 Sussex St., Suite 201, LV 89144
Valarie Marck @ 702.329.5040
Well Care Medical Group
7488 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89117
Vilma Afante @ 818.879.3082
MANUFACTURING
Rotech Granite
3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 101, LV 89102
Hector Romero @ 702.210.2143
PERSONAL SERVICES
Better Concepts By Aleta
7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150, LV 89117
Aleta Esparza @ 702.579.4800
Delois C. Hollinger
9285 Tisha Renee Ave., LV 89147
DeLois Hollinger @ 702.217.1170
Hall’s Bio Recovery
216 Frapuccino Ave., NLV 89084
John C. Hall @ 702.675.6461
Jennifer Alteration & Dry Clean
4850 Camino Al Norte, Suite B, NLV 89031
Loan Phan @ 702.399.8872
Las Vegas DJ Pros
875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 1108, LV 89183
George Zhouf @ 702.271.7270
Lash Republic
6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89118
Phy Nguyen @ 702.998.6922
Mother Foggers
5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite B104, LV 89146
Julian M. King @ 702.381.1907
Power of the Brows Microblading Studio
7355 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite D, LV 89113
Carmen E. Dingeanu @ 702.505.1331
Sandbox Weddings
1630 Juniper Twig Ave., LV 89183
Amanda Kraft @ 702.327.2555
Stephanie Gruner
7537 Luna Bella Ave., LV 89179
Stephanie Gruner @ 702.769.9628
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Accountable Business Solutions
3022 S. Durango Drive, Suite 105, LV 89117
Terrie Smith @ 702.778.0898
Altisource Fulfillment Operations
8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, LV 89129
Timothy Harcourt @ 314.817.1284
Ball, Santin & Mcleran
1975 Village Center Circle, Suite 140, LV 89134
Alan S. Hall @ 702.380.8095
BroPro Home Inspections
1913 Granite Ave., LV 89106
Bradley J. Roberts @ 702.610.2857
CTH Inspections
8675 Bright Angel Way, LV 89149
Chad Hazelton @ 702.343.3458
Dynamic Music Therapy
4535 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106, LV 89102
Emily Rawlings @ 702.877.5969
James R. Hennessy
3982 Starfield Lane, LV 89147
James R. Hennessy @ 702.301.2440
Kyle L Tingle Tax and Bookkeeping
3145 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 200, LV 89120
Kyle Tingle @ 702.450.2200
Leavitt & Leavitt
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128
Richard A. Leavitt @ 702.857.9546
Living Your Life
5440 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 107, LV 89146
Tianna Richardson @ 702.247.1964
Mad Ad Design
922 S. Casino Center Blvd., LV 89101
Billy M. Pegram Jr. @ 702.371.5796
Melvin Goldberg
5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 104, NLV 89031
Melvin J. Goldberg @ 702.248.4500
Photos Fantastic and More
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B10, LV 89102
Adrian Lelito @ 702.258.8884
PROPERTY MAINTENANCE
Santillan General Landscape
3712 E Bartlett Ave., NLV 89030
Gerardo Monzalvo Santillan @ 702.762.3492
Property maintenance
Elite Pro Appliance Repair Services
210 Alaska Jade St , LV 89074
Rachelle Miclat @ 702.934.4171
Lucas Roofing
4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 111, LV 89102
Jose Lucas Garcia @ 702.350.4173
Mapi Landscape Maintenance
2260 La Puente St ., LV 89115
Miguel Aguirre @ 702.409.9171
Shelly’s Cleaning Services
3988 Zapotec Way, LV 89103
Araceli S. Salazar @ 702.399.2497
REAL ESTATE
Adobe Real Estate
2310 Highland Drive, Suite 100, LV 89102
Daniel Kereczman @ 702.646.3705
Herc Rentals
4555 Wynn Road, LV 89103
Marlin Shaw @ 239.301.1041
Real Estate By Design
1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144
Anthony F. Taranto @ 702.945.2728
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
Escalera Handyman
9672 Hawaiian Summer St., LV 89123
Esfrain Escalera @ 702.809.9039
NPS Maintenance
3060 Tarpon Drive, Suite 202, LV 89120
Amanda L. Smith @ 702.415.4151
OCR Plus
3280 W. Hacienda Ave., Suite 205, LV 89118
Kalene G. Abston @ 702.665.5650
RETAIL
Autlan and Antique Novelty
3297 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 58, LV 89115
Juan Carlos Tomas Polanco Dominguez Sr. @ 347.741.4431
BuyAwesome
5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89118
Jeffrey Chang @ 415.322.0582
Cosset
4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1230, LV 89107
David Danzig @ 801.580.0765
DLR Collision Auto Parts
5115 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 203-204, LV 89118
Manuel De La Rosa @ 702.728.7340
David Baltrusaitis
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J34, LV 89102
David Baltrusaitis @ 702.303.9598
Discount Warehouse
2256 Losee Road, Suite A, NLV 89030
Isidro Aldaba @ 702.635.0210
Do It In Vegas
5453 S. Durango Drive, Suite 2013, LV 89113
Frank Azzurro @ 702.466.5278
EVER
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite O239, LV 89123
Hyeong Yeon Pyo @ 702.734.2885
Hip Hop Denim
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 334, LV 89169
Mishon Smith @ 323.316.8986
J&F Online
28 Delighted Ave., NLV 89031
Jihad Rakarji @ 858.663.5567
Kathy Vanderlinden
8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89128
Kathy L. Vanderlinden @ 702.513.8502
LV Tint Co.
3312 Meade Ave., Suite G, LV 89102
Marlene Padilla @ 702.355.8771
LVCollectibles
6134 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Joseph DeLorge @ 702.998.4000
Lionesse Beauty Bar
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89119
Eilon Alfi @ 702.521.5540
Nora Nardi
4127 Sandy Breeze Lane, LV 89115
Nora Nardi @ 702.580.8070
Ray A. Morgan Co.
7140 Dean Martin Drive, LV 89118
Greg Marting @ 530.343.6065
SKG Retrogaming
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C25, LV 89102
Patrick Ferre @ 702.334.1389
Swaggy Kids
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite A5-334, LV 89183
Latasha D. Hill @ 702.272.4424
The Lallipop Shoppe
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B20, LV 89102
Gina M. Lalli @ 702.371.1790
Transition Services
6100 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89108
Christine Wunderlin @ 702.383.1109
ZTIBEB
7570 Stetson Bluff Ave., LV 89113
Zinash A. McCall @ 702.350.9986
Transportation
VIP Transportation of Nevada
3250 Pollux Ave., LV 89102
Neil E. Farrell @ 702.649.5466