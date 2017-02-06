Posted 

BUSINESS LICENSES Jan. 15-21, 2017


Source: Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas business license departments

ART AND ENTERTAINMENT

• See-Saw League

485 S. Water St., HD 89015

Owner: Lorissa Hughes – 702.274.1245

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Dark House Entertainment LV

3440 Polaris Ave., LV 89102

Owner: Russell Friedlander – 866.993.7227

AUTOMOTIVE

• Tasr

3065 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108

Owner: Albert Fernandez – 702.580.9360

CONSTRUCTION

• Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing

730 W. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89030

Owner: Andrew Triphon

• Blackmers Maintenance & Repair

5400 Mountain Vista St., LV 89120

Owner: Nicholas William Blackmer

• DNA Flooring & Countertops

3750 W. Quail Ave., LV 89118

Owner: Darrel Hilt – 702.902.1550

• First Choice Tree Service

2165 Pama Lane, LV 89119

Owner: Anthony L. Valenti – 702.429.8733

• Las Vegas Procare Services

2595 E. Chandler Ave., LV 89120

Owner: Frances Marriott – 702.623.0020

• Property Maintenance Solutions

7099 N. Hualapai Way, LV 89166

Owner: Shawn Stratton – 702.960.5683

• The Electric Service Co.

3040 Business Lane, LV 89103

Owner: David M. Schafer – 702.736.4040

• Tim Ament

5208 Silverheart Ave., LV 89142

Owner: Timothy Ament – 702.375.6259

• TJ Baker Construction

4633 Milvio Ave., LV 89141

Owner: Melissa A. Baker – 702.443.4395

EDUCATION

• Creative Caregiving Concepts

2073 Buckeye Reef St, HD 89002

Owner: Peggy E. Johnson – 702.706.4707

• Geared To Learn

2620 Regatta Drive, LV 89128

Owner: Matthew Kalb – 702.715.3030

FITNESS

• Hardbodies

4600 W. Craig Road, NLV 89030

Owner: Yvette Mariano

FOOD SERVICES

• Ibiza

953 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104

Owner: Jun M. Park – 408.663.3266

HEALTH CARE

• A-P Medical Group

2110 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119

Owner: Carlos F. Inocencio – 702.971.3400

• Alexis McGuire Massage

6530 Turtle Hill Road, LV 89110

Owner: Lea McGuire – 702.274.1283

• Alliance Home Care And Senior Services

8945 W. Post Road, LV 89148

Owner: Ernesto Abrenica Jr. – 702.502.1096

• Andrew Marczak

2207 Low Creek Court, LV 89123

Owner: Andrew Marczak – 702.201.6060

• Campbell Chiropractic Wellness Corp.

4955 S. Durango Drive, LV 89113

Owner: James Campbell – 702.734.8844

• Creative Wellness

10569 Gambassi Court, LV 89141

Owner: Schupbach – 702.377.9693

• Dr. Scott Forbes DC

1420 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89146

Owner: Scott Forbes – 702.877.0707

• Fonts Hand

4521 Long Horse Court, LV 89147

Owner: Alejandro Fonts Alvarez – 702.301.7255

• New Day Massage & Spa

3650 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89103

Owner: Cuiying Tang – 702.220.4011

• New Jasmine Spa

6020 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800

• Rejuvenate Me Massage & Bodywork

4760 S. Pecos Road, LV 89121

Owner: Vanessa Renee Gilbert – 702.706.5980

MANUFACTURING

• 702 Sign Shop

3967 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89121

Owner: Paul Blockmon – 702.625.7446

• MCM Fab & Design

3935 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118

Owner: Matthew Farris Jr. – 702.629.3235

MOTION PICTURE PRODUCTION

• Thirty Nine Twenty Eight

19 Quail Hollow Drive, HD

Owner: Mark A. Guyot – 702.339.0630

PERSONAL SERVICES

• A Beautiful Spa

2121 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89119

Owner: Jianhua Li – 702.751.0000

• Beauty In Vegas

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128

Owner: Ashley L. Nichols – 702.328.2991

• Holistic Essentials

6050 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89148

Owner: Hope Marino – 267.565.7273

• Lash Loft

2470 Paseo Verde Pkwy., HD 89074

Owner: Sehyun Lee – 702.890.9886

• Love Diamond Nails

8502 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128

Owner: Anh Mai – 702.323.9266

• Mega Cleaners II

10960 S. Eastern Ave., HD 89052

Owner: Yu Jin Kim – 702.616.1787

• Nail Quest

7350 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89129

Owner: Nam T. Nguyen

• New Style Nail Spa

1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89074

Owner: Phuong Thi

• Photographs-By-Doug

621 Jade Cliffs Lane, LV 89144

Owner: Douglas Irwin – 702.821.6743

• Pump It Up-Las Vegas

3200 W. Sunset Road, LV 89118

Owner: Doug P. Laudenslager – 702.228.8017

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• Azteca Las Vega

600 Whitney Ranch Drive, HD 89014

Owner: Manuel Abud – 702.800.3604

• Art-Is-Zen

3357 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89169

Owner: Jeff Kadlowec – 702.433.6900

• Bonita Tax & DMV Services & More

2668 Las Vegas Blvd. North, NLV 89030

Owner: Georgana Cepeda

• Brett Harrison Attorney at Law

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89107

Owner: David Harrison – 702.232.8965

• Churchill Management Group

5550 Painted Mirage Road, LV 89149

Owner: Eileen A. Holmes – 877.937.7110

• Collettes Consultants

720 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104

Owner: Collette Putnam – 702.471.1585

• Comet Aircraft Certificatio

4555 Denaro Drive, LV 89135

Owner: Patrick D. House – 702.510.0152

• Construction Management Group

10959 Fishers Island St , LV 89141

Owner: Charles Stewart – 702.289.9072

• Dignified Home Loans

2350 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89146

Owner: Jack Schakett – 805.267.7407

• Dominic Granieri

10618 Bonnyhill St., LV 89141

Owner: Dominic Granieri – 702.350.3606

• Gail E. Nakaranurack

3281 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89121

Owner: Gail E. Nakaranurack – 702.816.2022

• Higher Concepts

6430 Whispering Sands Drive, LV 89131

Owner: Garrett Gardner – 763.464.0702

• James J. Hirsch

11441 Allerton Park Drive, LV 89135

Owner: James Hirsch – 702.997.2325

• Keystone Counseling and Consulting

4155 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89108

Owner: Joseph Bradley – 702.546.6214

• La Belle Maison

2893 Sunlit Glade Ave., HD 89074

Owner: Pierrette Tanner – 702.349.9009

• Latharna Corp.

7320 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89128

Owner: Ronnie F. Lee

• Law Office of Donna Stidham

2551 S. Fort Apache Road, LV 89117

Owner: Donna Stidham – 702.444.3713

• Lorber Greenfield & Polito

1180 N. Town Center Drive, LV 89144

Owner: Steven M. Polito – 702.945.2870

• Mailing & Printing Express

5640 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89107

Owner: Antonio C. Cajueiro – 702.878.7007

• McKay Law Firm

9320 Sun City Blvd., LV 89134

Owner: Pamela A. McKay – 702.835.6956

• Michael McAfee

4746 Beaconsfield St., LV 89147

Owner: Michael McAfee – 530.701.9030

• Moxie Communications Inc

1810 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104

Owner: Gilberto Lopez

• Surveillance Security

1810 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104

Owner: Brendan Waller – 408.855.9359

• The Nwogbe Law Group

8430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89128

Owner: Stephen Nwogbe – 702.612.9355

• Treatment Solutions of Nevada

865 N. Eastern Ave., LV 89101

Owner: William Gallego – 702.431.1126

• West Coast Talent Agency

7418 W. Diablo Drive, LV 89113

Owner: Michael Berton – 702.369.6706

REAL ESTATE

• Executive Referral Realty Inc.

1735 Village Center Circle, LV 89134

Owner: Russel Neil Walter – 702.873.4500

REFLEXOLOGY

• Dianling Wang

7650 Avila Beach Ave., LV 89113

Owner: Dianling Wang – 626.893.8770

• New Jasmine Spa

6020 W. Flamingo Road, LV 89103

Owner: Chik Ling Lim – 702.257.8800

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

• Cleanmax

1320 Crescent Moon Drive, LV 89031

Owner: Michael D. Hall – 702.222.0102

• Don Gas Industrial

5000 W. Oakey Blvd., LV 89146

Owner: Amalia Martinez – 702.587.8488

• Fords Cleaning And Maintenance Llc

270 E. Flamingo Road, LV 89169

Owner: Walter Ford – 702.600.5874

• Home Pros Southern NV

21 Woodcarver St., HD 89012

Owner: Matthew Ayler – 702.301.4919

• Kenneth Maris

698 S. Racetrack Road, HD 89015

Owner: Kenneth Maris – 702.586.0387

• Master Euro Tech

3867 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89103

Owner: Christian J. Lampman – 702.355.9972

• Restoration Land Services

322 Bergin Drive, LV 89110

Owner: Agustin Hernandez Martinez – 702.913.0981

• Robert Carl

231 Viewmont Drive, HD 89015

Owner: Robert Carl – 702.592.3865

• Royal Carpet Care

9850 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89183

Owner: Greg Thoms – 775.420.6000

• Tidy Cleaning Services

930 Carnegie St., HD 89052

Owner: Klodia Alkassyonan – 702.419.6386

• Wrench It Mobile Service

4522 W. Camero Ave., LV 89139

Owner: Louie Caday – 702.528.7449

RETAIL

• 7 Pixies

260 N. Racetrack Road, HD 89015

Owner: Portia Stewart – 702.361.1371

• A1 Artificial Grass

3108 E. Bartlett Ave., NLV 89030

Owner: Omar Morales

• Aekay

2525 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89102

Owner: Angela Martinez Arciga – 702.474.4733

• Brightenup

4897 Eureka Diamond Court, LV 89139

Owner: Tracy Townsend – 702.493.0559

• Charity Thomas

4422 Genella Way, NLV 89031

Owner: Charity A. Thomas

• Crafty Rose Emporium

7119 S. Durango Drive, LV 89113

Owner: Rosaline Elizabeth Quero – 702.587.2434

• Denovo Xchange

2300 Rock Springs Drive, LV 89128

Owner: Olivia Sable Simpson – 702.409.5862

• DF Wireless

2162 N. Lamb Blvd., LV 89115

Owner: Anais Artalejo – 702.685.8576

• E & C Silk Flowers

2901 W. Washington Ave., LV 89107

Owner: Emma Taclas – 702.375.1531

• EK Crochet

6530 Annie Oakley Drive, HD 89014

Owner: Kimberly Gale Young – 702.433.1668

• Friar Tux Shop

3540 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89102

Owner: Michael K Meskell – 714.635.1262

• G&D Furniture

4250 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89103

Owner: Qia Li – 702.969.6666

• Gentleman’s Proper

11 Al Castello Court, HD 89044

Owner: Craig Means – 702.232.1698

• Hair and Style

7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123

Owner: Yiftach Ilyov – 323.327.6435

• Idea Room

997 Noah Valley St., HD

Owner: Kristin Cenname – 702.281.3800

• Kelp Products

4125 Arctic Spring Ave., LV 89115

Owner: Yvonne Valerio – 702.539.4767

• Mad Knitter’s Yarn

1308 Quiet Fox Way, HD 89012

Owner: Jon David – 702.523.5543

• Metal Art Museum

3729 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89109

Owner: Crysal Clancy – 702.689.8407

• MK Mobile

4990 W. Craig Road, LV 89130

Owner: Chul Hyun Moon – 702.472.0629

• Montgomery Media Productions

3703 Internet Ave., NLV 89031

Owner: Clint Montgomery

• Mother’s Primal Journey

217 Fairway Woods Drive, LV 89148

Owner: Dixie Eliason – 702.902.3121

• Nevada Cake Supply

900 Wigwam Pkwy., HD 89014

Owner: Beverly H. Mann – 702.902.2224

• Nutrisupp Depot

955 Temple View Drive, LV 89110

Owner: Gurpaul Kular – 702.306.7874

• Pineapple Enterprises

9215 Branford Hills St., LV 89123

Owner: Ron Helwig – 702.521.8477

• Qdoba

175 N. Stephanie St., HD 89074

Owner: Eric Persson – 888.587.3622

• Roi Events

7053 Weavers Place, NLV 89084

Owner: Alan Beane

• Ryde Transit

4550 W. Oakey Blvd., LV 89102

Owner: Dashan Ritter – 702.626.0116

• Salty Will Apparel

2012 Maple Springs St., HD 89002

Owner: Kyle Watanabe – 702.606.0994

• Smokes & Vapors 11

4270 Blue Diamond Road, LV 89139

Owner: Parminder Kaur – 672.614.0409

• Snit Mart

4170 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89103

Owner: Tesfay M. Gidey – 702.912.4462

• Sock Fever

420 S. Rampart Blvd., LV 89145

Owner: Alexander Walker Jr. – 702.809.4283

• Sport Uniforms

60 N. 25th St., LV 89101

Owner: Andrea Carina Castro – 702.883.8563

• The Louver Shop of Las Vegas

1812 Cedar Bluffs Way, LV 89128

Owner: Sydney Israel – 702.581.4006

• The Paisley Turtle

7631 Cougar Creek Circle, LV 89123

Owner: Michelle Hulin – 702.415.0188

• The Photo Bus

1413 Nature Loop Ave., NLV 89031

Owner: Perla Soriano

• Victory Sports

2721 Aspen Wood Ave., HD 89074

Owner: Michael Accardi – 702.907.3344

• Wonder Gears

7400 Las Vegas Blvd., LV 89123

Owner: Benjamin Plaksin – 702.528.3029

• Zartzi

227 Prairie Sky Court, HD 89074

Owner: Michael Valdez – 702.218.3528