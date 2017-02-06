BUSINESS LICENSES Jan. 15-21, 2017

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT
• See-Saw League
485 S. Water St., HD 89015
Owner: Lorissa Hughes – 702.274.1245
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
• Dark House Entertainment LV
3440 Polaris Ave., LV 89102
Owner: Russell Friedlander – 866.993.7227
AUTOMOTIVE
• Tasr
3065 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108
Owner: Albert Fernandez – 702.580.9360
CONSTRUCTION
• Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing
730 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89030
Owner: Andrew Triphon
• Blackmers Maintenance & Repair
5400 Mountain Vista St., LV 89120
Owner: Nicholas William Blackmer
• DNA Flooring & Countertops
3750 W. Quail Ave., LV 89118
Owner: Darrel Hilt – 702.902.1550
• First Choice Tree Service
2165 Pama Lane, LV 89119
Owner: Anthony L. Valenti – 702.429.8733
• Las Vegas Procare Services
2595 E. Chandler Ave., LV 89120
Owner: Frances Marriott – 702.623.0020
• Property Maintenance Solutions
7099 N. Hualapai Way, LV 89166
Owner: Shawn Stratton – 702.960.5683
• The Electric Service Co.
3040 Business Lane, LV 89103
Owner: David M. Schafer – 702.736.4040
• Tim Ament
5208 Silverheart Ave., LV 89142
Owner: Timothy Ament – 702.375.6259
• TJ Baker Construction
4633 Milvio Ave., LV 89141
Owner: Melissa A. Baker – 702.443.4395
EDUCATION
• Creative Caregiving Concepts
2073 Buckeye Reef St, HD 89002
Owner: Peggy E. Johnson – 702.706.4707
• Geared To Learn
2620 Regatta Drive, LV 89128
Owner: Matthew Kalb – 702.715.3030
FITNESS
• Hardbodies
4600 W. Craig Road, NLV 89030
Owner: Yvette Mariano
FOOD SERVICES
• Ibiza
953 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104
Owner: Jun M. Park – 408.663.3266
HEALTH CARE
• A-P Medical Group
2110 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119
Owner: Carlos F. Inocencio – 702.971.3400
• Alexis McGuire Massage
6530 Turtle Hill Road, LV 89110
Owner: Lea McGuire – 702.274.1283
• Alliance Home Care And Senior Services
8945 W. Post Road, LV 89148
Owner: Ernesto Abrenica Jr. – 702.502.1096
• Andrew Marczak
2207 Low Creek Court, LV 89123
Owner: Andrew Marczak – 702.201.6060
• Campbell Chiropractic Wellness Corp.
4955 S. Durango Drive, LV 89113
Owner: James Campbell – 702.734.8844
• Creative Wellness
10569 Gambassi Court, LV 89141
Owner: Schupbach – 702.377.9693
• Dr. Scott Forbes DC
1420 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89146
Owner: Scott Forbes – 702.877.0707
• Fonts Hand
4521 Long Horse Court, LV 89147
Owner: Alejandro Fonts Alvarez – 702.301.7255
• New Day Massage & Spa
3650 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89103
Owner: Cuiying Tang – 702.220.4011
• New Jasmine Spa
6020 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800
• Rejuvenate Me Massage & Bodywork
4760 S. Pecos Road, LV 89121
Owner: Vanessa Renee Gilbert – 702.706.5980
MANUFACTURING
• 702 Sign Shop
3967 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89121
Owner: Paul Blockmon – 702.625.7446
• MCM Fab & Design
3935 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118
Owner: Matthew Farris Jr. – 702.629.3235
MOTION PICTURE PRODUCTION
• Thirty Nine Twenty Eight
19 Quail Hollow Drive, HD
Owner: Mark A. Guyot – 702.339.0630
PERSONAL SERVICES
• A Beautiful Spa
2121 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119
Owner: Jianhua Li – 702.751.0000
• Beauty In Vegas
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128
Owner: Ashley L. Nichols – 702.328.2991
• Holistic Essentials
6050 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89148
Owner: Hope Marino – 267.565.7273
• Lash Loft
2470 Paseo Verde Pkwy., HD 89074
Owner: Sehyun Lee – 702.890.9886
• Love Diamond Nails
8502 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128
Owner: Anh Mai – 702.323.9266
• Mega Cleaners II
10960 S. Eastern Ave., HD 89052
Owner: Yu Jin Kim – 702.616.1787
• Nail Quest
7350 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89129
Owner: Nam T. Nguyen
• New Style Nail Spa
1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89074
Owner: Phuong Thi
• Photographs-By-Doug
621 Jade Cliffs Lane, LV 89144
Owner: Douglas Irwin – 702.821.6743
• Pump It Up-Las Vegas
3200 W. Sunset Road, LV 89118
Owner: Doug P. Laudenslager – 702.228.8017
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• Azteca Las Vega
600 Whitney Ranch Drive, HD 89014
Owner: Manuel Abud – 702.800.3604
• Art-Is-Zen
3357 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89169
Owner: Jeff Kadlowec – 702.433.6900
• Bonita Tax & DMV Services & More
2668 Las Vegas Blvd. North, NLV 89030
Owner: Georgana Cepeda
• Brett Harrison Attorney at Law
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89107
Owner: David Harrison – 702.232.8965
• Churchill Management Group
5550 Painted Mirage Road, LV 89149
Owner: Eileen A. Holmes – 877.937.7110
• Collettes Consultants
720 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104
Owner: Collette Putnam – 702.471.1585
• Comet Aircraft Certificatio
4555 Denaro Drive, LV 89135
Owner: Patrick D. House – 702.510.0152
• Construction Management Group
10959 Fishers Island St , LV 89141
Owner: Charles Stewart – 702.289.9072
• Dignified Home Loans
2350 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89146
Owner: Jack Schakett – 805.267.7407
• Dominic Granieri
10618 Bonnyhill St., LV 89141
Owner: Dominic Granieri – 702.350.3606
• Gail E. Nakaranurack
3281 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89121
Owner: Gail E. Nakaranurack – 702.816.2022
• Higher Concepts
6430 Whispering Sands Drive, LV 89131
Owner: Garrett Gardner – 763.464.0702
• James J. Hirsch
11441 Allerton Park Drive, LV 89135
Owner: James Hirsch – 702.997.2325
• Keystone Counseling and Consulting
4155 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108
Owner: Joseph Bradley – 702.546.6214
• La Belle Maison
2893 Sunlit Glade Ave., HD 89074
Owner: Pierrette Tanner – 702.349.9009
• Latharna Corp.
7320 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89128
Owner: Ronnie F. Lee
• Law Office of Donna Stidham
2551 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89117
Owner: Donna Stidham – 702.444.3713
• Lorber Greenfield & Polito
1180 N. Town Center Drive, LV 89144
Owner: Steven M. Polito – 702.945.2870
• Mailing & Printing Express
5640 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107
Owner: Antonio C. Cajueiro – 702.878.7007
• McKay Law Firm
9320 Sun City Blvd., LV 89134
Owner: Pamela A. McKay – 702.835.6956
• Michael McAfee
4746 Beaconsfield St., LV 89147
Owner: Michael McAfee – 530.701.9030
• Moxie Communications Inc
1810 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104
Owner: Gilberto Lopez
• Surveillance Security
1810 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104
Owner: Brendan Waller – 408.855.9359
• The Nwogbe Law Group
8430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128
Owner: Stephen Nwogbe – 702.612.9355
• Treatment Solutions of Nevada
865 N. Eastern Ave., LV 89101
Owner: William Gallego – 702.431.1126
• West Coast Talent Agency
7418 W. Diablo Drive, LV 89113
Owner: Michael Berton – 702.369.6706
REAL ESTATE
• Executive Referral Realty Inc.
1735 Village Center Circle, LV 89134
Owner: Russel Neil Walter – 702.873.4500
REFLEXOLOGY
• Dianling Wang
7650 Avila Beach Ave., LV 89113
Owner: Dianling Wang – 626.893.8770
• New Jasmine Spa
6020 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103
Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
• Cleanmax
1320 Crescent Moon Drive, LV 89031
Owner: Michael D. Hall – 702.222.0102
• Don Gas Industrial
5000 W. Oakey Blvd., LV 89146
Owner: Amalia Martinez – 702.587.8488
• Fords Cleaning And Maintenance Llc
270 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89169
Owner: Walter Ford – 702.600.5874
• Home Pros Southern NV
21 Woodcarver St., HD 89012
Owner: Matthew Ayler – 702.301.4919
• Kenneth Maris
698 S. Racetrack Road, HD 89015
Owner: Kenneth Maris – 702.586.0387
• Master Euro Tech
3867 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89103
Owner: Christian J. Lampman – 702.355.9972
• Restoration Land Services
322 Bergin Drive, LV 89110
Owner: Agustin Hernandez Martinez – 702.913.0981
• Robert Carl
231 Viewmont Drive, HD 89015
Owner: Robert Carl – 702.592.3865
• Royal Carpet Care
9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89183
Owner: Greg Thoms – 775.420.6000
• Tidy Cleaning Services
930 Carnegie St., HD 89052
Owner: Klodia Alkassyonan – 702.419.6386
• Wrench It Mobile Service
4522 W. Camero Ave., LV 89139
Owner: Louie Caday – 702.528.7449
RETAIL
• 7 Pixies
260 N. Racetrack Road, HD 89015
Owner: Portia Stewart – 702.361.1371
• A1 Artificial Grass
3108 E. Bartlett Ave., NLV 89030
Owner: Omar Morales
• Aekay
2525 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89102
Owner: Angela Martinez Arciga – 702.474.4733
• Brightenup
4897 Eureka Diamond Court, LV 89139
Owner: Tracy Townsend – 702.493.0559
• Charity Thomas
4422 Genella Way, NLV 89031
Owner: Charity A. Thomas
• Crafty Rose Emporium
7119 S. Durango Drive, LV 89113
Owner: Rosaline Elizabeth Quero – 702.587.2434
• Denovo Xchange
2300 Rock Springs Drive, LV 89128
Owner: Olivia Sable Simpson – 702.409.5862
• DF Wireless
2162 N. Lamb Blvd., LV 89115
Owner: Anais Artalejo – 702.685.8576
• E & C Silk Flowers
2901 W. Washington Ave., LV 89107
Owner: Emma Taclas – 702.375.1531
• EK Crochet
6530 Annie Oakley Drive, HD 89014
Owner: Kimberly Gale Young – 702.433.1668
• Friar Tux Shop
3540 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89102
Owner: Michael K Meskell – 714.635.1262
• G&D Furniture
4250 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89103
Owner: Qia Li – 702.969.6666
• Gentleman’s Proper
11 Al Castello Court, HD 89044
Owner: Craig Means – 702.232.1698
• Hair and Style
7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123
Owner: Yiftach Ilyov – 323.327.6435
• Idea Room
997 Noah Valley St., HD
Owner: Kristin Cenname – 702.281.3800
• Kelp Products
4125 Arctic Spring Ave., LV 89115
Owner: Yvonne Valerio – 702.539.4767
• Mad Knitter’s Yarn
1308 Quiet Fox Way, HD 89012
Owner: Jon David – 702.523.5543
• Metal Art Museum
3729 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109
Owner: Crysal Clancy – 702.689.8407
• MK Mobile
4990 W. Craig Road, LV 89130
Owner: Chul Hyun Moon – 702.472.0629
• Montgomery Media Productions
3703 Internet Ave., NLV 89031
Owner: Clint Montgomery
• Mother’s Primal Journey
217 Fairway Woods Drive, LV 89148
Owner: Dixie Eliason – 702.902.3121
• Nevada Cake Supply
900 Wigwam Pkwy., HD 89014
Owner: Beverly H. Mann – 702.902.2224
• Nutrisupp Depot
955 Temple View Drive, LV 89110
Owner: Gurpaul Kular – 702.306.7874
• Pineapple Enterprises
9215 Branford Hills St., LV 89123
Owner: Ron Helwig – 702.521.8477
• Qdoba
175 N. Stephanie St., HD 89074
Owner: Eric Persson – 888.587.3622
• Roi Events
7053 Weavers Place, NLV 89084
Owner: Alan Beane
• Ryde Transit
4550 W. Oakey Blvd., LV 89102
Owner: Dashan Ritter – 702.626.0116
• Salty Will Apparel
2012 Maple Springs St., HD 89002
Owner: Kyle Watanabe – 702.606.0994
• Smokes & Vapors 11
4270 Blue Diamond Road, LV 89139
Owner: Parminder Kaur – 672.614.0409
• Snit Mart
4170 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89103
Owner: Tesfay M. Gidey – 702.912.4462
• Sock Fever
420 S. Rampart Blvd., LV 89145
Owner: Alexander Walker Jr. – 702.809.4283
• Sport Uniforms
60 N. 25th St., LV 89101
Owner: Andrea Carina Castro – 702.883.8563
• The Louver Shop of Las Vegas
1812 Cedar Bluffs Way, LV 89128
Owner: Sydney Israel – 702.581.4006
• The Paisley Turtle
7631 Cougar Creek Circle, LV 89123
Owner: Michelle Hulin – 702.415.0188
• The Photo Bus
1413 Nature Loop Ave., NLV 89031
Owner: Perla Soriano
• Victory Sports
2721 Aspen Wood Ave., HD 89074
Owner: Michael Accardi – 702.907.3344
• Wonder Gears
7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123
Owner: Benjamin Plaksin – 702.528.3029
• Zartzi
227 Prairie Sky Court, HD 89074
Owner: Michael Valdez – 702.218.3528