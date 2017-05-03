BUSINESS LICENSES ISSUES APRIL 23-29, 2017

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Macsual
107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 215, LV 89101
Sheridee Hopper @ 512.663.8115
Metropolitan Gallery
450 Fremont St., Suite 270, LV 89101
Loraine Kusuhara @ 702.382.2926
Thunderstruck
8008 Summer Moon Place, LV 89129
Colton Jordan @ 702.970.6917
Audio/video production
Desert Shadow Media
8465 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 111-680, LV 89117
Eric W. Grossweiner @ 702.706.6368
Doody Brown Productions
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2909, LV 89158
Danal Eros @ 702.526.1080
Greatest Of All Time Entertainment
4270 Cameron St., Suite 1/1A, LV 89103
C.C. Tracy @ 702.386.1756
AUTOMOTIVE
Armani’s Mobile Truck & Car Wash
24 Goldleaf Falls Ave, NLV 89031
Luis H Ramirez @ 702.419.0570
Ashlys Tire Shop
2266 Losee Road, NLV 89030
Maria Guadalupe Garcia @ 702.690.8199
Get Er Done
7047 Casa Encantada St., LV 89118
David McCaney @ 702.355.0370
The Best Details
7816 Lobella St., LV 89123
Kong Namvong @ 702.494.8097
Winchester’s Auto Detail
4132 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89103
Anthony Winchester @ 702.353.8613
CONSTRUCTION
All American Contractors
5606 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A, LV 89119
Damir Dupin @ 702.998.8854
Alpha & Omega Handyman Services
6317 Mount Palomar Ave., LV 89139
Patrick K. Ako @ 702.419.3388
Bradley Maintenance
332 Bergin Drive, LV 89110
Bradley Haugen @ 702.502.1612
Esparza Handyman Team
3960 Comb Ct, LV 89104
Juan Diaz @ 702.544.4122
Franko Marretti
4450 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 1044, LV 89147
Franko Marretti @ 443.986.0168
Just Call Joe Handyman Services
8608 Splendid Leaf Court, LV 89178
Joseph Olszewski III @ 702.501.3565
Tobin Hospitality Group
4600 Sirius Ave., Suite 33, LV 89102
Michael Eubanks @ 702.680.4652
EDUCATION
EZ Driving School
3720 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8, LV 89103
Eskinder Gebremariam @ 702.489.4011
ICLashes
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, LV 89107
Cara Dietz @ 702.467.0301
Originally Speaking
3638 Tioga Way, LV 89169
George Gilbert @ 702.682.8431
Pro Beauty Connection
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, LV 89107
Inge Dietz @ 702.467.0301
Financial services
Armstrong Financial Services
6655 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A210, LV 89146
Jade Jones @ 702.305.1314
CrossCountry Mortgage
6256 Spring Mountain Road, LV 89146
Ronald Leonhardt @ 702.353.0003
Lacey Family Insurance Agency
9775 W. Russell Road, Suite 130, LV 89148
Daniel Vincent Lacey @ 702.825.5111
Lee Vaughn
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C09, LV 89102
Lee Vaughn @ 412.540.5386
FOOD SERVICES
Art Bus Coffee
4181 Pioneer Ave., LV 89102
Colleen Patchin @ 702.349.3354
Vegaswed
2123 Paradise Road, LV 89104
Dolores DeLeon @ 702.769.7702
Vida Kitchens
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89032
Aaron D. Zobrist @ 702.580.1638
HEALTH CARE
Angella Jaramillo
6437 Plumcrest Road, LV 89108
Angella Jaramillo @ 702.499.7948
Anthony Martin Jr.
1921 Santa Paula Drive, Suite B, LV 89104
Anthony Martin Jr. @ 203.818.5622
Christine Garner
9649 Towngate Ave., LV 89129
Christine Garner @ 702.469.7068
Daxing Zhao
5658 Juno Court, LV 89118
Daxing Zhao @ 626.417.4652
Firstmed Health and Wellness Center
916 W. McWilliams Ave., LV 89106
Alexis Kennedy @ 702.731.0909
Fixed by KG
950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, LV 89145
Karen Garrett @ 619.781.7237
Guoming Zhang
3718 Majestic Drive, LV 89147
Guoming Zhang @ 818.276.9260
Hypnosis Las Vegas
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300/343, LV 89128
James McKechnie @ 817.891.2655
Innovative Health Concepts
4849 Fairfax Ave., LV 89120
George Golmassian @ 702.768.7828
Massage By Laura
2250 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 19/50, LV 89119
Laura Godfrey @ 775.297.1730
Sahara Home Health
10501 W. Gowan Road, Suite 170, LV 89129
Debra Freeman @ 702.902.2411
Xiaoling Long
5863 Golden Wing St., LV 89113
Xiaoling Long @ 702.606.3909
PERSONAL SERVICES
A Novo Salon
8225 W. Sahara Ave., Suite H, LV 89117
Aneil Inguanzo @ 702.476.2899
El Arcoiris Beauty Salon
3675 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 10, LV 89103
Laura Loya @ 209.565.7498
Fit Foreal
8090 S. Durango Drive, Suite 114, LV 89113
Andronico Rafael Jr. @ 707.389.1411
Green Orchid Cleaning
8025 Red Rock Crest St., LV 89166
Evan Briere @ 801.558.4286
Highlands Nails & Spa
11350 Southern Highlands Pkwy., Suite 120, LV 89141
Lam Luong @ 702.361.6868
Lavender Spa and Massage
5920 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, LV 89103
Jeffrey W. Bruckner @ 702.325.7772
Margo Hecht
8520 W. Verde Way, LV 89149
Margo Hecht @ 702.845.1680
Sandra’s Beauty Salon
1734 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104
Guillermo Esquivel @ 702.235.2501
The Cut and Color Lounge
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 148, LV 89169
Savar A. Strong @ 702.994.1785
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
4 Leaf Clover
2024 E. Wigwam Ave., LV 89123
Aida Lunn @ 702.772.6098
Aloha HR Staffing
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, LV 89107
Larry S. Hunt @ 702.256.4247
Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt
1140 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 300, LV 89144
Richard Wittbrodt @ 310.552.3400
Kennedy Auto Recovery Solutions
4806 Holt Ave., LV 89115
Clifton L. Jones Jr. @ 702.400.4576
Loanwise Financial
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300/341, LV 89128
Omar Quddus @ 407.845.9300
Mann Up Marketing
7715 Radcliff St., LV 89123
James Eugene Mann @ 702.218.8252
Parlor 430
1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 400, LV 89135
Melissa Amos @ 602.418.8200
Romero Law
520 S. Fourth St., Suite 350, LV 89101
Eva Romero @ 702.306.0331
The Automotive Repair Network
7040 Laredo St., Suite G, LV 89117
Carita Strawn @ 702.576.0400
The Marshall Law Office
8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, LV 89123
Samuel Marshall @ 702.990.8550
VIP Mortgage
1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144
Keith Teegadrin @ 480.646.3386
You Are the Project
4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, LV 89119
Edward Southwick @ 702.462.5009
PROPERTY MAINTENANCE
24 Hrs Estradas Maintenance
6217 Hardgate St., NLV 89031
Pedro Estrada @ 702.882.4468
A Healthy Home Cleaner
1552 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, LV 89014
Keith M. Mizrachi @ 702.825.1773
A+ Cleaning & Maintenance
2521 Evansville Ave., LV 89052
Leal M. Gill @ 816.739.8771
REAL ESTATE
Blue Diamond Realty
1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, LV 89144
Jeff Ehlert @ 702.945.2731
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
Achex Unlocks N Repairs
4850 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 13, LV 89103
Yonathan Mekonnen @ 702.858.5977
Cell.com
6850 Spring Mountain Road, Suite C5, LV 89146
In Sook Han @ 213.272.0735
Jet Performance
6230 Greyhound Lane, Suite I, LV 89122
Telly J. Carsten @ 702.245.7928
Service Management Systems
400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 350, LV 89145
Keith G. Wolken @ 615.399.1839
Vegas Jeep and Off Road
4560 Arville St., Suite C37, LV 89103
Sierra Raquel Martinez @ 702.863.1689
Zion Auto Glass
1832 N. Walnut Road, Suite 44, LV 89115
Leon Pina @ 702.208.8339
RETAIL
Action Appliance
3405 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, NLV 89032
Jesus Juarez Gomez @ 702.444.4535
Art of Ruin
6718 Shelter Lane, LV 89103
John Bradley @ 702.245.8985
Blu Buddah
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D53, LV 89102
Joyce Dennis @ 817.707.3463
Box Drop, LV
2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 23, LV 89120
Sheldon Bloom @ 702.830.3502
Cherryhills Market
330 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, LV 89145
Brandon Lewis @ 720.443.5888
Crave Clothing
694 Capaldi Drive, LV 89110
Juanita L. Jimenez @ 303.668.9856
Culture Collective
1800 Industrial Road, Suite 130, LV 89102
Amed Donado @ 702.929.0955
Custom Essentials
9984 Delicate Dew St., LV 89183
Hollie Lauterio @ 702.202.7500
D’Annata
400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160, LV 89145
Kristyn Cristalli @ 702.457.4457
Fashion Eye
3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite D9, LV 89108
Derrick Prim @ 510.458.9436
GTS Wireless
4570 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 11, LV 89102
Liang C. Tang @ 702.982.0858
Gravity Board-Bike-Ski
9070 Spring Mountain Road, Suite T106, LV 89117
Emmanuel Rios @ 808.212.5896
Heartbroken Reality
1800 Industrial Road, Suite 108, LV 89102
Samuel Canales @ 702.355.2242
Krausman Sales
2481 Natalie Ave., LV 89121
Victoria Krausman @ 760.221.7455
Las Vegas Construction Materials
2000 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104
Jiayun Li @ 570.218.8888
Little White Dress
5932 Bellows Beach St., NLV 89081
Darlyn L. Dela Cruz @ 702.201.3801
Luxurious Human Hair
2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M102, LV 89107
Vanessa Bain @ 323.637.7526
Minuteman Press
1725 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 16, LV 89117
Lorraine Murphy @ 702.478.8587
Neva Life Store
875 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Suite 15, LV 89106
Erdal Ayan @ 702.885.7108
Noura Store
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J20, LV 89102
Noura Zeggui @ 702.881.5288
Optiv Security
6130 Sprint Pkwy., Suite 400, LV 66211
David Roshak @ 816.556.3561
Osinachi Shop
2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T126, LV 89107
Esther A. Douvo @ 702.517.9393
Pink Dot Boutique
4805 Calavo St., LV 89122
Nancy Santillanes @ 702.449.1018
Platinum Cash
9120 W. Post Road, LV 89148
Cynthia Thomas @ 702.810.2719
Premier Office Systems
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 125, LV 89107
Colin McTerman @ 702.737.4601
Pro Wireless
4821 W. Craig Road, Suite M5, LV 89130
Corey Paxton @ 702.823.9159
Seeking Spirit Designs
2851 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 18, LV 89102
Jennie Catherine McDonald @ 505.554.6930
Semih Pix
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 56, LV 89123
Sinan Erdem @ 714.592.6529
Timothy Endsley
860 E. Twain Ave., Suite 128, LV 89169
Timothy Endsley @ 702.972.5624
Xpressions of Aloha
6137 Paddleboat St., NLV 89031
Marcia Moana Cauton @ 702.275.5654
WHOLESALE
Luxe
9243 Scallop Reef Ave., LV 89147
Richard Patel @ 702.595.6488