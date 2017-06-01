BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUED MAY 7-13, 2017

AUTOMOTIVE

Deluxe CarWash

4429 Greenhill Drive, LV 89121

Luis Manzo @ 254.498.3300

Llantera El Chihuas

4263 Boulder Hwy., LV 89121

Ramiro Garcia Armendariz @ 702.773.2890

CONSTRUCTION

3DMG Construction

5606 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119

Damir Dupin @ 702.434.6159

AR Stone & Tile

3691 N. Walnut Road, LV 89115

Armando Rojas Gonzalez @ 702.353.9640

Choice Services

8920 Silent Brook Court, LV 89149

Connor Gordon @ 702.279.8978

Ryan’s Pro Service

3984 Roohani Court, LV 89103

Qun Shi @ 702.722.8800

EDUCATION

DWM Dance Studio Summerlin

420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89145

Valentin Chmerkovskiy @ 702.710.1100

Obbara Dance Studio

1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 20, LV 89108

Maury J. Prado Izquierdo @ 702.787.1013

FINANCIAL SERVICE

Mega Ins Agency #2

8221 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 106, LV 89117

Julio I. Alsonso-Moreles @ 702.818.4200

FOOD SERVICES

The Black Sheep

8680 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135, LV 89148

Andrew Hooper @ 615.542.4627

Trailhound Smokers BBQ

1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89032

Timm Martin @ 702.802.1134

HEALTH CARE

Anna Alonova

5921 Alcott Ave., LV 89142

Anna Alonova @ 702.785.3149

Barrett’s Behavioral Business

801 Las Vegas Blvd South, LV 89101

Lorinda Barrett @ 702.417.2203

Consuelo Quintanar

1936 Ann Greta Drive, LV 89108

Consuelo Quintanar @ 702.981.4921

G.W Health Center

9405 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2006, LV 89123

Gang Wu @ 702.541.2969

Inside Out Chiropractic

8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 113, LV 89128

Teresa J. Berry @ 702.259.0233

Lily Health Center

2694 Rimpacific Circle, LV 89146

Liping Liu @ 415.407.3010

Limiao Guan

8425 Opulent Ave., LV 89147

Limiao Guan @ 702.528.3182

MH Massage Therapy

78 Einstein Ridge Way, LV 89183

Min Howell @ 702.600.9379

Mei Qin

4943 Indian River Drive, Suite 136, LV 89103

Mei Qin @ 702.970.0404

One of A Kind Therapeutic Massage

4105 Hemphill St., NLV 89030

Victoria K. Finney @ 702.406.2560

Rainbow

6843 Grandola Drive, LV 89103

Yingjie Yao @ 702.528.9448

Red Rock Hospice

1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 215, LV 89117

Rastelli Regalado @ 702.540.7707

Takher & Takher

2880 N. Tenaya Way, LV 89128

Ellen Takher @ 702.825.2626

Tengoku Massage

4742 Desert Plains Road, LV 89147

Emanuel Martinez @ 702.629.0899

Valarie Marck

1608 Sussex St., Suite 201, LV 89144

Valarie Marck @ 702.329.5040

Well Care Medical Group

7488 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89117

Vilma Afante @ 818.879.3082

MANUFACTURING

Rotech Granite

3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 101, LV 89102

Hector Romero @ 702.210.2143

PERSONAL SERVICES

Better Concepts By Aleta

7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150, LV 89117

Aleta Esparza @ 702.579.4800

Delois C. Hollinger

9285 Tisha Renee Ave., LV 89147

DeLois Hollinger @ 702.217.1170

Hall’s Bio Recovery

216 Frapuccino Ave., NLV 89084

John C. Hall @ 702.675.6461

Jennifer Alteration & Dry Clean

4850 Camino Al Norte, Suite B, NLV 89031

Loan Phan @ 702.399.8872

Las Vegas DJ Pros

875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 1108, LV 89183

George Zhouf @ 702.271.7270

Lash Republic

6870 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, LV 89118

Phy Nguyen @ 702.998.6922

Mother Foggers

5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite B104, LV 89146

Julian M. King @ 702.381.1907

Power of the Brows Microblading Studio

7355 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite D, LV 89113

Carmen E. Dingeanu @ 702.505.1331

Sandbox Weddings

1630 Juniper Twig Ave., LV 89183

Amanda Kraft @ 702.327.2555

Stephanie Gruner

7537 Luna Bella Ave., LV 89179

Stephanie Gruner @ 702.769.9628

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Accountable Business Solutions

3022 S. Durango Drive, Suite 105, LV 89117

Terrie Smith @ 702.778.0898

Altisource Fulfillment Operations

8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, LV 89129

Timothy Harcourt @ 314.817.1284

Ball, Santin & Mcleran

1975 Village Center Circle, Suite 140, LV 89134

Alan S. Hall @ 702.380.8095

BroPro Home Inspections

1913 Granite Ave., LV 89106

Bradley J. Roberts @ 702.610.2857

CTH Inspections

8675 Bright Angel Way, LV 89149

Chad Hazelton @ 702.343.3458

Dynamic Music Therapy

4535 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106, LV 89102

Emily Rawlings @ 702.877.5969

James R. Hennessy

3982 Starfield Lane, LV 89147

James R. Hennessy @ 702.301.2440

Kyle L Tingle Tax and Bookkeeping

3145 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 200, LV 89120

Kyle Tingle @ 702.450.2200

Leavitt & Leavitt

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89128

Richard A. Leavitt @ 702.857.9546

Living Your Life

5440 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 107, LV 89146

Tianna Richardson @ 702.247.1964

Mad Ad Design

922 S. Casino Center Blvd., LV 89101

Billy M. Pegram Jr. @ 702.371.5796

Melvin Goldberg

5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 104, NLV 89031

Melvin J. Goldberg @ 702.248.4500

Photos Fantastic and More

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B10, LV 89102

Adrian Lelito @ 702.258.8884

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

Santillan General Landscape

3712 E Bartlett Ave., NLV 89030

Gerardo Monzalvo Santillan @ 702.762.3492

Property maintenance

Elite Pro Appliance Repair Services

210 Alaska Jade St , LV 89074

Rachelle Miclat @ 702.934.4171

Lucas Roofing

4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 111, LV 89102

Jose Lucas Garcia @ 702.350.4173

Mapi Landscape Maintenance

2260 La Puente St ., LV 89115

Miguel Aguirre @ 702.409.9171

Shelly’s Cleaning Services

3988 Zapotec Way, LV 89103

Araceli S. Salazar @ 702.399.2497

REAL ESTATE

Adobe Real Estate

2310 Highland Drive, Suite 100, LV 89102

Daniel Kereczman @ 702.646.3705

Herc Rentals

4555 Wynn Road, LV 89103

Marlin Shaw @ 239.301.1041

Real Estate By Design

1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144

Anthony F. Taranto @ 702.945.2728

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

Escalera Handyman

9672 Hawaiian Summer St., LV 89123

Esfrain Escalera @ 702.809.9039

NPS Maintenance

3060 Tarpon Drive, Suite 202, LV 89120

Amanda L. Smith @ 702.415.4151

OCR Plus

3280 W. Hacienda Ave., Suite 205, LV 89118

Kalene G. Abston @ 702.665.5650

RETAIL

Autlan and Antique Novelty

3297 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 58, LV 89115

Juan Carlos Tomas Polanco Dominguez Sr. @ 347.741.4431

BuyAwesome

5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89118

Jeffrey Chang @ 415.322.0582

Cosset

4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1230, LV 89107

David Danzig @ 801.580.0765

DLR Collision Auto Parts

5115 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 203-204, LV 89118

Manuel De La Rosa @ 702.728.7340

David Baltrusaitis

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J34, LV 89102

David Baltrusaitis @ 702.303.9598

Discount Warehouse

2256 Losee Road, Suite A, NLV 89030

Isidro Aldaba @ 702.635.0210

Do It In Vegas

5453 S. Durango Drive, Suite 2013, LV 89113

Frank Azzurro @ 702.466.5278

EVER

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite O239, LV 89123

Hyeong Yeon Pyo @ 702.734.2885

Hip Hop Denim

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 334, LV 89169

Mishon Smith @ 323.316.8986

J&F Online

28 Delighted Ave., NLV 89031

Jihad Rakarji @ 858.663.5567

Kathy Vanderlinden

8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, LV 89128

Kathy L. Vanderlinden @ 702.513.8502

LV Tint Co.

3312 Meade Ave., Suite G, LV 89102

Marlene Padilla @ 702.355.8771

LVCollectibles

6134 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Joseph DeLorge @ 702.998.4000

Lionesse Beauty Bar

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89119

Eilon Alfi @ 702.521.5540

Nora Nardi

4127 Sandy Breeze Lane, LV 89115

Nora Nardi @ 702.580.8070

Ray A. Morgan Co.

7140 Dean Martin Drive, LV 89118

Greg Marting @ 530.343.6065

SKG Retrogaming

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C25, LV 89102

Patrick Ferre @ 702.334.1389

Swaggy Kids

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite A5-334, LV 89183

Latasha D. Hill @ 702.272.4424

The Lallipop Shoppe

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B20, LV 89102

Gina M. Lalli @ 702.371.1790

Transition Services

6100 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89108

Christine Wunderlin @ 702.383.1109

ZTIBEB

7570 Stetson Bluff Ave., LV 89113

Zinash A. McCall @ 702.350.9986

Transportation

VIP Transportation of Nevada

3250 Pollux Ave., LV 89102

Neil E. Farrell @ 702.649.5466