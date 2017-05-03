BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUES APRIL 23-29, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Macsual

107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 215, LV 89101

Sheridee Hopper @ 512.663.8115

Metropolitan Gallery

450 Fremont St., Suite 270, LV 89101

Loraine Kusuhara @ 702.382.2926

Thunderstruck

8008 Summer Moon Place, LV 89129

Colton Jordan @ 702.970.6917

Audio/video production

Desert Shadow Media

8465 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 111-680, LV 89117

Eric W. Grossweiner @ 702.706.6368

Doody Brown Productions

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2909, LV 89158

Danal Eros @ 702.526.1080

Greatest Of All Time Entertainment

4270 Cameron St., Suite 1/1A, LV 89103

C.C. Tracy @ 702.386.1756

AUTOMOTIVE

Armani’s Mobile Truck & Car Wash

24 Goldleaf Falls Ave, NLV 89031

Luis H Ramirez @ 702.419.0570

Ashlys Tire Shop

2266 Losee Road, NLV 89030

Maria Guadalupe Garcia @ 702.690.8199

Get Er Done

7047 Casa Encantada St., LV 89118

David McCaney @ 702.355.0370

The Best Details

7816 Lobella St., LV 89123

Kong Namvong @ 702.494.8097

Winchester’s Auto Detail

4132 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89103

Anthony Winchester @ 702.353.8613

CONSTRUCTION

All American Contractors

5606 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A, LV 89119

Damir Dupin @ 702.998.8854

Alpha & Omega Handyman Services

6317 Mount Palomar Ave., LV 89139

Patrick K. Ako @ 702.419.3388

Bradley Maintenance

332 Bergin Drive, LV 89110

Bradley Haugen @ 702.502.1612

Esparza Handyman Team

3960 Comb Ct, LV 89104

Juan Diaz @ 702.544.4122

Franko Marretti

4450 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 1044, LV 89147

Franko Marretti @ 443.986.0168

Just Call Joe Handyman Services

8608 Splendid Leaf Court, LV 89178

Joseph Olszewski III @ 702.501.3565

Tobin Hospitality Group

4600 Sirius Ave., Suite 33, LV 89102

Michael Eubanks @ 702.680.4652

EDUCATION

EZ Driving School

3720 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8, LV 89103

Eskinder Gebremariam @ 702.489.4011

ICLashes

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, LV 89107

Cara Dietz @ 702.467.0301

Originally Speaking

3638 Tioga Way, LV 89169

George Gilbert @ 702.682.8431

Pro Beauty Connection

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, LV 89107

Inge Dietz @ 702.467.0301

Financial services

Armstrong Financial Services

6655 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A210, LV 89146

Jade Jones @ 702.305.1314

CrossCountry Mortgage

6256 Spring Mountain Road, LV 89146

Ronald Leonhardt @ 702.353.0003

Lacey Family Insurance Agency

9775 W. Russell Road, Suite 130, LV 89148

Daniel Vincent Lacey @ 702.825.5111

Lee Vaughn

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C09, LV 89102

Lee Vaughn @ 412.540.5386

FOOD SERVICES

Art Bus Coffee

4181 Pioneer Ave., LV 89102

Colleen Patchin @ 702.349.3354

Vegaswed

2123 Paradise Road, LV 89104

Dolores DeLeon @ 702.769.7702

Vida Kitchens

1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89032

Aaron D. Zobrist @ 702.580.1638

HEALTH CARE

Angella Jaramillo

6437 Plumcrest Road, LV 89108

Angella Jaramillo @ 702.499.7948

Anthony Martin Jr.

1921 Santa Paula Drive, Suite B, LV 89104

Anthony Martin Jr. @ 203.818.5622

Christine Garner

9649 Towngate Ave., LV 89129

Christine Garner @ 702.469.7068

Daxing Zhao

5658 Juno Court, LV 89118

Daxing Zhao @ 626.417.4652

Firstmed Health and Wellness Center

916 W. McWilliams Ave., LV 89106

Alexis Kennedy @ 702.731.0909

Fixed by KG

950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, LV 89145

Karen Garrett @ 619.781.7237

Guoming Zhang

3718 Majestic Drive, LV 89147

Guoming Zhang @ 818.276.9260

Hypnosis Las Vegas

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300/343, LV 89128

James McKechnie @ 817.891.2655

Innovative Health Concepts

4849 Fairfax Ave., LV 89120

George Golmassian @ 702.768.7828

Massage By Laura

2250 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 19/50, LV 89119

Laura Godfrey @ 775.297.1730

Sahara Home Health

10501 W. Gowan Road, Suite 170, LV 89129

Debra Freeman @ 702.902.2411

Xiaoling Long

5863 Golden Wing St., LV 89113

Xiaoling Long @ 702.606.3909

PERSONAL SERVICES

A Novo Salon

8225 W. Sahara Ave., Suite H, LV 89117

Aneil Inguanzo @ 702.476.2899

El Arcoiris Beauty Salon

3675 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 10, LV 89103

Laura Loya @ 209.565.7498

Fit Foreal

8090 S. Durango Drive, Suite 114, LV 89113

Andronico Rafael Jr. @ 707.389.1411

Green Orchid Cleaning

8025 Red Rock Crest St., LV 89166

Evan Briere @ 801.558.4286

Highlands Nails & Spa

11350 Southern Highlands Pkwy., Suite 120, LV 89141

Lam Luong @ 702.361.6868

Lavender Spa and Massage

5920 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, LV 89103

Jeffrey W. Bruckner @ 702.325.7772

Margo Hecht

8520 W. Verde Way, LV 89149

Margo Hecht @ 702.845.1680

Sandra’s Beauty Salon

1734 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104

Guillermo Esquivel @ 702.235.2501

The Cut and Color Lounge

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 148, LV 89169

Savar A. Strong @ 702.994.1785

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

4 Leaf Clover

2024 E. Wigwam Ave., LV 89123

Aida Lunn @ 702.772.6098

Aloha HR Staffing

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89107

Larry S. Hunt @ 702.256.4247

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

1140 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 300, LV 89144

Richard Wittbrodt @ 310.552.3400

Kennedy Auto Recovery Solutions

4806 Holt Ave., LV 89115

Clifton L. Jones Jr. @ 702.400.4576

Loanwise Financial

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300/341, LV 89128

Omar Quddus @ 407.845.9300

Mann Up Marketing

7715 Radcliff St., LV 89123

James Eugene Mann @ 702.218.8252

Parlor 430

1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 400, LV 89135

Melissa Amos @ 602.418.8200

Romero Law

520 S. Fourth St., Suite 350, LV 89101

Eva Romero @ 702.306.0331

The Automotive Repair Network

7040 Laredo St., Suite G, LV 89117

Carita Strawn @ 702.576.0400

The Marshall Law Office

8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, LV 89123

Samuel Marshall @ 702.990.8550

VIP Mortgage

1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144

Keith Teegadrin @ 480.646.3386

You Are the Project

4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, LV 89119

Edward Southwick @ 702.462.5009

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

24 Hrs Estradas Maintenance

6217 Hardgate St., NLV 89031

Pedro Estrada @ 702.882.4468

A Healthy Home Cleaner

1552 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, LV 89014

Keith M. Mizrachi @ 702.825.1773

A+ Cleaning & Maintenance

2521 Evansville Ave., LV 89052

Leal M. Gill @ 816.739.8771

REAL ESTATE

Blue Diamond Realty

1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144

Jeff Ehlert @ 702.945.2731

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

Achex Unlocks N Repairs

4850 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 13, LV 89103

Yonathan Mekonnen @ 702.858.5977

Cell.com

6850 Spring Mountain Road, Suite C5, LV 89146

In Sook Han @ 213.272.0735

Jet Performance

6230 Greyhound Lane, Suite I, LV 89122

Telly J. Carsten @ 702.245.7928

Service Management Systems

400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 350, LV 89145

Keith G. Wolken @ 615.399.1839

Vegas Jeep and Off Road

4560 Arville St., Suite C37, LV 89103

Sierra Raquel Martinez @ 702.863.1689

Zion Auto Glass

1832 N. Walnut Road, Suite 44, LV 89115

Leon Pina @ 702.208.8339

RETAIL

Action Appliance

3405 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, NLV 89032

Jesus Juarez Gomez @ 702.444.4535

Art of Ruin

6718 Shelter Lane, LV 89103

John Bradley @ 702.245.8985

Blu Buddah

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D53, LV 89102

Joyce Dennis @ 817.707.3463

Box Drop, LV

2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 23, LV 89120

Sheldon Bloom @ 702.830.3502

Cherryhills Market

330 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89145

Brandon Lewis @ 720.443.5888

Crave Clothing

694 Capaldi Drive, LV 89110

Juanita L. Jimenez @ 303.668.9856

Culture Collective

1800 Industrial Road, Suite 130, LV 89102

Amed Donado @ 702.929.0955

Custom Essentials

9984 Delicate Dew St., LV 89183

Hollie Lauterio @ 702.202.7500

D’Annata

400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160, LV 89145

Kristyn Cristalli @ 702.457.4457

Fashion Eye

3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite D9, LV 89108

Derrick Prim @ 510.458.9436

GTS Wireless

4570 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 11, LV 89102

Liang C. Tang @ 702.982.0858

Gravity Board-Bike-Ski

9070 Spring Mountain Road, Suite T106, LV 89117

Emmanuel Rios @ 808.212.5896

Heartbroken Reality

1800 Industrial Road, Suite 108, LV 89102

Samuel Canales @ 702.355.2242

Krausman Sales

2481 Natalie Ave., LV 89121

Victoria Krausman @ 760.221.7455

Las Vegas Construction Materials

2000 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104

Jiayun Li @ 570.218.8888

Little White Dress

5932 Bellows Beach St., NLV 89081

Darlyn L. Dela Cruz @ 702.201.3801

Luxurious Human Hair

2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M102, LV 89107

Vanessa Bain @ 323.637.7526

Minuteman Press

1725 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 16, LV 89117

Lorraine Murphy @ 702.478.8587

Neva Life Store

875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Suite 15, LV 89106

Erdal Ayan @ 702.885.7108

Noura Store

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J20, LV 89102

Noura Zeggui @ 702.881.5288

Optiv Security

6130 Sprint Pkwy., Suite 400, LV 66211

David Roshak @ 816.556.3561

Osinachi Shop

2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T126, LV 89107

Esther A. Douvo @ 702.517.9393

Pink Dot Boutique

4805 Calavo St., LV 89122

Nancy Santillanes @ 702.449.1018

Platinum Cash

9120 W. Post Road, LV 89148

Cynthia Thomas @ 702.810.2719

Premier Office Systems

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 125, LV 89107

Colin McTerman @ 702.737.4601

Pro Wireless

4821 W. Craig Road, Suite M5, LV 89130

Corey Paxton @ 702.823.9159

Seeking Spirit Designs

2851 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 18, LV 89102

Jennie Catherine McDonald @ 505.554.6930

Semih Pix

7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 56, LV 89123

Sinan Erdem @ 714.592.6529

Timothy Endsley

860 E. Twain Ave., Suite 128, LV 89169

Timothy Endsley @ 702.972.5624

Xpressions of Aloha

6137 Paddleboat St., NLV 89031

Marcia Moana Cauton @ 702.275.5654

WHOLESALE

Luxe

9243 Scallop Reef Ave., LV 89147

Richard Patel @ 702.595.6488